



Investor Insight For investors eyeing opportunities in the technology sector , Linius Technologies presents a compelling proposition. The company's value is rooted in several key factors: a patented, scalable technology; SaaS business model with predictable revenue streams and high potential for scalability; a growing market opportunity; and strategic industry partnerships.

Overview In the rapidly evolving world of digital content, one company is making waves by revolutionizing how we interact with video, particularly in the sports industry. Linius Technologies (ASX: LNU ), a cutting-edge B2B SaaS provider, is leveraging the power of data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the video content landscape. Linius stands at the forefront of video content innovation, offering a unique platform that empowers users to search, curate and personalise video content with unprecedented ease and efficiency. By processing Virtualized Video as simply and efficiently as data, Linius has developed a solution that not only enhances user engagement but also opens up new avenues for content monetization.

The company's flagship product, Linius Whizzard, is a testament to their commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in video technology. This platform offers a suite of tools designed to transform static video content into dynamic, interactive experiences that cater to the individual preferences of viewers.

Company Highlights Linius Technologies is an Australia-based, cutting-edge B2B SaaS provider leveraging the power of data, AI and machine learning to transform the video content landscape.

The company’s key technology, the Linius Video Virtualisation EngineTM, underlies their suite of products designed to transform static video content into dynamic, interactive experiences that cater to the individual preferences of viewers.

The company has strategically focused its efforts on the sports industry, allowed it to establish a strong foothold among major leagues, federations, rights holders and broadcasters.

Linius is led by a management team with a successful track record in the technology, media and entertainment and financial services industries.

Key Technology: Linius Whizzard At the heart of Linius' offerings is the Linius Whizzard platform. This innovative solution is designed to unlock the full potential of video content through a range of specialised features:

Whizzard Highlights: Automates the creation of highlight packages, saving time and resources for content creators. Whizzard Captivate: Enables the creation of personalised video streams, enhancing viewer engagement. Whizzard Flick: Facilitates the production of ‘snackable’ video formats, catering to the growing demand for short-form content. Facilitates the production of ‘snackable’ video formats, catering to the growing demand for short-form content.

The versatility of the Whizzard platform extends beyond sports, offering potential applications for broadcasters and media companies across various industries. Its capabilities for video search, curation and publication provide a comprehensive solution for organizations looking to maximise the value of their video assets.

Scoring Big in the Sports Industry While Linius' solutions have broad applications across various sectors, the company has strategically focused its efforts on the sports industry . This approach has allowed Linius to establish a strong foothold among major leagues, federations, rights holders and broadcasters. The sports sector presents a unique opportunity for video content optimization. With millions of passionate fans hungry for content, sports organizations are constantly seeking ways to enhance engagement and maximise the value of their video assets. Linius provides the tools to do just that, offering tailored solutions that address the specific needs of sports entities looking to elevate their content strategy.

To illustrate the practical applications of Linius' technology in sports, let's look at a couple of real-world examples: IMG Partnership: IMG, a global leader in sports, events and media, selected Linius Whizzard to power its IMG Video Archive service. This partnership allows IMG to offer advanced video functionalities to their clients, enabling them to search, edit and distribute video content more efficiently than ever before. US College Sports Market Entry: Linius has made significant inroads into the US sports market through deals with the Lone Star Conference and the Peach Belt Conference. These agreements demonstrate the scalability of Linius' solutions and mark a critical step in their international expansion strategy.