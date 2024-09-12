- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Linius Technologies
Game-changing, data-driven personalized video content for the sports and broadcast industry
Company Highlights
Overview
Investor Insight
For investors eyeing opportunities in the technology sector, Linius Technologies presents a compelling proposition. The company's value is rooted in several key factors: a patented, scalable technology; SaaS business model with predictable revenue streams and high potential for scalability; a growing market opportunity; and strategic industry partnerships.
Overview
In the rapidly evolving world of digital content, one company is making waves by revolutionizing how we interact with video, particularly in the sports industry. Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU), a cutting-edge B2B SaaS provider, is leveraging the power of data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the video content landscape.
Linius stands at the forefront of video content innovation, offering a unique platform that empowers users to search, curate and personalise video content with unprecedented ease and efficiency. By processing Virtualized Video as simply and efficiently as data, Linius has developed a solution that not only enhances user engagement but also opens up new avenues for content monetization.
The company's flagship product, Linius Whizzard, is a testament to their commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in video technology. This platform offers a suite of tools designed to transform static video content into dynamic, interactive experiences that cater to the individual preferences of viewers.
Company Highlights
- Linius Technologies is an Australia-based, cutting-edge B2B SaaS provider leveraging the power of data, AI and machine learning to transform the video content landscape.
- The company’s key technology, the Linius Video Virtualisation EngineTM, underlies their suite of products designed to transform static video content into dynamic, interactive experiences that cater to the individual preferences of viewers.
- The company has strategically focused its efforts on the sports industry, allowed it to establish a strong foothold among major leagues, federations, rights holders and broadcasters.
- Linius is led by a management team with a successful track record in the technology, media and entertainment and financial services industries.
Key Technology: Linius Whizzard
At the heart of Linius' offerings is the Linius Whizzard platform. This innovative solution is designed to unlock the full potential of video content through a range of specialised features:
Whizzard Highlights: Automates the creation of highlight packages, saving time and resources for content creators.
Whizzard Captivate: Enables the creation of personalised video streams, enhancing viewer engagement.Whizzard Flick: Facilitates the production of ‘snackable’ video formats, catering to the growing demand for short-form content.
The versatility of the Whizzard platform extends beyond sports, offering potential applications for broadcasters and media companies across various industries. Its capabilities for video search, curation and publication provide a comprehensive solution for organizations looking to maximise the value of their video assets.
Scoring Big in the Sports Industry
While Linius' solutions have broad applications across various sectors, the company has strategically focused its efforts on the sports industry. This approach has allowed Linius to establish a strong foothold among major leagues, federations, rights holders and broadcasters.
The sports sector presents a unique opportunity for video content optimization. With millions of passionate fans hungry for content, sports organizations are constantly seeking ways to enhance engagement and maximise the value of their video assets. Linius provides the tools to do just that, offering tailored solutions that address the specific needs of sports entities looking to elevate their content strategy.
To illustrate the practical applications of Linius' technology in sports, let's look at a couple of real-world examples:
IMG Partnership: IMG, a global leader in sports, events and media, selected Linius Whizzard to power its IMG Video Archive service. This partnership allows IMG to offer advanced video functionalities to their clients, enabling them to search, edit and distribute video content more efficiently than ever before.
US College Sports Market Entry: Linius has made significant inroads into the US sports market through deals with the Lone Star Conference and the Peach Belt Conference. These agreements demonstrate the scalability of Linius' solutions and mark a critical step in their international expansion strategy.
Management Team
James Brennan - CEO
CEO James Brennan is a dynamic leader with 20 years' experience in developing products and growing enterprise software and SaaS businesses. He has deep expertise in video, unified communications and educational technology with an outstanding track record of unlocking the latent potential of products and businesses. Brennan led transformation and growth at global companies including Integrated Research (ASX:IRI), Kaltura, BlueJeans Network and Polycom. He has a unique blend of sales, marketing, product management, and finance experience and is known for his commitment to building great teams and culture
Gerard Bongiorno - Chairman
Gerard Bongiorno is principal and co-CEO of Sapient Capital Partners, a merchant banking operation, and has over 25 years of professional experience in capital raisings and corporate advisory. Some of Bongiorno’s extensive experience include his roles in Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF), a diversified financial services firm, Village Roadshow and KPMG Corporate Finance, and his ongoing work as CEO of Sapient, raising capital both in Australia and internationally.
John Wallace - Director
US-based John Wallace has over 30 years of experience in tier 1 video and media organisations, across operations and sales, with an extensive understanding and experience in the technology, television and broadcasting industries. He most recently served as president & chief executive officer of Deluxe Entertainment Services, the media & entertainment Industry’s century-old post production and video distribution services company, and is active in the start-up investment community.
Barry McNeil - Director
Barry McNeil has over 25 years of experience in sports management and sports technology. He has led multiple sport-tech companies through rapid growth phases as CEO at Catapult Sports (ASX:CAT) and Prozone, which was acquired by StatsPerform in 2015. Currently, McNeill is founder & CEO at Bloom Sports Partners, a transformational sports advisory firm, helping sports leagues and growth-focused ownership groups find competitive advantage and sustained success.
Robert Scott - Advisory Board Member
A 30-year technology industry veteran and start-up specialist, US-based Robert Scott has an established reputation amongst industry insiders as a competitive turn-around agent, having led seven start-ups, two restarts and one internally incubated venture to successful outcomes. Currently, Scott is CEO of Cygilant, a leader in cybersecurity-as-a-service. He joined the company in 2018 and has since repositioned the company, launched a SOC-as-a-Service centre of excellence in Belfast, and implemented a best-of-breed technology strategy signing partnerships with Exclusive Networks, LogPoint and AT&T Cybersecurity.
David Butorac - Advisory Board Member
Over his 35-year career, Dubai-based David Butorac has worked in senior management and executive roles for some of the world’s leading media companies. His experience includes stints as CEO of multi-channel pay TV platform OSN (the MENA region’s premier pay TV platform), managing director of WIN Corporation, president (platforms) of the Star TV Network, group chief operating officer at Malaysia’s Astro, and head of operations for Sky UK. Butorac was named Media and Marketing Business Leader of the Year at the 2012 and 2015 Gulf Business Industry Awards and TMT Finance CEO of the Year (MENA) in 2015.
David Markus - Advisory Board Member
David Markus is a tech entrepreneur with a passion for innovation and value creation. After a career in IT management in Australia and England, he started an IT services company in Melbourne in 2002 that grew rapidly to be listed multiple times in fast-growth lists while winning awards for customer service. Having sold his company in 2019, his focus now is on helping others to scale. As a graduate of the AICD, he brings an appreciation of governance and customer focus to support the rapid deployment of technology in upscaling sales while delighting customers.
Interactive Chart
