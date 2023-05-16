Power Expands Argentinian Lithium Asset Portfolio Via Ultra Lithium Acquisition

Technology NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Blockmate Ventures (TSXV:MATE)

Blockmate Ventures: Building an Ecosystem of Web3 Technologies


Blockmate Ventures (TSXV:MATE,OTCQB:MATEF,FSV:8MH1) simultaneously represents both a compelling addition to any Web3-focused portfolio and an early signifier of how the market may change in the coming years. The company allows entrepreneurs gain access to a unique and constantly expanding business ecosystem that offers technology, integrations, digital assets, management and advisory services to help accelerate their projects towards monetization.

Blockmate Ventures is a blockchain and Web3 incubator founded by an experienced team of cryptocurrency and finance experts. With listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange, OTCQB venture market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the company operates throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), North America and Asia-Pacific.

Blockmate Ventures

Blockmate’s current portfolio includes:

  • Midpoint - a foreign exchange company licensed in the United Kingdom, Canada and Hong Kong;
  • Hivello - a Web3 mining app which connects the Web3 protocols, giving lucrative incentives to millions of users with an internet connection; and
  • Sunified Token - a token expected to launch in 2024 to digitize and democratize solar energy, unlocking a new solar economy.

Company Highlights

  • Blockmate Ventures is a Web3 incubator geared towards blockchain technology and decentralization.
  • Experienced leadership team of entrepreneurs and financial experts who have been founding and operating successful companies since the dotcom era
  • Listed on the TSXV, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange
  • Portfolio includes FX payment platform, Midpoint, Hivello, Sunified Token and domains such as Blockchain.com.au and Blockchain.eu
  • Midpoint has more than seven years of intellectual property and licenses in the United Kingdom, Canada and Hong Kong.
  • Decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) represent a considerable opportunity for Web3, which Blockmate will capitalize on through Hivello, its first blockchain company.
  • Through Sunified Token, Blockmate will leverage the growing solar energy market, which doubles every two years, to democratize solar energy.
  • Blockmats is currently priced at five cents per share with enormous growth potential.

This Blockmate Ventures profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Blockmate Ventures (TSXV:MATE,OTCQB:MATEF,FSV:8MH1) to receive an Investor Presentation

Blockchain InvestingBlockmate VenturesFintech InvestingTSXV:MATEfsv:8mh1otcqb:matef
MATE:CA
The Conversation (0)
Blockmate Ventures (TSXV:MATE)

Blockmate Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Ventures to launch solar token with Sunified Group

Blockmate Ventures to launch solar token with Sunified Group

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) ("Blockmate" or the "Company") and Sunified Group B.V. KVK# 82922713 ("Sunified") are pleased to announce that they have agreed to work together to launch the world's first solar energy oracle token. This global service will leverage Sunified's patented UNITY sensor hardware and trust anchoring to digitize electrons directly on solar panels.

Sunified is creating & partnering to build solar projects across Europe and Australia as part of a unique strategy that develops Smart Solar Parks that are easier to build, closer to where energy is needed, and benefit from short construction times, moving forward DeFi and Web3 infrastructure for project capital formation and Tokenizing Real-World Assets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
mona lisa nft

How to Invest in NFTs: The Market and the Opportunity (Updated 2023)

The world of digital investments offers a near constant level of innovation, and recently blockchain technology has come together with art investing to create quite the hot market.

Non-fungible tokens, commonly known as NFTs, are the digital assets at the center of the latest investment trend. They’ve gained attention from tech-savvy investors and could lead to a new highly speculative digital age in art investment.

But as NFTs and their variants rise in popularity among both crypto enthusiasts and other investors, an intense debate is growing about the effects of NFTs and whether or not they're actually here to stay.

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Ventures to Offer Innovative Carbon Offset Cryptocurrency, Combatting Climate Change

Blockmate Ventures to Offer Innovative Carbon Offset Cryptocurrency, Combatting Climate Change

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) ("Blockmate" or the "Company") announces the launch of its green strategy by incorporating KlimaDAO to offer the ground breaking, blockchain-based carbon offset cryptocurrency through its blockchain.eu and blockchain.com.au websites, revolutionizing the fight against climate change with a simple click-to-buy solution.

By making the KlimaDAO cryptocurrency available across its platform, Blockmate enables users to effortlessly purchase and support blockchain-based carbon credits through the Company's user-friendly websites, blockchain.eu and blockchain.com.au . With this innovative cryptocurrency, users can offset their carbon footprint while supporting climate change mitigation projects around the world.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
bitcoin miner surrounded by computer hardware

Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks: 6 Biggest Companies in 2023

With Bitcoin and other digital stores of wealth gaining popularity, cryptocurrency-mining stocks offer another investment opportunity for those who believe in the future of this technology.

Although the cryptocurrency market is marked by high volatility, analysts such as Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at investment management firm VanEck, believe it can be a rewarding sector for investors.

"2023 will be a transition year from the vicious, frigid crypto winter of 2022 into something hopefully a lot hotter in 2024," said Sigel, who sees Bitcoin prices possibly recovering to US$30,000 in the second half of 2023 if an economic recession materializes and the US Federal Reserve stops raising interest rates.

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well: Offering a Fully Integrated Bitcoin Platform for Individuals and Businesses


Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Beyond Minerals Completes Name Change to Beyond Lithium and Announces AGM Results

Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

IIROC Trade Resumption - PWWR

ScreenPro Announces Name Change to Justera Health Ltd.

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Minerals Completes Name Change to Beyond Lithium and Announces AGM Results

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Announces 2023 Exploration Program Plans at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.77% U3O8 in Outcrop at the Bradley Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Awarded $250,000 Nunavut's Discovery Program Grant for Exploration Project

Battery Metals Investing

VICTORY COMPLETES MAG SURVEY OF ITS TAHLO LAKE PROPERTY IN THE BABINE COPPER-GOLD PORYPHYRY DISTRICT

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium: Rose Drilling Results and Corporate Update

×