Blockmate Investor Briefing Replay

Blockmate Investor Briefing Replay

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") has published a recording of the investor briefing held on 5 February 2024 on its website.

The briefing included presentations from CEO Justin Rosenberg and Chairman Domenic Carosa, outlining plans for Hivello after it successfully closed a USD $2.5 million fundraising round.

The presentation included the go-to-market strategy for Hivello, and its business model as a simple platform that will enable internet users to generate passive income through access to decentralised physical infrastructure (DePIN).

Investors are invited to watch the recording here: https://youtu.be/8pPf9vh7H1k?si=9Hr8nBo3BojuGKKB

The presentation slides are also available on the Blockmate Investor Centre .

Grant of Restricted Share Units

The Company also announces that, in lieu of salary and other cash remuneration, it has granted 2,520,000 restricted share units (the " RSUs ") to certain directors and officers of the Company. The RSUs were granted in accordance with the omnibus incentive plan adopted by the Company, and vest and convert into common shares of the Company on February 7, 2025.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.
Blockmate Ventures is a venture creator focussing on building fast growing technology businesses relating to cutting edge sectors such as blockchain, climate and energy storage. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download our free passive income app at www.hivello.com ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO
Blockmate Ventures Inc
justin@blockmate.com
(+1-888-218-6863)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Blockmate Ventures (TSXV:MATE)

Blockmate Ventures


Blockmate Ventures Investor Briefing

Blockmate Ventures Investor Briefing

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it will be hosting an online briefing to provide investors with a progress update on Blockmate investee Hivello that raised USD$2.5m as announced yesterday.

The funding was secured as a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) instrument fundraising round. Once converted, the post-money implied valuation of Blockmate's 67% stake is USD $6.7 million (CAD $8.9 million) or 8.1 cents per Blockmate share 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Blockmate Investee Hivello Successfully Raises USD $2.5M

Blockmate Investee Hivello Successfully Raises USD $2.5M

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company "), an innovative investment firm in the blockchain technology space, proudly announces that its investee, Hivello Holdings, has secured a further USD $1.5 million after receiving strong interest from investors following the announcement of a USD $1 million raise in December 2023.

Due to the overwhelming interest, of the additional USD $1.5 million, USD $1 million was raised at a pre-money valuation of $9 million - an 80% premium to the round which just closed in December 2023. The additional $1.5 million brings the total raised to $2.5 million. The funding was secured as a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) instrument fundraising round. Consequently once converted, the post-money implied valuation of Blockmate's 67% stake is USD $6.7 million (CAD $8.9 million) or 8.1 cents per Blockmate share 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Blockmate Investee Hivello Successfully Raises USD$1M

Blockmate Investee Hivello Successfully Raises USD$1M

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company "), an innovative investment firm in the blockchain technology space, proudly announces that its 100% owned subsidiary, Hivello Holdings, has successfully completed a USD$1 million capital raise. This Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) instrument fundraising round places a pre-money valuation cap on Hivello at USD$5 million. Consequently once converted, the post-money valuation of Blockmate's stake is an estimated USD$4 million (CAD 5.3 million).

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented, "We are thrilled to now have a cap table with leading investors in the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) sector such as NGC Ventures, Blockchain Founders Fund, Side Door Ventures, IDG, Bing Ventures, MEXC Exchange, XT.com Exchange, Genesis Block, and NxGen. The successful capital raise by Hivello is a significant validation of our investment strategy and Blockmate's ability to recognize and nurture potential within the blockchain industry. The value of our stake alone is higher than our entire market cap, providing an excellent opportunity for investors."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it has completed the divestiture of Midpoint (see www.midpoint.com ), its cross-border payments and foreign exchange business to the management team, led by Mr David Wong, Expadis and its group of investors (" Midpoint Management "). In consideration for the divestiture, Midpoint Management will assume responsibility for all liabilities and obligations associated with the business as well as operational expenses associated with maintaining its operations.

The divestiture will allow the Company to focus on higher growth technology investments, and is expected to reduce annual net cash outflows by approximately $500,000. The Company is at arms-length from Mr. David Wong, and no finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the divestiture.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BLOCKMATE - BESS Webinar Replay

BLOCKMATE - BESS Webinar Replay

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") has published a replay of the special webinar briefing hosted on November 1, 2023, to its website.

The webinar included a presentation from Blockmate CEO, Justin Rosenberg, who presented on the strategic direction of Blockmate, should the acquisition of BESS Power Innovation Corp ("BESS") be approved by the TSX. BESS is a company focused on the sales, distribution, and manufacturing of lithium batteries. After his presentation, Mr Rosenberg fielded questions from investors.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, hereby announces that Mr. Zarko Meseldzija has resigned from his position on the Board of Directors as of January 21, 2024. As previously communicated, Mr. Meseldzija will continue his association with the Company until March 1, ensuring a smooth transition.

About RecycLiCo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a responsible developer of sustainable, high-purity lithium. Lake uses ion exchange extraction technology, from Lilac Solutions Inc in California ("Lilac"), who has earned a 20% interest into the Kachi Project. No mining is involved in the brine processing.

Lake continued to make significant progress at Kachi, culminating in the completion of the DFS. The DFS demonstrates that Kachi is a tier one project, backed by a significant resource and strong economics, positioning it competitively within the growing lithium market.

Lake continues to reduce our quarterly cash spend. With the completion of the DFS, the Company expects expenditures for the quarter ending 31 March 2024 to be approximately 40% lower than the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

With the completion of the DFS, Lake has shifted its focus to the strategic delivery of Kachi:

- As announced on 29 November 2023, Lake has engaged Goldman Sachs as its financial adviser to explore a strategic partnership for the Kachi project.

- Lake and Lilac Solutions are considering a range of funding alternatives including, but not limited to, the introduction of a strategic partner, project finance, pre-payments from potential customers and royalties.

Discussions remain ongoing and will provide additional capital to fund activities prior to Final Investment Decision and ultimately project development.

- Complementing this process, Lake recently announced the continued support of Citibank and J.P. Morgan, joint coordinators for the proposed debt financing for Kachi. The banks have signed an amendment and extension to the engagement agreement, based on the revised timelines of Kachi.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D9M697GN



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Amendment and Extension of Agreement with Citi and JP Morgan

Lake Resources NL Amendment and Extension of Agreement with Citi and JP Morgan

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce that it has amended and extended its engagement agreement with Citibank N.A. ("Citi") and J.P. Morgan, to serve as Joint Coordinators ("JCs") for proposed debt financing for the globally significant Kachi lithium brine project in Argentina. The original engagement agreement was signed in June 2022 (refer to ASX release dated 17 June 2022).

The amendment and extension to the bank engagement addresses the new development timeline for the Kachi Project. As disclosed in the Kachi Project Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), the new project timeline indicates that Financial Investment Decision ("FID") is targeted for the first quarter of 2025, with first lithium production expected in late 2027 (refer to ASX release dated 19 December 2023).

Importantly, we continue to engage with and receive support from export credit agencies to provide backing to Kachi's overall debt structure (refer to ASX releases dated 11 August 2021 and 28 September 2021).

Lake's debt advisors, GKB Ventures Ltd and SD Capital Advisory Ltd, will also be exploring how the banks' debt package can be further enhanced to benefit from the recent Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development ("OECD") changes in support of critical mineral projects. OECD's beneficial changes include a longer debt amortization term, enabling greater flexibility in the debt repayment schedule, which should prove beneficial in times of lithium price volatility.

"We are pleased to have the continued support of Citi and J.P. Morgan", said David Dickson, CEO of Lake Resources. "We value the involvement and backing of these leading institutions as we continue to work with Goldman Sachs on Kachi funding options, including but not limited to strategic partnerships, pre-payments from potential customers, and royalties on this important project."



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Do Canadians Actually Trust a Groundhog Day Forecast? NorthStar Bets Reveals National Poll Findings and Insights

Do Canadians Actually Trust a Groundhog Day Forecast? NorthStar Bets Reveals National Poll Findings and Insights

NorthStar Bets finds 84 per cent of Canadians are hoping for an early spring, while 70 per cent are skeptical of Groundhog Day predictions

Rod Black, NorthStar Bets Groundhog Day ambassador predicts a six week playoff run in a Canadian hockey market this spring

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Releases January 2024 Investor Webinar

Lake Resources NL Releases January 2024 Investor Webinar

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) released a new investor webinar, featuring the Company's CEO David Dickson and special guest David Snydacker, Founder and CEO of Lilac Solutions ("Lilac"), Lake's technology partner in its flagship Kachi Project ("Kachi" or "the Project") based in Argentina. Don Miller, Lake's recently appointed CFO, also joined the webinar, providing a brief introduction to investors.

During the webinar, Mr. Snydacker shared his insights on Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE"), with a focus on Lilac's ion exchange DLE technology and its application at Kachi. He also addressed commonly asked questions about Lilac's technology.

"It is extremely helpful to hear David speak about DLE and explain how the Lilac technology works," said Mr. Dickson. "Lake and Lilac have taken an innovative approach to lithium brine extraction to advance sustainable and responsible lithium production, through the application of Lilac's ion exchange DLE technology and a jointly-developed, field-tested process design for targeted production of high purity lithium carbonate."

Mr. Dickson added, "Kachi is targeting production of first lithium in 2027, with rampup to full capacity by the end of 2028, which is forecast to coincide with the start of a prolonged period of structural deficit for battery grade lithium chemicals."

A replay of the webinar will also be available on the Lake Resources website.

To listen to the Webinar, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/595249O2



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija to Step Down from CEO and Board Positions

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija to Step Down from CEO and Board Positions

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, announced today that Zarko Meseldzija will be stepping down from his roles as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

The Board has begun searching for a successor to lead the Company in its growth phase to become a leading supplier of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology. Mr. Meseldzija will remain with the Company through February 29, 2024 and will be assisting with the transition process, which is not expected to have any adverse impact on the Company's project timelines or day-to-day operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

