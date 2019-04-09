3 Top Canadian Blockchain Stocks Year-to-Date

Canadian blockchain stocks are providing services across multiple verticals, from cannabis to e-rewards to supply chain management.









Bitcoin prices remained volatile over the first quarter of 2019. In spite of these uncertainties, a number of blockchain companies have presented positive returns.

With the first-quarter behind us, here the Investing News Network looks back at the quarter’s top three Canadian blockchain stocks year-to-date. The list below was obtained on April 9, 2019 from Barchart with all companies having market caps between C$10 million and C$500 million at that time.

Continue reading to find out more about the first quarter’s top Canadian blockchain stocks year-to-date.

1. HIVE Blockchain (TSXV:HIVE,OTCQX:HVBTF)

Current share price: $0.70; market capitalization: 234.44 million; year-to-date gain: 150 percent

Our runner-up for the first quarter is HIVE Blockchain. With four cryptocurrency mining centres in Norway, Sweden and Iceland, HIVE Blockchain is continuing to expand its portfolio of digital assets. The majority of its holdings are currently Ethereum and Ethereum Classic.

In March, HIVE blockchain reported that it doubled its portfolio of digital assets in its third-quarter financial results ending December 31, 2018. Despite generating a net loss of $36.4 million over the previous quarter, HIVE’s shares have skyrocketed since January.

Current share price: $0.35; market capitalization: $28.07 million; year-to-date gain: 105.88 percent

BLOCKStrain, headquartered in Vancouver, BC is the top blockchain stock for the quarter. The company’s principal operations is providing a blockchain platform for the cannabis industry, improving strain identification and quality control testing.

In March, Harvest One Cannabis (TSXV::HVT,OTCQX:HRVOF) partnered with BLOCKStrain. As part of the deal, BLOCKStrain will be providing the cannabis producer its genome tracking software for its cannabis strains. Earlier in the quarter, BLOCKstrain signed a letter of intent to acquire Spark Digital Technologies in addition to initiating deals with NXT Water and WeedMD (TSXV:WMD).

3. Glance Technologies (CSE:GET,OTCQB:GLNNF)

Current share price: $0.14; market capitalization: $19.14 million; year-to-date gain: 16.66 percent

Glance Technologies provides a suite of products to its users including its mobile payment platform Glance Pay, Glance PayMe and Glance Coin. As a cryptocurrency for consumers, Glance Coin allows users to earn rewards through merchants and enter a network of merchants who accept the coin. Ethereum security features are integrated into the digital asset.

In February, Glance Technologies released its ‘Real-Time-Bill’ that enables customers to pay for their bill without requiring any physical bill. The feature was available at select locations as part of its launch.

Securities Disclosure: I, Dorothy Neufeld, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: BLOCKStrain Technology and Harvest One Cannabis are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.