Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Blockmate Investee Hivello Successfully Raises USD$1M

Blockmate Investee Hivello Successfully Raises USD$1M

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company "), an innovative investment firm in the blockchain technology space, proudly announces that its 100% owned subsidiary, Hivello Holdings, has successfully completed a USD$1 million capital raise. This Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) instrument fundraising round places a pre-money valuation cap on Hivello at USD$5 million. Consequently once converted, the post-money valuation of Blockmate's stake is an estimated USD$4 million (CAD 5.3 million).

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented, "We are thrilled to now have a cap table with leading investors in the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) sector such as NGC Ventures, Blockchain Founders Fund, Side Door Ventures, IDG, Bing Ventures, MEXC Exchange, XT.com Exchange, Genesis Block, and NxGen. The successful capital raise by Hivello is a significant validation of our investment strategy and Blockmate's ability to recognize and nurture potential within the blockchain industry. The value of our stake alone is higher than our entire market cap, providing an excellent opportunity for investors."

This is the first external raise for a venture built by Blockmate and is a testament to Blockmate's commitment to building solutions within fast growing sectors with positive global impact. Blockmate decided to build Hivello when it discovered the opportunity to leverage underutilized computing power around the world to create an innovative DePIN network, while providing internet users with a platform to generate passive income.

Below is the press release from Hivello Holdings detailing its recent capital raise.

Hivello, Led by Pioneers of Blockchain Payment Solutions, Secures USD$1M to Democratize DePIN

Amsterdam/London, 14 December 2023, Hivello, an innovative leader in the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) sector, proudly announces the successful closure of a USD$1million pre-seed investment round. This strategic investment is bolstered by the backing of industry visionaries such as NGC, Blockchain Founders Fund, Side Door Ventures, IDG, Bing Ventures, MEXC Exchange, XT.com Exchange, Genesis Block, and NxGen.

At the helm of Hivello are Domenic Carosa and Andrew Smith, co-founders of Banxa Holdings Inc. – a regulated payment entity listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX.v) renowned for its blockchain payment solutions. Leveraging their extensive experience, they are now focused on building a new wave of decentralized infrastructure with Hivello.

Domenic Carosa, Chairman and Co-Founder of Hivello, shares: "This is a pivotal step forward. At Hivello, we're committed to reshaping infrastructure by making decentralized systems universally accessible. Our deep roots in the blockchain payment sector through Banxa give us the unique ability to understand and innovate in the DePIN space. With the unwavering support of our investors, we're poised to address the burgeoning needs of blockchain-based applications with robust, democratized infrastructure."

As Hivello gears up for its technological unveiling this Christmas, the integration of up to 100 DePINs over the coming 12 months is anticipated to mark a significant leap in the availability of decentralized services.

Roger Lim, Founding Partner of NGC Ventures, comments: "Innovation is at the core of NGC's investment strategy, and Hivello embodies the transformative technology we seek. Domenic Carosa and Andrew Smith's track record with Banxa stands as a strong indicator of Hivello's potential. We're excited to play a role in Hivello's journey as they aim to redefine the DePIN space and catalyze the evolution of blockchain applications."

Tobias Bauer, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, adds: "Supporting Hivello's mission to democratize decentralized infrastructure is a thrilling opportunity. We see immense value in their approach to making such infrastructure widely accessible, and we are confident that Hivello's platform will significantly impact the blockchain ecosystem."

This investment round, coupled with the renowned blockchain payment expertise of Hivello's leadership, positions the company at the forefront of the DePIN industry.

For more information about Hivello and its upcoming launch, visit www.hivello.com

About Hivello

Hivello, led by distinguished blockchain payment solution pioneers, is dedicated to transforming the accessibility of decentralized services globally. As a leader in the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) sector, Hivello stands at the vanguard of democratizing access to decentralized infrastructure.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a venture creator focussing on building fast growing technology businesses relating to cutting edge sectors such as blockchain, climate and energy storage. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download our free passive income app at www.hivello.com ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO
Blockmate Ventures Inc
justin@blockmate.com
(+1-888-218-6863)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it has completed the divestiture of Midpoint (see www.midpoint.com ), its cross-border payments and foreign exchange business to the management team, led by Mr David Wong, Expadis and its group of investors (" Midpoint Management "). In consideration for the divestiture, Midpoint Management will assume responsibility for all liabilities and obligations associated with the business as well as operational expenses associated with maintaining its operations.

The divestiture will allow the Company to focus on higher growth technology investments, and is expected to reduce annual net cash outflows by approximately $500,000. The Company is at arms-length from Mr. David Wong, and no finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the divestiture.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BLOCKMATE - BESS Webinar Replay

BLOCKMATE - BESS Webinar Replay

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") has published a replay of the special webinar briefing hosted on November 1, 2023, to its website.

The webinar included a presentation from Blockmate CEO, Justin Rosenberg, who presented on the strategic direction of Blockmate, should the acquisition of BESS Power Innovation Corp ("BESS") be approved by the TSX. BESS is a company focused on the sales, distribution, and manufacturing of lithium batteries. After his presentation, Mr Rosenberg fielded questions from investors.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Ventures Announces Webinar

Blockmate Ventures Announces Webinar

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it is convening a webinar to discuss the acquisition of BESS Power Innovation Corp, announced yesterday.

The webinar will include a presentation by Blockmate CEO, Justin Rosenberg and BESS CEO, Broderick Gunning. They will provide a summary of the acquisition and immediate plans for the business. A Q&A session with investors will follow the presentation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Ventures to Acquire Lithium Battery Distributor, BESS

Blockmate Ventures to Acquire Lithium Battery Distributor, BESS

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or " the Company "), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement dated October 25, 2023, pursuant to which the Company proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding share capital of BESS Power Innovation Corporation ("BESS"), a company focused on the sales, distribution, and manufacturing of residential and industrial lithium iron phosphate and lithium ion sodium batteries and auxiliary products ("the Transaction").

BESS owns the exclusive distribution rights to Blivex Energy Technology Co's ("Blivex") lithium battery products for North and South America and intends to address demand for residential and industrial battery products where expected delivery times for certain products exceeds 12 months. BESS anticipates that equivalent Blivex battery products can be delivered within 1-3 months from the time of order.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Ventures to Divest Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures to Divest Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or " the Company ") advises that yesterday, September 21, 2023, it entered into a binding agreement to divest its Midpoint foreign exchange business.

The 100% sale of Midpoint to David Wong for a nominal figure will allow Blockmate to focus all of its resources towards the blockchain, battery and clean energy ventures within its portfolio. By divesting Midpoint, Blockmate is expected to reduce its net cash outflows by approximately $500,000 per annum.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Welcomes Trove Research Report Showing Robust and Growing Revenues for Nature Based Restoration Projects

Klimat X Welcomes Trove Research Report Showing Robust and Growing Revenues for Nature Based Restoration Projects

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to share recent independent research from Trove confirming that nature-based restoration projects continue to command very significant premiums over average carbon prices. Over the last 12 months, Trove's research in the report '3Q3 Voluntary Carbon Market in Review' indicates that prices for restoration projects have increased by 63% to weighted average prices approaching USD25 per ton. Trove indicates that investors expect average prices of USD11 -18 per ton by the end of 2023 with some investors anticipating prices as high as USD23 -26 per ton. These nature restoration projects have attracted significant premiums, while pricing for other project types have remained flat or declined.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Key European Patent for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling 

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Key European Patent for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling 

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued an official communication indicating its intention to grant the Company's first of two patent applications (Patent Application No. 17870326.0) for its innovative lithium-ion battery recycling process. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the Company's efforts to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio across key global markets.

With the EPO's positive stance, the Company will be strategically reviewing Europe's planned and operational Gigafactories, as tracked by CIC energiGUNE , in consideration of which countries to select for validation. This selection reflects the company's commitment to establishing a strong presence in significant European markets, where there is a growing emphasis on electrification and sustainable battery technologies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Announces CFO Transition

Lake Resources NL Announces CFO Transition

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF), a responsible lithium developer in Argentina's Lithium Triangle, announced today that it has appointed Don Miller as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately.

"Don's ability to think strategically and commercially, along with his extensive expertise and global relationships in financial markets and capital-intensive industries will provide significant value to Lake as we execute the strategic delivery of our flagship Kachi project," said David Dickson, CEO of Lake.

Mr. Miller is a highly accomplished energy financial executive bringing over 35 years of experience. He joins Lake after serving as the President and CEO of Bristow Group Inc. ("Bristow"), a leading global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry. Importantly, he also served as Bristow's Chief Financial Officer, leading the development of the company's financial strategy, overseeing all corporate finance functions, and leading international corporate M&A efforts, including strategy, structuring, and negotiations. Earlier in his career, Mr. Miller served in financial roles of increasing responsibility at large, international public companies.

Mr. Miller holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Memphis, and a Master in Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Miller is currently a Board member of Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Mr. Miller is replacing Peter Neilsen, who will be moving on from the Company.

Mr. Dickson added, "I want to thank Peter for his efforts on behalf of Lake Resources, during our shift from exploration through to the final stages of a bankable Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for one of the world's leading lithium projects. We are grateful for his contributions to the Company and wish him great success in his future endeavours."



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo"), listed on TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic"), a leader in innovative energy storage technology, are pleased to announce that the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program has selected Nanoramic for award negotiations with RecycLiCo as a partner and collaborator on the grant. This partnership marks another step forward in promoting sustainable practices in the lithium-ion battery industry.

RecycLiCo's technology is focused on the recycling and upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade products, such as lithium chemicals and precursor cathode active material (pCAM). This process is in sync with Nanoramic's expertise in electrode production, paving the way for a circular economy in battery manufacturing. Under this collaboration, RecycLiCo will process production scrap from Nanoramic's demonstration line, aiming to produce pCAM and lithium chemicals that adhere to Nanoramic's battery-grade specifications, ready for use in new battery manufacturing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Announces Its High-Level Participation in COP28 UAE UN Climate Change Conference

Klimat X Announces Its High-Level Participation in COP28 UAE UN Climate Change Conference

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce that company Co-Founder, Kevin Godlington will participate in the COP28 conference in Dubai within the 'blue zone', typically restricted to only UNFCCC-accredited participants such as world leaders and government delegates. It hosts the formal negotiations across the two weeks of the conference, as well as the World Climate Action Summit, the country pavilions and presidency events. This participation allows the company full access to the Conference of Parties with the goal of showcasing the Company's leadership in forest and mangrove conservation and restoration projects. The Company is actively seeking partnerships in new jurisdictions to expand its pipeline of projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Corporate Webinar on December 6th at 2pm ET

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Corporate Webinar on December 6th at 2pm ET

  • NorthStar Gaming's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be hosting a webinar to introduce the Company and discuss current operations and upcoming milestones, followed by live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about NorthStar's sports media and wagering platform.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of U.S.-based corporate communications firm RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG") to provide investor relations services. In connection with the engagement, the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting an overview of the Company, including an in-depth discussion into current operations and milestones while also providing an outlook for 2024 at a corporate webinar on December 6. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Wednesday, December 6th, 2023
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Register: Webinar Registration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
