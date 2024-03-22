Bitcoin Well Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of $2.3 Million

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Copper Prices Jump as Top Chinese Smelters Agree to Cut Output

Gold Expert Talks 2024 Outlook, Plus Forecast for Silver, Platinum and Palladium

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Coniagas Battery Metals

COS:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Bitcoin Well Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of $2.3 Million

Bitcoin Well Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of $2.3 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced commercially reasonable efforts private placement offering of an aggregate of 13,352,797 units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0.175 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,336,740 (the " Offering "), which includes the exercise of the majority of the Agent's Option (as defined below). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.275 per share, subject to adjustment in certain events, at any time until March 22, 2027.

"I am excited to welcome all of our new shareholders to the mission of enabling independence" said Adam O'Brien, founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. "This financing is a small but crucial step in our journey to spread the adoption of Bitcoin and enable independence. The Bitcoin Portal continues to grow and we expect the funds from this financing will allow us to accelerate its growth."

The Offering was completed pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement dated March 22, 2024 between the Company and Haywood Securities Inc. as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the " Agent "). Prior to the closing of the Offering, the Agent exercised its option (the " Agent's Option ") to sell an additional 1,352,797 Units at the Issue Price.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for sales and marketing, working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Agent: (i) a cash commission of $156,556; (ii) non-transferrable compensation options of the Company exercisable at any time prior to March 22, 2027 to acquire up to 894,603 units of the Company (" Compensation Option Units ") at a price equal to the Issue Price, subject to adjustment in certain events; and (iii) 428,571 units of the Company (the " Corporate Finance Fee Units "). The Compensation Option Units and the Corporate Finance Fee Units have the same terms as the Units sold in the Offering.

The Units sold under the Offering were issued and sold pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "). A copy of the offering document under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption dated March 4, 2024 (the " Offering Document ") is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at bitcoinwell.com/investors. All Units issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are not subject to resale restrictions in Canada in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "), other than the Units issued to directors, which are subject to a hold period under TSXV policies expiring July 23, 2024. All other securities not issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, including the Compensation Options, are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring on July 23, 2024. The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.

Certain directors subscribed for Units in the Offering. These subscriptions constitute related party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). These transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by related parties and the consideration paid therefor does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:
Tel: 1 888 711 3866
ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements in respect of: TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Offering; use of proceeds from the Offering; Bitcoin Well's growth and acceleration; the adoption of Bitcoin; and Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Bitcoin Well actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of inability to obtain TSX Venture Exchange approval, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which Bitcoin Well operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bitcoin Well.

Bitcoin Well believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. For more information, see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information found in the Bitcoin Well quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin WellBTCW:CCTSXV:BTCWTech Investing
BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces "Instant Buy" which gives customers the ability to buy bitcoin and receive it to their personal bitcoin wallets in under 60 seconds. The Company also provides preliminary and unaudited early March signup data as follows:

Early March Signup Data

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Brokered Financing Led by Haywood Securities

Bitcoin Well Announces Brokered Financing Led by Haywood Securities

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood ") dated February 29, 2024 to act as sole agent and sole bookrunner to assist the Company in selling on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$0.175 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of a minimum of C$1,250,000 (from the sale of a minimum 7,142,857 Units) and a maximum of C$2,100,000 (from the sale of a maximum of 12,000,000 Units) (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Record Number of Signups to the Bitcoin Portal in February

Bitcoin Well Announces Record Number of Signups to the Bitcoin Portal in February

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces record number of signups to the Bitcoin Portal in February.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Launches Customer Loyalty Program Alongside the Bitcoin Jackpot Contest and Partnership With Simply Bitcoin

Bitcoin Well Launches Customer Loyalty Program Alongside the Bitcoin Jackpot Contest and Partnership With Simply Bitcoin

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the commencement of Operation Toro, a strategic partnership with Simply Bitcoin, a prominent daily bitcoin focused show, and the release of a customer loyalty program.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Provides Preliminary Year End Update and Bitcoin Super Company Vision

Bitcoin Well Provides Preliminary Year End Update and Bitcoin Super Company Vision

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a preliminary, unaudited year end update and the "bitcoin super company" vision.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Collaborates With CleanTech Lithium PLC in Pilot Plant for Lithium Chloride Eluate Production

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Collaborates With CleanTech Lithium PLC in Pilot Plant for Lithium Chloride Eluate Production

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce a collaboration with CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium") and Conductive Energy Inc. in the supply of their industrial forward osmosis (iFOTM) system for use in the hyper-concentrating of CleanTech Lithium's eluate and its conversion into battery grade lithium carbonate by use of Conductive Energy's Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") conversion process. The large-scale production volume of battery grade lithium carbonate is intended to validate CleanTech Lithium's DLE process design and its commercial scalability. The produced battery grade lithium carbonate is expected to be supplied to battery and automotive manufacturing companies as part of the evaluation process within their long-term offtake agreements. The collaboration between FWTC and CleanTech Lithium signals CleanTech Lithium's progression towards full-scale commercialization as the need for sustainable lithium production supply increases on a global scale due to the transition to electric mobility worldwide

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Partners with Tallysight to Further Enhance its Sports Insights Content for March Madness

NorthStar Gaming Partners with Tallysight to Further Enhance its Sports Insights Content for March Madness

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced a partnership with Tallysight Inc., creators of a leading no-code content and wagering platform.

The partnership provides NorthStar with access to Tallysight's platform including dynamic odds widgets, graphics, and other editorial tools, to support NorthStar's industry-leading, in-app Sports Insights content vertical. NorthStar's Sports Insights is a key differentiating feature that provides NorthStar Bets players with analysis, statistics, trends, staff picks, and betting tips produced by NorthStar's Ontario-based team of staff writers. NorthStar's Sports Insights articles will now feature Tallysight's dynamic odds widgets, allowing registered NorthStar Bets users to click on odds within articles and place wagers without having to leave the page. The integration of Tallysight's editorial tools will enable NorthStar staff to easily create and share a variety of highly engaging betting graphics and staff picks across the NorthStar Bets platform and social media.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Engage US Capital Global comme Conseiller Financier pour Diriger la Strategie de Formation de Capital

Charbone Hydrogene Engage US Capital Global comme Conseiller Financier pour Diriger la Strategie de Formation de Capital

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Engages US Capital Global as Financial Advisor to Lead Capital Formation Strategy

Charbone Hydrogen Engages US Capital Global as Financial Advisor to Lead Capital Formation Strategy

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Richard Sadowsky Appointed as Interim CEO; Kurt Lageschulte Returns to the Board of Directors

Richard Sadowsky Appointed as Interim CEO; Kurt Lageschulte Returns to the Board of Directors

-

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Richard Sadowsky, a member of the Company's Board since November of 2023, as its new Interim CEO.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment and resource recovery technology, announced it has applied to the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for an OMRI listing for its liquid 10-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer that is produced from livestock waste.

Bion's fertilizer – ammonium bicarbonate – is a stable, readily available source of nitrogen that is upcycled in a patented process from the reactive ammonia in livestock and other organic waste streams. In 2020, Bion received an OMRI listing for its initial product, a 0.5 percent ammonium bicarbonate solution. Bion is also preparing an application to the California Department of Food Agriculture (CDFA) for a 6-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer product; CDFA organic certification will expand the markets for Bion's fertilizer products.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

ARway.ai Announces Major 300,000 SQ FT or 30,000 M. Retail Store Pilot of its AR Navigation Platform

Senior Debt Process Initiated for Caldeira REE Project

Kiwi 1 Extended Production Test (EPT) Update

Burley’s Pilbara Iron Ore Assets Advancing

Related News

rare earth investing

Senior Debt Process Initiated for Caldeira REE Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Kiwi 1 Extended Production Test (EPT) Update

Resource Investing

Burley’s Pilbara Iron Ore Assets Advancing

Resource Investing

Canary Capital Finds Auric Mining a ‘Compelling Investments Case’

Gold Investing

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX:MPK) - Trading Halt

Resource Investing

31 December 2023 Full Year Financial Results. Auric Generated $4.22 Million Net Operating Cash

Resource Investing

Auric Mining a ‘Gold Story’ to Watch, Analyst Says

×