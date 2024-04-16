Bitcoin Well Adds Mark Binns as Capital Markets Advisor

(TheNewswire)
Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - April 16, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence is pleased to announce that it has added Mark Binns as a Capital Markets advisor to the company, effective April 15, 2024.
Mr. Binns has a long history and deep experience in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets, and valuable connections in the Canadian and US capital markets, which Bitcoin Well will leverage. Mr. Binns formerly held the positions of CEO at Netcoins, a leading Canadian cryptocurrency broker, and CEO at BIGG Digital Assets, a diversified public Canadian digital asset company.
"I'm looking forward to working with Mr. O'Brien and the Bitcoin Well team. They are well positioned to take advantage of the crypto bull market setting in, along with the Bitcoin halving, and I look forward to helping them reach their potential." commented Mr. Binns.
"Working with Mr. Binns will help guide the next phase of our public markets strategy." said Adam O'Brien, founder & CEO of the Company. "Mark knows the space, and pace at which we need to move in order to properly capitalize on the opportunity at hand."
Stock Option Grant
The Company announces that pursuant to its stock option plan and subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to a consultant at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share for a two-year term. The securities represented by this grant will be subject to a four-month hold period.
About Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.
Bitcoin Well contact information
To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam
For additional investor & media information, please contact:
Adam O'Brien
Tel: 1 888 711 3866
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Forward-looking information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements in respect of: Bitcoin Well's ability to leverage Mr. Binns' connections in the Canadian and US capital markets ; occurrence of a crypto bull market; Bitcoin Well's position to take advantage of a crypto bull market and the bitcoin halving; exercise of the options; and Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy, and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the following: economic and financial conditions; volatility in the capital or credit markets; the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency and digital asset industry; the occurrence of force majeure events; the extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term users or retaining existing users; developments and changes in laws and regulations; disruptions to the Company's technology network; competitive factors; and such other factors as discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2023. Bitcoin Well's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of the foregoing risk factors and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bitcoin Well.
Bitcoin Well believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. For more information, see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information found in the Bitcoin Well quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis.
