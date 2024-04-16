Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Lancaster Resources Acquires Piney Lake Gold Property

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

Precious Metals Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Bitcoin Well Adds Mark Binns as Capital Markets Advisor

Bitcoin Well Adds Mark Binns as Capital Markets Advisor

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - April 16, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence is pleased to announce that it has added Mark Binns as a Capital Markets advisor to the company, effective April 15, 2024.

Mr. Binns has a long history and deep experience in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets, and valuable connections in the Canadian and US capital markets, which Bitcoin Well will leverage. Mr. Binns formerly held the positions of CEO at Netcoins, a leading Canadian cryptocurrency broker, and CEO at BIGG Digital Assets, a diversified public Canadian digital asset company.

"I'm looking forward to working with Mr. O'Brien and the Bitcoin Well team. They are well positioned to take advantage of the crypto bull market setting in, along with the Bitcoin halving, and I look forward to helping them reach their potential." commented Mr. Binns.

"Working with Mr. Binns will help guide the next phase of our public markets strategy." said Adam O'Brien, founder & CEO of the Company. "Mark knows the space, and pace at which we need to move in order to properly capitalize on the opportunity at hand."

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that pursuant to its stock option plan and subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to a consultant at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share for a two-year term. The securities represented by this grant will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements in respect of: Bitcoin Well's ability to leverage Mr. Binns' connections in the Canadian and US capital markets ; occurrence of a crypto bull market; Bitcoin Well's position to take advantage of a crypto bull market and the bitcoin halving; exercise of the options; and Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy, and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the following: economic and financial conditions; volatility in the capital or credit markets; the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency and digital asset industry; the occurrence of force majeure events; the extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term users or retaining existing users; developments and changes in laws and regulations; disruptions to the Company's technology network; competitive factors; and such other factors as discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2023. Bitcoin Well's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of the foregoing risk factors and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bitcoin Well.

Bitcoin Well believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. For more information, see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information found in the Bitcoin Well quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin WellBTCW:CCTSXV:BTCWTech Investing
BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces BTC Sessions Partnership

Bitcoin Well Announces BTC Sessions Partnership

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Ben Perrin, AKA BTC Sessions (" BTC Sessions ") dated April 1, 2024 (the " Agreement ").

BTC Sessions boasts over 130,000 followers on X, 175,000 subscribers and nearly 10,000,000 lifetime views on YouTube, with the majority of his followers in Canada and the USA. Bitcoin Well will have the privilege of the title sponsor which will entitle the Company to the top spot on all advertisements as well as product tutorials and updates.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Company Record of New Users Signed Up

Bitcoin Well Announces Company Record of New Users Signed Up

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a company record for new users signed up in one day.

On March 27, 2024 the Company signed up 146 new users. The previous record was 101 new users, earlier in March of this year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Schedules Live Shareholder Address and Q&A for Thursday, March 28

Bitcoin Well Schedules Live Shareholder Address and Q&A for Thursday, March 28

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, has scheduled a shareholder address and Q&A at 1:30pm EST 10:30am PST on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Registration for the event is available at:

https://cozen.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMpceuprjwpEtTFESGfZIgaY5bUF6myI_ZM

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of $2.3 Million

Bitcoin Well Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of $2.3 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced commercially reasonable efforts private placement offering of an aggregate of 13,352,797 units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0.175 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,336,740 (the " Offering "), which includes the exercise of the majority of the Agent's Option (as defined below). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.275 per share, subject to adjustment in certain events, at any time until March 22, 2027.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces "Instant Buy" which gives customers the ability to buy bitcoin and receive it to their personal bitcoin wallets in under 60 seconds. The Company also provides preliminary and unaudited early March signup data as follows:

Early March Signup Data

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Announces Brokered Private Placement

Carbon Done Right Announces Brokered Private Placement

/THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C), formally Klimat X Developments Inc., a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to announce that is has entered into an agreement with Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the " Agent ") to act as sole agent in connection with a commercially reasonable "best efforts" private placement of up to a maximum of 43,111,000 common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares "), at a price of C$0.05 per Common Share (the " Issue Price "), for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$2.1 million (the " Offering "), subject to the maximum amount that may be issued under Part 5A (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ") of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "). The pricing of the Offering is based on a 6.2% discount to the Volume Weighted Average Price over the prior 30 trading days. The company has calculated a six month Volume Weighted Average Price of $0.09 and $0.132 over 12 months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce La Premiere Livraison D'un Equipement De Stockage D'hydrogene Vert Pret A Etre Livre Pour Le Projet Phare Du Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce La Premiere Livraison D'un Equipement De Stockage D'hydrogene Vert Pret A Etre Livre Pour Le Projet Phare Du Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces First Shipment of Green Hydrogen Storage Equipment Ready for Delivery to Flagship Quebec Project

Charbone Hydrogen Announces First Shipment of Green Hydrogen Storage Equipment Ready for Delivery to Flagship Quebec Project

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation


News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion Announces Voluntary Share Surrender

Bion Announces Voluntary Share Surrender

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced that several of its largest shareholders have agreed to return up to 30 percent of their holdings to the company for cancellation.

Heirs of Dominic Bassani, Bion's former CEO and largest shareholder who passed in November, will return approximately 20 percent before the Company's June 30, 2024, fiscal year end, with another 10 percent upon Bion meeting funding milestones that are consistent with the company's growth objectives. Mark Smith, Bion's current President, who is transitioning to retirement during this year, will return approximately 30 percent of his holdings over the next month.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Site Selection for First US Based Green Hydrogen Production Facility Entering Final Stages

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Site Selection for First US Based Green Hydrogen Production Facility Entering Final Stages

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - March 26, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH;OTCQB: CHHYF; FWB: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today announced it is entering into the final stages of the site selection process in Oakland County, Michigan for CHARBONE's first green hydrogen facility in the United States. Further to the Company's December 4, 2023 project announcement Oakland County is the home of dozens of major automotive companies including numerous world headquarters, North American headquarters, and R&D facilities.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Qu'elle Entre dans les Etapes Finales de la Selection du Site pour sa Premiere Installation de Production d'Hydrogene Verte Basee aux Etats-Unis

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Qu'elle Entre dans les Etapes Finales de la Selection du Site pour sa Premiere Installation de Production d'Hydrogene Verte Basee aux Etats-Unis

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

 

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Renowned Battery Industry Pioneer Mr. Ricky Lee as Lead Managerial Advisor

Ramp Metals Completes Drill Program and Acquires 100% Ownership in Rottenstone SW and PLD Properties

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

ARway.ai Signs Deal with George Mason University for Augmented Reality Campus Navigation and Experience

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Ramp Metals Completes Drill Program and Acquires 100% Ownership in Rottenstone SW and PLD Properties

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Engages Generation IACP to Provide Market Making Services

Gold Investing

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

rare earth investing

Asra Declares Maiden MRE for Yttria Ree Deposit

Gold Investing

Maiden Drill Programme to Commence at the Arkun Project, WA

manganese investing

E25 Presents at Paydirt Battery Minerals Conference - April 2024

×