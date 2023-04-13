FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Base MetalsInvesting News

Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Permitting Update

Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Permitting Update

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a permitting update related to the proposed Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver exploration program in Arizona.

On March 13, 2021, the United States Forest Service ("USFS") completed the 45-day objection period, which represented the final opportunity for public input into the permitting process for the Sunnyside project. Two objections were filed during the objection period and the USFS is currently working on providing detailed responses, which will be sent to the respective parties in due course. The USFS has informed the Company that it will utilize the 30-day extension to the 45-day objection response period. As such, the USFS currently forecasts completion of the objection response period on or before May 29, 2023.

Barksdale is currently gearing up for its initial drilling program at Sunnyside, which will commence as soon as possible once all the requisite approvals have been provided by the USFS. Drilling could begin as early as June 2023. In preparation for this campaign the Company has received multiple bids from licensed drilling companies to complete an initial ~16,500-meter drilling program (~50,000 feet). Final drill contractor selection will occur shortly, with final selection focused on the best mix of drilling crew quality, rig availability, and costs. Additionally, to initiate work at Sunnyside, the Company will be required to post an environmental performance bond with the USFS. Discussions are underway with an insurance company willing to provide a surety policy to cover a portion of Barksdale's costs.

"We moved through the objection period better than expected and are now gearing up to drill," stated Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale. "We're roughly two months away from kicking off our first drilling program at Sunnyside, where we are targeting a very large carbonate replacement system that has shown itself to contain high grade copper-zinc-lead-silver mineralization."

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lewis Teal, Senior Consultant to the Company and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF Barksdale Resources Corp

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com
For more information please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, the expected publication and timing of the USFS Decision Memorandum and estimated timing and approval of the Company's Plan of Operations ("PoO") for the Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver project; the proposed nature, size, timing, targets and impact of the Company's planned drilling program on the Sunnyside project following approval of the PoO and the ability of the Company to obtain the requisite staffing, bonding and financing therefor; and the potential impact of seasonal drilling restrictions on the ability of the Company to effectively carry out such program. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. There are no assurances that the Company's PoO for the Sunnyside property will be approved by the USFS on the basis currently contemplated or at all. In addition, the Company's proposed drilling program at Sunnyside is an exploratory search for commercial quantities of ore, the discovery of which cannot be assured. There are currently no NI 43-101 resources or reserves on the Sunnyside property. There is also uncertainty about the continued spread and severity of COVID-19, the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation and interest rates and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mining projects or procure equipment, supplies, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162172

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Barksdale Resources Corp.TSXV:BROBase Metals Investing
BRO:CA
The Conversation (0)
Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Warrants Exercised and Options Issued

Barksdale Warrants Exercised and Options Issued

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to report that 8,050,287 common share purchase warrants, with an exercise price of $0.55 issued on September 29 and October 1, 2020, have now been exercised prior to their January 31, 2023 expiry. The warrant exercises generated gross proceeds of approximately $4.4 million, with approximately $3.8 million coming from warrant exercises in January 2023. As of February 3, the Company's unaudited cash position is approximately $6.6 million with issued capital of 80,239,886 common shares.

Barksdale CEO Rick Trotman comments, "We would like to thank all of those that exercised their warrants over the past twelve months. Our great shareholder base, including Teck Resources, Delbrook Capital Advisors, US Global Investors, among others, have ensured that the Company is fully funded to execute our fully permitted San Antonio drilling program as well as to initiate drilling at Sunnyside when the final permit is delivered in the next few months."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant permitting progress related to the proposed Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program in Arizona. The United States Forest Service ("USFS") has informed the Company that it intends to publish a draft Decision Memorandum ("DN") and Finding of No Significant Impacts ("FONSI") for Barksdale's proposed seven-year exploration drilling program at its Sunnyside project in Arizona on January 25, 2023. This is a major milestone for Barksdale and allows the USFS to initiate the final step of the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") permitting process which will culminate with the approval of Barksdale's Plan of Operations ("PoO").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant permitting progress related to the proposed Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program in Arizona. The United States Forest Service ("USFS") has informed the Company that it intends to publish a draft Decision Memorandum ("DN") and Finding of No Significant Impacts ("FONSI") for Barksdale's proposed seven-year exploration drilling program at its Sunnyside project in Arizona on January 25, 2023. This is a major milestone for Barksdale and allows the USFS to initiate the final step of the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") permitting process which will culminate with the approval of Barksdale's Plan of Operations ("PoO").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

Barksdale Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2023 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 (the "AGM").

At the AGM, all incumbent directors, being Messrs. Richard (Rick) Trotman, Darren Blasutti, Peter McRae, Jeff O'Neill and William Wulftange were reappointed to the Board. The Company's Auditors, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were reappointed as the independent Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved and adopted the Company's amended and restated 10% "rolling" stock option plan ("SOP"), implemented in order to align with the TSX Venture Exchange's updated and amended Policy 4.4 with respect to the granting of stock options and other forms of security-based compensation. The SOP shall be subject to review and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - April 13, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche One ") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on March 21, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

Highlights

  • First four holes intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of mineralized dunite across a strike length of two kilometres

  • Near-surface mineralization - overburden less than five metres thick

  • Preliminary mineralogy samples from first two holes confirm:
    • mineralization dominated by awaruite, a recoverable nickel-iron alloy mineral
    • more than triple Crawford's content of brucite, which is highly reactive for carbon sequestration, in hole MID23-02

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announces positive preliminary drill results from the first four holes on the Midlothian Property (the "Property" or "Midlothian"), located 70 kilometres south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Further to its press release dated March 23, 2023, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that due to demand it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (the "Offering"). The Company has increased the size of the Offering to up to 8,500,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to $595,000. The upsized offering of Units is now expected to close on or about April 19, 2023.

About Green River Gold Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 40,000,000 units (the "Units"), at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing of the Offering (the "Expiry Date") at an exercise price of $0.075.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay 8% cash finders fee and 8% non-transferable share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Announces Non Brokered Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000

Fabled Copper Announces Non Brokered Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce two concurrent non-brokered private placements (collectively, the "Offerings") to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000

Inomin Provides Corporate Update

Inomin Provides Corporate Update

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Revolutionizing Navigation: ARway.ai's AI-powered Spatial Computing Platform is Disrupting the $44B Indoor AR Navigation Market

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

LithiumBank Signs MoU With ZS2 Technologies to Capture and Permanently Sequester CO? and Co-Produce Magnesium and Calcium From Boardwalk Brine

Nextech3D.ai Expands Its AI Team With New Key Hires To Meet The Accelerating Demand For 3D Models For Ecommerce at Mass Scale

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

LithiumBank Signs MoU With ZS2 Technologies to Capture and Permanently Sequester CO? and Co-Produce Magnesium and Calcium From Boardwalk Brine

Precious Metals Investing

MLK Gold Ltd. Announces Corporate Name Change to Triple One Metals

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Provides an Overview of the Highly Prospective Gold Discovery at its 100%-Owned Kossou Gold Project in Preparation for its Maiden 8,000+ meter Drill Program

Gold Investing

Sarama Completes Tranche 1 Placement and ASX Cleansing Notice

rare earth investing

Aeromagnetic Survey And Geochemistry Defines Large Rare Earth Drilling Target At Bruce

Resource Investing

Miitel South Gold Prospect RC Drilling Results

×