Press Releases
More Press Releases
Barksdale Resources Corp is a Canadian exploration stage natural resource company. It is principally engaged in the business activities of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company operates through various projects including Sunnyside, San Antonio, and Four Metals.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.