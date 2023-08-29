Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

ARway.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 18,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Purchases

ARway.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 18,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Purchases

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces that the CEO Evan Gappelberg has purchased 18,000 shares in open market buys on August 24th & 25th with an avg purchase price of $0.45 USD or $0 .61 CAD

Evan Gappelberg CEO of ARway Comments "It's clear to me that our technology is very valuable and being well received by our customers which include mall operators, rental car companies, museums, stadiums, hospitals and developers. It's also clear to me that our share price is very low and not reflective of the upside potential that I see with our augmented reality platform." He continues "We are only just entering the first inning of a nine inning game. I believe that we have the technology and team to be a leader in the indoor positioning and navigation market which is estimated to be worth $5.9 billion today growing at a CAGR of 42.6% and is expected to reach $102billion by the end of this decade, according to Maximizer market Research. That's why I'm buying stock and adding to my position here."

Recent News

  • ARway.ai Signs Multi-Year Contract With The Largest Car Rental Network In South America Localiza Rent a Car S.A.
  • ARway.ai Enters Pilot With One of The Largest Shopping Malls in California
  • ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Arway Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/777838/ARwayai-CEO-Evan-Gappelberg-Buys-18000-Shares-of-Company-Stock-In-Open-Market-Purchases

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Enters Pilot With One of The Largest Shopping Malls in California

ARway.ai Enters Pilot With One of The Largest Shopping Malls in California

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a new paid for pilot contract with one of Southern California's most popular shopping, dining and entertainment lifestyle destinations. The paid pilot is for navigation and augmented reality experiences in the Centre comprising 1.2 million square feet, more than 130 stores, restaurants. The pilot is expected to last 90-days and upon the successful completion of the pilot a full rollout and annual six figure contract would ensue

Watch video showcases of ARway's technology in retail locations:

Video - Discover the Future of Retail: Unleashing the Power of ARway Automation!

Video - ARway.ai - AR and Indoor Navigation Mall in Dubai Use Case

ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

Company Now Has 35 Pilots Underway Globally

ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

Company Now Has 35 Pilots Underway Globally

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce the transition to a SaaS business model, and is now able to offer its Starter and Developer user plans through self-serve sign-up. This automation of the sales process will result in increased revenue, expanded distribution channels, increased usage and traction, and is timed perfectly with future developments in ARway technology and the spatial computing industry. ARway is already gaining popularity with developers, partners and enterprise clients, and the addition of SaaS will further the quick adoption of the Company's easy-to-use platform with this automated sales experience. To date in 2023, ARway has approx 2800 (+975% increase) and 35 active trials and pilots (+1450% increase

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Secures $500,000 Annual License Agreement for Its Augmented Reality Spatial Computing Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Secures $500,000 Annual License Agreement for Its Augmented Reality Spatial Computing Navigation Platform

Investor Livestream

CEO Interview & Platform Demo at 1pm ET - TODAY!

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Selected by TM Forum to Participate in Smart Airport Initiative Alongside Intel, Amazon, Vodafone and Other Technology Partners

ARway.ai Selected by TM Forum to Participate in Smart Airport Initiative Alongside Intel, Amazon, Vodafone and Other Technology Partners

ARway will supply the technologies used for wayfinding, retail advertising, promotion of traveller amenities setting a new standard for airports globally

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces its participation in the Smart Airport Initiative managed by TM Forum. In Addition to ARway other Partners in the program include; Amazon Web Services, VANTIQ, FIWARE, Rockport Software, Intel, Mvine, Vodafone, Deloitte, Vertex, GS1, Heathrow Airport, DFW Airport, and other technology partners

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Launches V2.5 With AI-Assisted Augmented Reality Pathfinding Experiences

ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Launches V2.5 With AI-Assisted Augmented Reality Pathfinding Experiences

V2.5 Solidifying ARway's Market Position In Spatial Computing Navigation

The Company also announces the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5 , 2023 / ARway.ai("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a series of transformative updates with its version 2.5, including AI assisted pathfinding catering to the demand for inclusive, accurate, and user-friendly navigation solutions, new visually stunning navigation path styles, advanced creator tools, and more.

Watch a video showcasing ARway V2.5 - Click here

The revolutionary technology of ARway.ai continues to redefine indoor navigation, creating a seamless interplay of digital and physical environments. This update introduces sophisticated features that deliver significant advantages for a diverse range of industries, from retail and hospitality to corporate sectors and digital marketing agencies.


The highlights of the ARway V2.5 release are:

  • AI-assisted Pathfinding: Enhanced turn-by-turn navigation now supports wheelchair-accessible and walkable routes, catering to the demand for inclusive, accurate, and user-friendly navigation solutions.
  • Engaging Path Styles: Visually appealing path styles are introduced, expected to unlock new monetization opportunities and contribute to potential revenue growth.
  • Advanced Creator Tools: Creators gain more control with upgraded floorplan controls, advanced map search, and the introduction of draft maps. Accuracy meters for monitoring localization accuracy during map creation are also part of this update.
  • Improved Onboarding Experience: New enriching onboarding tutorials for key features, making ARway's innovative technology more accessible to new users across various sectors.
  • Comprehensive Location Directory: A wider view of destinations is now available in the location directory, empowering businesses to highlight and monetize specific products or areas.
ARway Corporation, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Press release picture

The release of version V2.5 has far-reaching implications for ARway's business. As ARway continually evolves to meet the dynamic demands for AR applications, it fortifies its market position as a key player in the industry. The breadth of its feature offerings and the improvement in user experience positions ARway to attract and retain a larger customer base, driving the company's growth and profitability.

Moreover, the new features demonstrate ARway's technology leadership and ongoing commitment to innovation. By staying ahead of the curve and setting new standards in the AR navigation space, ARway continues to differentiate itself in the IPIN market.

As these enhancements are implemented and widely adopted across the vast range of industries ARway serves, the company anticipates a significant uptick in customer acquisition rates, which in turn will drive revenue growth and enhance shareholder value.

Board of Directors and Audit Committee Changes

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair.

Nidhi is an accounting and finance professional with over 15 years of experience in audit, finance & business operations. Nidhi graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business. She has a Chartered Professional Accountant / Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) designation. Nidhi started her career at KPMG where she worked for over 9 years and quickly rose to become a senior manager in the audit and assurance practice, working as a team leader of large private and public client engagements. She also served as VP Finance for a global marketing agency, and helped to lead a national implementation of an end-to-end ERP system across the enterprise. Previous to that, Nidhi led the finance team at Labatt Breweries, a subsidiary of AB InBev - a Fortune 500 Company. She was a key strategic partner working on the transformation of the business through system implementations, designing corporate budgets, and leading acquisition integrations. Most recently, Nidhi has served as CFO of entrepreneurial start up companies in CPG, technology and marketing sectors. She has served as a public company CFO where she helped the company grow through evaluation, analysis & acquisition of strategic investments. As a CFO, Nidhi has helped aid companies through strategic acquisitions, obtaining debt and equity investments, liquidation process, and sale process as well. She is focused on growing companies by applying her strengths in strategy, accounting, finance and tax.

Jeff Dawley has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair due to personal reasons, effective June 30, 2023. Mr. Dawley has confirmed that he has no disagreements with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders. The Company and the Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Dawley for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Recent News

  • ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential
  • ARway.ai Files Pivotal Augmented Reality Patent For its Ground-Breaking Indoor Navigation Technology
  • ARway.ai Congratulates Apple On Its Industry Leading "Apple Vision Pro" Augmented Reality Headset
  • ARway.ai Announces Cross Platform Compatibility Across Magic Leap & Hololens As it Prepares For Additional AR Glasses Compatibility

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Arway Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765550/ARwayais-Spatial-Computing-Platform-Launches-V25-With-AI-Assisted-Augmented-Reality-Pathfinding-Experiences

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Toggle3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 15,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Purchases

Toggle3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 15,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Purchases

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, announces that the CEO Evan Gappelberg has purchased 15,000 shares in open market buys on August 24th & 25th with an avg purchase price of $0.54 USD or $0.75 CAD

Evan Gappelberg CEO of Toggle3D.ai Comments "Toggle3D.ai went public in June and hit a high of $4.75 CAD…today however I'm now able to buy at $.45 USD or about $.61 CAD and we have more subscribers. To me, our share price is very low and not reflective of the upside potential that I see with our generative AI texturing platform, which is seeing rapid growth of its user base and early success." He continues "I'm investing today because I see many years of strong forward growth ahead for our businesses."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, releases its second quarter results ending June 30, 2023. Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky, and Chief Financial Officer, Randall McRae, will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

"Our topline results of $6,956k in sales is encouraging on a sequential and year over year basis," said Sean Krakiwsky Founder and CEO of Nanalysis. "The main contributing driver was continued strength in security services with rollout of the CATSA Airport Security Project (the "Airport Security Project") project as well as solid results at  RS2D and in third-party equipment sales.  Our core benchtop business is not yet where we would like it to be, and we continue to work on both sales and manufacturing refinements.  We have made large strides in the quarter that we believe will pay off in the coming quarters and next year.  We are seeing that our strategy towards a full-service scientific instrumentation company with different business units is beginning to pay off," stated Mr. Krakiwsky.

Financial and Operational Highlights 1

Financial highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2023 :

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported consolidated revenue of $6,956K, an increase of $1,769K or 34% from the comparative period in 2022.  This includes $3,917K in product sales and $3,039K of service revenue, predominantly related to security services.
  • Gross profit margins on product sales were 44% for the three months ended June 30 , 2023.  This is due to a strong quarter in RS2D as well as high margins from third-party equipment sales within the K'Prime segment.  Benchtop NMR margins continue to be compressed in the quarter due to unutilized labour and higher costs related to post-COVID supply chain issues as well as ongoing inflation.  At the end of June 2023 and into the third quarter, the Company took cost cutting measures including the reduction of its manufacturing labour force to better align with its current manufacturing requirements and improve margins.  The Company continues to analyze its supply chain to manage its material costs.
  • Service gross profit margins in the quarter were (15%) as the Company continued its accelerated training schedule for the CATSA project that began in the first quarter of 2023, expensing $920K of training costs.  As stated previously, while training will be an ongoing part of the Company's security service group, it is not expected to continue at this accelerated pace once the CATSA project ramp-up is complete.  While the Company now has a presence in all airports, wages related to airports not yet being fully serviced by the Company continued to be deferred as prepaid expenses, with the Company capitalizing $890K of wages during the quarter.
  • Loss before other items for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was ( $2,399K ) versus ( $947K ) compared to the same period last year.
  • Net loss for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 , was ( $4,054K ) as compared to the three-month loss for June 30, 2022, of ( $2,532K ).
  • During the quarter, the Company began a cost reduction plan, including layoffs, in some of its segments to better align its resources and reduce its fixed costs.  This is expected to generate annualized fixed cost savings in excess of $2 million .  The Company continues to explore other fixed cost reductions, not related to labour reductions, to further increase annualized cost savings.  In conjunction with this initiative, the Company recognized restructuring expenses of $355K in the quarter.
  • The Company closed on two-year committed $15 million senior secured credit facilities with ATB Financial, comprised of a $5.0 million demand operating line and a $10 million term loan. The new credit facilities replaced the Company's previous demand senior secured credit facility with another lender.  These new facilities will provide improved financial flexibility and a strengthened balance sheet.
  • The Company closed a $4.1 million private placement equity issuance on May 3 rd .  This private placement included insiders and directors.
  • The Company had cash on hand of $5.0 million , an undrawn available credit facility of $4.7 million , working capital of $11 million , and undrawn government contribution funding of $1.4 million as of June 30, 2023 .



1 Financial Highlights should be read in conjunction with the Company's Q2 2023 Management Discussion and Analysis as well as the Q2 2023 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.


Recent strategic and operational highlights during and after the second quarter of 2023 include:

  • Benchtop NMR :  The Company is still working through the transition period of integrating the K'Prime and Nanalysis sales organizations for Benchtop NMR and has experienced some sales slowdown due to this. Management continues to believe that the implemented changes will benefit long-term sales performance.  Additionally, the Company is continuing to pursue partnerships and while label opportunities to augment revenue from direct sales. The Company believes it has experienced a cyclical slowdown in capital spending due to economic slowdown in the US and Worldwide, which it continues to monitor closely.
  • Security Service : The Airport Security Project continues its ramp-up phase. The Company now has a presence in all 81 airport locations and is expanding its services offered in each location.  The Company expects this project to begin generating positive cash flows in the second half of 2023, and full service rollout to be completed in early 2024.
  • Quad Systems :  As previously mentioned, on April 18 th , the Company debuted and presented the full 400MHz full high-field NMR product in collaboration with Quad Systems, of which the company owns 43%, at the prestigious ENC 2023 conference. The Company expects Quad's component sales to gain momentum in the second half of 2023 including initial full system sales in 2024.
  • MRI : The Company was able to recognize revenues from a large pre-clinical MRI project that started during the first quarter which contributed to a solid quarter at RS2D.
  • 3 rd Party Equipment: Second quarter sales grew 52% over Q1 2023, though still trailed behind Q2 2022 sales.  To counter possible economic slowdowns in both Benchtop NMR and 3 rd Party Equipment sales, the Company has partnered with a third-party financing organization in the United States to expand the number of ways its customers can buy products to include different lease and financing options.
  • Sales Leases: In August 2023 , the Company successfully closed the sale of its U.S. sales lease book for gross proceeds of $518K USD .
Operating Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 , the Company reported consolidated revenues of $11,630K , an increase of $889K from the comparative period in 2022.  The increase is mainly attributable to increased service revenues.  K'Prime third-party product sales were down $688K year over year as a result of softness in the scientific equipment market, particularly in its US regions.  The Nanalysis segment accounted for $2,224K of the drop as a result both of downward market pressure and continuing effects from the significant turnover in its Benchtop NMR sales organization.  This significantly impacted the capacity of the Company to generate new sales leads in mid-2022.  During the remainder of 2022, the Company rebuilt its sales organization and began training new representatives, as well as bringing on third-party, commission only sales contractors.  Q1 2023 experienced a significant drop in sales as a result of the echo effect of the lack of lead generation capability in mid-2022.  Sales levels stabilized in Q2 2023 and, as a result of investment in rebuilding the sales team, the Company is confident that it has restored its lead generation pipeline and that, as a result, we will see sales begin to ramp up the remainder of the year and into next.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , was $1,616K (a margin of 14%) compared to gross profit of $6,577K (a margin of 61%) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 .

The Company's net loss for the six months ended was $(8,374K) , as compared to the six-month loss for June 30, 2022 , of $(4,024K) . The increase in net loss was driven by lower margins in H1 2023, losses in the security services business as a result of one-time bulk training and other non-deferrable costs related to the ramp-up of the Airport Security Project and, to a lesser degree, higher G&A costs also primarily related to the Airport Security Project as well as at Quad.  In addition, the Company has recognized $355K of restructuring costs in Q2 2023.  This represents costs related to anticipated headcount reductions that will take place over the rest of 2023, primarily during the third quarter.

Comments and Outlook

"We are very encouraged by the continued roll out of the Airport Security Project that has been meeting our projections in 2023," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis.  "We are nearly fully staffed and are in all 81 of the airports we cover.  During the fall, we expect to expand services in many of these airports and thereby achieve positive cash flows from the project.  This will be followed by expanding to offer 100% of our services in all remaining airports by early 2024."

"Adding High Field NMR product offerings through our collaboration with Quad Systems AG and their recent product launch gives us an expanded product line and moves us into an additional large market," continued Mr. Krakiwsky.

"With the changes implemented on right sizing our R&D and manufacturing capacity, particularly as it relates to Benchtop NMR, we believe we are poised to return to growth alignment in 2024.  We continue to hold our place as a leader in Benchtop NMR and plan to retain that position through continued innovation and cross pollination of technologies used in our product lines," concluded Mr. Krakiwsky.

Conference Call

Investors interested in participating in the live full year call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/mbeN7MlYQon or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE .

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID # 309928.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for its European investors that is at 8:30am ET tomorrow, Friday , August 25 th , which can be accessed by the following link: Click here to join the meeting or call in (audio only) +1 437-703-4522, Phone Conference ID: 899 910 303#.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis' business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020 Nanalysis announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis' devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

In 2022 the Company acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (K'Prime), a North American sales and service company which provides sales services for scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.  K'Prime's service organization provides airport and commercial security installation and maintenance solutions across North America .

Additionally in 2022, the Company acquired a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-reports-second-quarter-2023-results-301909577.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/24/c2867.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Reports +157% Year to Date Revenue Growth

Nextech3D.ai Reports +157% Year to Date Revenue Growth

Q2 & Six Months 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Six months revenue up +157% compared to same period last year
  • Q2 revenue up +155% compared to same period last year
  • Q2 Gross profit remained consistent at 39%

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to report its financial and operating results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global ", " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company, and Idroneimages Ltd. ("IDIPLOYER") today announced the companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a Strategic Partnership with Limitless Integrations LLC. ("Limitless"), an integration solutions and deployment service provider for safety and security communications and surveillance technologies. The Strategic Partnership MOU is non-binding until finalized and will focus initially on collaborative product integrations and deployment with a focused around large-scale facilities and critical infrastructure operations

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Toggle3D.ai Approved and Now Trading on the OTCQB Exchange Under the Ticker TGGLF

Toggle3D.ai Approved and Now Trading on the OTCQB Exchange Under the Ticker TGGLF

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are now available for trading in the USA on the OTCQB Venture Market under the stock symbol: TGGLF

Uplifting to the OTCQB Venture Market requires the Company to meet higher financial standards and disclosure requirements. Investors should have full confidence as the uplift indicates that the Company has achieved a certain level of financial and operational success and is committed to maintaining transparency and good governance practices.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Toggle3D.ai Integrates With Sketchfab Offering New Unlimited AI-Generated 3D Model Texturing Options & One-Click Account Access

Toggle3D.ai Integrates With Sketchfab Offering New Unlimited AI-Generated 3D Model Texturing Options & One-Click Account Access

  • Toggle3D is leveraging Sketchfab's 10mill+ developer ecosystem with a seamless login
  • Sketchfabs 3D models can now be textured in unlimited ways using Toggle3D's AI tools
  • Join Proactive Investor Livestream with CEO - TODAY at 1pm ET / 10am PT

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to announce it has integrated with Sketchfab: the largest platform for immersive and interactive 3D content where users publish, share, discover, buy and sell 3D models, VR and AR content. Sketchfab currently has 10 million members, with over 5 million 3D models available to download. This integration offers Sketchfabs members access to Toggle's AI generated 3D model texturing tools giving members the ability for creating an infinite number of styles and 3D model designs

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

