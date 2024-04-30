Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Amazon's Earnings for Q1 2024 Exceed Expectations

Tech giant Amazon's net income climbed 235 percent year-over-year, according to its Q1 2024 quarterly earnings report. AWS and generative AI helped lead the way.

A close up of the Amazon logo on the Amazon building in Palo Alto, California
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) exceeded analyst expectations with its Q1 2024 results, which it released on April 30. The tech giant reported net income of US$10.4 billion, a 235 percent increase over Q1 2023's US$3.1 billion.

This worked out to an equivalent of US$0.98 per diluted share, much higher than analysts’ average estimate of US$0.83 per share.

The company’s net sales totaled US$143.3 billion during Q1 2024, a 13 percent increase compared to Q1 2023. Sales in the North America segment accounted for the largest portion at US$86.3 billion, up 12 percent year-over-year.

However, the segment that experienced the highest growth was Amazon Web Services (AWS), which saw a 17 percent increase to US$25 billion.

“The combination of companies renewing their infrastructure modernization efforts and the appeal of AWS’s AI capabilities is reaccelerating AWS’s growth rate,” Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy stated in the company’s press release.

This trend could continue as businesses prioritize digital transformation and seek to leverage AI for competitive advantage.

Operating income also saw significant growth, increasing to US$15.3 billion compared to Q1 2023's US$4.8 billion. AWS took the lead, bringing in an operating income of US$9.4 billion, up 84 percent year-over-year from US$5.1 billion. This impressive performance highlights the strategic importance of AWS to Amazon’s overall business strategy and its capacity to drive profitability.

Other highlights from the quarter include further collaboration with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and the increasing adoption of AWS’ generative AI capabilities in a wide variety of sectors, including healthcare, banking and automotive. Amazon’s investments in infrastructure and commitment to innovation are also noteworthy.

Looking ahead, Amazon anticipates net sales of between US$144 billion to US$149 billion in Q2, which would represent growth of 7 to 11 percent year-over-year, and operating income of between US$10 and US$14 billion. Although this outlook falls slightly short of current average analyst expectations of US$150.1 billion in net sales for the next quarter, it reflects Amazon’s confidence in its ability to maintain a strong financial performance.

The market reacted positively to the report, with Amazon’s share price jumping from a close of US$175 to US$186 in after-hours trading, just minutes after the findings were released. After a brief period of volatility, Amazon's share price had stabilized below US$180 as of 6:00 pm EDT.

Overall, Amazon’s Q1 2024 results demonstrate the company’s resilience and ability to drive growth, even in a challenging economic environment.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

