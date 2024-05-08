Outback Goldfields Welcomes George Salamis as Strategic Advisor

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

Rio Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Far Northern Resources

FNR:AU

Osisko Metals

OM:CA

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Pursuit Minerals

PUR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Outback Goldfields Welcomes George Salamis as Strategic Advisor

Outback Goldfields Welcomes George Salamis as Strategic Advisor

Outback Goldfields Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTC Pink: OZBKF) (the "Company" or "Outback") is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement of the Letter of Intent to acquire S2 Resources' gold assets located in the Central Lapland district of Finland (see March 1, 2024 news release), Mr. George Salamis has agreed join Outback as a strategic and technical advisor.

Mr. Salamis offers a wealth of technical and strategic expertise in the Central Lapland district, having worked as Vice President of Riddarhyttan Resources AB and advancing what is now known as the Kittilä Mine until its sale to Agnico Eagle in 2006. The Kittila mine is Europe's largest producing gold mine, originally discovered by the Finish Geological Survey (GTK) in the late 1990's and then sold to Riddarhyttan as a small, shallow resource of less than 300,000 ounces of gold1. Riddarhyttan conducted extensive drilling and engineering studies on the project, growing it to over 2.8 million ounces of contained gold by 20041. Agnico went on to acquire Riddarhyttan in 2005 and since then, has identified over 7.9 million ounces of gold resources on the project1. In 2023, the Kittila mine produced 234,402 ounces of gold, and is expected to produce 230,000 ounces in 20242.

"Mr. Salamis' experience in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of northern Finland will be invaluable to Outback as we complete this transformative acquisition of a world-class portfolio of gold projects and start to advance the projects," commented Chris Donaldson, CEO of Outback.

About George Salamis

George Salamis has over 30 years of experience in the mining and resource exploration industry and has been involved in over $2 billion of M&A transactions over the course of his career. Mr. Salamis is currently the Executive Chairman of Integra Resources and was Executive Chairman of Integra Gold Corp. which was sold to Eldorado Gold Corporation for C$590 million in 2017. Mr. Salamis co-led the efforts behind the 2016 Integra Gold Rush Challenge and the 2017 #DisruptMining initiatives that encouraged innovation and technology disruption in the mining industry and went on to co-found VRIFY Technologies, a company specializing in creating immersive digital experiences and Artificial Intelligence driven mining exploration targeting solutions. Mr. Salamis holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology from University of Montreal - École Polytechnique and began his career working for two major mining companies (Placer Dome and Cameco Corp). He also currently serves with the Canadian Armed Forces as a reservist as well as serving as a director of the Canadian Armed Forces Liaison Counsel.

About Outback

Outback is an exploration mining company that is acquiring a portfolio of highly prospective gold assets in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Finland.

Contact Information

For more information please contact:

Chris Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: (604) 813-3931 | Email: cdonaldson@outbackgoldfields.com

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Outback should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

References

  1. Doucet, D., Girard, D, Grondin, L., and Matte, P., 2010, Technical Report on the December 31, 2009, Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimate and the Suuri Extension Project, Kittila Mine, Finland, Prepared for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, agnicoeagle.com (summary of historical work)
  2. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited website, 2024, agnicoeagle.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to: obtaining the necessary approvals required for the Transaction and the Offering; completion of the Transaction and the Offering and the timing thereof; final terms of the Transaction and Offering; the benefits of the Transaction and the Offering; and exploration activities.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the benefits of the Transaction and the Offering; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of required approvals; the price of metals; the integration of assets acquired by the Company; and the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to: the Company's early stage of development; the fluctuation of the price of metals; the availability of additional funding as and when required; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the timing and ability to maintain and, where necessary, obtain necessary permits and licenses; the uncertainty in geologic, hydrological, metallurgical and geotechnical studies and opinions; infrastructure risks, including access to water and power; environmental risks and hazards; risks associated with negative operating cash flow; and risks associated with dilution. For a further discussion of risks relevant to the Company, see the Company's other public disclosure documents.

Although management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as, and to the extent required by, applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208327

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Outback GoldfieldsTSXV:OZGold Investing
OZ:CC
The Conversation (0)
OUTBACK ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION FINANCING

OUTBACK ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

TSX.V: OZ  |  OTCQB: OZBKF |  FSE: S600

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF FINNISH GOLD PROJECT PORTFOLIO FROM S2 RESOURCES AND CONCURRENT $5 MILLION FINANCING

OUTBACK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF FINNISH GOLD PROJECT PORTFOLIO FROM S2 RESOURCES AND CONCURRENT $5 MILLION FINANCING

TSX.V: OZ | OTCQB: OZBKF | FSE: S600

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent dated February 16, 2024 (the Letter of Intent ") with S2 Resources Ltd. (" S2 ") to acquire all of S2's highly prospective portfolio of gold projects in Finland (the " S2 Finnish Projects "), by way of an acquisition (the " Transaction ") of S2's wholly-owned Finnish subsidiary, Sakumpu Exploration Oy (the " S2 Subsidiary "). On March 1, 2024 Outback notified S2 that it was satisfied with the results of its due diligence investigation, and the parties are now committed to proceeding with the Transaction subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Letter of Intent. Depending on the price and size of the Offering (as defined below), the Transaction may constitute a "Reverse Takeover" of Outback in accordance with Policy 5.2 Changes of Business and Reverse Takeover s of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS DEFINES MULTIPLE NEW GOLD TARGETS AT THE GLENFINE PROJECT, VICTORIA

OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS DEFINES MULTIPLE NEW GOLD TARGETS AT THE GLENFINE PROJECT, VICTORIA

(TSX.V: OZ, OTCQB: OZBKF, FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities across its Glenfine project in the heart of the Victorian goldfields of Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE GOLD-ARSENIC ANOMALIES AT THE O'CONNORS TARGET, YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

OUTBACK IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE GOLD-ARSENIC ANOMALIES AT THE O'CONNORS TARGET, YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

( TSX.V: OZ, OTCQB: OZBKF, FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide an update from its reconnaissance-style, air-core drill program at its Yeungroon gold project, central Victoria, Australia . The purpose of the wide-spaced, top of bedrock drilling was to expand on, and sample fresh bedrock below a broad and open-ended, 3 kilometre long, near-surface pathfinder element anomaly.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK GRANTED SILVER SPOON EXPLORATION LICENCE NEAR FOSTERVILLE GOLD MINE

OUTBACK GRANTED SILVER SPOON EXPLORATION LICENCE NEAR FOSTERVILLE GOLD MINE

( TSX.V: OZ  |  OTCQB: OZBKF  |  FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to announce that the Silver Spoon Exploration Licence (EL006951) has been granted near the world-class Fosterville gold mine in central Victoria, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Titan Minerals

More High-Grade Gold & Silver Confirmed at Dynasty Project

Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s 100% held Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty) in southern Ecuador, where it has been conducting extensive field based exploration including mapping and surface geochemical sampling.

Keep reading...Show less
Iceni Gold Limited

Spectacular Vein Gold Discovery Expands Christmas Gift Shear

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL)(Iceni or the Company) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the recent work conducted on the 14 Mile Well Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks

Cote d’Ivoire Acquisition Completes

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (Many Peaks or the Company) (ASX: MPK) is pleased to advise that it has completed its acquisition of 100% ownership of CDI Holdings (Guernsey) Ltd from Turaco Gold Ltd (‘Turaco’) and Predictive Discovery Ltd (‘Predictive’), which holds the right to acquire an 85% interest in four mineral permits in Cote d’Ivoire, with recent gold discoveries and over US$4 million in prior exploration expenditure.

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Surface Drilling Continues to Unlock High-Grade Underground Potential

Latest high-grade assays include the deepest-ever result from the Dalgaranga Project; Spartan set to develop underground exploration drill drive; High-grade resource growth potential multiplied as new Pepper discovery grows

Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan or Company) (ASX:SPR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration and development activities at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
joe cavatoni, gold bars

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Run Not Over, Eastern Markets Driving Price

In a conversation with the Investing News Network, Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, broke down the organization's latest gold demand trends report.

Aside from key demand drivers like central bank buying, he highlighted differing sentiment in the west and east.

"This is an interesting time. Right now the price has been impacted less so by the expectation of US rates and the US dollar, and more so by the geopolitical and overall outlook for investment in the Asian markets, the eastern markets. And that's actually done a real shift in the overall sentiment amongst investors worldwide," Cavatoni said.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Reports Q1 2024 Results; Cash Operating Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs Below 2024 Annual Guidance Ranges; Update on Goose Project Following Successful Completion of 2024 Winter Ice Road Campaign

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces its operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2024. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2024 First Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Definitive Option Agreement with Trinex Minerals for the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

More High-Grade Gold & Silver Confirmed at Dynasty Project

Spectacular Vein Gold Discovery Expands Christmas Gift Shear

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Definitive Option Agreement with Trinex Minerals for the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

manganese investing

E25 Secures USA Site for HPMSM Refinery

Uranium Investing

Commissioning Proceeding to Plan as Boss Prepares for First Sales

Lithium Investing

Major Contracts Awarded to Advance Lac Rainy High-Grade Flake Graphite Project

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Oil and Gas Investing

Crescent Point Deal and TMX Completion Fuel Activity in Canadian Oil Market

×