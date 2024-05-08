Mernova’s Strong Progress Continues

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Investing in Graphene Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Pursuit Minerals: Tier 1 Lithium Play in the Prolific Lithium Triangle in Argentina

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Far Northern Resources

FNR:AU

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM

Osisko Metals

OM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Mernova’s Strong Progress Continues

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Mernova, continues to make strong operational progress.

Highlights:

  • Additional product launches across various provinces in addition to those previously announced
  • Agreement with Best Kind Edibles signed for manufacturing of cannabis edibles as an extension to existing product suite
  • Q2 confirmed purchase orders of $1.3m to date, highlighting ongoing strength of Ritual brand at the midpoint of the quarter
  • Purchase orders follow unaudited Q1 revenues of $1.75m and FY23 full year revenues of $6.9m

In recent weeks, Mernova has achieved further new product launches, in addition to those announced on 2 April 2024. These include:

  • Manitoba
    • Two new products listed, Sacred Sage 3.5g and Sacred Sage 3x0.5g
  • Nova Scotia Liquor Commission
    • French Cookies 12x0.5g pre rolls one time offer approved
  • Ontario Cannabis Store
    • Black Mamba 12x0.5g pre-rolls now approved
  • New Brunswick
    • Black Mamba / French Cookies / Halifax Sage combo pack approved
  • Newfoundland
    • 9 SKUs pending for June launch
  • Prince Edward Island, Limited Edition Program for the following products
    • French cookies 3.5g
    • Halifax Sage 3.5g
    • Black Mamba 3.5g
    • Black Mamba / French Cookies / Halifax Sage combo pack
    • Black Mamba / Sugar Bumb Punch pre rolls combo paclk
  • Yukon Liquor Commission approved 6 new SKUs for launch in May 2024
    • Grape Cream Cake pre rolls 3x0.5g, 7x0.5g, 10x0.5g and 12x0.5g formats
    • Sugar Bomb Punch Vape 1.0g
    • Black Mamba Bubble Has Infused Blunt 1x1.0g

These results indicate the demand for the Ritual brand’s growing suite of products and strains. As an update to the 2 April 2024 announcement, Mernova has now signed a supply agreement with Best Kind Edibles for manufacturing of cannabis edibles (2x5mg) which will launch in the fall of 2024. During Q2 to date, Mernova has received purchase orders for $1.3m (C$1.2m at current C$ to A$ of 1.11) of product. This strong start to the quarter follows unaudited Q1 revenues of $1.75m, and FY23 revenues of $6.9m.

Management commentary:

CEO and Managing Director, Mr William Lay said: “Mernova continues to deliver strong revenue figures and we are very proud of the team for their ongoing commitment to high quality cannabis. We look forward to generating further purchase orders as new products and formats become available.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Melodiol Global Health, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockspsychedelics stocksasx:me1psychedelics investing
ME1:AU
Melodiol Global Health
Sign up to get your FREE

Melodiol Global Health Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Melodiol Global Health

Melodiol Global Health


Keep reading...Show less

Compass Pathways Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

  • COMP360 phase 3 pivotal program in treatment-resistant depression (TRD) on track for top-line COMP005 trial data in fourth quarter 2024, COMP006 trial top-line data expected mid-2025
  • Compass announces positive phase 2 COMP360 data in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Michael Gold to join Compass as Head of R&D
  • Compass enters into additional commercial collaborations, including with Reliant Medical Group, part of Optum Care
  • Cash position of $262.9 million at March 31, 2024
  • Conference call May 8 at 8:00 am ET (1:00 pm UK)

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the first quarter 2024 and provided an update on recent business progress.

Kabir Nath, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We were pleased to see the positive results from the phase 2 PTSD study, a condition with significant unmet need and limited therapeutic options for the people who live with it. PTSD is a logical extension for COMP360 psilocybin treatment as there is significant overlap in patients living with treatment-resistant depression and PTSD. These strong data enable us to explore the optimal path forward to advance clinical development in PTSD alongside our phase 3 pivotal program in TRD, which is on track for initial data this year. We also continue to prepare for commercialization of COMP360 in TRD if approved by the FDA and have established collaborations with important mental health providers in the US to investigate models for the delivery of COMP360 psilocybin treatment at scale in diverse care settings."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Compass Pathways announces durable improvement in symptoms through 12 weeks in open-label phase 2 study of COMP360 psilocybin in post-traumatic stress disorder

  • Study met primary safety endpoint; administration was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events observed
  • Early and clinically meaningful improvement from baseline in mean CAPS-5 total score (29.5 point reduction at week 12), with change from baseline in mean SDS total score (14.4 point reduction at week 12)
  • 81.8% response (reduction of ≥ 15 points in CAPS-5 score), 63.6% remission (total CAPS-5 ≤ 20) rates at week 4 with 77.3% response and 54.5% remission at week 12
  • Measures of symptom scores relative to baseline improved following a single 25mg dose administered with psychological support (n=22)

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced top-line results from an open-label phase 2 study evaluating the safety and tolerability of investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in 22 patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The study met its primary safety endpoint and available secondary efficacy endpoints. Study observations included meaningful and sustained symptom improvement from baseline in mean CAPS-5 total score, a measure of disease severity, and in Sheehan Disability Scale (SDS) score, a measure of functional impairment in daily life. Administration of COMP360 was well-tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with previous studies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (‘Meeting’) of Shareholders of Melodiol Global Health Limited (‘Company’) will be held by virtual meeting facility at 9.30am (WST) on Friday, 31 May 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Compass Pathways establishes research collaboration with Mindful Health Solutions to inform the development of a scalable and cost-effective delivery model for investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, and Mindful Health Solutions (MHS), one of the US's leading providers of innovative behavioral health care, today announced that they have entered into a research collaboration agreement to inform the development of a scalable and cost-effective delivery model for COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). This is the latest of several collaborations for Compass, intended to better understand a range of potential approaches to deliver COMP360 to patients in different care settings.

MHS offers comprehensive mental health care services for patients living with TRD and other mental health conditions. They focus on early adoption of advanced, interventional treatment options, as part of a long-term, holistic care model that includes medication management and psychotherapy. MHS operates over 20 outpatient clinics located across California, Washington, Texas, and Georgia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Quarterly Activities Report: Melodiol Delivers $4.4M in Revenue during Q1 FY24 – a 91% Increase the PCP

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following update on progress for the three month period ended 31 March 2024 (the ‘quarter’), as well as its Appendix 4C. All financial results are in Australian dollars and unaudited (unless otherwise stated).

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Strategic Focus on Mental Health Initiatives and Provides an Update on Current Discussions of Potential Partnerships and Collaborations

- Richard Pascoe appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors to spearhead the ongoing business development discussions

- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today provided an update on the current discussions of potential partnerships and collaborations and announced the appointment of Richard Pascoe as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seelos to lead the ongoing strategic process and business development discussions and negotiations. Mr. Pascoe has served as member of the Seelos board since 2019.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Melodiol Global Health
Sign up to get your FREE

Melodiol Global Health Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

ChemX - Investor Presentation

Awalé Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Units

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

ChemX - Investor Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Units

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

Gold Investing

Outback Goldfields Welcomes George Salamis as Strategic Advisor

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Definitive Option Agreement with Trinex Minerals for the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Congratulates Neighbouring Treasury Metals Inc. on Combination Transaction with Frank Giustra Backed Deal

×