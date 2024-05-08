Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

ChemX Materials

ChemX - Investor Presentation

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company, is pleased to advise Chief Executive Officer Peter Lee will be delivering the attached presentation during ChemX’s national investor roadshow this week.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company’s Share Purchase Plan is due to close at 5.00pm (WST) on Friday 10th May 2024. Shareholders can access the offer via the secure link on the Company’s website https://cmxsppoffer.computersharecas.com.au/offer/

This Announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

For enquiries:

Peter Lee

Chief Executive Office

ChemX Materials Ltd

peter@chemxmaterials.com.au

+61 (0) 448 874 084


Stephen Strubel

Executive Director and Company Secretary

ChemX Materials Ltd C

stephen@chemxmaterials.com.au

+61 (0) 404 400 785


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CMX:AU
ChemX Materials
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX)

ChemX Materials


ChemX Materials
×