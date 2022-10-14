GamingInvesting News

CEO and Managing Director Trevor Croker Presented with Excellence in Sustainable Gaming,
Aristocrat Gaming™ Named Land-based Industry Supplier of the Year
and Wild Wild Buffalo™ Slot of the Year

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL) received notable industry recognition at the annual Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Trevor Croker (left) was presented with the newly established ESG Award for

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Trevor Croker was presented with the newly established ESG Award for "Excellence in Sustainable Gaming" by Bill Miller , President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Gaming Association (AGA).

In presenting the award, Miller said, "Trevor is the definition of a servant leader. He's made ESG commitments central to Aristocrat's global operations. As Chairman of the AGA, he's pushed the industry to do the same. Trevor played an integral role in defining core ESG priorities for gaming and partnered with the AGA to conceptualize and publish the first-ever ESG in Gaming report. This foundational effort initiated by Trevor will drive our industry's ESG commitments for years to come."

Separately at the annual Global Gaming Awards, Aristocrat Gaming won the prestigious recognition of Land-Based Industry Supplier of the Year for the fourth consecutive year. The company also won Slot of the Year for the fifth year in a row, with the Wild Wild Buffalo™ slot game as this year's top hit.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by industry peers for our investment in innovation, accelerating our ability to deliver the best products for our customers and partners," said Hector Fernandez , CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "This success would not be possible without our valued employees, notably our design and development teams, who are the brilliant fuel behind our dynamic game portfolio."

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com .

Media Contacts:
Oriana Branon , Oriana.Branon@aristocrat.com
Paul Speirs-Hernandez , paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

Aristocrat Gaming's™ Wild Wild Buffalo™ slot game was named Slot of the Year at the annual Global Gaming Awards.

Aristocrat logo (PRNewsfoto/Aristocrat Technologies, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristocrat-leisure-limited-wins-big-at-the-global-gaming-expo-301649930.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×