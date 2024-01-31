Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Platinum in 2024

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Analyst Firm Cites Flynn Gold’s ‘Lucrative’ Investment Opportunity

Description

Australian analyst firm East Coast Research has counted Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1) among Australia’s undervalued, high-potential gold stocks that hold “lucrative investment opportunities,” citing the company’s distinct advantage with a portfolio of 100 percent owned projects in Tasmania and Western Australia, both considered world-class mining regions.

“The high-quality prospects within FG1’s portfolio, particularly in battery metals and gold, present substantial value in response to the thriving market demand for these commodities. Our optimistic outlook on gold prices further enhances the appeal of investing in FG1,” the East Coast Research report said. The report was led by Behzad Golmohammadi, an equity research analyst East Coast Research.

Flynn Gold is targeting gold, lithium and other battery metals, through 12 exploration licences in Tasmania, of which nine tenements are prospective for gold-tin-tungsten, and 24 tenements and applications in Western Australia, which includes some highly prospective gold-lithium assets in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions.

The report noted Flynn’s promising results from metallurgical testing at its flagship Golden Ridge Project that indicate a significant intrusive related gold system that points to the project’s potential economic value.

Adding value to the company’s economic potential is its portfolio of battery metals assets in Western Australia, which includes lithium and nickel.

“One of the Australian lithium explorers recently attracted an overwhelming response from the investor community during its IPO, owing to its portfolio of emerging and unexplored lithium deposits across WA's Pilbara and Yilgarn areas. This presents an economically lucrative outlook for FG1’s 100 percent owned asset base in the same area,” the report said.

Highlights from the East Coast Research report:

    • Tasmanian gold assets provide Flynn Gold an early-mover advantage
    • Significant portfolio of battery metals exploration projects in Western Australia, highly prospective for lithium-gold mineralisation
    • Diversified resource portfolio that provides both stability and growth potential

    For the full analyst report, click here.

    This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

    Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

    asx:fg1asx stockszinc investinglithium investinggold investingGold Investing
    FG1:AU
    Flynn Gold
    Sign up to get your FREE

    Flynn Gold Investor Kit

    and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
    • Corporate info
    • Insights
    • Growth strategies
    • Upcoming projects

    GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

    The Conversation (0)
    Flynn Gold

    Flynn Gold


    Keep reading...Show less
    Flynn Gold

    December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

    Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

    Keep reading...Show less
    Flynn Gold

    High-Grade Gold-Cobalt-Tungsten Intersected at Firetower, NW Tasmania

    Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the first drilling results from its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

    Keep reading...Show less
    Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

    Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

    Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its maiden diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Warrentinna Project in northeast Tasmania.
    Keep reading...Show less
    Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

    Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals


    Keep reading...Show less
    Zodiac Gold

    Zodiac Gold Announces Commencement of Trading and Introduces Executive Team & Exploration Plans

    Zodiac Gold Inc. (“Zodiac Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSX-V:ZAU). Zodiac Gold is also pleased to introduce the Company’s executive team and upcoming exploration plans.

    Keep reading...Show less

    B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drilling Results from the Antelope Deposit at the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia, Highlighting the Potential to Expand Underground Gold Production through the Early 2030's

    B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive exploration drilling results from the Antelope deposit at the Otjikoto Mine ("Otjikoto") in Namibia. The Antelope deposit, comprised of the Springbok Zone, the Oryx Zone, and a possible third structure, Impala, subject to further confirmatory drilling, is located approximately three kilometers ("km") south of the Otjikoto Phase 5 open pit. The Antelope deposit has the potential to be developed as an underground mining operation, which could complement the expected processing of stockpiles at the Otjikoto mill from 2026 through 2031.

    Highlights

    News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

    Keep reading...Show less
    Magnetic Resources

    550m Down Dip Extension at Lady Julie North 4

    Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce, after a significant 107% increase in overall resource in our Laverton Project to22.7Mt @1.69g/t totalling 1.24moz of gold at 0.5g/t cut off and LJN4 increased by 317% from 204,000oz to 852,000oz, which was announced on November 23 2023 (Table 1), a number of deeper step out holes were carried out to see whether the LJN4 resource could be extended further at depth. Some compelling and exciting intersections are outlined below.
    Keep reading...Show less
    Siren Gold

    Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

    Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of its activities for the three months ended 31 December 2023

    Keep reading...Show less
    Labyrinth Beginning Exploration Campaign at Comet Vale Operations

    Labyrinth Beginning Exploration Campaign at Comet Vale Operations

    Labyrinth is revisiting the enormous opportunity that still exists closer to home

    Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report on the Company’s activities for the December 2023 quarter. This includes an in-house evaluation of the current projects and opportunities that have not been explored previously.

    Keep reading...Show less
    Antilles Gold

    Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 31 December 2023

    Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

    Keep reading...Show less
    Flynn Gold
    Sign up to get your FREE

    Flynn Gold Investor Kit

    and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
    • Corporate info
    • Insights
    • Growth strategies
    • Upcoming projects

    GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

    Latest Press Releases

    Zodiac Gold Announces Commencement of Trading and Introduces Executive Team & Exploration Plans

    Blackstone Minerals Funding Strategy Update

    Wide, High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Ricciardo

    West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Loan Amendments

    Related News

    Nickel Investing

    Blackstone Minerals Funding Strategy Update

    Resource Investing

    Wide, High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Ricciardo

    Copper Investing

    The Business Case for ESG and Community Engagement in Mining Projects

    Critical Metals Investing

    West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Loan Amendments

    Base Metals Investing

    Update on Syracuse Gas Gathering & Saltwater Disposal System

    Energy Investing

    Cosa Resources Completes Acquisition of the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

    ×