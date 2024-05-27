Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Condor Energy

CND:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Flynn Gold

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the first results from its latest diamond drilling activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Highlights

  • Assays received from the first hole in the diamond drilling program underway at the Trafalgar Prospect, Golden Ridge, including 3 intersections returning >1 ounce/tonne gold
  • Multiple high-grade gold veins intersected in drill hole TFDD016, including:
    • 0.4m @ 67.6g/t Au within 1.3m @ 21.9g/t Au from 248.7m;
    • 0.3m @ 39.2g/t Au from 243.2m;
    • 0.5m @ 35.1g/t Au within 1.4m @ 12.7g/t Au from 164.6m (Trafalgar Main Vein);
    • 0.3m @ 19.0g/t Au within 0.65m @ 10.5g/t Au from 187.55m (Magazine Vein);
    • 0.3m @ 12.3g/t Au within 1.2m @ 3.5g/t Au from 233.0m;
    • 0.4m @ 10.8g/t Au from 135.2m.
  • Drilling confirms continuity of multiple sub-parallel high-grade gold veins at Trafalgar
  • Drilling is ongoing with TFDD017 recently completed and TFDD018 underway – further assays pending for TFDD016 and later holes
  • Previously reported drilling results from Trafalgar included multiple intersections grading >100g/t Au, including:
    • TFD001:
      • 5.0m @ 12.56g/t Au, incl. 0.4m @ 150.0g/t Au from 202.0m
    • TFDD003:
      • 1.2m @ 65.9g/t Au, incl. 0.5m @ 143.0g/t Au from 57.5m
    • TFDD005:
      • 12.3m @ 16.8g/t Au, incl. 0.7m @ 152.5g/t Au from 120.3m
    • TFDD013:
      • 4.0m @ 23.7g/t Au, incl. 0.5m @ 169.8g/t Au from 25.9m
    • TFDD015:
      • 1.1m @ 51.3g/t Au, incl. 0.4m @ 137.8g/t Au from 353.9m
  • For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/oPBYlr

Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented,

“These are impressive early results from the first hole of our drilling campaign at the Trafalgar Prospect at Golden Ridge in Northeast Tasmania, adding further confidence to our understanding of Trafalgar as a multiple high-grade vein, intrusion-related gold deposit.

“Earlier this year our exploration model for Trafalgar was refined and updated. Based on the new model this first drill hole was designed to test for mineralisation beneath the historic Trafalgar mine, and up dip of previously intersected high-grade intervals. We have intersected high-grade mineralisation in the target zones, which increases confidence in our work and the ability to understand this high-grade gold system.”

“We look forward to releasing further drilling results as this program progresses over the coming weeks.”

Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.

Trafalgar Prospect - Phase 3 Drilling

Phase 3 drilling commenced at the Trafalgar prospect in mid-April 2024. The planned 1,500m diamond drill program will initially comprise infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previously drilled high-grade gold intercepts. Initial holes are designed as infill and close-spaced step-outs around the previous wide-spaced drilling (100m average drill hole spacing) and will be used to test and refine the current vein model and inform targeting of further step-out strike and depth extension drilling.

The first hole, TFDD016, was drilled to 355.9m and was designed to in-fill widely-spaced drilling and test all 3 of the main veins (Trafalgar Main, Magazine, and Trafalgar South veins) and associated splays identified in Flynn’s recent modelled interpretation of the deposit

Assay results have been received for TFDD016 from 18.0m to 274.0m depth with the remaining samples (274.0-355.9m) at the laboratory.

TFDD016 was drilled into granodiorite, drilling towards the south under historical workings. As predicted, multiple zones with visible signs of mineralisation, including visible gold, were intersected in the hole. Significant intercepts are shown in Figure 2 and Figure 3 with full drilling details shown in Tables 1 & 2.

Figure 2 - Trafalgar Prospect collar location plan with interpreted mineralised veins projected to [surface].

The second hole, TFDD017, was completed last week with a final depth of 248.4m. It was also designed to test all the main veins (Trafalgar Main, Magazine, and Trafalgar South veins) (see Figure 2). This hole is currently being logged and sampled.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

tsxv stocksgold stocksgold explorationlithium investingzinc investingasx: fg1gold investingGold Investing
FG1:AU
Flynn Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Flynn Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Flynn Gold

Flynn Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

64g/t Au in High-Grade Veins at Golden Ridge Adit, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report high grade gold assays have been recorded from a recent field mapping and sampling campaign at the Link Zone prospect at its 100% owned Golden Ridge Project in Northeast Tasmania (see Figure 6).

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Drilling Underway at Trafalgar High-Grade Gold Prospect

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Polymetallic Strike and Depth Potential Identified at Firetower Project

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Finger pointing up.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gabriel Resources Gains 50 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 7.22 points last week to close at 607.95.

Statistics Canada released consumer price index (CPI) data this past Tuesday (May 21). In the report, the agency indicates that CPI rose 2.7 percent in April on a year-on-year basis, dropping from a 2.9 percent year-on-year uptick in March.

Inflation has now declined for the fourth month in a row, improving odds for a June rate cut as CPI inches closer to the Bank of Canada’s 2 percent target. The Canadian dollar lost a quarter percent on the news to close the day at US$1.37.

Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

Yalgoo Update - Expanded Drill Program at Remorse

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to update the market on the progress at the Remorse Target. The Remorse Target is a 4km long coincident base metal and geophysical target located in the Company’s Flagship Yalgoo Project. TEM has received preliminary approval for drilling at the central area of the target. As a result of recent ground-truthing work, TEM believes a larger expanded program design of ~5000m is required. Approvals are in the final stages and work is anticipated to commence in June/July.

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks

Drilling in Progress at Odienne Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (Many Peaks or the Company) (ASX: MPK) is pleased to advise drilling has commenced at its Odienné Gold Project (Odienne) located in northwest Côte d’Ivoire. The company has initiated a campaign of concurrent diamond drilling and auger sampling. This follows the recent completion of the Company’s acquisition of 100% ownership of CDI Holdings (Guernsey) Ltd from Turaco Gold Ltd and Predictive Discovery Ltd, which holds the right to acquire an 85% interest in four mineral permits totalling a 1,275km2 land package in Cote d’Ivoire, with recent gold discoveries and over US$4 million in prior exploration expenditure (refer to ASX release dated 8 May 2024)

Keep reading...Show less

Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Peloton Minerals Corporation

May 24, 2024 TheNewswire London, Ontario Peloton Minerals Corporation ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) intends to close a private placement of units priced at CDN$0.09 per unit for minimum total proceeds of $600,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at $0.12. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for lithium exploration in northern Nevada and working capital.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trojan Gold Inc. Announces Filing of Amended Offering Document

Trojan Gold Inc. (CSE: TGII) (the "Company" or "Trojan") is pleased to announce that it has filed an amended offering document dated May 24, 2024 (the "Amended Offering Document") in connection with its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") which was previously announced on May 17, 2024. The Offering will consist of the sale of up to 8,000,000 units (the "Units") and 5,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$0.05 per Unit and CDN$0.10 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of CDN$350,000 and a maximum of CDN$900,000 (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Flynn Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Flynn Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Key Safety Permit Received for China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

Jindalee on Path to Emerge as Major US Lithium Producer - Analyst

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement of $1,822,500

Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bandeira Lithium Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Related News

Resource Investing

Key Safety Permit Received for China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

Lithium Investing

Jindalee on Path to Emerge as Major US Lithium Producer - Analyst

Uranium Investing

Tanzania: Hidden Gem for Uranium Miners

Potash Investing

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement of $1,822,500

Platinum Investing

Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bandeira Lithium Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Agriculture Investing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Expiry of 27,575,240 Share Purchase Warrants and Provides Updated Cap Table

Resource Investing

Altiplano Reports Assay Results From its Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project of up to 2.45 m at 3.65 %Cu; 0.29 g/t Au; and 26.97 %Fe

×