KWG Resources Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of base and precious metals and in the development of a transportation link to access the areas where these are located. It also has interests in technology relating to the production of chromium iron alloys. The company is focused on the development of chromite deposits in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario, Canada. Its properties include Black Horse, Big Daddy claims, Koper Lake, and McFaulds Lake.