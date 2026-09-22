Orosur Mining is a gold exploration company focused on the development of early- to advanced-stage gold assets in South America. Exploration has revealed multiple gold deposits at its flagship Anzá gold project in Colombia, which is located 50 kilometers west of Medellín and sits along Colombia’s Middle Cauca Belt. Ososur also holds a 100 percent interest in the 550 square kilometer El Pantano gold-silver project in Santa Cruz, Argentina, located within the Deseado Massif region.

Its Anzá project consists of 15 mining concessions and 21 applications covering 520 square kilometers, and hosts three primary prospects: Pepas, APTA and El Cedro. According to Orosur's maiden mineral resource estimate for Pepas, the deposit hosts an indicated resource of 201,000 ounces of gold from 1.14 million metric tons of ore grading 5.46 grams per metric ton gold.