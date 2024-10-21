- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2024.
Highlights
Exploration – Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania
- Multiple gold-bearing quartz veins successfully intercepted in diamond drilling at the new Trafalgar North vein zone discovery. Two drill holes completed at Trafalgar North, with best mineralised intercepts including:
TFDD019
- 4.8m @ 4.0g/t Au from 165.6m; including:
- 0.4m @ 17.9g/t Au from 166.9m, and
- 0.4m @ 24.0g/t Au from 170.0m
- 0.3m @ 25.1g/t Au from 440.5m
TFDD020
- 3.05m @ 4.9g/t Au from 53.1m including
- 0.35m @ 40.0g/t Au
- 2.7m @ 4.1g/t Au from 115.4m, including
- 0.35m @ 26.6g/t Au
- Gold mineralisation at Trafalgar North confirmed from surface to over 150m depth and open in all directions
- New in-situ gold vein system discovered during surface sampling and trenching programs at the Grenadier Prospect
- Flynn Gold to receive up to $140,000 to co-fund drilling under the Tasmanian Government’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI)
Exploration – Other Projects, NE Tasmania
- New Exploration Licence Application submitted over 40km2 of highly prospective exploration tenure surrounding the historic Beaconsfield Gold Mine
- Exploration landholding in NE Tasmania reduced by 457km2 (30%) to approximately 1,020km2, reducing holding costs significantly
Corporate
- The Company’s cash position at 30 September 2024 was $1.83 million
- An At-The-Market Subscription Agreement signed with Dolphin Corporate Investments, providing Flynn with up to $2,000,000 of standby equity capital over the next three years
Flynn is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned exploration projects in Tasmania and Western Australia (see Figure 1).
The Company has eight 100% owned tenements in north-east Tasmania which are highly prospective for gold as well as tin/tungsten. The Company also holds the Henty zinc-lead-silver project on Tasmania’s mineral-rich west coast and the Firetower gold and battery metals project located in north-western Tasmania.
Flynn has also established a portfolio of gold-lithium exploration assets in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions of Western Australia. In addition, Flynn holds a binding Option Agreement to acquire two exploration licences at Parker Dome (Forrestania), Western Australia.
Flynn Gold
Investor Insights
Flynn Gold’s large, high-grade gold footprint in Tasmania provides a compelling investor proposition that leverages a continuing gold bull market.
Overview
Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1) is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of projects in Tasmania and Western Australia.
Tasmania is home to several world-renowned deposits and is rich in diverse mineral resources and operating mines. The region has established mining districts, excellent infrastructure such as rail and ports, and a skilled workforce, with a stable political and regulatory environment. These features are a big positive for the company’s projects in this region.
The company has nine 100 percent owned tenements in Northeast Tasmania which are highly prospective for gold and tin/tungsten with three major projects — Golden Ridge, Portland and Warrentinna. In Northwest Tasmania, it has the Henty zinc-lead-silver and the Firetower gold and critical minerals projects.
Flynn Gold’s exploration at its Golden Ridge project has focused on an 9-kilometre-long granodiorite-metasediment contact zone with diamond drilling programs completed at the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects, with multiple high-grade gold vein intersections.
Apart from Tasmania, the company is building a strategic lithium and gold portfolio in Western Australia, targeting hard-rock lithium pegmatites and intrusive related gold deposits in the Pilbara region and Yilgarn Craton. Its five lithium-gold projects in Western Australia are strategically located in districts hosting large gold and lithium deposits or in regions that are relatively under-explored for lithium. Of these, three lithium-gold projects are in the Yilgarn region: Forrestania, Lake Johnston and Koolyanobbing. The remaining two are in the Pilbara region: Mt Dove and Yarrie.
Company Highlights
- Flynn Gold is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of gold and battery metals projects in Tasmania and Western Australia.
- In Tasmania, the company holds 12 tenements spread across 1,403 sq km, including three main projects in Northeast Tasmania — Golden Ridge, Warrentinna and Portland — that are prospective for gold and tin. Moreover, it has two projects in Northwest Tasmania: the Henty zinc-lead-silver project and the Firetower gold-cobalt-tungsten-copper project.
- Flynn Gold is focused on advancing exploration and drilling at three high-grade gold projects in Tasmania - Golden Ridge, Warrentinna and Firetower.
- In Western Australia, Flynn holds 20 tenements across 1,200 sq km, including lithium-gold projects in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions. The Yilgarn region has three lithium-gold projects: Forrestania; Lake Johnston and Koolyanobbing. The Pilbara hosts two gold-lithium projects: Mt Dove and Yarrie.
- The company’s senior leadership team has a proven track record in the mining sector to capitalize on the high resource potential of its projects.
Key Projects
Northeast Tasmania
The company is focused on three high-grade gold projects in Tasmania — Golden Ridge, Warrentinna and Firetower. The under-explored Northeast Tasmania region is interpreted to be part of the Western Lachlan Orogen, a geological extension of the rich Victorian Goldfields which boast of historical gold production of over 80 million ounces (Moz). The company’s landholding across nine 100 percent owned tenements in the region has provided it with significant potential for gold and tin discoveries.
Golden Ridge Project
Targeted for intrusive related gold system (IRGS) style mineralization, the Golden Ridge project is located 75 kilometres east of Launceston in Northeast Tasmania. Previous gold exploration at the Golden Ridge Project has been very limited with shallow historical workings located over an 9-kilometre-long granodiorite-metasediment contact zone. Flynn Gold’s exploration has focused on the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects, with diamond drilling programs completed at both locations between June 2021 and August 2023. In addition, a limited reconnaissance RC drilling program in late 2022 to test for gold mineralisation at the Link Zone confirmed the presence of shallow gold mineralisation between the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects, highlighting the significant gold potential of the granodiorite-metasediment contact zone.
Drilling at Trafalgar consisted of 14 holes for 5,218.3 metres with multiple vein intersections grading >100 grams per ton (g/t) gold reported. The best intersections recorded in drilling at Trafalgar were 16.8 g/t gold over 12.3 metres (from 108.7 to 121 metres), including 0.7m at 152.5 g/t gold and 23.7 g/t gold over 4 metres (from 23 to 27 metres), including a high-grade zone of 0.5 metre at 169.8 g/t gold.
Soil sampling at the Golden Ridge project has been progressively undertaken since an initial sampling trial using the UltraFine+ technique was initiated in May 2022. The results of this soil sampling have highlighted the known prospect areas, as well as several new target areas at Grenadier and Big Penny, with gold anomalism not associated with historical workings.
Phase 3 drilling has commenced at the Trafalgar high-grade gold prospect confirming the continuity of multiple sub-parallel high-grade gold veins.
New high-grade gold discoveries have also been made at the Link Zone and Trafalgar North prospects.
At the Link Zone, mapping and vein sampling within the historic Golden Ridge adit has identified a significant new zone of high-grade gold mineralisation with underground grab sampling of mineralised veins in the adit recorded high-grade gold assays including 64.4 g/t gold, 37.6 g/t gold and 15.9 g/t gold.
At Trafalgar North, a high-grade gold vein zone has been discovered in trenching 250 m north of the historic Trafalgar mine with 17 out of 36 grab rock chip samples assayed over 10 g/t gold, including 99.4 g/t gold, 76.6 g/t gold and 67.1 g/t gold. Drilling at Trafalgar North commenced in July 2024.
Warrentinna Project
The Warrentinna project was acquired in 2023 from Greatland Gold plc (LSE:GGP). The project is located in northeast Tasmania and covers an area of approximately 37 sq km immediately adjacent to Flynn’s existing Lyndhurst Project. The tenement encompasses two historic goldfields, Forester and Warrentinna. Both fields produced high-grade gold deposits in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The Warrentinna goldfield is defined by numerous historic workings and largely untested prospects over a strike length of 6 kilometres.
Initial drilling by Flynn in September/October 2023 at Warrentinna consisted of two diamond drill holes, designed to test the continuity and extension of orogenic style gold mineralisation identified in historical drilling. The holes are also designed to provide stratigraphic and structural information critical to advancing understanding of the project.
Portland Project
The Portland gold project comprises three adjacent tenements: Portland, Telegraph and Cameron Tin. The project falls within the region mined historically from 1870 to 1917 and has similarities to Victorian geology with high-grade “Fosterville-style” gold mineralization confirmed. Geochemical surveys and costean sampling programs at Portland confirmed the presence of anomalous gold zones. Drilling at the Grand Flaneur prospect in 2022 and the Popes prospect in 2023 have both confirmed the presence of gold mineralization.
Northwest Tasmania
The company has two projects in the Northwest Tasmania region: the Firetower project and the Henty zinc project.
Firetower Project
The project was acquired in 2023 from Greatland Gold plc (LSE:GGP). The project spans more than 62 sq kms and represents an advanced gold plus battery metals project, which includes three notable prospects: Firetower, Firetower East and Firetower West. The Firetower project lies in the highly mineralized Mt Read volcanic sequence which hosts major polymetallic base metals and gold deposits such as Hellyer and Rosebery, copper-gold deposits such as Mt Lyell (3 million tons contained copper, 3.1 Moz contained gold), and the Henty gold mine (1.64 Moz gold @ 12.5 g/t gold).
Resampling of the historic core at Firetower has confirmed the significant potential for gold and critical minerals - cobalt, tungsten and copper. The results have made it clear this project represents an exciting polymetallic opportunity. The company completed a diamond drilling program in late 2023 to target both the gold and polymetallic minerals potential.
The drilling program was successful in testing for depth extensions of the main mineralised zone with the results demonstrating the continuity of polymetallic mineralisation and highlighting the significant potential for high-grade mineralisation to continue at depth and along strike.
Henty Zinc Project
The project is a 130 sq. km land holding under two 100 percent owned exploration licences and provides the company with a dominant position in a rich base metals field with proximity to an existing zinc/lead concentrate producer (MMG’s Rosebery mine).
The Henty Project has a significant pipeline of exploration targets with the Mariposa and Grieves Siding prospects ready for resource drilling
Western Australia
Flynn holds five gold-lithium projects in the resources-rich state of Western Australia, strategically located near large gold and lithium deposits or in regions that are relatively under-explored for lithium.
The five projects include: Mt. Dove and Yarrie in the Pilbara region; and Koolyanobbing, Forrestania and Lake Johnston in the Yilgarn.
Mt Dove Project
Located 70 kilometres south of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region, Mt Dove comprises four granted licences and one tenement application covering 190 sq. kms. The project is located near the large Hemi gold deposit (De Grey Mining, ASX:DEG) and the large lithium mines at Pilgangoora and Wodgina. The company has completed two soil sampling programs at Mt Dove, which have identified lithium and gold anomalies. The follow-up exploration, which is likely to include aircore drilling, intends to test lithium and gold anomalies identified during the soil sampling program completed in 2022 and 2023.
Yarrie Project
The Yarrie Project comprises two tenements and one application covering 385 sq. kms. Very limited historical exploration has been undertaken for lithium, gold and copper on the project. The project is highly prospective for iron ore, being close to historic mining operations and existing rail infrastructure.
Forrestania Project
The Forrestania project consists of one exploration licence and five exploration licence applications over a 320 sq km area. It is located near the Mt Holland lithium deposit (Wesfarmers (ASX:WES)/ SQM (NYSE:SQM) JV) and the high-grade nickel deposit at Flying Fox (IGO Limited (ASX:IGO)).Results from the company’s auger soil sampling program, completed on E77/2915, outlined four high-priority lithium anomalies of up to 4,200 metres in length and 500 metres in width.
Lake Johnston ProjectLake Johnston consists of three exploration licences over a 110 sq. km area, and is located near the recent Burmeister and Jaegermeister lithium discoveries of TG Metals (ASX:TG6)) and the Medcalf, Mount Gordon, Lake Percy and Mt Day Lithium projects.
Koolyanobbing Project
Koolyanobbing comprises one exploration licence and two applications targeting gold and lithium mineralization over an 82 sq. km. area in the Marda-Diemals greenstone belt.
Parker Dome Project
In addition to the above-mentioned projects, Flynn has secured an option agreement to purchase two exploration licences at the Parker Dome project in Western Australia, which is considered highly prospective for lithium. The Parker Dome project covers 42 sq. kms. and is situated 50 kilometres north of the world-class Mount Holland lithium project in Western Australia.
Results from soil sampling have identified multiple, large-scale, high-priority lithium anomalies. The licences are fully permitted allowing for an immediate commencement of drilling.
Management Team
Clive Duncan – Non-executive Chair
Clive Duncan has over four decades of experience at big box hardware chain Bunnings, including as chief operating officer and company director. He has rich experience in corporate and business development, including mergers and acquisitions, business integrations, corporate government, strategy development and marketing. He has completed post-graduate studies at Harvard University and London Business School and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is a long-term significant shareholder of Flynn Gold’s predecessor companies.
Neil Marston – Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
Neil Marston was appointed managing director in May 2023 and has been the company CEO since August 2022. He has more than 30 years of experience in the mining and minerals exploration sector and is a proven ASX-listed company leader, with a strong governance and corporate finance background. Previously, he held several senior roles including managing director at Bryah Resources (ASX:BYH) and Horseshoe Metals (ASX:HOR).
Sam Garrett – Technical Director
Sam Garrett has more than 30 years of exploration management, project assessment and operational experience with multinational and junior mining and exploration companies, including Phelps Dodge and Cyprus Gold. He has a background in copper and gold exploration with strong exposure to iron ore, base metals and specialist commodities. He is associated with discoveries at Mt Elliott (copper), Havieron (copper-gold), and Tujuh Bukit (gold). Moreover, he co-founded Flynn Gold and its predecessor Pacific Trends Resources.
John Forwood – Non-executive Director
John Forwood is a director and chief investment officer of Lowell Resources Funds Management (LRFM). He is qualified as a lawyer and geologist and has more than 20 years of resources financing experience, including with ASX-listed Lowell Resources Trust (ASX:LRT), as a director of RMB Resources, and as manager of Telluride Investment Trust.
New Gold Vein System Discovery at Grenadier Prospect, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of significant gold mineralised quartz veining at the new Grenadier Prospect at the Company’s flagship Golden Ridge Project, located in north-east Tasmania (see Figure 1).
- New in-situ gold vein system discovered during recent surface sampling and trenching programs at the Grenadier Prospect, within the Golden Ridge Project in NE Tasmania
- The gold vein system was discovered by Flynn’s exploration team following up gold-in-soil anomalies with 29 surface float and in-situ rock chip samples returning assay grades including 16.0g/t Au, 13.2g/t Au, 12.0g/t Au and 10.2g/t Au
- Assays from channel sampling of three initial trenches has confirmed in- situ quartz-sulphide veining, with significant mineralised intercepts including:
- 1.3m @ 6.6g/t Au, including 0.4m @ 17.7g/t Au (Trench 3)
- 1.0m @ 2.2g/t Au (Trench 2)
- 6.4m @ 1.3g/t Au, including 2.0m @ 3.0g/t Au (Trench 1)
- Trenching has exposed the vein hosted mineralisation over a 50 metres strike length (open) with follow-up trenching underway testing for strike extensions and parallel vein zones
- Significantly, there is no evidence of historical workings in the area
- These latest results continue to emphasise the increasing scale of the intrusive-related gold system at Golden Ridge, which has been delineated over a total length exceeding 9km
Managing Director and CEO Neil Marston, commenting on the results, said:
“We are very pleased to report the discovery of gold mineralisation in quartz veins in trenches at our Grenadier prospect, which forms part of our Golden Ridge Project in north-east Tasmania.
“The trenches were excavated to test gold-in-soil anomalies delineated as part of our on-going regional soil sampling campaign. The gold mineralisation at Grenadier is coincident with the granodiorite-metasediment contact zone, which is the same contact that hosts the extensive Brilliant and Trafalgar vein systems located along strike to the east.
“These results continue to demonstrate the increasing scale of the intrusive-related gold system at Golden Ridge, as well as highlighting the effectiveness of soil sampling as a first- pass exploration tool for identifying gold mineralisation in this environment.
“Soil sampling coverage of the Golden Ridge Granodiorite and its contact zones is continuing to expand. Our aim is to generate further gold anomalies to target with follow-up trenching, sampling and drilling as we continue to define the broader extents of this large, high-grade gold system.”
.
Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that high-grade gold mineralisation has been intersected in the first drilling program completed at the Trafalgar North vein zone which is situated within the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Multiple gold-bearing quartz veins successfully intercepted in diamond drilling at the new Trafalgar North vein zone discovery1
- Assay results have been received for two drill holes, TFDD019 and TFDD020, drilled at Trafalgar North.
- Best mineralised intercepts include:
- TFDD020
- 3.05m @ 4.9g/t Au from 53.1m including
- 0.35m @ 40.0g/t Au
- 2.7m @ 4.1g/t Au from 115.4m, including
- 0.35m @ 26.6g/t Au
- 3.05m @ 4.9g/t Au from 53.1m including
- TFDD019
- 4.8m @ 4.0g/t Au from 165.6m; including:
- 0.4m @ 17.9g/t Au from 166.9m, and
- 0.4m @ 24.0g/t Au from 170.0m
- 0.3m @ 25.1g/t Au from 440.5m
- 4.8m @ 4.0g/t Au from 165.6m; including:
- TFDD020
- Trafalgar North gold mineralisation confirmed to extend from surface to exceeding 150m depth and is open in all directions
- Gold mineralised veins now confirmed over a 500m wide zone along the granodiorite-hornfels contact at Trafalgar
Flynn Gold Managing Director & CEO Neil Marston said:
“These are excellent early results from our on-going exploration at our flagship Golden Ridge project in NE Tasmania.
“Drilling has successfully intersected high-grade gold veins beneath the recently discovered trenching area at Trafalgar North and has confirmed our interpretation that this zone is continuous at depth and potentially is a parallel zone to the Trafalgar prospect mineralisation.
This new vein zone increases the mineralised footprint at Trafalgar from 300m to 500m width across the granodiorite/sedimentary contact and reinforces our view that this project has the potential to host large-scale gold mineralisation.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.
Trafalgar Prospect – Phase 3 Drilling
Phase 3 drilling commenced at the Trafalgar prospect in mid-April 2024. The initially planned 1,500m diamond drill program comprised infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previously drilled high-grade gold intercepts.
During June 2024, a new zone of gold-mineralisation, approximately 250m north of the historic Trafalgar mine was discovered in surface trenches2. This new area at Trafalgar North had the potential to significantly increase the mineralised footprint of the Trafalgar prospect and therefore became the focus of drilling later in the campaign.
Figure 2 - Trafalgar Prospect Drill Hole Location Plan
Two diamond holes for 623m (TFDD019 and TFDD020) have been completed, testing beneath and along strike of mineralisation discovered in the trenches (see Figure 2).
Flynn Secures Strategic Addition to its Gold Portfolio in NE Tasmania with EL Application at Beaconsfield
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has submitted an Exploration Licence Application (EL13/2024) strategically located surrounding the historical Beaconsfield Gold Mine, located approximately 35km north- west of Launceston in North-East Tasmania (see Figure 1).
Highlights
- New FG1 Exploration Licence Application (EL13/2024) submitted over 40km2 of highly prospective exploration tenure surrounding the Beaconsfield Gold Mine lease in NE Tasmania
- Beaconsfield is the largest gold mine in NE Tasmania with historical production of 3.79Mt @ 14.5g/t Au for 1.77Moz Au1
- EL13/2024 covers brownfields targets with several known gold occurrences outside of the Mining Lease offering excellent discovery potential using modern exploration techniques
- Securing EL13/2024 aligns with Flynn’s strategy of targeting orogenic gold in NE Tasmania which is recognised as an extension of the prolific Victorian gold belts
- Once EL13/2024 is granted, data compilation and reconnaissance exploration programs will commence to identify priority targets
- Concurrently, Flynn has reduced by 30% (457km2) its existing land-holdings in NE Tasmania as its exploration activities focus on higher priority areas based on recent results
The 40km2 Exploration Licence Application surrounds the privately held Mining Lease over the high-grade Beaconsfield Gold Mine and covers a prospective 12km corridor along the Cabbage Tree thrust block that contains numerous historic gold workings and prospects.
Flynn Gold Managing Director & CEO Neil Marston said:
“This is an important strategic addition to our extensive portfolio of high-quality gold exploration tenure in North-East Tasmania. The new Exploration Licence Application encompasses highly prospective ground covering the strike extensions to the Beaconsfield Gold Mine host sequence. This was the largest gold mine in North-East Tasmania with historical production of about 1.8 million ounces of gold when underground mining operations ceased at Beaconsfield in 2012.
“The acquisition complements our strategic focus on exploring for high-grade gold in North-East Tasmania, a recognized extension of the prolific Victorian goldfields.
“While the Mining Lease is excluded from our application, we believe there is significant potential for fresh gold discoveries to be made within the licence application area. Once the Exploration Licence is granted, we’ll compile and evaluate the historical information to generate targets before commencing field activities.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.
About the Beaconsfield-Salisbury Goldfield
Alluvial gold was first discovered in the Beaconsfield-Salisbury area in 1869 and, in 1877, the cap of the Tasmania Reef (now known as the Beaconsfield Gold Mine) was discovered outcropping on Cabbage Tree Hill.
Gold production commenced almost immediately, and the mine operated continuously until 1914. The mine was reopened in more recent times, operating between 1999 and 2012, with the gold processing plant still largely intact within the Mining Lease. The historical production of 3.785Mt @ 14.51g/t Au (1,774koz Au) makes Beaconsfield the largest gold mine in NE Tasmania.
Figure 2 – Beaconsfield Tenement Location Map
The Tasmania Reef at the Beaconsfield Gold Mine is a Devonian aged structurally- controlled orogenic gold style quartz reef similar in type to gold deposits hosted in the Victorian orogenic belts. The reef is hosted by sediments located in the Cabbage Tree thrust block which is bound by the underlying and overlying Cabbage Tree and Cobblestone Creek Thrusts respectively (see Figure 2).
Concurrent with the early development of the Beaconsfield Gold Mine, several other small-scale mining and prospecting activities were undertaken throughout the wider goldfield, many of which are within Flynn’s licence application area, with upwards of 70 historical small-scale mines and prospects recorded over a 10km strike length. Most of these prospects are located within the same geological host rocks as the Beaconsfield deposit. Previous exploration outside of the Beaconsfield Gold Mine area was limited and many targets within Flynn’s Exploration Licence area remain poorly tested using modern techniques.
Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX:FG1, “Flynn” or “theCompany”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.
Exploration – Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania
- 1,500m drill program (Phase 3) at the Trafalgar prospect commenced during the quarter, comprising infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previous high-grade gold intercepts, includes multiple intersections grading >100g/t Au.
- 3 drill holes (TFDD016-TFDD018) were completed for 927 metres by the end of the quarter.
- Multiple high-grade gold veins intersected in drill hole TFDD016, including:
- 0.4m @ 10.8g/t Au from 135.2m;
- 0.5m @ 35.1g/t Au within 1.4m @ 12.7g/t Au from 164.6m (Trafalgar Main Vein);
- 0.3m @ 19.0g/t Au within 0.65m @ 10.5g/t Au from 187.55m (Magazine Vein);
- 0.3m @ 12.3g/t Au within 1.2m @ 3.5g/t Au from 233.0m;
- 0.3m @ 39.2g/t Au from 243.2m;
- 0.4m @ 67.6g/t Au within 1.3m @ 21.9g/t Au from 248.7m, and
- 0.4m @ 6.0g/t Au within 1.3m @ 2.1g/t Au from 315.1m (Trafalgar South Vein).
- Mapping and vein sampling within historic Golden Ridge adit has identified a significant new zone of high-grade gold mineralisation in the Link Zone prospect.
- Underground grab sampling of mineralised veins in the Golden Ridge adit recorded high-grade gold assays including 64.4g/t Au, 37.6g/t Au and 15.9g/t Au.
- New high-grade gold vein zone discovered in trenching 250m north of the Trafalgar mine where 17 out of 36 grab rock chip samples assayed over 10g/t Au, including 99.4g/t Au, 76.6g/t Au and 67.1g/t Au.
Exploration – Western Australia
- Maiden soil sampling program at Forrestania Project outlined four high priority lithium anomalies up to 4,200m in length and 500m width.
- Infill and extensional soil sampling at Parker Dome Project confirmed and extended multiple, large-scale, high priority lithium anomalies.
Corporate
- Rights Issue successfully raised $2.5 million with strong support from existing shareholders and new investors introduced by Mahe Capital.
- The Company’s cash position at 30 June 2024 was $2.96 million.
New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of an extensive system of gold bearing quartz veins within historical workings located approximately 250m north of the historic Trafalgar Mine at its 100% owned Golden Ridge Project in Northeast Tasmania (see Figure 1).
Highlights
- New high-grade gold vein zone discovered in trenching 250m north of the Trafalgar mine at the Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania where Flynn is currently drilling
- 17 out of 36 grab rock chip samples assayed over 10g/t Au, including 99.4g/t Au, 76.6g/t Au and 67.1g/t Au
- Gold hosted in multiple sub-parallel quartz-sulphide veins over a minimum 65m wide zone
- Assays from initial trench channel sampling include high-grade mineralised intervals:
- 11.0m @ 2.0g/t Au including 3.3m @ 6.3g/t Au, and
- 16.5m @ 1.3g/t Au including 1.5m @ 6.8g/t Au and 4.0m @
- 2.4g/t Au
- The new vein zone discovery significantly expands the gold mineralised footprint at the Trafalgar prospect
- Diamond drilling is underway to test gold mineralisation at depth below the trenching.
Managing Director & CEO Neil Marston, commenting on the results said:
“The company is excited by the discovery of multiple high-grade gold veins approximately 250m north of the main Trafalgar gold deposit at Golden Ridge in Northeast Tasmania. These gold veins were exposed in trenching over an area of historical mine workings which appear unrecorded since they were dug about a century ago.
“The vein system potentially expands the footprint of gold mineralisation at Trafalgar to a 500m wide corridor which remains open in all directions, once again confirming the potential for significant scale at the Golden Ridge Project.”
“With so many high-grade gold assays recorded at the surface we have adjusted our on- going diamond drilling program to test beneath these old workings and we look forward to reporting the results of this drilling shortly.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.
Field Mapping and Trenching Program
Following up on recent gold-in-soil anomalies1 Flynn geologists have discovered an area of previously unmapped historical prospecting trenches, pits and adits which are believed to have been excavated as late as the 1930’s. The main feature of the historical workings is a 240m long North-South trench which was possibly part of a historic water race that exposed the gold bearing veins during its construction. Flynn recently re-excavated part of this historical trench and has added new trenching nearby (Figure 3).
As a result of the trenching work, Flynn has mapped and sampled 19 in-situ quartz- sulphide veins over a width of 65m to date, with initial grab samples collected recording gold grades up to 76.6g/t Au from in-situ outcropping veins (Figure 3).
Exceptional Drilling Results Returned From Hyperion Gold Deposit
Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the receipt of all results for the Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling program completed during September at the Hyperion Gold Deposit (“Hyperion”), which forms part of the Company’s strategically important Tanami North Project in the Northern Territory (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exceptional results returned from the Reverse Circulation drilling campaign completed at the Hyperion Gold Deposit.
- Intercepts received include highlights:
- Hyperion Lode
- 25m @ 2.2g/t Au from 66m in hole HYRC24001
- 33m @ 2.6g/t Au from 49m in hole HYRC24017A
- Tethys Lode
- 10m @ 15.9g/t Au from 177m in hole HYRC24004
- 30m @ 2.9g/t Au from 31m in hole HYRC24006
- 13m @ 4.1g/t Au from 26m in hole HYRC24013
- Suess Lode
- 4m @ 7.7g/t Au from 87m in hole HYRC24004
- Hyperion Lode
- Two holes drilled down dip for metallurgical testwork, yielded intercepts:
- 99m @ 2.7g/t Au from 33m in hole HYRC24005 from the Hyperion Lode
- 53m @ 2.9g/t Au from 49m in hole HYRC24009 from the Tethys Lode
The results received are from the 17 hole, 1,770 metre RC program completed at Hyperion1 covering the Hyperion, Tethys and Seuss Lodes, yielding a series of significant intercepts demonstrating a greater than 30 gram metre interval (grade times width) based on a 0.5g/t gold cut-off, including:
- 25 metres @ 2.2g/t Au from 66m in hole HYRC24001 (Estimated True Width – “ETW” 24.1m)
- 15 metres @ 3.1g/t Au from 152m in hole HYRC24003 (ETW 13.2m)
- 15 metres @ 2.1g/t Au from 48m in hole HYRC24004 (ETW 7.9m)
- 4 metres @ 7.7g/t Au from 87m in hole HYRC24004 (ETW 2.8m)
- 10 metres @ 15.9g/t Au from 177m in hole HYRC24004 (ETW 9.4m)
- 30 metres @ 2.9g/t Au from 31m in hole HYRC24006 (ETW 19.0m)
- 17 metres @ 2.9g/t Au from 67m in hole HYRC24011 (ETW 14.4m)
- 15 metres @ 2.2g/t Au from 50m in hole HYRC24012 (ETW 11.7m)
- 13 metres @ 4.1g/t Au from 26m in hole HYRC24013 (ETW 10.9m)
- 26 metres @ 1.6g/t Au from 41m in hole HYRC24016 (ETW 25.4m) and
- 33 metres @ 2.6g/t Au from 49m in hole HYRC24017A (ETW of 29.9m)
The results show that all holes intersected a reportable mineralised interval, with the majority of the reported results at grades above the estimated grade of the recently released Hyperion Mineral Resource. These new results will now be used to update the Hyperion Mineral Resource, which currently comprises an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.64Mt @ 1.5g/t Au for 407,000 ounces at a reporting cut-off grade of 0.6g/t Au2.
Drilling was also completed at the Brokenwood, Pandora and Tregony North Prospects for which the Company is still awaiting results.
Hyperion is located in the highly prospective, but underexplored area situated between the 1.1Moz Groundrush Gold Deposit and the 94Koz Crusade Gold Deposit3, both of which form part of the neighboring Central Tanami Project (Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST)/Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM)). Hyperion is also located around 25kms to the south of Prodigy Gold’s wholly owned 64Koz Tregony Gold Deposit4 (Figure 2). Hyperion and Tregony are key pillars of Prodigy Gold’s project portfolio and the focus of the Company’s current exploration activities.
The objectives of the reported Hyperion RC drilling program were to:
- infill areas of the Hyperion Resource that require closer spaced drilling to improve confidence in the recently updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Deposit
- re-drill several historical Air Core (“AC”) holes so that these results can be used in future resource estimations
- complete two holes drilling down dip of the known mineralisation to provide samples for metallurgical benchscale testwork from other areas of the Hyperion Deposit. Previous metallurgical testing was completed only on samples from the Suess Lode5.
Management Commentary
Prodigy Gold Managing Director, Mark Edwards said:
“The drilling completed in 2024 highlights the reason why Prodigy Gold views Hyperion as one of the key projects for the Company. These results support the current company strategy focusing on our Tanami North project area and remaining committed to expanding our Mineral Resource inventory through organic growth. These new results will also provide the Company with additional technical information, such as the recovery characteristics of the mineralisation of other lodes at Hyperion through further metallurgical testwork.
While two holes drilled targeted mineralisation down dip of the Hyperion and Tethys Lodes to provide samples for metallurgical testwork, they also provided the Company with confidence in the style of mineralisation at Hyperion. The holes have provided information regarding the down dip continuity of mineralisation, which will be used to assist with the updating of the Hyperion resource estimate.
With drilling now complete for the current field season the results will be used to assist with the planning of further drilling for the 2025 field season, which will definitely include follow-up drilling close to hole HYRC24004 that intersected 10m of mineralisation at close to half an ounce of gold per tonne (15.9g/t Au). This is an outstanding result and demonstrates the overall potential of the Hyperion Deposit and the nearby areas.”
Figure 1 Project location in the Tanami Region
Hyperion 2024 RC Resource Drilling Programs
The Hyperion Deposit is located on EL9250, which is 100% owned by Australian Tenement Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Prodigy Gold. The project is approximately 150km southwest of Lajamanu in the Tanami Region of the Northern Territory (Figure 1).
The Hyperion Deposit was actively explored by Zapopan NL between 1989 and 1995 with RAB, RC and DD drilling completed. Further exploration was undertaken by Otter Gold NL in 2002 and then Newmont Exploration between 2003 and 2005 before the project was purchased by Prodigy Gold in 2009. The Company has been active on the project since 2011.
$850,000 Capital Raise to Accelerate the Pearl Copper Project
Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise $616,000 (before costs) from institutional and sophisticated investors and a further $234,000 from the Board of Directors and Management of Golden Mile Resources (subject to shareholder approval).
The Placement was strongly received from institutional and sophisticated investors.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Golden Mile has received firm commitments totalling $616,000 (before costs) via a Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors.
- The Board of Directors and Management have committed to subscribe for $234,000 in addition to the Placement, subject to shareholder approval.
- Golden Mile is well funded to deliver the maiden drill programme at the Pearl Copper Project, located in Arizona, USA.
Firm commitments have been received to raise $616,000 through the issue of 61,600,000 new, fully paid ordinary shares (“Shares”), at an issue price of $0.010 per Share (“Placement”). In addition, the Board of Directors and Management have committed to subscribe to a further $234,000 of Shares at an issue price of $0.010 per Share, subject to approval by shareholders (“Subscription”). The price of $0.010 per Share represents a discount of 23% to the 5-day VWAP of $0.013.
Shares issued through the Placement will utilise the Company’s existing capacity under ASX listing rule 7.1 and Shares issued under the Subscription will be subject to shareholder approval.
Sanlam Private Wealth Pty Limited (“Sanlam”) were the lead managers for the Placement. The Company will pay Sanlam a 6% capital raise fee and, subject to receipt of shareholder approval, issue Sanlam 12 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.02 expiring three (3) years from date of issue.
Shares issued under the Placement and Subscription will receive one (1) unlisted option for every 2 (two) Shares, subject to receipt of shareholder approval, with an exercise price of $0.02 expiring three (3) years from date of issue.
The Company is proposing to hold a shareholders’ meeting in December 2024 to seek approval for the issue of the options to Sanlam, the options to the Placement and Subscription participants and the Shares the subject of the Subscription.
Golden Mile’s Managing Director Damon Dormer commented: “These funds will allow the Company to accelerate its maiden drilling programme at the Pearl Copper Project targeting our priority 1, Odyssey prospect.”
Koonenberry to Expand New South Wales Position with Gold and Copper Projects
Koonenberry Gold (ASX:KNB) is adding "highly prospective" gold and copper assets in New South Wales to its exploration portfolio via two separate transactions, the company said on October 17.
It will acquire the Enmore gold project from Global Uranium and Enrichment (ASX:GUE,OTCQB:GUELF), and the Lachlan projects through the acquisition of the entire issued capital of private company Gilmore Metals.
The company said in a press release that it sees the purchases as transformative — they will expand its land holdings to 4,410 square kilometres, giving it one of New South Wales' most significant portfolios.
Koonenberry has received firm commitments from the investment community to raise AU$4.5 million, with support from major shareholder Lion Selection Group (ASX:LSX) and incoming funds from Lowell Resources (ASX:LRT).
“With a concurrent capital raising … the company will be in a very strong position to fund its planned activities. We believe this portfolio of 100 percent-owned and free carried projects are extremely value-accretive for shareholders and have outstanding potential to yield a significant discovery,” said Dan Power, the firm's managing director.
Enmore is located 20 kilometres south of Larvotto Resources' (ASX:LRV) gold-antimony mine, and shares similar geology and prospectivity. It is located in the New England Fold Belt and has orogenic gold mineralisation.
On its website, Global Uranium and Enrichment notes that it completed 10 reverse-circulation drill holes at Enmore's Sunnyside and Bora prospects in 2021, returning "significant gold values" from all of them.
This exploration work led to a 2022 diamond drill campaign, during which the company says that it demonstrated Enmore's potential as an emerging high-grade gold project.
Koonenberry plans to drill at Enmore in the near future, and will look to test Sunnyside’s high-grade shoot potential. Other planned work will include relogging and resampling of historical drill core and additional surface sampling.
The company may also look at doing electrical geophysics to focus additional drilling.
The Lachlan projects are made up of 10 exploration licences that are “highly prospective” for porphyry copper-gold, epithermal gold and orogenic gold systems. The combined area of the properties stands at 1,766 square kilometres, giving Koonenberry leverage in terms of land position to compete with major and junior exploration companies.
Koonenberry is currently prioritising multiple pre-defined targets and prospects at the Lachlan projects in order to move toward readiness for drilling. The properties are in the Lachlan Fold Belt, and next steps will likely include reconnaissance field work, geochemical surveys and additional geophysical work and drilling.
The company is also working at its Koonenberry project, which it says is "highly prospective" for Victorian-style orogenic gold deposits. The asset is also located in New South Wales, with approvals for drill testing anticipated soon.
$1.5M Placement
Emu NL (ASX: EMU or the Company) has agreed to place up to 61M fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at $0.025 per share to sophisticated and professional investors to raise up to $1.525K.
The placement will be effected in two tranches with 21M shares to be issued forthwith under the Company’s current ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A capacities. The second tranche will be issued subject to and upon shareholder approval being obtained at the Company’s Annual General Meeting.
Applicants for New Shares will be issued one (1) free option for every two New Shares. These free options will be issued subject to and upon shareholder approval being obtained. Each option will be exercisable at ten cents ($0.10) on or before 31 October 2026.
Funding from the placement will be applied to exploration within the Georgetown Project ǪLD and general working capital. That exploration will include advanced field work, geochemistry and geophysics directed at positioning the Company to commence drilling early 2025.
The New Shares will be listed on ASX and will rank equally with the existing fully paid ordinary shares currently quoted as ASX:EMU.
Quarterly Report - September 2024
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the quarter ended 30 September 2024 (the Quarter).
Highlights
Mandilla Gold Project
- Successful completion of a 70-hole/6,512 metre in-fill reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the cornerstone Theia deposit at Mandilla.
- Assay results from the Theia program were reported subsequent to the end of the Quarter on 9 October 20241.
- Metallurgical results at the Hestia, Eos and Iris deposits demonstrate extremely high gold recoveries (up to 99.5%), fast leach kinetics and low reagent consumptions.
Feysville Gold Project
- Assay results reported from a 32-hole/1,673 metre RC drill program completed during the previous quarter at the Rogan Josh Prospect2,3.
- Assay results reported from a 120-hole/3,664 metre program of reconnaissance air-core (AC) drilling completed during the previous quarter4.
- Cube Consulting currently finalising a maiden Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE) for the Kamperman and Rogan Josh prospects, and a revised MRE for the Think Big deposit, together comprising the Feysville MRE. This work is expected to be reported during October 2024.
Corporate
- Announcement of two-tranche placement to raise approximately $25.0 million (before costs) via the issue of approximately 263 million new fully paid shares at an offer price of $0.095 per share (Placement).
- Tranche 1 of the Placement raised approximately $21.0 million (before costs) and was completed on 1 October 2024.
- Cash of approximately $24.1 million as at 30 September 2024 (inclusive of Tranche 1 Placement proceeds net of costs).
- Tranche 2 of the Placement, which involves the issue of new fully paid shares subject to shareholder approval, is set to raise approximately $4.0 million (before costs).
- Additionally, Company Directors subscribed for 789,474 shares on the same terms as the Placement shares, with their participation also subject to shareholder approval.
- Shareholder approval for the issue of shares under Tranche 2 and to the Directors will be sought at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 November 2024.
- Astral is now fully funded to FID including acceleration of exploration activities at the Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects, and completion of the Mandilla Pre-Feasibility and Definitive Feasibility Study.
Figure 1 – Location map identifying Astral’s projects.
MANDILLA GOLD PROJECT
The Mandilla Gold Project is situated in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt, approximately 70 kilometres south of the significant mining centre of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.
The area hosts world-class deposits such as the Golden Mile Super Pit in Kalgoorlie owned by Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) and the St Ives Gold Mine south of Kambalda owned by Gold Fields Limited, as well as the substantial Beta Hunt Gold Mine owned by Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX).
Mandilla is covered by existing Mining Leases which are not subject to any third‐party royalties other than the standard WA Government gold royalty.
The Mandilla Gold Project includes the Theia, Iris, Eos and Hestia deposits.
Gold mineralisation at Theia and Iris is comprised of structurally controlled quartz vein arrays and hydrothermal alteration close to the western margin of the Emu Rocks Granite and locally in contact with sediments of the Spargoville Group.
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Cerrado Gold Sparkles with 76 Percent Gain
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSXV, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up 2.68 percent on the week to close at 621.67 on Friday (October 18). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 1.44 percent to 24,822.54.
Statistics Canada released its September consumer price index figures on Tuesday (October 15). The data indicates that inflation continues to ease, gaining just 1.6 percent on a year-on-year basis, well below the 2 percent target rate originally set by the Bank of Canada when it started increasing interest rates in March 2022.
The slowing pace of inflation is largely attributable to lower costs at the pumps, with gasoline prices falling 10.7 percent on a yearly basis; that follows a 5.1 percent decline in prices in August.
However, the deceleration was offset by an 8.2 percent rise in rent and a 2.4 percent increase in food costs.
South of the border, the US Dollar Index (INDEXUSD:DXY) fell slightly on Friday after investors began to move back into Chinese equities, but ultimately ended the week up 0.58 percent. The shift came after the Chinese government announced new funding initiatives aimed at helping out the country's beleaguered capital markets.
Despite the rise in the US dollar, gold set new record highs on Friday, climbing to US$2,721.27 per ounce at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Silver also saw strong momentum as it surged 6.88 percent on the week to US$33.67 per ounce.
A rally on Friday did little to ease copper’s woes. The red metal extended its fall, dropping 2.67 percent to US$4.39 per pound on the COMEX. More broadly, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) sank 4.94 percent to close at 531.98.
Markets were mixed this week, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) adding 0.6 percent to reach 5,864.68, and the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) declining 0.21 percent to finish the period at 20,324.04. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) climbed 1.11 percent to reach 42,275.9 at the end of the week.
Find out how the five best-performing Canadian mining stocks performed against that backdrop.
1. Cerrado Gold (TSXV:CERT)
Weekly gain: 75.51 percent
Market cap: C$33.52 million
Share price: C$0.43
Cerrado Gold is a gold production and development company focused on its assets in South America, including two producing mines in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Its flagship Minera Don Nicolas mine consists of a 333,400 hectare concession package and has been in operation since 2018. Mining feed is derived from the La Paloma and Martinetas open pits and processed at a centralized carbon-in-leach gold plant, which has a capacity of 1,000 metric tons per day.
Cerrado has been working on exploration efforts to expand the resource estimate at Minera Don Nicolas with the intent of extending the life of the mine. On September 19, the company released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the expansion, showing that measured and indicated resources at the property total 490,340 ounces of gold and 6.59 million ounces of silver, the majority of which is found in the Calandrias Sur open pit.
The PEA demonstrates an after-tax net present value of US$111 million at a gold price of US$2,100, and estimates a mine life of five years, with an annual production target of 56,000 gold equivalent ounces per year.
The most recent news from Cerrado came on October 16, when the company announced its Q3 production results for Minera Don Nicolas. In the release, the company reported the production of 37,108 gold equivalent ounces during the first nine months of 2024, with 13,201 gold equivalent ounces ounces produced in Q3.
2. Metallis Resources (TSXV:MTS)
Weekly gain: 56.67 percent
Market cap: C$14.38 million
Share price: C$0.235
Metallis Resources is an exploration company that has spent much of 2024 advancing work at its Greyhound property in Central Idaho, US. The company acquired the 124 hectare property, which hosts the past-producing Greyhound and Bulldog silver-gold mines, in February from Greyhound Mining and Milling.
Since then, Metallis has completed the first phase of its exploration program. On September 4, the company said initial assay results showed elevated levels of antimony, with rock samples collected at Bulldog hosting grades of up to 4.54 percent of the critical mineral. Three contiguous samples over a 3 meter length returned 0.61 percent antimony, further validating strong mineralization at surface. None of the areas with the best antimony results have ever been drilled.
In a follow-up release on September 17, Metallis reported that surface rock samples from the site had returned high-grade gold assays of up to 67.02 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold equivalent, with multiple grab samples with more than 10 g/t gold equivalent. Aside from that, the company reported the identification of a new mineralized showing, which it has named Akita. It produced two rock samples grading 8 and 8.5 g/t gold equivalent.
The most recent news from Metallis came on October 14, when it closed a C$890,500 private placement following the sale of 6.85 million units at a value of C$0.13 each. Proceeds will be used for field exploration work at Greyhound, as well as the Kirkham property in the Golden Triangle, which is located in BC, Canada.
3. Gabriel Resources (TSXV:GBU)
Weekly gain: 50 percent
Market cap: C$18.84 million
Share price: C$0.015
Gabriel Resources is a precious metals explorer and developer focused on advancing its Rosia Montana gold project. Based in Transylvania, Romania, Rosia Montana is in a region that has seen significant historic mining. Covering 2,388 hectares, the site is host to a mid-to-shallow epithermal system containing deposits of gold and silver.
The most recent resource estimate from a 2012 technical report shows proven and probable quantities of 10.1 million ounces of gold and 47.6 million ounces of silver. Gabriel has invested more than US$760 million into Rosia Montana, but has undertaken little development at the site since the early 2010s, as Romania blocked further development.
In 2015, the company entered into arbitration through the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) over permitting at the site and suggested that Romania was in violation of bilateral investment treaties. On March 8, Gabriel issued a press release with an update saying that its case against Romania had been dismissed by the ICSID, which also awarded Romania US$10 million in legal fees and expenses. Gabriel said it would review the decision with its legal team and evaluate its options. While news of that decision caused Gabriel's share price to plummet in March, it saw gains after closing the initial tranche of a US$5.58 million private placement on May 17.
The most recent update about the arbitration came on July 8, when the company announced it would be seeking an annulment of the ICSID award. The company said that the original decision was fatally flawed in multiple respects, including the disregarding of applicable law and multiple departures from fundamental rules and procedures.
4. Northern Graphite (TSXV:NGC)
Weekly gain: 46.67 percent
Market cap: C$13.11 million
Share price: C$0.11
Producer and developer Northern Graphite is the only miner of flake graphite in North America.
The company owns the Lac des Iles mine in Québec, Canada, which hosts an indicated amount of 213,000 metric tons of graphitic carbon, with an additional inferred amount of 106,000 metric tons.
In its Q2 results, released on August 29, Northern reported that it had increased production at Lac des Iles to 4,082 metric tons, up 59 percent from the 2,574 metric tons produced in the first quarter. The increase comes as the company works to boost production at the site to its 25,000 metric ton nameplate capacity. Additionally, Northern said it is working on operational scenarios to begin work at a new open pit by the end of 2024 or early 2025.
On October 9, the company announced it had entered into an agreement with Rain Carbon for a joint operation to develop and commercialize advanced battery anode materials for electric vehicle batteries.
5. 1911 Gold (TSXV:AUMB)
Weekly gain: 46.43 percent
Market cap: C$25.6 million
Share price: C$0.205
1911 Gold is a gold exploration company working to advance its Rice Lake properties in Eastern Manitoba.
The properties cover more than 58,000 hectares along the Rice Lake greenstone belt in an area that has been explored since gold was discovered in 1911. The exploration properties include two prospective claim blocks, Rice Lake and Central Manitoba, and host the past-producing True North, Central Manitoba, Gunnar and Ogama-Rockland mines.
The most recent update from the site came on October 3, when the company announced it had mobilized a rig for a surface drill program set to commence in mid-October. The 6,000 meters will be focusing on near-surface targets at the True North mine to test the San Antonio West, San Antonio Southeast and Cohiba East sites.
1911 said the targets show significant potential for high-grade gold, and can be easily upgraded to resources due to their close proximity to existing infrastructure and historic underground mine workings.
FAQs for Canadian mining stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, and the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of June 2024, there were 1,630 companies listed on the TSXV, 925 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,806 companies, with 188 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Data for this 5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks article was retrieved at 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 18, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX and TSXV with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals sectors were considered.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
