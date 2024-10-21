Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Flynn Gold

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2024.

Highlights

Exploration – Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania

  • Multiple gold-bearing quartz veins successfully intercepted in diamond drilling at the new Trafalgar North vein zone discovery. Two drill holes completed at Trafalgar North, with best mineralised intercepts including:

TFDD019

    • 4.8m @ 4.0g/t Au from 165.6m; including:
      • 0.4m @ 17.9g/t Au from 166.9m, and
      • 0.4m @ 24.0g/t Au from 170.0m
    • 0.3m @ 25.1g/t Au from 440.5m

TFDD020

    • 3.05m @ 4.9g/t Au from 53.1m including
      • 0.35m @ 40.0g/t Au
    • 2.7m @ 4.1g/t Au from 115.4m, including
      • 0.35m @ 26.6g/t Au
  • Gold mineralisation at Trafalgar North confirmed from surface to over 150m depth and open in all directions
  • New in-situ gold vein system discovered during surface sampling and trenching programs at the Grenadier Prospect
  • Flynn Gold to receive up to $140,000 to co-fund drilling under the Tasmanian Government’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI)

Exploration – Other Projects, NE Tasmania

  • New Exploration Licence Application submitted over 40km2 of highly prospective exploration tenure surrounding the historic Beaconsfield Gold Mine
  • Exploration landholding in NE Tasmania reduced by 457km2 (30%) to approximately 1,020km2, reducing holding costs significantly

Corporate

  • The Company’s cash position at 30 September 2024 was $1.83 million
  • An At-The-Market Subscription Agreement signed with Dolphin Corporate Investments, providing Flynn with up to $2,000,000 of standby equity capital over the next three years

JOIN FLYNN GOLD’S INTERACTIVE INVESTOR HUB

to receive announcements and updates and to interact with the Company by asking questions or making comments which our team will respond to where possible

Flynn is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned exploration projects in Tasmania and Western Australia (see Figure 1).

The Company has eight 100% owned tenements in north-east Tasmania which are highly prospective for gold as well as tin/tungsten. The Company also holds the Henty zinc-lead-silver project on Tasmania’s mineral-rich west coast and the Firetower gold and battery metals project located in north-western Tasmania.

Flynn has also established a portfolio of gold-lithium exploration assets in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions of Western Australia. In addition, Flynn holds a binding Option Agreement to acquire two exploration licences at Parker Dome (Forrestania), Western Australia.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

FG1:AU
Flynn Gold
Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1)

Flynn Gold


Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

New Gold Vein System Discovery at Grenadier Prospect, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of significant gold mineralised quartz veining at the new Grenadier Prospect at the Company’s flagship Golden Ridge Project, located in north-east Tasmania (see Figure 1).

Flynn Gold

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that high-grade gold mineralisation has been intersected in the first drilling program completed at the Trafalgar North vein zone which is situated within the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Flynn Gold

Flynn Secures Strategic Addition to its Gold Portfolio in NE Tasmania with EL Application at Beaconsfield

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has submitted an Exploration Licence Application (EL13/2024) strategically located surrounding the historical Beaconsfield Gold Mine, located approximately 35km north- west of Launceston in North-East Tasmania (see Figure 1).

Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1)

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX:FG1, “Flynn” or “theCompany”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.

Flynn Gold

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of an extensive system of gold bearing quartz veins within historical workings located approximately 250m north of the historic Trafalgar Mine at its 100% owned Golden Ridge Project in Northeast Tasmania (see Figure 1).

Prodigy Gold

Exceptional Drilling Results Returned From Hyperion Gold Deposit

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the receipt of all results for the Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling program completed during September at the Hyperion Gold Deposit (“Hyperion”), which forms part of the Company’s strategically important Tanami North Project in the Northern Territory (Figure 1).

Golden Mile Resources

$850,000 Capital Raise to Accelerate the Pearl Copper Project

Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise $616,000 (before costs) from institutional and sophisticated investors and a further $234,000 from the Board of Directors and Management of Golden Mile Resources (subject to shareholder approval).

Gold bars and Australian money.

Koonenberry to Expand New South Wales Position with Gold and Copper Projects

Koonenberry Gold (ASX:KNB) is adding "highly prospective" gold and copper assets in New South Wales to its exploration portfolio via two separate transactions, the company said on October 17.

It will acquire the Enmore gold project from Global Uranium and Enrichment (ASX:GUE,OTCQB:GUELF), and the Lachlan projects through the acquisition of the entire issued capital of private company Gilmore Metals.

The company said in a press release that it sees the purchases as transformative — they will expand its land holdings to 4,410 square kilometres, giving it one of New South Wales' most significant portfolios.

Emu NL logo

$1.5M Placement

Emu NL (ASX: EMU or the Company) has agreed to place up to 61M fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at $0.025 per share to sophisticated and professional investors to raise up to $1.525K.

Astral Resources

Quarterly Report - September 2024

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the quarter ended 30 September 2024 (the Quarter).

Gold bars.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Cerrado Gold Sparkles with 76 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSXV, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up 2.68 percent on the week to close at 621.67 on Friday (October 18). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 1.44 percent to 24,822.54.

Statistics Canada released its September consumer price index figures on Tuesday (October 15). The data indicates that inflation continues to ease, gaining just 1.6 percent on a year-on-year basis, well below the 2 percent target rate originally set by the Bank of Canada when it started increasing interest rates in March 2022.

Flynn Gold
