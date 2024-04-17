Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Flynn Gold

Drilling Underway at Trafalgar High-Grade Gold Prospect

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Highlights

  • Phase 3 drilling has commenced at Trafalgar high-grade gold prospect
  • Previously reported drilling included multiple intersections grading >100g/t Au, including:
    • TFD001:
      • 5.0m @ 12.56g/t Au, incl. 0.4m @ 150.0g/t Au from 202.0m
    • TFDD003:
      • 1.2m @ 65.9g/t Au, incl. 0.5m @ 143.0g/t Au from 57.5m
    • TFDD005:
      • 12.3m @ 16.8g/t Au, incl. 0.7m @ 152.5g/t Au from 120.3m
    • TFDD013:
      • 4.0m @ 23.7g/t Au, incl. 0.5m @ 169.8g/t Au from 25.9m
  • New geological vein model for Trafalgar indicates multiple sub- parallel high-grade veins
  • An initial 1,500m drill program is planned that will comprise infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previous high-grade gold intercepts
  • For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/DP4MXy

Geological modelling of the multiple high-grade veins intersected in drilling at the Trafalgar Prospect in 2022/23 has been completed. The next phase of diamond drilling (Phase 3) has commenced to test in-fill and extensional drilling targets generated from the new geological model.

Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented,

“Since the completion of drilling at the Trafalgar prospect at Golden Ridge in 2023, Flynn Gold has been undertaking geological modelling of the high-grade gold intersected in multiple vein sets.

“This modelling work, in combination with our recent soil sampling activities, demonstrates the potential for extensive gold mineralisation at Golden Ridge.

“Based on the latest information we have designed a program of drill holes with the goal being to target down-dip and along-strike extensions to previous high-grade gold intercepts.

“As gold prices hit record highs, it’s an exciting time for our team to be drilling this new Tasmanian gold discovery.”

Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.

Trafalgar Prospect – Geological Vein Model

A 3D geological vein model was recently completed for the Trafalgar prospect. The model interprets 3 main gold mineralised veins, accompanied by a network of subsidiary mineralised splay veins and sheeted vein swarms bifurcating off the main veins (see Figure 2).

All of the main mineralised veins transect the granodiorite – hornfelsed metasediments contact, with gold mineralisation hosted in both the granodiorite and metasediment host rocks.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

FG1:AU
Flynn Gold
Flynn Gold

Flynn Gold


Flynn Gold

Polymetallic Strike and Depth Potential Identified at Firetower Project

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

Flynn Gold

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

Flynn Gold

High-Grade Gold-Cobalt-Tungsten Intersected at Firetower, NW Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the first drilling results from its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its maiden diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Warrentinna Project in northeast Tasmania.
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals


Brightstar Resources

Significant Gold Results up to 16g/t Au Received from Cork Tree Well Geotechnical Drilling

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the first round of non-priority assay results from sixteen Geotechnical diamond drillholes at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the Laverton Gold Project (LGP). These sixteen holes were part of a broader 20-hole diamond drilling program1 designed for metallurgical and geotechnical purposes.

Keep reading...Show less
Ryan McIntyre, gold bar.

Ryan McIntyre: Gold Price Not Looking Back, Watch This Demand Driver

In a conversation with the Investing News Network, Ryan McIntyre, managing partner at Sprott (TSX:SII,NYSE:SII), shared his thoughts on gold as the yellow metal trades near all-time highs.

He noted that gold hasn't looked back after starting to rally at the beginning of March, and said there's a missing piece of demand that could send the price higher: investment in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

"Probably one of the most unusual parts of this gold rally over the past month and a half is that you've actually continued to see a decline in gold holdings by global ETFs," said McIntyre. "I think it's a very unique circumstance, and one that I think we're probably going to see reverse and probably add to what are already pretty good gains on the gold price."

Keep reading...Show less
Gareth Soloway, Bitcoin, silver, gold.

Gareth Soloway: Gold and Silver Price Targets, Next Bitcoin Buying Level

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, shared his latest thoughts on gold, silver and Bitcoin, all of which have seen exciting recent price action.

In terms of gold, he believes US$2,500 per ounce is a "lock" in 2024, with US$3,000 possible within 12 to 18 months.

However, he cautioned investors that the yellow metal is likely to pull back before reaching those heights.

Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2024 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report its first quarter 2024 results as follows:



First Quarter 2024 Results Release:

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-first-quarter-2024-results-302119918.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/17/c6761.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Many large stacks of gold bars.

9 Arrests Made in Canada’s Largest Gold Heist

Nine men have been arrested and more than 19 charges laid after an incident last year.

The exploit, which has been described as Canada’s largest gold heist and the sixth largest in the world, was elaborately planned and included a 5 metric ton truck, as well as rudimentary smelting equipment.

According to the police, the shipment of 6,600 gold bars (400 kilograms) valued at C$20 million, plus C$2.1 million in foreign currency, was en route to an undisclosed refinery in Switzerland.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources

Sarama Completes Second and Final Tranche of Placement

Funds raised will be used to sustain Sarama while it focuses on maximising value from its existing asset base in Burkina Faso, advancing potential opportunities outside Burkina Faso and to fund administration and general working capital costs

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to report that on 17 April 2024, it completed the previously announced A$520,000 equity placement (the “Placement”) (refer to Sarama news releases dated 18 December 2023 and 22 December 2023).

Latest News

Flynn Gold
