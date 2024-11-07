Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Flynn Gold

Significant Exploration Target for Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a maiden JORC compliant Exploration Target for the Trafalgar, Brilliant and Link Zone prospects at its 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project in North-east Tasmania.

Highlights

  • Maiden Exploration Target estimated for the Trafalgar, Brilliant and Link Zone prospects at FG1’s 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project
  • The estimated range of potential mineralisation for the Exploration Target* is:
    • 3.5 to 5.4 million tonnes grading at 3.0g/t Au to 4.0g/t Au for 449,000oz to 520,000oz of contained gold
      *The size and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC Code.
  • Exploration Target is open in all directions and represents less than 30% of the known strike of the 9km gold anomaly that defines the gold mineralised system at Golden Ridge
  • Diamond drilling underway at Link Zone testing extensions of known gold-vein mineralisation along strike and down-dip of the historic Golden Ridge Adit
  • Further drilling planned to expand the Exploration Target and convert to a Mineral Resource
  • To hear our Managing Director Neil Marston discuss this Exploration Target announcement and to further engage with the Flynn Gold team head to: https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/WrAB1P

The combined Exploration Target range is listed in Table 1:

Table 1 – Combined Exploration Target for Trafalgar, Brilliant and Link Zone

Flynn Gold’s Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston states: “Following several successful drill campaigns testing the gold mineralisation at Golden Ridge, we are pleased to report an initial JORC-compliant Exploration Target for the Trafalgar, Brilliant and Link Zone prospects.

“The Exploration Target is open in all directions and encompasses less than 30% of the known gold anomalism at Golden Ridge which highlights the substantial future growth potential of this exciting project.

“This is a significant step toward our next goal of defining a maiden JORC Mineral Resource for the project. There is potential to significantly increase the tonnage and grade at Golden Ridge with in-fill and expansion drilling, which will be a major focus for the Company during 2025.”

Exploration Target

The Golden Ridge Project is located within EL17/2018 in North-east Tasmania (see Figure 7).

Flynn has calculated JORC compliant Exploration Targets for the Trafalgar, Brilliant and Link Zone prospects at Golden Ridge dated 8th November 2024. Table 2 below provides a summary of the Exploration Targets for each prospect:

Table 2 - Exploration Targets for Trafalgar, Brilliant and Link Zone prospects at the Golden Ridge project.

The combined Exploration Target only encompasses areas where Flynn has drill-tested vein mineralisation at locations shown in Figure 1 and does not include areas of anomalous soil geochemistry, which the Company considers to be highly prospective for gold mineralisation and intends to drill-test in the future.

The drill-tested Trafalgar, Brilliant and Link Zone prospects define a significant zone of gold mineralisation extending over a strike length of approximately 3km, which is contained within a broader 9km zone of gold anomalism that trends along the contact between the Golden Ridge granodiorite and the Mathinna supergroup metasediments (Figures 1 - 3).

Potential gold vein extensions at Trafalgar and Brilliant ,defined by anomalous gold-in-soil geochemistry along strike of and surrounding the Exploration Target veins, were not included in the Exploration Target calculation.

Work is currently in progress to in-fill these areas with soil sampling and trenching prior to exploration drill-testing.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

FG1:AU
Flynn Gold
Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1)

Flynn Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Drilling Underway at Link Zone, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the recommencement of drilling activities at the Company’s 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project located in North-east Tasmania.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

New Gold Vein System Discovery at Grenadier Prospect, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of significant gold mineralised quartz veining at the new Grenadier Prospect at the Company’s flagship Golden Ridge Project, located in north-east Tasmania (see Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that high-grade gold mineralisation has been intersected in the first drilling program completed at the Trafalgar North vein zone which is situated within the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Flynn Secures Strategic Addition to its Gold Portfolio in NE Tasmania with EL Application at Beaconsfield

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has submitted an Exploration Licence Application (EL13/2024) strategically located surrounding the historical Beaconsfield Gold Mine, located approximately 35km north- west of Launceston in North-East Tasmania (see Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Leigh Goehring, copper bars.

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Leigh Goehring, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, shared his outlook for gold, outlining calculations that show the yellow metal potentially rising to the US$15,000 to US$25,000 per ounce range in this cycle.

"We're a believer that we have just entered into a massive bull market in gold, and the underlying fundamental reasons are the fact that over the last 15 years, ever since the global financial crisis, we've printed so much money," he said.

Goehring said that in a May 2000 interview with Forbes Magazine, he predicted the yellow metal could rise as high as US$2,500 — a call that was considered "outrageous" given gold's price of US$250 at the time.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Fed Cuts Rate in Post-Election Meeting, Gold and Silver Gain

Hot on the heels of Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election was an important meeting of the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) on November 6 and 7.

At the meeting, the committee decided to lower the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 to 4.75 percent. This marks the second cut by the FOMC, which made an outsized 50 point cut at its last meeting in September.

The rate cuts have come as inflation has cooled towards the 2 percent target set by the Fed when it first began raising interest rates in February 2022. While the personal consumption expenditure index for September had fallen to an overall 2.1 percent increase year-over-year, the committee was still concerned about some stickiness, as the PCE less food and energy prices was up 2.7 percent.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Files Early Warning Report

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) (together with its affiliates, " Newmont " or the " Company ") announced today that Newcrest Canada Holdings Inc. (the " Vendor "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont, sold all 14,674,056 common shares of Azucar Minerals Ltd. (" Azucar ") held by the Vendor to Almadex Minerals Ltd. (" Almadex ") and certain directors and officers of Azucar (collectively with Almadex, the " Purchasers "), for an aggregate purchase price of $220,110.84, being $0.015 per share (the " Transaction "). The Transaction was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement among the Vendor and the Purchasers dated as of October 21, 2024 (the " Share Purchase Agreement ").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Record Quarterly Operating Cash Flow

Designated News Release
THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

"Wheaton achieved record cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2024, underscoring the effectiveness of our business model in leveraging rising commodity prices, with our cash operating margins increasing by over 30% relative to the third quarter of 2023. Our portfolio of operating assets delivered solid production levels, continuing to support our annual production guidance range for 2024 of 550,000 to 620,000 gold equivalent ounces," said Randy Smallwood, President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Shortly following the quarter, Wheaton announced two accretive, precious metals streaming agreements, including a new stream on Montage's Koné Project and an amendment to the existing stream on Rio2's Fenix Project. Together, these transactions further diversify our strategic partnerships and the geography of our portfolio. Once ramped-up, the Koné Project is forecast to contribute meaningful near-term production, reinforcing Wheaton's already prominent position as a leader in the sector's growth landscape."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland (TSXV:MFL)

Mawson Finland Limited Provides Summary of 2024 Exploration Drilling at Rajapalot: Setting the Stage for Continued Success into 2025

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to provide an exploration summary of the highly successful 38 hole, 11,376 metre 2024 exploration drilling programme at the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1, Table 2, Table 3, and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto). Additionally, the balance of outstanding cobalt results are also presented.

2024 Drilling Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars.

Kinross Highlights Record Free Cashflow in Q3, Set to Meet Guidance

Kinross Gold (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) reported its Q3 results on Tuesday (November 5), highlighting record free cashflow supported by debt reduction and key developments at its operatios.

The miner outlined quarterly production of 564,106 gold equivalent ounces, a year-on-year decline of 4 percent. According to the company, the decrease was largely due to planned lower output at certain mines.

The average realized gold price recorded by Kinross in Q3 was US$2,477 per ounce, up substantially from US$1,929 in Q3 2023. Notably, the firm's margins rose to US$1,501 per gold equivalent ounce sold.

Keep reading...Show less

×