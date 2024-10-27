Responsible mining practices recognized at Australia's largest underground mine
Drilling Underway at Link Zone, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the recommencement of drilling activities at the Company’s 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project located in North-east Tasmania.
Highlights
- First ever diamond drilling commenced at the Link Zone gold prospect within the Golden Ridge Project in NE Tasmania, where the Company is targeting large-scale IRGS type gold mineralisation
- Two diamond drill holes planned, totalling 400m, testing for extensions to high-grade gold veins sampled in the historical Golden Ridge Adit between the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects
- Previously reported underground sampling in the adit recorded high- grade gold assays including 64.4g/t Au, 37.6g/t Au and 15.9g/t Au
- Flynn Gold to receive up to $70,000 under the Tasmanian Government’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI) to co-fund this drilling program
For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/lyazve
This new drilling program will test beneath the historical Golden Ridge Adit, where recent underground sampling of veins recorded results of up to 64.4g/t gold1. The adit is located in the Link Zone prospect area, situated between the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects at Golden Ridge.
Flynn Gold Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented:
“We are delighted to have commenced our latest drilling program at the Golden Ridge Project in north-east Tasmania.
“This drilling program, which is co-funded under the State Government’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative, will see Flynn Gold drilling at the Link Zone beneath the historic Golden Ridge adit, where sampling of mineralised veins earlier this year yielded grades of up to 64 g/t gold.
“This diamond drill program is the first to test this adit, which lies between the historic Brilliant and Trafalgar mines – where we have successfully focused our drilling to date.”
Golden Ridge – Project Background
The Company’s flagship Golden Ridge Project is situated within EL17/2018 in North-east Tasmania (see Figure 1).
Figure 1 – Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.
Exploration by the Company at Golden Ridge has identified extensive intrusive-related type gold mineralisation (IRGS) extending over a 9km-long zone along the southern contact margin of the Golden Ridge Granodiorite and enclosing meta-sediments (see Figure 2).
The Company’s ongoing work at Golden Ridge is continuing to identify and test multiple exploration targets, confirming the potential for a large-scale gold discovery.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Flynn Gold
Investor Insights
Flynn Gold’s large, high-grade gold footprint in Tasmania provides a compelling investor proposition that leverages a continuing gold bull market.
Overview
Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1) is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of projects in Tasmania and Western Australia.
Tasmania is home to several world-renowned deposits and is rich in diverse mineral resources and operating mines. The region has established mining districts, excellent infrastructure such as rail and ports, and a skilled workforce, with a stable political and regulatory environment. These features are a big positive for the company’s projects in this region.
The company has nine 100 percent owned tenements in Northeast Tasmania which are highly prospective for gold and tin/tungsten with three major projects — Golden Ridge, Portland and Warrentinna. In Northwest Tasmania, it has the Henty zinc-lead-silver and the Firetower gold and critical minerals projects.
Flynn Gold’s exploration at its Golden Ridge project has focused on an 9-kilometre-long granodiorite-metasediment contact zone with diamond drilling programs completed at the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects, with multiple high-grade gold vein intersections.
Apart from Tasmania, the company is building a strategic lithium and gold portfolio in Western Australia, targeting hard-rock lithium pegmatites and intrusive related gold deposits in the Pilbara region and Yilgarn Craton. Its five lithium-gold projects in Western Australia are strategically located in districts hosting large gold and lithium deposits or in regions that are relatively under-explored for lithium. Of these, three lithium-gold projects are in the Yilgarn region: Forrestania, Lake Johnston and Koolyanobbing. The remaining two are in the Pilbara region: Mt Dove and Yarrie.
Company Highlights
- Flynn Gold is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of gold and battery metals projects in Tasmania and Western Australia.
- In Tasmania, the company holds 12 tenements spread across 1,403 sq km, including three main projects in Northeast Tasmania — Golden Ridge, Warrentinna and Portland — that are prospective for gold and tin. Moreover, it has two projects in Northwest Tasmania: the Henty zinc-lead-silver project and the Firetower gold-cobalt-tungsten-copper project.
- Flynn Gold is focused on advancing exploration and drilling at three high-grade gold projects in Tasmania - Golden Ridge, Warrentinna and Firetower.
- In Western Australia, Flynn holds 20 tenements across 1,200 sq km, including lithium-gold projects in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions. The Yilgarn region has three lithium-gold projects: Forrestania; Lake Johnston and Koolyanobbing. The Pilbara hosts two gold-lithium projects: Mt Dove and Yarrie.
- The company’s senior leadership team has a proven track record in the mining sector to capitalize on the high resource potential of its projects.
Key Projects
Northeast Tasmania
The company is focused on three high-grade gold projects in Tasmania — Golden Ridge, Warrentinna and Firetower. The under-explored Northeast Tasmania region is interpreted to be part of the Western Lachlan Orogen, a geological extension of the rich Victorian Goldfields which boast of historical gold production of over 80 million ounces (Moz). The company’s landholding across nine 100 percent owned tenements in the region has provided it with significant potential for gold and tin discoveries.
Golden Ridge Project
Targeted for intrusive related gold system (IRGS) style mineralization, the Golden Ridge project is located 75 kilometres east of Launceston in Northeast Tasmania. Previous gold exploration at the Golden Ridge Project has been very limited with shallow historical workings located over an 9-kilometre-long granodiorite-metasediment contact zone. Flynn Gold’s exploration has focused on the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects, with diamond drilling programs completed at both locations between June 2021 and August 2023. In addition, a limited reconnaissance RC drilling program in late 2022 to test for gold mineralisation at the Link Zone confirmed the presence of shallow gold mineralisation between the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects, highlighting the significant gold potential of the granodiorite-metasediment contact zone.
Drilling at Trafalgar consisted of 14 holes for 5,218.3 metres with multiple vein intersections grading >100 grams per ton (g/t) gold reported. The best intersections recorded in drilling at Trafalgar were 16.8 g/t gold over 12.3 metres (from 108.7 to 121 metres), including 0.7m at 152.5 g/t gold and 23.7 g/t gold over 4 metres (from 23 to 27 metres), including a high-grade zone of 0.5 metre at 169.8 g/t gold.
Soil sampling at the Golden Ridge project has been progressively undertaken since an initial sampling trial using the UltraFine+ technique was initiated in May 2022. The results of this soil sampling have highlighted the known prospect areas, as well as several new target areas at Grenadier and Big Penny, with gold anomalism not associated with historical workings.
Phase 3 drilling has commenced at the Trafalgar high-grade gold prospect confirming the continuity of multiple sub-parallel high-grade gold veins.
New high-grade gold discoveries have also been made at the Link Zone and Trafalgar North prospects.
At the Link Zone, mapping and vein sampling within the historic Golden Ridge adit has identified a significant new zone of high-grade gold mineralisation with underground grab sampling of mineralised veins in the adit recorded high-grade gold assays including 64.4 g/t gold, 37.6 g/t gold and 15.9 g/t gold.
At Trafalgar North, a high-grade gold vein zone has been discovered in trenching 250 m north of the historic Trafalgar mine with 17 out of 36 grab rock chip samples assayed over 10 g/t gold, including 99.4 g/t gold, 76.6 g/t gold and 67.1 g/t gold. Drilling at Trafalgar North commenced in July 2024.
Warrentinna Project
The Warrentinna project was acquired in 2023 from Greatland Gold plc (LSE:GGP). The project is located in northeast Tasmania and covers an area of approximately 37 sq km immediately adjacent to Flynn’s existing Lyndhurst Project. The tenement encompasses two historic goldfields, Forester and Warrentinna. Both fields produced high-grade gold deposits in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The Warrentinna goldfield is defined by numerous historic workings and largely untested prospects over a strike length of 6 kilometres.
Initial drilling by Flynn in September/October 2023 at Warrentinna consisted of two diamond drill holes, designed to test the continuity and extension of orogenic style gold mineralisation identified in historical drilling. The holes are also designed to provide stratigraphic and structural information critical to advancing understanding of the project.
Portland Project
The Portland gold project comprises three adjacent tenements: Portland, Telegraph and Cameron Tin. The project falls within the region mined historically from 1870 to 1917 and has similarities to Victorian geology with high-grade “Fosterville-style” gold mineralization confirmed. Geochemical surveys and costean sampling programs at Portland confirmed the presence of anomalous gold zones. Drilling at the Grand Flaneur prospect in 2022 and the Popes prospect in 2023 have both confirmed the presence of gold mineralization.
Northwest Tasmania
The company has two projects in the Northwest Tasmania region: the Firetower project and the Henty zinc project.
Firetower Project
The project was acquired in 2023 from Greatland Gold plc (LSE:GGP). The project spans more than 62 sq kms and represents an advanced gold plus battery metals project, which includes three notable prospects: Firetower, Firetower East and Firetower West. The Firetower project lies in the highly mineralized Mt Read volcanic sequence which hosts major polymetallic base metals and gold deposits such as Hellyer and Rosebery, copper-gold deposits such as Mt Lyell (3 million tons contained copper, 3.1 Moz contained gold), and the Henty gold mine (1.64 Moz gold @ 12.5 g/t gold).
Resampling of the historic core at Firetower has confirmed the significant potential for gold and critical minerals - cobalt, tungsten and copper. The results have made it clear this project represents an exciting polymetallic opportunity. The company completed a diamond drilling program in late 2023 to target both the gold and polymetallic minerals potential.
The drilling program was successful in testing for depth extensions of the main mineralised zone with the results demonstrating the continuity of polymetallic mineralisation and highlighting the significant potential for high-grade mineralisation to continue at depth and along strike.
Henty Zinc Project
The project is a 130 sq. km land holding under two 100 percent owned exploration licences and provides the company with a dominant position in a rich base metals field with proximity to an existing zinc/lead concentrate producer (MMG’s Rosebery mine).
The Henty Project has a significant pipeline of exploration targets with the Mariposa and Grieves Siding prospects ready for resource drilling
Western Australia
Flynn holds five gold-lithium projects in the resources-rich state of Western Australia, strategically located near large gold and lithium deposits or in regions that are relatively under-explored for lithium.
The five projects include: Mt. Dove and Yarrie in the Pilbara region; and Koolyanobbing, Forrestania and Lake Johnston in the Yilgarn.
Mt Dove Project
Located 70 kilometres south of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region, Mt Dove comprises four granted licences and one tenement application covering 190 sq. kms. The project is located near the large Hemi gold deposit (De Grey Mining, ASX:DEG) and the large lithium mines at Pilgangoora and Wodgina. The company has completed two soil sampling programs at Mt Dove, which have identified lithium and gold anomalies. The follow-up exploration, which is likely to include aircore drilling, intends to test lithium and gold anomalies identified during the soil sampling program completed in 2022 and 2023.
Yarrie Project
The Yarrie Project comprises two tenements and one application covering 385 sq. kms. Very limited historical exploration has been undertaken for lithium, gold and copper on the project. The project is highly prospective for iron ore, being close to historic mining operations and existing rail infrastructure.
Forrestania Project
The Forrestania project consists of one exploration licence and five exploration licence applications over a 320 sq km area. It is located near the Mt Holland lithium deposit (Wesfarmers (ASX:WES)/ SQM (NYSE:SQM) JV) and the high-grade nickel deposit at Flying Fox (IGO Limited (ASX:IGO)).Results from the company’s auger soil sampling program, completed on E77/2915, outlined four high-priority lithium anomalies of up to 4,200 metres in length and 500 metres in width.
Lake Johnston ProjectLake Johnston consists of three exploration licences over a 110 sq. km area, and is located near the recent Burmeister and Jaegermeister lithium discoveries of TG Metals (ASX:TG6)) and the Medcalf, Mount Gordon, Lake Percy and Mt Day Lithium projects.
Koolyanobbing Project
Koolyanobbing comprises one exploration licence and two applications targeting gold and lithium mineralization over an 82 sq. km. area in the Marda-Diemals greenstone belt.
Parker Dome Project
In addition to the above-mentioned projects, Flynn has secured an option agreement to purchase two exploration licences at the Parker Dome project in Western Australia, which is considered highly prospective for lithium. The Parker Dome project covers 42 sq. kms. and is situated 50 kilometres north of the world-class Mount Holland lithium project in Western Australia.
Results from soil sampling have identified multiple, large-scale, high-priority lithium anomalies. The licences are fully permitted allowing for an immediate commencement of drilling.
Management Team
Clive Duncan – Non-executive Chair
Clive Duncan has over four decades of experience at big box hardware chain Bunnings, including as chief operating officer and company director. He has rich experience in corporate and business development, including mergers and acquisitions, business integrations, corporate government, strategy development and marketing. He has completed post-graduate studies at Harvard University and London Business School and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is a long-term significant shareholder of Flynn Gold’s predecessor companies.
Neil Marston – Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
Neil Marston was appointed managing director in May 2023 and has been the company CEO since August 2022. He has more than 30 years of experience in the mining and minerals exploration sector and is a proven ASX-listed company leader, with a strong governance and corporate finance background. Previously, he held several senior roles including managing director at Bryah Resources (ASX:BYH) and Horseshoe Metals (ASX:HOR).
Sam Garrett – Technical Director
Sam Garrett has more than 30 years of exploration management, project assessment and operational experience with multinational and junior mining and exploration companies, including Phelps Dodge and Cyprus Gold. He has a background in copper and gold exploration with strong exposure to iron ore, base metals and specialist commodities. He is associated with discoveries at Mt Elliott (copper), Havieron (copper-gold), and Tujuh Bukit (gold). Moreover, he co-founded Flynn Gold and its predecessor Pacific Trends Resources.
John Forwood – Non-executive Director
John Forwood is a director and chief investment officer of Lowell Resources Funds Management (LRFM). He is qualified as a lawyer and geologist and has more than 20 years of resources financing experience, including with ASX-listed Lowell Resources Trust (ASX:LRT), as a director of RMB Resources, and as manager of Telluride Investment Trust.
September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2024.
Highlights
Exploration – Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania
- Multiple gold-bearing quartz veins successfully intercepted in diamond drilling at the new Trafalgar North vein zone discovery. Two drill holes completed at Trafalgar North, with best mineralised intercepts including:
TFDD019
- 4.8m @ 4.0g/t Au from 165.6m; including:
- 0.4m @ 17.9g/t Au from 166.9m, and
- 0.4m @ 24.0g/t Au from 170.0m
- 0.3m @ 25.1g/t Au from 440.5m
TFDD020
- 3.05m @ 4.9g/t Au from 53.1m including
- 0.35m @ 40.0g/t Au
- 2.7m @ 4.1g/t Au from 115.4m, including
- 0.35m @ 26.6g/t Au
- Gold mineralisation at Trafalgar North confirmed from surface to over 150m depth and open in all directions
- New in-situ gold vein system discovered during surface sampling and trenching programs at the Grenadier Prospect
- Flynn Gold to receive up to $140,000 to co-fund drilling under the Tasmanian Government’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI)
Exploration – Other Projects, NE Tasmania
- New Exploration Licence Application submitted over 40km2 of highly prospective exploration tenure surrounding the historic Beaconsfield Gold Mine
- Exploration landholding in NE Tasmania reduced by 457km2 (30%) to approximately 1,020km2, reducing holding costs significantly
Corporate
- The Company’s cash position at 30 September 2024 was $1.83 million
- An At-The-Market Subscription Agreement signed with Dolphin Corporate Investments, providing Flynn with up to $2,000,000 of standby equity capital over the next three years
Flynn is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned exploration projects in Tasmania and Western Australia (see Figure 1).
The Company has eight 100% owned tenements in north-east Tasmania which are highly prospective for gold as well as tin/tungsten. The Company also holds the Henty zinc-lead-silver project on Tasmania’s mineral-rich west coast and the Firetower gold and battery metals project located in north-western Tasmania.
Flynn has also established a portfolio of gold-lithium exploration assets in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions of Western Australia. In addition, Flynn holds a binding Option Agreement to acquire two exploration licences at Parker Dome (Forrestania), Western Australia.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
New Gold Vein System Discovery at Grenadier Prospect, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of significant gold mineralised quartz veining at the new Grenadier Prospect at the Company’s flagship Golden Ridge Project, located in north-east Tasmania (see Figure 1).
- New in-situ gold vein system discovered during recent surface sampling and trenching programs at the Grenadier Prospect, within the Golden Ridge Project in NE Tasmania
- The gold vein system was discovered by Flynn’s exploration team following up gold-in-soil anomalies with 29 surface float and in-situ rock chip samples returning assay grades including 16.0g/t Au, 13.2g/t Au, 12.0g/t Au and 10.2g/t Au
- Assays from channel sampling of three initial trenches has confirmed in- situ quartz-sulphide veining, with significant mineralised intercepts including:
- 1.3m @ 6.6g/t Au, including 0.4m @ 17.7g/t Au (Trench 3)
- 1.0m @ 2.2g/t Au (Trench 2)
- 6.4m @ 1.3g/t Au, including 2.0m @ 3.0g/t Au (Trench 1)
- Trenching has exposed the vein hosted mineralisation over a 50 metres strike length (open) with follow-up trenching underway testing for strike extensions and parallel vein zones
- Significantly, there is no evidence of historical workings in the area
- These latest results continue to emphasise the increasing scale of the intrusive-related gold system at Golden Ridge, which has been delineated over a total length exceeding 9km
- For further information or to post questions to management, go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at:https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/oPBqVr
Managing Director and CEO Neil Marston, commenting on the results, said:
“We are very pleased to report the discovery of gold mineralisation in quartz veins in trenches at our Grenadier prospect, which forms part of our Golden Ridge Project in north-east Tasmania.
“The trenches were excavated to test gold-in-soil anomalies delineated as part of our on-going regional soil sampling campaign. The gold mineralisation at Grenadier is coincident with the granodiorite-metasediment contact zone, which is the same contact that hosts the extensive Brilliant and Trafalgar vein systems located along strike to the east.
“These results continue to demonstrate the increasing scale of the intrusive-related gold system at Golden Ridge, as well as highlighting the effectiveness of soil sampling as a first- pass exploration tool for identifying gold mineralisation in this environment.
“Soil sampling coverage of the Golden Ridge Granodiorite and its contact zones is continuing to expand. Our aim is to generate further gold anomalies to target with follow-up trenching, sampling and drilling as we continue to define the broader extents of this large, high-grade gold system.”
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
.
Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that high-grade gold mineralisation has been intersected in the first drilling program completed at the Trafalgar North vein zone which is situated within the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Multiple gold-bearing quartz veins successfully intercepted in diamond drilling at the new Trafalgar North vein zone discovery1
- Assay results have been received for two drill holes, TFDD019 and TFDD020, drilled at Trafalgar North.
- Best mineralised intercepts include:
- TFDD020
- 3.05m @ 4.9g/t Au from 53.1m including
- 0.35m @ 40.0g/t Au
- 2.7m @ 4.1g/t Au from 115.4m, including
- 0.35m @ 26.6g/t Au
- 3.05m @ 4.9g/t Au from 53.1m including
- TFDD019
- 4.8m @ 4.0g/t Au from 165.6m; including:
- 0.4m @ 17.9g/t Au from 166.9m, and
- 0.4m @ 24.0g/t Au from 170.0m
- 0.3m @ 25.1g/t Au from 440.5m
- 4.8m @ 4.0g/t Au from 165.6m; including:
- TFDD020
- Trafalgar North gold mineralisation confirmed to extend from surface to exceeding 150m depth and is open in all directions
- Gold mineralised veins now confirmed over a 500m wide zone along the granodiorite-hornfels contact at Trafalgar
For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/lya02P
Flynn Gold Managing Director & CEO Neil Marston said:
“These are excellent early results from our on-going exploration at our flagship Golden Ridge project in NE Tasmania.
“Drilling has successfully intersected high-grade gold veins beneath the recently discovered trenching area at Trafalgar North and has confirmed our interpretation that this zone is continuous at depth and potentially is a parallel zone to the Trafalgar prospect mineralisation.
This new vein zone increases the mineralised footprint at Trafalgar from 300m to 500m width across the granodiorite/sedimentary contact and reinforces our view that this project has the potential to host large-scale gold mineralisation.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.
Trafalgar Prospect – Phase 3 Drilling
Phase 3 drilling commenced at the Trafalgar prospect in mid-April 2024. The initially planned 1,500m diamond drill program comprised infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previously drilled high-grade gold intercepts.
During June 2024, a new zone of gold-mineralisation, approximately 250m north of the historic Trafalgar mine was discovered in surface trenches2. This new area at Trafalgar North had the potential to significantly increase the mineralised footprint of the Trafalgar prospect and therefore became the focus of drilling later in the campaign.
Figure 2 - Trafalgar Prospect Drill Hole Location Plan
Two diamond holes for 623m (TFDD019 and TFDD020) have been completed, testing beneath and along strike of mineralisation discovered in the trenches (see Figure 2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Flynn Secures Strategic Addition to its Gold Portfolio in NE Tasmania with EL Application at Beaconsfield
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has submitted an Exploration Licence Application (EL13/2024) strategically located surrounding the historical Beaconsfield Gold Mine, located approximately 35km north- west of Launceston in North-East Tasmania (see Figure 1).
Highlights
- New FG1 Exploration Licence Application (EL13/2024) submitted over 40km2 of highly prospective exploration tenure surrounding the Beaconsfield Gold Mine lease in NE Tasmania
- Beaconsfield is the largest gold mine in NE Tasmania with historical production of 3.79Mt @ 14.5g/t Au for 1.77Moz Au1
- EL13/2024 covers brownfields targets with several known gold occurrences outside of the Mining Lease offering excellent discovery potential using modern exploration techniques
- Securing EL13/2024 aligns with Flynn’s strategy of targeting orogenic gold in NE Tasmania which is recognised as an extension of the prolific Victorian gold belts
- Once EL13/2024 is granted, data compilation and reconnaissance exploration programs will commence to identify priority targets
- Concurrently, Flynn has reduced by 30% (457km2) its existing land-holdings in NE Tasmania as its exploration activities focus on higher priority areas based on recent results
For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/8r6A0e
The 40km2 Exploration Licence Application surrounds the privately held Mining Lease over the high-grade Beaconsfield Gold Mine and covers a prospective 12km corridor along the Cabbage Tree thrust block that contains numerous historic gold workings and prospects.
Flynn Gold Managing Director & CEO Neil Marston said:
“This is an important strategic addition to our extensive portfolio of high-quality gold exploration tenure in North-East Tasmania. The new Exploration Licence Application encompasses highly prospective ground covering the strike extensions to the Beaconsfield Gold Mine host sequence. This was the largest gold mine in North-East Tasmania with historical production of about 1.8 million ounces of gold when underground mining operations ceased at Beaconsfield in 2012.
“The acquisition complements our strategic focus on exploring for high-grade gold in North-East Tasmania, a recognized extension of the prolific Victorian goldfields.
“While the Mining Lease is excluded from our application, we believe there is significant potential for fresh gold discoveries to be made within the licence application area. Once the Exploration Licence is granted, we’ll compile and evaluate the historical information to generate targets before commencing field activities.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.
About the Beaconsfield-Salisbury Goldfield
Alluvial gold was first discovered in the Beaconsfield-Salisbury area in 1869 and, in 1877, the cap of the Tasmania Reef (now known as the Beaconsfield Gold Mine) was discovered outcropping on Cabbage Tree Hill.
Gold production commenced almost immediately, and the mine operated continuously until 1914. The mine was reopened in more recent times, operating between 1999 and 2012, with the gold processing plant still largely intact within the Mining Lease. The historical production of 3.785Mt @ 14.51g/t Au (1,774koz Au) makes Beaconsfield the largest gold mine in NE Tasmania.
Figure 2 – Beaconsfield Tenement Location Map
The Tasmania Reef at the Beaconsfield Gold Mine is a Devonian aged structurally- controlled orogenic gold style quartz reef similar in type to gold deposits hosted in the Victorian orogenic belts. The reef is hosted by sediments located in the Cabbage Tree thrust block which is bound by the underlying and overlying Cabbage Tree and Cobblestone Creek Thrusts respectively (see Figure 2).
Concurrent with the early development of the Beaconsfield Gold Mine, several other small-scale mining and prospecting activities were undertaken throughout the wider goldfield, many of which are within Flynn’s licence application area, with upwards of 70 historical small-scale mines and prospects recorded over a 10km strike length. Most of these prospects are located within the same geological host rocks as the Beaconsfield deposit. Previous exploration outside of the Beaconsfield Gold Mine area was limited and many targets within Flynn’s Exploration Licence area remain poorly tested using modern techniques.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX:FG1, “Flynn” or “theCompany”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.
Exploration – Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania
- 1,500m drill program (Phase 3) at the Trafalgar prospect commenced during the quarter, comprising infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previous high-grade gold intercepts, includes multiple intersections grading >100g/t Au.
- 3 drill holes (TFDD016-TFDD018) were completed for 927 metres by the end of the quarter.
- Multiple high-grade gold veins intersected in drill hole TFDD016, including:
- 0.4m @ 10.8g/t Au from 135.2m;
- 0.5m @ 35.1g/t Au within 1.4m @ 12.7g/t Au from 164.6m (Trafalgar Main Vein);
- 0.3m @ 19.0g/t Au within 0.65m @ 10.5g/t Au from 187.55m (Magazine Vein);
- 0.3m @ 12.3g/t Au within 1.2m @ 3.5g/t Au from 233.0m;
- 0.3m @ 39.2g/t Au from 243.2m;
- 0.4m @ 67.6g/t Au within 1.3m @ 21.9g/t Au from 248.7m, and
- 0.4m @ 6.0g/t Au within 1.3m @ 2.1g/t Au from 315.1m (Trafalgar South Vein).
- Mapping and vein sampling within historic Golden Ridge adit has identified a significant new zone of high-grade gold mineralisation in the Link Zone prospect.
- Underground grab sampling of mineralised veins in the Golden Ridge adit recorded high-grade gold assays including 64.4g/t Au, 37.6g/t Au and 15.9g/t Au.
- New high-grade gold vein zone discovered in trenching 250m north of the Trafalgar mine where 17 out of 36 grab rock chip samples assayed over 10g/t Au, including 99.4g/t Au, 76.6g/t Au and 67.1g/t Au.
Exploration – Western Australia
- Maiden soil sampling program at Forrestania Project outlined four high priority lithium anomalies up to 4,200m in length and 500m width.
- Infill and extensional soil sampling at Parker Dome Project confirmed and extended multiple, large-scale, high priority lithium anomalies.
Corporate
- Rights Issue successfully raised $2.5 million with strong support from existing shareholders and new investors introduced by Mahe Capital.
- The Company’s cash position at 30 June 2024 was $2.96 million.
For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub athttps://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/GyVGje
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Placement to Raise $1 Million
QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise $1,000,000 (before costs) through a two-tranche share placement to new and existing sophisticated and professional investors (Placement).
Highlights
- Firm commitments received for a two-tranche placement to raise $1 million (before costs) at $0.005 per share (Placement)
- Strong bids were received for the Placement, with support from new and existing institutional and sophisticated shareholders, and $150,000 participation by directors (subject to Shareholder approval)
- Proceeds from the Placement will be used towards progressing the Company’s Queensland gold projects, Western Australian iron ore and hard rock lithium projects, for working capital purposes, and to identify and assess new complimentary project opportunities
200 million shares will be issued under the Placement at 0.5c per share, being a 16% discount to the Company’s last closing price of $0.006 and a 16% discount to the 15-day VWAP.
- 170,000,000 New Shares to be issued under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A to professional and sophisticated investors to raise a total of $850,000 (Tranche 1); and
- 30,000,000 New Shares in a second tranche to raise a further $150,000 from directors Maurice Feilich and Daniel Smith (and their associates) (Tranche 2).
The Placement includes one free attaching option for every two Shares subscribed for (Attaching Option), exercisable at $0.01 each and expiring 3 years from the date of issue. Tranche 1 Placement Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company’s existing placement capacity under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A.
The Issue of the New Shares under Tranche 2 of the Placement and all the Attaching Options are subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting to be held in mid-December. Settlement of Tranche 1 of the Placement is due to occur on 6 November 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QX Resource, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Tartana Positive Metallurgical Copper Testwork
Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to advise that it has received assays and metallurgical testwork based on sampling the D15 metallurgical hole drilled in May this year. D15 hole was a diamond hole drilled at initially PQ size and decreasing to HQ size and drilled to 300 metres depth and was drilled parallel and below TRC098 which had previously intersected 77 m @ 0.62% Cu.
Highlights:
- Tartana D15 assays confirm broad zones of copper mineralisation including 76 m @ 0.60% Cu, 178 m @ 0.40% Cu or 221 m @ 0.35% Cu, all from 31 m depth downhole.
- Excellent copper recoveries (89%) to saleable copper concentrate when testing a sample that was below the resource grade average.
- Bulk Sample Tomra ore sorting results indicate that using this process will result in a 72% grade increase and recover 71% of the contained copper.
- Mineralisation trends indicates the presence of a higher grade zones (1 million tonnes @ 0.82% Cu) enabling the potential for a high grade starter pit with the remaining resource at 8.5 million tonnes @ 0.38 % Cu which can be upgraded if required.
- The results form part of a Scoping Study which will investigate options for third party processing and/or installation of a copper sulphide crushing, milling and flotation plant or a combination of both. This is separate from the current copper sulphate pentahydrate production which is ongoing.
The hole was successfully completed on 13th May 2024. The assay and metallurgical data have now been received and as discussed below, have returned positive results which can be incorporated into a Scoping Study which will also consider processing options. These options include third party processing and/or installation of a copper sulphide crushing, milling and flotation plant and which may be a combination of both.
Tartana Primary Copper Mineralisation
The Company has previously advised the presence of primary copper (chalcopyrite) mineralisation below the Tartana pit floor and in early 2023 reported 45,000 tonnes of contained copper resource to 130 m depth (see ASX release dated 9 February 2023). The details are outlined in Figure 1.
Figure 1. (a) Oxide, transitional and primary (fresh) resource estimation for the Tartana open pit using inverse distance estimation and a 0.2% Cu cutoff grade. (b) Primary copper mineralisation from drillhole D15.
The resource grade and tonnage for the total primary and transitional resources at different cut-off grades are presented in Figure 2.
Figure 2. Transition and primary resources at different cut-off grades (Reported 9th February 2023)
The Company has designed a drilling programme with a target of increasing the current resource to greater than 100,000 tonnes of contained copper which includes drilling to test mineralisation below 130 m depth and also shallower mineralisation on the periphery of the resource.
However, prior to embarking on this drilling campaign, in May 2024 the Company drilled a metallurgical test hole (D15). This was a diamond hole drilled with large diameter core commencing with PQ size and then reducing to HQ core to increase the recovered core sample. It was drilled to 300 metres depth and was drilled parallel and below TRC098 which had previously intersected 77 m @ 0.62% Cu although D15 was drilled beyond the edge of the existing resource. The purpose of the hole was to:
- Test mineralisation trends including continuity downdip from TRC098 and other nearby holes and beyond the existing resource.
- Check assay grade variability between chips from the earlier RC drilling and diamond drill core.
- Inspect geological features such as lithologies, bedding trends and structural logging.
- Provide an adequately sized sample for flotation and recovery testwork to produce a saleable copper concentrate.
- Provide a large bulk sample for testing for Tomra ore sorting
The hole was successfully drilled and completed on 13th May 2024. An outline of the findings is presented below.
Figure 3. Drilling of DD15 in May 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Tartana Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Horizon Minerals
Investor Insight
Horizon Minerals’ near-term cash-flow potential and its significant land package in the prolific Western Australian goldfields with considerable exploration upside position the company to positively leverage the current bull gold market opportunity.
Overview
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) is an ASX-listed emerging mid-tier gold mining company focusing on a portfolio of highly promising gold projects located in the world-class Western Australian goldfields. The recent merger with Greenstone has added nearly 0.5 million ounces (Moz) of high-grade resource to Horizon, taking its total tally to 1.8 Moz, and resulted in Horizon Minerals total land package of 939 sq km in the Kalgoorlie-Coolgardie district.
The merger brings near-term cash-generating opportunities and adds greater scale to its baseload assets (Boorara) with the high-grade Burbanks deposit. Horizon’s dual-track strategy involves generating immediate cash flows by leveraging a pipeline of development-ready production assets and concurrently advancing the cornerstone assets, Boorara and Burbanks, which have a combined resource inventory of 914 koz at 1.7 grams per ton (g/t) gold with potential to support a profitable, long-life operation.
The recent ore sale agreement with Paddington Gold is encouraging and increases confidence in the management’s ability to generate near-term cash flows. Under the agreement, 1.4 million (Mt) will be processed over a period of 22 months. The agreement allows Horizon to capitalize on high gold prices to generate significant cash flows.
Horizon is also progressing with other projects, including the Cannon gold project and Penny’s Find underground mine, and actively exploring for new discoveries in the Western Australian Goldfields, targeting gold and other commodities such as nickel-cobalt, silver-zinc, PGEs and lithium across its extensive land holdings. Additionally, Horizon holds a significant stake in one of the world’s largest vanadium projects via its investment in Richmond Vanadium Technology, which is listed on the ASX.
Horizon proposes to acquire 100 percent of Poseidon via an all-scrip transaction for AU$30 million to consolidate 1.8Moz gold and highly strategic processing infrastructure for Horizon to transition to the next standalone WA gold producer. The acquisition will combine Horizon’s large gold resource and Poseidon’s Black Swan processing infrastructure in the Kalgoorlie-Coolgardie districts. The transaction will further result in substantial resource base and regional tenure to a combined JORC mineral resources of ~1.8Moz gold at an average grade of 1.84g/t gold and 422,700t nickel at an average grade of 1 percent nickel. Horizon and Poseidon will have a total of 1,309 sq. km. tenure in an attractive geological position in the WA Goldfields.
Horizon aims to become a sustainable, 100kozpa standalone producer following the merger and conversion and recommissioning of the Black Swan processing plant. The 2.2Mtpa processing facility is strategically located 40 km north of Kalgoorlie with a concentrator readily amenable to processing gold through cost-effective refurbishment and the addition of a new CIL circuit.
Horizon's 30Mt existing gold resources, with 50,000 metres of drilling fully funded to commence drilling in 2025 or 2026, strongly support the conversion of the Black Swan processing plant to a gold plant.
Company Highlights
- Horizon Minerals is an emerging mid-tier gold producer with an extensive portfolio of highly promising gold projects located in the world-class Western Australian goldfields.
- The recently announced merger with Greenstone Resources positions Horizon as a mid-tier gold producer in the Western Australian Goldfields. The combined entity enhanced Horizon’s portfolio with two complementary cornerstone gold assets — Burbanks and Boorara (combined resource of 914,000 oz).
- Mineral resource updates after the merger include 1.8Moz gold, 20.2Moz silver, 104kt zinc, 283kt nickel, 40.5kt cobalt and 296.2kt manganese.
- Changes to the gold MREs include:
- Addition of 297,650oz from Burbanks open pit
- Addition of 167,920oz from Burbanks underground
- Addition of 13,000oz from Pinner
- Addition of 3,000oz from Monument
- Reduction of 20,240oz from Boorara
- Open pit mining has commenced at the Boorara gold project on August 2024 and the first ore was exposed and mined in late September 2024.
- Horizon is also progressing with other projects, including the Cannon and Penny’s Find underground mines.
- Amidst the current record gold prices, Horizon seeks to capitalize on this opportunity by advancing its substantial resource endowment towards development, thereby generating cash flow.
Key Projects
Boorara Gold Project
The Boorara gold project is located 15 km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the Western Australian goldfields. Over the past decade, a substantial amount of reverse circulation and diamond drilling has been carried out at Boorara. The project includes a JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate (MRE) by Optiro (now Snowden Optiro), which reported a total of 11.03 Mt grading at 1.26 g/t gold, amounting to 448,000 ounces.
The company views Boorara as a substantial baseload feed source that could be enhanced by lower tonnage, higher-grade feed to sustain a standalone milling facility. This is where the recent acquisition of Greenstone becomes important. Boorara can be supplemented by higher-grade feed from Greenstone’s Burbanks deposit to support an integrated operation.
The Independent JORC (2012) Ore Reserve for Boorara, completed by AMC Consultants, shows a financially viable project highlighted by an open pit mine design producing 1.24 Mt at a fully diluted grade of 1.24 g/t gold for 49.5 koz over an approximate 14-month mine life, and ore sale agreement at 92.5 percent metallurgical recovery produces 45.8 koz recovered.
Nimbus Silver-Zinc Project
The 100 percent owned Nimbus silver-zinc-lead-gold deposit is located 15 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in Western Australia within the Kalgoorlie Terrane. The project's current mineral resource estimate (JORC 2012) includes 12.1 million tons at 52 g/t silver, 0.2 g/t gold and 0.9 percent zinc containing 20.2 million oz of silver, 78,000 oz of gold and 104,000 tons of zinc using lower cut-off grades of 12 ppm for silver, 0.5 percent for zinc and 0.3 g/t for gold over a 2 metre down hole composite. Within this global resource, the Nimbus project has a high-grade silver and zinc resource of 255,898 tons at 773 g/t silver and 13 percent zinc.
A concept study has confirmed the optimal economic development pathway by mining the higher-grade lodes and generation of a silver/zinc concentrate. A programme of work (POW) has been approved and drilling to test the exploration target is expected to be undertaken in the first half of 2025. The Nimbus project is 2 km east of Horizon's cornerstone Boorara project and 6.5 km north-northwest of Golden Ridge, both historic gold mining centres.
Burbanks Gold Project
The Burbanks gold project is situated 9 km southeast of Coolgardie, Western Australia. The project encompasses the Burbanks Mining Centre and more than 5 kilometers of the highly promising Burbanks Shear Zone, historically the most significant gold-producing structure within the Coolgardie Goldfield. Previous underground production at Burbanks has surpassed 420,000 oz to date.
Burbanks currently hosts a total resource of 6.1 Mt @ 2.4 g/t gold for 466 koz, including underground of 1.2 Mt @ 4.4 g/t gold for 168 koz. Burbanks is underexplored and remains open in all directions for future growth.
Cannon Underground Project
The Cannon gold project is located 30 km east-southeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder. It is a fully permitted project with a pre-feasibility study completed in 2022, which shows strong project economics with a free cash flow of AU$10.1 million over the mine's life. The company has finished commissioning a dewatering pipeline and a pumping system, representing a major milestone in the advancement of its Cannon Underground project. Discussions with mining contractors and potential JV mining partners are underway. First ore production from the Cannon Project is expected to commence in Q4 2024.
Penny’s Find
Penny’s Find is about 50 km northeast of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, near the company’s wholly-owned Kalpini gold project. It comprises a granted mining lease and other associated leases covering 91 hectares. The mineral resource estimate updated in December 2023 boasts 63,000 ounces of gold in the indicated and inferred category. A pre-feasibility study for exploitation using underground mining methods is currently underway. This study will include mine design and financial analysis.
Rose Hill
Rose Hill is 0.5 km southeast of Coolgardie and 35 km west of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, on the western edge of the Archean Norseman-Menzies Greenstone Belt. The current JORC 2012 resource at Rose Hill contains 93,300 oz , comprising an open-pit mineral resource of 0.3 Mt grading 2.0 g/t gold for 18,400 oz, and an underground mineral resource of 0.5 Mt grading 4.6 g/t gold for 74,900 oz. Nearly 70 percent of the resource is in the measured and indicated JORC categories.
Kalgoorlie Regional
Horizon owns several promising tenements within the Kalgoorlie region. These project areas include the greater Boorara-Cannon project area, Lakewood, Binduli-Teal project area, Kalpini, Balagundi-Kanowna South and Black Flag.
Coolgardie Regional
Horizon manages several promising tenements within the Coolgardie region, including Rose Hill, Brilliant North and Yarmany.
Management Team
Ashok Parekh – Non-executive Chairman
Ashok Parekh has over 33 years of experience advising mining companies and service providers in the mining industry. He has spent many years negotiating mining deals with publicly listed companies and prospectors, leading to new IPOs and the initiation of new gold mining operations. Additionally, he has been involved in managing gold mining and milling companies in the Kalgoorlie region, where he has served as managing director for some of these firms. Parekh is well-known in the West Australian mining industry and has a highly successful background in owning numerous businesses in the Goldfields. He was the executive chairman of ASX-listed A1 Consolidated Gold (ASX:AYC) from 2011 to 2014. He is a chartered accountant.
Warren Hallam - Non-executive Director
Warren Hallam is currently a non-executive director of St Barbara Limited and Poseidon Nickel Limited, and non-executive chairman of Kingfisher Mining Limited. Hallam has a built a strong track record over 35 years in operations, corporate and senior leadership roles across multiple commodities. This includes previous Managing Director roles at Metals X Limited, Millenium Metals Limited and Capricorn Metals Limited. Hallam is a metallurgist with a Master in Mineral Economics from Curtin University.
Chris Hansen – Non-executive Director
Chris Hansen is a multidisciplinary metals and mining professional, combining core technical fundamentals with a strong finance and project development mind-set. Having initially focused on building a solid technical foundation with industry majors such as Fortescue Metals Group and Barrick Gold, Hansen later joined a pre-eminent London-based mining private equity fund developing robust investment skills, project development expertise, market knowledge and strong industry relations. Since returning to Australia, Hansen has leveraged his experience in both public and private markets, most recently having led mining business development activities for one of Australia’s largest private investment groups. He holds a BSc in geology from the University of Auckland, and an MSc in Mineral Economics from Curtin University.
Grant Haywood – Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Grant Haywood brings over three decades of experience in both underground and open-cut mining operations. During his career, he has served in senior leadership capacities in various mining companies, guiding them from feasibility through to development and operations. His experience spans various roles within junior and multinational gold mining companies, predominantly in the Western Australian goldfields, including positions at Phoenix Gold, Saracen Mineral Holdings, and Gold Fields. He is a graduate of the Western Australian School of Mines (WASM) and has also earned a Masters in Mineral Economics from the same institution.
Julian Tambyrajah – Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
Julian Tambyrajah is an accomplished global mining finance executive with more than 25 years of industry expertise. He is a certified public accountant and chartered company secretary. He has served as CFO of several listed companies including Central Petroleum (CTP), Crescent Gold (CRE), Rusina Mining NL, DRDGold, and Dome Resources NL. He has extensive experience in capital raising, some of which includes raising US$49 million for BMC UK, AU$122 million for Crescent Gold and AU$105 million for Central Petroleum.
Glenn Poole – Chief Geologist
Glenn Poole is a geologist with 15 years’ experience in exploration and production environments, having principally worked within orogenic gold systems for several major mining companies in Western Australia. Poole brings extensive experience in structurally controlled narrow vein gold and sulphide-associated gold deposits. He has previously held senior management roles with major Australian gold producer, Northern Star, during which time, he played a pivotal role in the identification and definition of new ore resources and mining fronts at both the Paulsens and Kundana operations. Most recently, Poole was the senior geologist at Firefly Resources (ASX:FFR), principally responsible for setting exploration strategy and leading the definition of the maiden JORC 2012 resource at Yalgoo. Poole holds a Bachelor of Science Geology & Geography from The University of Otago, and a Master of Business Administration from La Trobe University.
Newmont Cadia Awarded The Copper Mark and The Molybdenum Mark
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announces its Cadia operation in Orange, NSW (Australia) has achieved The Copper Mark and The Molybdenum Mark following an independent assessment, recognising responsible production practices at Australia's largest underground mine.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241027446724/en/
Cadia operations, Orange, New South Wales, Australia. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cadia is Newmont's first site globally to receive the award after successfully meeting more than 30 criteria needed in critical areas including environment, community, human rights and governance, amongst others.
Newmont's Cadia mine is the nation's second largest copper producer and the third site in Australia to receive The Copper Mark. Cadia is the only operating mine producing molybdenum in Australia and thus the only mine to receive The Molybdenum Mark, a critical mineral used in industry and defense.
Newmont Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer Suzy Retallack said, "Meeting growing global demand for copper brings an obligation to sustainability and responsible mining which prioritises environmental stewardship, social responsibility and economic development for the communities in which we operate."
"We take great pride in being at the forefront of the copper industry with The Copper Mark, which highlights our dedication to responsible production and transparency," she said.
"This means our global customers can now choose to source copper concentrate from an independently evaluated mine that meets the highest standards in environmental, social, and governance practices, responding to the increasing demand for sustainable supply chains."
In 2020, Cadia entered into a 15-year renewable Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tilt Renewables Limited to buy 55% of the wind farm's output. Now fully operational, Rye Park is supplying approximately half of Cadia's power needs.
"Cadia's commitment to the community supported an investment of almost $6 million AUS in the 18 months to December 2023 to support community projects, education and infrastructure," Retallack said.
The Copper Mark's Executive Director Michèle Brülhart said, "Congratulations to the team of Cadia for being the third site in Australia to achieve The Copper Mark and the first site to get The Molybdenum Mark. With this, about 35% of Australia's copper is produced at sites that have obtained The Copper Mark."
The Copper Mark is the leading assurance framework to promote responsible, sustainable and ethical practices across the copper, molybdenum, nickel and zinc value chains.
Cadia is located approximately 16 miles (25 kilometres) south-southwest of Orange in Central West New South Wales (NSW) and 250 kilometres west of Sydney, and comprises the Cadia East underground mine, which is one of the largest gold and copper deposits in the world, and Ridgeway Underground Mine, currently in care and maintenance.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Australia, Africa, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.
At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241027446724/en/
Media Contact
Rosalie Cobai
australiacommunications@newmont.com
Investor Contact – Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com
Investor Contact – Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com
What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the gold price often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.
The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security. And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.
Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.
While some have posited that the gold price may break US$3,000 per ounce and carry on as high as US$4,000 or US$5,000, there are those with hopes that US$10,000 gold or even US$40,000 gold could become a reality.
These impressive price predictions have investors wondering, what is gold's all time high? Gold has set 36 fresh all-time highs (ATH) in 2024 alone as of October 22, and we share the latest one and what has driven it to this level below. We also take a look at how the gold price has moved historically and what has driven its performance in recent years.
In this article:
How is gold traded?
Before discovering what the highest gold price ever was, it’s worth looking at how the precious metal is traded. Knowing the mechanics behind gold's historical moves can help illuminate why and how its price changes.
Gold bullion is traded in dollars and cents per ounce, with activity taking place worldwide at all hours, resulting in a live price for the metal. Investors trade gold in major commodities markets such as New York, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong. London is seen as the center of physical precious metals trading, including for silver. The COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange is home to most paper trading.
There are many popular ways to invest in gold. The first is through purchasing gold bullion products such as bullion bars, bullion coins and rounds. Physical gold is sold on the spot market, meaning that buyers pay a specific price per ounce for the metal and then have it delivered. In some parts of the world, such as India, buying gold in the form of jewelry is the largest and most traditional route to investing in gold.
Another path to gold investment is paper trading, which is done through the gold futures market. Participants enter into gold futures contracts for the delivery of gold in the future at an agreed-upon price. In such contracts, two positions can be taken: a long position under which delivery of the metal is accepted or a short position to provide delivery of the metal. Paper trading as a means to invest in gold can provide investors with the flexibility to liquidate assets that aren’t available to those who possess physical gold bullion.
One significant long-term advantage of trading in the paper market is that investors can benefit from gold’s safe-haven status without needing to store it. Furthermore, gold futures trading can offer more financial leverage in that it requires less capital than trading in the physical market.
Interestingly, investors can also purchase physical gold via the futures market, but the process is complicated and lengthy and comes with a large investment and additional costs.
Aside from those options, market participants can invest in gold through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Investing in a gold ETF is similar to trading a gold stock on an exchange, and there are numerous gold ETF options to choose from. For instance, some ETFs focus solely on physical gold bullion, while others focus on gold futures contracts. Other gold ETFs center on gold-mining stocks or follow the gold spot price.
It is important to understand that you will not own any physical gold when investing in an ETF — in general, even a gold ETF that tracks physical gold cannot be redeemed for tangible metal.
With regards to the performance of gold versus trading stocks, gold has an interesting relationship with the stock market. The two often move in sync during “risk-on periods” when investors are bullish. On the flip side, they tend to become inversely correlated in times of volatility.
According to the World Gold Council, gold's ability to decouple from the stock market during periods of stress makes it “unique amongst most hedges in the marketplace.” It is often during these times that gold outperforms the stock market. For that reason, it is often used as a portfolio diversifier to hedge against uncertainty.
What was the highest gold price ever?
The gold price rose to US$2,757.40, its all-time highest price, on October 23, 2024. What drove it to set this new ATH?
The 36th gold price high this year was hit as the Chinese central bank cut interest rates as it works to stimulate its slowing economy, and conflict escalated in the Middle East. The previous week, the European Central Bank also cut rates to stimulate growth as the EU's economy slows as well. Uncertainty around the US presidential election in November is also driving gold.
On October 15, the International Monetary Fund announced that global debt is expected to hit US$100 trillion in 2024, led by the US and China. The non-partisan US Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget reported that candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump could raise the debt by a central estimate of US$3.5 trillion and US$7.5 trillion, respectively, by 2035. The high estimates for the candidates were US$8.1 trillion and US$15.15 trillion.
Read our in-depth breakdown of gold's recent price performance below.
2024 gold price chart
2024 gold price chart. December 31, 2023, to October 23, 2024.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
What factors have driven the gold price in the last five years?
Despite these recent runs, gold has seen its share of both peaks and troughs over the last decade. After remaining rangebound between US$1,100 and US$1,300 from 2014 to early 2019, gold pushed above US$1,500 in the second half of 2019 on a softer US dollar, rising geopolitical issues and a slowdown in economic growth.
Gold’s first breach of the significant US$2,000 price level in mid-2020 was due in large part to economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To break through that barrier and reach what was then a record high, the yellow metal added more than US$500, or 32 percent, to its value in the first eight months of 2020.
The gold price surpassed that level again in early 2022 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine collided with rising inflation around the world, increasing the allure of safe-haven assets and pulling the yellow metal up to a price of US$2,074.60 on March 8, 2022. However, it fell throughout the rest of 2022, dropping below US$1,650 in October.
5 year gold price chart. October 22, 2019, to October 23, 2024.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Although it didn't quite reach the level of volatility as the previous year, the gold price experienced drastic price changes in 2023 on the back of banking instability, high interest rates and the breakout of war in the Middle East.
After central bank buying pushed the gold price up to the US$1,950.17 mark by the end of January, the US Federal Reserve’s 0.25 percent rate hike on February 1 sparked a retreat as the dollar and Treasury yields saw gains. The precious metal went on to fall to its lowest price level of the year at US$1,809.87 on February 23.
The banking crisis that hit the US in early March caused a domino effect through the global financial system and led to the mid-March collapse of Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-largest bank. The gold price jumped to US$1,989.13 by March 15. The continued fallout in the global banking system throughout the second quarter of the year allowed gold to break above US$2,000 on April 3, and go on to flirt with a near-record high of US$2,049.92 on May 3.
Those gains were tempered by the Fed’s ongoing rate hikes and improvements in the banking sector, resulting in a downward trend in the gold price throughout the remainder of the second quarter and throughout the third quarter. By October 4, gold had fallen to a low of US$1,820.01 and analysts expected the precious metal to be on the path to drop below the US$1,800 level.
That was before the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel ignited legitimate fears of a much larger conflict erupting in the Middle East. Reacting to those fears, and rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve would begin to reverse course on interest rates, gold broke through the important psychological level of US$2,000 per ounce and closed at US$2,007.08 on October 27. As the Israel-Hamas fighting intensified, gold reached a then new high of US$2,152.30 during intraday trading on December 3.
That robust momentum in the spot gold price has continued into 2024, chasing new highs on fears of a looming US recession, the promise of Fed rate cuts on the horizon, the worsening conflict in the Middle East and the tumultuous US presidential election year. By mid-March, gold was pushing up against the US$2,200 level.
That record-setting momentum continued into the second quarter of 2024 when gold broke through US$2,400 per ounce in mid-April on strong central bank buying, sovereign debt concerns in China and investors expecting the Fed to start cutting interest rates. The precious metal went on to hit US$2,450.05 per ounce on May 20.
Throughout the summer, the hits have just kept on coming. The global macro environment is highly bullish for gold in the lead up to the US election. Following the failed assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump and a statement about coming interest rate cuts by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the gold spot price hit a new all-time high on July 16 at US$2,469.30 per ounce.
One week later, news that President Joe Biden would not seek re-election and would instead pass the baton to his VP Kamala Harris eased some of the tension in the stock markets and strengthened the US dollar. This also pushed the price of gold down to US$2,387.99 per ounce on July 22.
However, the bullish factors supporting gold over the past year remain in play and the spot price for gold has gone on to breach the US$2,500 level first on August 2 on a less than stellar US jobs report before closing just above the US$2,440 level. A few weeks later, gold pushed past US$2,500 once again on August 16, to close above that level for the first time ever after the US Department of Commerce released data showing a fifth consecutive monthly decrease in a row for homebuilding.
The news that the Chinese government issued new gold import quotas to banks in the country following a two month pause also helped fuel the gold price rally. Central bank gold buying has been a significant tailwind for the gold price this year, and China's central bank has been one of the strongest buyers.
Market watchers expected the Fed to cut interest rates by a quarter point at their September meeting, but news on September 12 that the regulators were still deciding between the expected cut or a larger half-point cut led gold prices on a rally that carried through into the next day, bringing gold prices near US$2,600.
At the September 18 Fed meeting, the committee ultimately made the decision to cut rates by half a point, news that sent gold even higher. By Friday, September 20, it moved above US$2,600 and held above US$2,620.
In October, gold breached the US$2,700 level and has continued to set new highs on a variety of factors, including further rate cuts and economic data anticipation, the escalating conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hezbollah, and economic stimulus in China — not to mention the very close race between the US presidential candidates as we move closer to the November 5 election date.
What's next for the gold price?
What's next for the gold price is never an easy call to make. There are many factors that affect the gold price, but some of the most prevalent long-term drivers include economic expansion, market risk, opportunity cost and momentum.
Economic expansion is one of the primary gold price contributors as it facilitates demand growth in several categories, including jewelry, technology and investment. As the World Gold Council explains, “This is particularly true in developing economies where gold is often used as a luxury item and a means to preserve wealth.” Market risk is also a prime catalyst for gold values as investors view the precious metal as the “ultimate safe haven,” and a hedge against currency depreciation, inflation and other systemic risks.
Going forward, in addition to the Fed, inflation and geopolitical events, experts will be looking for cues from factors like supply and demand. In terms of supply, the world’s five top gold producers are China, Australia, Russia, Canada and the US. The consensus in the gold market is that major miners have not spent enough on gold exploration in recent years. Gold mine production has fallen from around 3,200 to 3,300 metric tons each year between 2018 and 2020 to around 3,000 to 3,100 metric tons each year between 2021 and 2023.
On the demand side, China and India are the biggest buyers of physical gold, and are in a perpetual fight for the title of world’s largest gold consumer. That said, it's worth noting that the last few years have brought a big rebound in central bank gold buying, which dropped to a record low in 2020, but reached a 55 year high of 1,136 metric tons in 2022.
The World Gold Council has reported that central bank gold purchases in 2023 came to 1,037 metric tons, marking the second year in a row above 1,000 MT. In the first half of 2024, the organization says gold purchases from central banks reached a record 483 metric tons.
“I expect the Fed’s rate-cutting cycle to be good for gold, but central bank buying has been and remains a major factor," Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, said in an email to the Investing News Network (INN) at the beginning of Q4.
David Barrett, CEO of the UK division of global brokerage firm EBC Financial Group, is also keeping an eye on central bank purchases of gold.
“I still see the global central bank buying as the main driver — as it has been over the last 15 years,” he said in an email to INN. "This demand removes supply from the market. They are the ultimate buy-and-hold participants and they have been buying massive amounts."
In addition to central bank moves, analysts are also watching for escalating tensions in the Middle East, a weakening US dollar, declining bond yields, and further interest rate cuts as factors that could push gold higher as investors look to secure their portfolios.
Speaking at the Metals Investor Forum, held in Vancouver, British Columbia, this September, Eric Coffin, editor of Hard Rock Analyst, outlined those key factors as supporting his prediction that gold could reach US$2,800 by the end of 2024.
“When it comes to outside factors that affect the market, it’s just tailwind after tailwind after tailwind. So I don’t really see the trend changing,” Coffin said.
Also speaking at the Metals Investor Forum, Jeff Clark, founder and editor at TheGoldAdvisor.com, was even more bullish on the precious metal. He sees Santa delivering US$3,000 gold as a good possibility.
However, others see gold taking a little longer to breach the US$3,000 level. Delegates at the London Bullion Market Association's annual gathering in October have forecasted a gold price of US$2,941 in the next 12 months.
Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) thinks US$3,000 could become a reality within a couple of years. He told INN in an October interview that he believes the west has finally caught the gold fever that has mainly been contained to the east for much of the year.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is predicting gold will hit US$2,900 in early 2025, as it expects to see an increase in gold ETF inflows, continued central bank buying and interest rate cuts, as well as further conflicts in the Middle East.
Should you beware of gold price manipulation?
As a final note on the price of gold and buying gold bullion, it’s important for investors to be aware that gold price manipulation is a hot topic in the industry.
In 2011, when gold hit what was then a record high, it dropped swiftly in just a few short years. This decline after three years of impressive gains led many in the gold sector to cry foul and point to manipulation. Early in 2015, 10 banks were hit in a US probe on precious metals manipulation. Evidence provided by Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) showed “smoking gun” proof that UBS Group (NYSE:UBS), HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and other firms were involved in rigging gold and silver rates in the market from 2007 to 2013.
Not long after, the long-running London gold fix was replaced by the LBMA gold price in a bid to increase gold price transparency. The twice-a-day process, operated by the ICE Benchmark Administration, still involves a variety of banks collaborating to set the gold price, but the system is now electronic.
Still, manipulation has by no means been eradicated, as a 2020 fine on JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) shows. The next year, chat logs were released in a spoofing trial for two former precious metals traders from the Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) Merrill Lynch unit. They show a trader bragging about how easy it is to manipulate the gold price.
Gold market participants have consistently spoken out about manipulation. In mid-2020, Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics and author of the book “The Big Silver Short,” said that when gold fell back below the US$2,000 mark after hitting close to US$2,070, he saw similarities to what happened with the gold price in 2011.
Marcus has been following the gold and silver markets with a focus specifically on price manipulation for nearly a decade. His advice? “Trust your gut. I believe we’re witnessing the ultimate ’emperor’s really naked’ moment. This isn’t complex financial analysis. Sometimes I think of it as the greatest hypnotic thought experiment in history.”
Investor takeaway
While we have the answer to what the highest gold price ever is as of now, it remains to be seen how high gold can climb, and if the precious metal can reach as high as US$5,000, US$10,000 or even US$40,000.
Even so, many market participants believe gold is a must have in any investment profile, and there is little doubt investors will continue to see gold price action making headlines this year and beyond.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN ATEX RESOURCES INC.
Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it has agreed to subscribe for 33,869,939 units ("Units") of ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of C$1.63 per Unit for total consideration of US$40,000,000 (approximately C$55,208,000 ). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of ATEX (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of ATEX (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$2.50 for a period of five years following the closing date of the private placement, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances. Closing is expected to occur on or about October 30, 2024 and is subject to certain conditions.
The investment in ATEX is consistent with Agnico Eagle's historical practice of strategic equity investments in projects with high geological potential. It provides Agnico Eagle with exposure to an early stage, copper-gold exploration project in Chile , an established mining jurisdiction. The Company continues to focus on its portfolio of high-quality internal growth projects, and complements its pipeline of projects with a strategy of acquiring strategic toehold positions in prospective opportunities.
Agnico Eagle does not currently own any Common Shares or Warrants. On closing of the private placement, and after giving effect to two other share issuance transactions to be completed by ATEX concurrently with the private placement, Agnico Eagle will own 33,869,939 Common Shares and 16,934,969 Warrants, representing approximately 13.21% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 18.59% of the Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants held by Agnico Eagle.
On the closing of the private placement, Agnico Eagle and ATEX will enter into an investor rights agreement, pursuant to which Agnico Eagle will be granted certain rights, provided Agnico Eagle maintains certain ownership thresholds in ATEX, including: (a) the right to participate in equity financings and top-up its holdings in relation to dilutive issuances in order to maintain its pro rata ownership in ATEX at the time of such financing or acquire up to a 19.99% ownership interest, on a partially-diluted basis, in ATEX; and (b) the right (which Agnico Eagle has no present intention of exercising) to nominate one person (and in the case of an increase in the size of the board of directors of ATEX to ten or more directors, two persons) to the board of directors of ATEX.
Agnico Eagle is acquiring the Common Shares and Warrants for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Agnico Eagle may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares, common share purchase warrants or other securities of ATEX or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares, Warrants or other securities of ATEX that it owns at such time.
An early warning report will be filed by Agnico Eagle in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
c/o Investor Relations
145 King Street East , Suite 400
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7
Telephone: 416-947-1212
Email: investor.relations@agnicoeagle.com
Agnico Eagle's head office is located at 145 King Street East, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7. ATEX's head office is located at 50 Richmond Street East, Toronto , Ontario M5C 1N7.
About Agnico Eagle
Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico . It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States . Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this news release has been prepared as at October 25, 2024 . Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will" or similar terms.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected closing date of the Transaction, Agnico Eagle's ownership interest in ATEX upon closing of the private placement, Agnico Eagle's acquisition or disposition of securities of ATEX in the future and the terms of the investor rights agreement.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Other than as required by law, Agnico Eagle does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-investment-in-atex-resources-inc-302286914.html
SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2024/25/c9313.html
