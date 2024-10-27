Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Flynn Gold

Drilling Underway at Link Zone, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the recommencement of drilling activities at the Company’s 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project located in North-east Tasmania.

Highlights

  • First ever diamond drilling commenced at the Link Zone gold prospect within the Golden Ridge Project in NE Tasmania, where the Company is targeting large-scale IRGS type gold mineralisation
  • Two diamond drill holes planned, totalling 400m, testing for extensions to high-grade gold veins sampled in the historical Golden Ridge Adit between the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects
  • Previously reported underground sampling in the adit recorded high- grade gold assays including 64.4g/t Au, 37.6g/t Au and 15.9g/t Au
  • Flynn Gold to receive up to $70,000 under the Tasmanian Government’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI) to co-fund this drilling program
  • For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/lyazve

This new drilling program will test beneath the historical Golden Ridge Adit, where recent underground sampling of veins recorded results of up to 64.4g/t gold1. The adit is located in the Link Zone prospect area, situated between the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects at Golden Ridge.

Flynn Gold Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented:

“We are delighted to have commenced our latest drilling program at the Golden Ridge Project in north-east Tasmania.

“This drilling program, which is co-funded under the State Government’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative, will see Flynn Gold drilling at the Link Zone beneath the historic Golden Ridge adit, where sampling of mineralised veins earlier this year yielded grades of up to 64 g/t gold.

“This diamond drill program is the first to test this adit, which lies between the historic Brilliant and Trafalgar mines – where we have successfully focused our drilling to date.”

Golden Ridge – Project Background

The Company’s flagship Golden Ridge Project is situated within EL17/2018 in North-east Tasmania (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 – Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.

Exploration by the Company at Golden Ridge has identified extensive intrusive-related type gold mineralisation (IRGS) extending over a 9km-long zone along the southern contact margin of the Golden Ridge Granodiorite and enclosing meta-sediments (see Figure 2).

The Company’s ongoing work at Golden Ridge is continuing to identify and test multiple exploration targets, confirming the potential for a large-scale gold discovery.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

FG1:AU
Flynn Gold
Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1)

Flynn Gold


Flynn Gold

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2024.

Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

New Gold Vein System Discovery at Grenadier Prospect, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of significant gold mineralised quartz veining at the new Grenadier Prospect at the Company’s flagship Golden Ridge Project, located in north-east Tasmania (see Figure 1).

Flynn Gold

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that high-grade gold mineralisation has been intersected in the first drilling program completed at the Trafalgar North vein zone which is situated within the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Flynn Gold

Flynn Secures Strategic Addition to its Gold Portfolio in NE Tasmania with EL Application at Beaconsfield

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has submitted an Exploration Licence Application (EL13/2024) strategically located surrounding the historical Beaconsfield Gold Mine, located approximately 35km north- west of Launceston in North-East Tasmania (see Figure 1).

Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1)

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX:FG1, “Flynn” or “theCompany”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.

QX Resources

Placement to Raise $1 Million

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise $1,000,000 (before costs) through a two-tranche share placement to new and existing sophisticated and professional investors (Placement).

Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Positive Metallurgical Copper Testwork

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to advise that it has received assays and metallurgical testwork based on sampling the D15 metallurgical hole drilled in May this year. D15 hole was a diamond hole drilled at initially PQ size and decreasing to HQ size and drilled to 300 metres depth and was drilled parallel and below TRC098 which had previously intersected 77 m @ 0.62% Cu.

Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals

Newmont Cadia Awarded The Copper Mark and The Molybdenum Mark

Responsible mining practices recognized at Australia's largest underground mine

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Three gold bars on price chart showing new gold all-time high with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the gold price often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security. And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN ATEX RESOURCES INC.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Flynn Gold
