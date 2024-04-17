Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Flynn Gold

Multiple New Gold Target Areas Identified at Golden Ridge

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Highlights

  • Assay results from UltraFine+ soil sampling define anomalous gold in soils over a combined strike length of at least 9km along the granodiorite-metasediment contact zone at Golden Ridge
  • The granodiorite-metasediment contact soil anomaly remains open along trend in both directions significantly extending FG1’s target
  • New target areas have been identified within the granodiorite and metasediments, further enhancing the potential large scale of the overall Golden Ridge target deposit
  • Results confirm the potential of the Ultrafine+ technique as an effective exploration tool at the project
  • Infill and extension soil sampling is ongoing over the wider Golden Ridge project area
  • Recommencement of drilling at Trafalgar prospect imminent
  • For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/GyVBay
A program of soil sampling at the Golden Ridge Project has been progressively undertaken since an initial sampling trial using the UltraFine+ technique was initiated in May 20221. The results of this soil sampling have highlighted the known prospect areas, as well as several new target areas with gold anomalism not associated with historical workings.

Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented,

“Our flagship Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania keeps delivering exciting results. Last year was significant for Flynn Gold with drilling at Golden Ridge intersecting high-grade gold in multiple vein sets at the Trafalgar prospect.

“The results of our soil sampling program are also very pleasing with significant gold anomalies coinciding with known old workings as well as gold anomalies being identified in several new target areas along the prospect contact zone.

“Follow-up soil sampling will continue over the coming months as this is proving to be a very effective exploration tool, generating new gold targets to evaluate.

“With a rig remobilised back to Golden Ridge this week, we are looking forward to the next phase of drilling, starting at the Trafalgar prospect.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

FG1:AU
Flynn Gold
Flynn Gold

Flynn Gold


Flynn Gold

Polymetallic Strike and Depth Potential Identified at Firetower Project

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

Flynn Gold

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

Flynn Gold

High-Grade Gold-Cobalt-Tungsten Intersected at Firetower, NW Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the first drilling results from its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its maiden diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Warrentinna Project in northeast Tasmania.
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals


Warriedar Resources

Further High-Grade Extensional Gold Intercepts Returned at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise of further assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Awale Resources CEO Andrew Chubb.

Awalé Resources CEO Touts Odienné Project’s Potential for "Big Gold-Copper System"

Drilling at Awalé Resources’ (TSX:ARIC) Charger target within the Odienné project in Côte d’Ivoire has hit “one of the highest-grade gold intersections," according to the company’s CEO, Andrew Chubb.

“It's a (really) significant drill hole. We were testing a new sort of 3D framework at that target. We drilled holes there and got 50 to 100 meter intercepts … We adjusted our interpretation and went in to test that, and found that it's a breccia system. We found a new breccia pipe and got the broadest intercept of the actual geology,” he said.

“The biggest thing for us is that we believe we are sitting on a big gold-copper system. And there are other discoveries that we've had within that system as well, there are two other discoveries, and it's really evolving into what looks like a big mining camp.”

Barrick On Track to Achieve 2024 Targets

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary Q1 production of 940 thousand ounces of gold and 40 thousand tonnes of copper, as well as preliminary Q1 sales of 910 thousand ounces of gold and 39 thousand tonnes of copper. As previously guided, Barrick's gold and copper production in 2024 is expected to progressively increase each quarter through the year, with the Pueblo Viejo plant expansion ramping up from Q2 and the Porgera mine restart continuing in line with plans. We remain on track to achieve our full year gold and copper guidance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Manuka Resources

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

Sonic drilling program delivers significant increase in Resource confidence to support gold production at Mt Boppy

Manuka Resources Limited (ASX: MKR) (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to release an updated Mineral Resources Estimate for Mt Boppy. The Resource update supports Manuka’s strategy to install a purpose-built gold processing plant at Mt Boppy and recommence on-site gold production from Q4 2024.

Impact Minerals

Maiden Drill Programme to Commence at the Arkun Project, WA

An aircore drill programme will commence this week at Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) Hyperion REE prospect, which is part of the 100% owned Arkun Project, located 150km east of Perth in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia ( Figure 1).

Spartan Resources

New High-Grade Discovery – “Pepper” Prospect: 17.52m @ 15.86g/t Gold Incl. 9.22m @ 27.89g/t

Drilling immediately south of the Never Never Gold Deposit intersects a new high-grade lode with Never Never-style mineralisation and grades

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to advise that it has discovered a new high-grade gold lode immediately south of the 952koz Never Never Gold Deposit at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”) in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Latest News

Flynn Gold
