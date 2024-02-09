Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 34TH ANNUAL OPPENHEIMER HEALTHCARE LIFE SCIENCES CONFERENCE

- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 34 th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday Feb. 14, 2024. Jay Bradner executive vice president of Research and Development and chief scientific officer at Amgen, Murdo Gordon executive vice president of Global Commerical Operations at Amgen, and Susan Sweeney senior vice president of Global Marketing, Access and Capabilities at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2023, Amgen was named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces" by Newsweek, one of "America's Climate Leaders" by USA Today and one of the "World's Best Companies" by TIME.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Threads .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-440-5721 (media)
Justin Claeys , 805-313-9775 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-present-at-the-34th-annual-oppenheimer-healthcare-life-sciences-conference-302058774.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less
male doctor holding cell phone

How Big Tech is Helping Leverage Big Data in Healthcare

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in healthcare was a prominent theme discussed at this year's Biotech Showcase, a three day event held in San Francisco in January.

While experts agree that Big Tech has the potential to improve patient outcomes by revolutionizing the way illnesses are diagnosed and treated, there are also challenges and ethical considerations when implementing AI in healthcare.

The Investing News Network sat in on several Biotech Showcase discussions on the role of AI and machine learning in healthcare, as well as the impact of digital medicine. These talks shed light on the opportunities and challenges of bringing these industries together, and explored strategies for overcoming obstacles and maximizing the benefits of these technologies. Read on to learn about key takeaways from the event.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 versus comparable periods in 2022.

"2023 was another year of performance and progress for our company," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer. "Our marketed products are reaching many more patients around the world, and we anticipate more than a dozen significant pipeline milestones in 2024."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global Ltd

Renewal of China Tobacco Agreements

The Board of BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into two (2) new agreements with the China Tobacco group for the sale and distribution of bird’s nest products via China Tobacco’s outlets in the City of Guangzhou in China for calendar year 2024 (2024 Agreements).

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. ET . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lab worker holding test tubes

How Will the Inflation Reduction Act Impact the Biotech Industry?

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was passed in August 2022, was a main conversational point during the annual Biotech Showcase, which took place in San Francisco from January 8 to 10.

The new legislation has the potential to significantly impact the development and pricing of drugs, with some studies suggesting that it could lead to a 31 percent reduction in profits and potentially fewer drug approvals in the coming years.

Neal Masia, the co-founder and CEO of EntityRisk, spoke at the event about the changing landscape for biotech and healthcare companies, saying, “There's just now insatiable demand from society, players and everybody to understand what the value is of all of these great innovations that we're trying to create. That has created a lot of pressure in the US that never really has been there until the last few years to really upfront demonstrate what that value is."

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces Loan

Sirona Biochem Announces Loan

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") announced that it has entered into a demand grid promissory note (the " Note ") with 0906462 B.C. Ltd. (the " Lender ") for a loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to $1,000,000 (the " Loan "). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Note:

(a) the Loan is repayable on demand by the Lender;
(b) the Loan bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum, calculated yearly not in advance; and
(c) the Company has agreed to, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval (" TSXV Approval "), issue the Lender 450,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Bonus Shares ") at a price of $0.12 per Bonus Share, as consideration for the risks taken by the Lender in providing the Company the Loan.

The Bonus Shares, if and when issued, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

Tisdale Clean Energy: Developing the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Appia Appoints Constantine Karayannopoulos as New Member to Its Critical Minerals Advisory Committee

×