AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2024 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 2, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. ET . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to help millions of patients in their fight against some of the world's toughest diseases. More than 40 years ago, Amgen helped to establish the biotechnology industry and remains on the cutting-edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what's known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline that builds on its existing portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and rare diseases.

In 2024, Amgen was named one of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company and one of "America's Best Large Employers" by Forbes, among other external recognitions . Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® , and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index ® , which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow Amgen on X , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Threads .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-440-5721 (media)
Elissa Snook , 609-251-1407 (media)
Justin Claeys , 805-313-9775 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-announces-webcast-of-2024-first-quarter-financial-results-302130364.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO SUBMIT TEPROTUMUMAB MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced the imminent submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for teprotumumab, a fully human monoclonal antibody and targeted inhibitor of the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), for the treatment of moderate to severe Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) in adults. TED is a serious, progressive, debilitating and potentially vision-threatening autoimmune disease that can cause proptosis (eye bulging), diplopia (double vision), eye pain, redness and swelling. 1 If approved, teprotumumab would be the first and only medicine approved for TED in the European Union.

"We are enthusiastic to bring a much-needed medicine to the Thyroid Eye Disease community in Europe by leveraging Amgen's strong reputation and broad infrastructure in the region," said Jay Bradner , executive vice president of Research and Development and chief scientific officer at Amgen. "This disease is currently managed with steroids and invasive surgeries, both of which carry their own set of risks. Having access to a non-surgical option like teprotumumab that not only treats the signs and symptoms, but also targets the underlying cause of the disease represents a major advance for patients."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hydralyte

Waiver of ASX Listing Rule 10.1 Granted

Hydration solutions company The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX: HPC) (Hydralyte North America or the Company) refers to its announcement dated 27 March 2024 (“27 March 2024 Announcement”) where the Company advised that it had signed a variation to its facility agreement with boutique asset manager and existing substantial shareholder PURE Asset Management Pty Ltd as trustee for The Income and Growth Fund (“PURE” or “PURE Asset Management”) (“Original PURE Facility”).

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global Ltd

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of BPH Global Limited ACN 009 104 330 will be held at 3:00pm AEST on 24 May 2024 at Suite 5, Level 12, 530 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 (Meeting).

Keep reading...Show less
Genes and chromosomes with "2024" overlay.

Biotech Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

The first quarter of 2024 witnessed a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) within the biotech industry, signaling continued interest from investors.

AstraZeneca’s acquisition of start-up Amolyt on March 14, and its longtime biotech partner Fusion Pharmaceuticals for US$2.4 billion on March 19 marked the third acquisition of a radiopharmaceutical developer in recent months. As of writing, there have been 14 M&A deals struck in 2024, according to data from Biopharma Dive.

Investment bank Jefferies released data in early March revealing that the sector was on track to earn its highest quarterly total in three years, reflecting the cautiously optimistic outlook at this year's JPM24 conference.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT TEZSPIRE® PHASE 2A COPD DATA AT ATS 2024

Planning Underway for Phase 3 Development of Tezepelumab in COPD

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today provided an update regarding the results of the Phase 2a COURSE trial for TEZSPIRE ® (tezepelumab-ekko) in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which were accepted for presentation in the Clinical Trials Symposium at The American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Conference on Monday, May 20 from 9:15-11:15 a.m. PDT .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Close up 3D rendering of DNA strands.

Biotech Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

What are the top biotech companies? The following five stocks have market capitalizations worth billions of dollars and operate in countries all around the globe.

Plus, these big-name biotech players have pipelines stuffed with potentially disruptive products — and enough revenue to recover should some of those products fail.

This means that investors can experience the excitement of biotech investing while minimizing risk. Although returns are never guaranteed, company size can insulate investors from volatility.

Keep reading...Show less

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Board Change

Nanalysis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

P2 Gold Increases Inferred Resources at Gabbs by 69%

Rio Silver: Leveraging 25 Years of Mining Experience in Peru

×