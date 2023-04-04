New Drill Results Boost Cortadera’s Copper-Gold Growth Potential

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements, Management Cease Trade Order and Update on Fuel Cell Power NV

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (FRANKFURT: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("PWWR" or the "Company") announces today that as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") were not finalized by March 31, 2023, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for, and has been granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The reason for the anticipated delay is due to staffing limitations and turnover with the Company's foreign subsidiaries which has resulted in delays to certain audit procedures and added complexities of auditing certain transactions during the financial year. The Company requires additional time to complete and submit the required filings. The Company is working with its auditor (Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP) to complete the audit in a timely manner.

The Company currently expects to file the Annual Filings on or before May 30, 2023 and will issue a news release announcing completion of such filings at such time. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Order for issuers who have failed to comply with a specified continuous disclosure requirement within the times prescribed by applicable securities laws. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

Fuel Cell Power NV Corporate Update

The Company has been advised that its wholly owned subsidiary domiciled in Belgium, Fuel Cell Power NV ("FCP"), is subject to bankruptcy proceedings under Belgian law (the "Proceeding"). The Proceeding is dated effective March 28, 2023.

The Company is reviewing options available to FCP in light of the Proceeding and is working diligently with legal counsel and advisors to settle the Proceeding in a manner that maximizes shareholder value and aligns with the Company's 2023 corporate objectives which were announced March 6, 2023. The Company will provide further public updates relating to FCP and the Proceeding as the situation develops.

"PWWR is focused on getting to earnings positive over the next 4-6 quarters, and the decisions are consistent with our 2023 Priorities to benefit investors," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO.

