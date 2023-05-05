CleanTech Lithium PLC Final Results

Cleantech Power Corp. Announces Warrant Amendments

Cleantech Power Corp. Announces Warrant Amendments

Cleantech Power Corp. ( NEO: PWWR ) ( OTCQB: PWWRF ) ( Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF ) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has applied to the NEO Exchange (the " Exchange "), to amend the terms of 44,163,554 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placements of units which closed on April 1, 2021, April 7, 2021 and May 7, 2021 (" Warrant Amendments ").

The Warrants are currently due to expire on May 7, 2023 and the Company has applied to the Exchange to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to August 7, 2023. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain at $0.20. The Company does not view the Warrant Amendments as material and therefore, disinterested shareholder approval is not required pursuant to the policies of the Exchange, and the Exchange has accepted the extension. The Warrant Amendments were passed unanimously by the board of directors of the Company.

Of the 44,163,554 Warrants subject to the Warrant Amendments, there are three (3) registered holders of the Warrants who are deemed Insiders (as such term is defined in the Exchange policies) of the Company (the " Impacted Insiders "). The Impacted Insiders hold an aggregate of approximately 681,515 Warrants representing 1.54% of the Warrants subject to the Warrant Amendments.

Any subsequent amendments to the Warrants, if sought by the Company, will require disinterested shareholder approval (as required by the Exchange policies), including any amendments to the Warrants that the Company would otherwise deem non-material.

The Company confirms that there is no undisclosed material information relating to the Company that has not been disclosed at this time.

CLEANTECH POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)
PWWR is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

PWWR is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at www.cleantechpower.ca and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube . Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange " OTCQB " under the symbol " PWWRF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@cleantechpower.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the Warrant Amendments, the Impacted Insiders and statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy .

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Change of Name to Cleantech Power Corp.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Change of Name to Cleantech Power Corp.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that further to its April 24, 2023 news release, effective today, May 4, 2023, the Company has changed its name from Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. to Cleantech Power Corp. (" Name Change "). The new name has been chosen to better reflect the focus of the Company's business. The Name Change was approved by the NEO Exchange. The Company will keep its trading symbol on the NEO Exchange "PWWR". The Company has changed its trading symbol on the OTCQB from "ALKFF" to "PWWRF".

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Appointment of J. Michael Sullivan as Strategic Consultant

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Appointment of J. Michael Sullivan as Strategic Consultant

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed J. Michael Sullivan as a consultant of the Company (the " Consultant ").

"I am very pleased to add Mike Sullivan as a Strategic Consultant to the Company. I expect his experience in structured financial vehicles, including flow through offerings for cleantech and hydrogen-based opportunities will be a tremendous asset to PWWR," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO of PWWR.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Name Change

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Name Change

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce a name change to CLEANTECH POWER CORP. (the " Name Change ") effective Thursday, May 4, 2023, subject to final acceptance of the NEO Exchange Inc. (the " NEO ").

Reflecting growth of the Company since 2021, the Company believes that the Name Change more clearly communicates to the marketplace its intentions and strategic priorities as announced on March 6, 2023, on a go forward basis.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Festival Hydro to Pilot Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell with Supporting Cleantech

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Festival Hydro to Pilot Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell with Supporting Cleantech

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Festival Hydro Inc. (" Festival Hydro "). The LOI summarizes the intentions of the Company and Festival Hydro to enter into a Joint Venture (" JV ") to demonstrate PWWR's Jupiter 1.0 fuel cell prototype and supporting ammonia cracking and AI (artificial intelligence) electrical panel cleantech (the " Pilot ").

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQX: ALKFF) (FRANKFURT: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("PWWR" or the "Company") is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on April 3, 2023 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203"). On April 3, 2023, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement").

Greenlane Renewables to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) intends to announce its 2023 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ). Representing management will be Brad Douville Chief Executive Officer and Monty Balderston Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Live Conference Call
The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-888-396-8063 ( North America toll-free) or 1-416-764-8652. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (" RNG ") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, with over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 140 biogas desulfurization units sold. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

BlackBerry Radar Joins Forces with McLeod Software to Provide Transport and Logistics Companies with Better Fleet Visibility

BlackBerry's asset tracking software integrated with McLeod Software for improved view of transport event data

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a strategic partnership with McLeod Software a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) provider, delivering enterprise software solutions to the transportation and logistics industry.

ARway.ai Announces Microsoft HoloLens AR Glasses Integration

ARway.ai Announces Microsoft HoloLens AR Glasses Integration

Revolutionizing Augmented Reality with a No-code Global Indoor Navigation Platform AR glass Integration Pushes Forward ARway's Disruption of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market (IPIN).

Arway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is disrupting the Augmented Reality (AR) Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon augmented reality experience platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is pleased to announce it has begun integration development with Microsoft HoloLens, and expects to complete the integration within the next 60-days. This is the second glasses integration announcement from ARway, after announcing the Magic Leap integration earlier this week, pushing forward ARway's disruption of the $44 billion Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market (IPIN) and expanding the platform's reach into large enterprise accounts

Nextech3D.ai Achieves Major Generative AI Breakthrough in Text to 3D Material Generation

Nextech3D.ai Achieves Major Generative AI Breakthrough in Text to 3D Material Generation

Generative AI is now giving Nextech3D.ai a Competitive Edge in 3D Model making for the $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the Company has launched breakthrough generative AI technology that facilitates the generation of 3D materials from text prompts. This breakthrough in text to 3D material creation is key in driving the company forward in its quest to be the dominant 3D model supplier for the ecommerce industry. The 3D models for ecommerce TAM are estimated to be worth $100 billion over the next decade

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Closing of Second Tranche to Fully Complete its $4,128,700 Offering

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (" Nanalysis " or the " Company ", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1) is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated April 21, 2023 April 26, 2023 and May 1, 2023 it has successfully closed the second and final tranche (the " Second Tranche ") of its $4,128,700 non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ").

Under the Second Tranche, the Company has issued a total of ‎3,142,500‎ units (" Units ") ‎at a price of $0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of ‎$1,885,50‎0. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.80 per Common Share (the " Warrant Exercise Price ") at any time up to 4:00 p.m. ( Calgary time) on or before the date that is one year following the closing date of the Offering. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for working capital purposes.

In connection with the Second Tranche, finders acting in connection with the Offering received fees in the aggregate amount of ‎‎$45,640.

Five directors participated in the placement for a total of ‎approximately ‎$209,400. A portion of the Offering constituted a related party ‎transaction within the ‎meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument ‎‎61-101 (" MI 61-‎‎101 ") as certain insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 349,000 ‎Units pursuant ‎to the Second Tranche. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the ‎valuation and minority ‎shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections ‎‎5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI ‎‎61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by insiders does not exceed ‎‎25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as ‎determined in accordance with MI 61-101. ‎The Company did not file a material change report ‎in respect of the related party transaction at ‎least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the ‎circumstances in order to complete ‎the Offering in an expeditious manner.‎

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will not be able to be traded in Canada , or ‎‎through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, for a period of four months and one day ‎‎from the date of closing.‎ The Offering is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.‎

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis' business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020 Nanalysis announced the launch of its100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis' devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

In 2022 the Company acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (KPrime), a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Additionally in 2022, the Company acquired a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law relating to the use of net proceeds of the Offering, regulatory approval for the Offering and  statements relating to the final TSX Venture Exchange approval and other matters ‎ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. ‎

All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-scientific-corp-announces-closing-of-second-tranche-to-fully-complete-its-4-128-700-offering-301815030.html

ARway.ai Approved and Now Trading On The OTCQB Exchange

ARway.ai Approved and Now Trading On The OTCQB Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 3 , 2023 / Arway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is disrupting the Augmented Reality (AR) Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon augmented reality experience platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is pleased to announce that its common shares are now available for trading in the USA on the OTCQB Venture Market under the stock symbol: ARWYF.

Uplifting to the OTCQB Venture Market requires the Company to meet higher financial standards and disclosure requirements. Investors should have full confidence as the uplift indicates that the Company has achieved a certain level of financial and operational success and is committed to maintaining transparency and good governance practices.

×