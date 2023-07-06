PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Cleantech Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Letter of Intent for Collaborative Energy Project Development

Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Letter of Intent for Collaborative Energy Project Development

Cleantech Power Corp. ( NEO: PWWR ) ( OTCQB: PWWRF ) ( Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into  has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (" LOI ") with PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (OTC: MOTND), a leading provider of on-site hydrogen fueling stations, to explore a collaborative energy project development. Both companies aim to leverage their respective expertise in the cleantech industry to advance the adoption of low carbon intensity clean hydrogen and renewable energy solutions. Under the terms of the LOI, both parties will use their best commercial efforts to negotiate a definitive agreement within one hundred eighty (180) days, setting out the terms and conditions of the collaboration (a " Potential Transaction "). The Company does not anticipate issuing any securities in connection with a Potential Transaction unless the FTFCTO (as defined below) has been lifted by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " BCSC ").

Under the LOI, PWWR and PowerTap intend to assess project opportunities on a case-by-case basis, with the possibility of entering into a collaboration through the formation of a special purpose entity, or pursuing other non-exclusive arrangements outlined in a definitive agreement. The collaboration seeks to enhance both companies' value propositions with customers by combining PowerTap's hydrogen fueling technology with PWWR's fuel cells and power development projects.

"The collaboration between Cleantech Power Corp. and PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. represents a significant step towards accelerating the development of clean hydrogen infrastructure in North America," said Frank Carnevale, CEO of Cleantech Power Corp. "By delivering hydrogen to customers' sites, we bridge the divide that enables hydrogen to be used on our Combined Heat and Power ("CHP") systems and other proprietary technology."

Salim Rahemtulla, CEO of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., stated, "We are excited about the opportunity to integrate Cleantech Power Corp.'s assets into our product stack. This collaboration will enable us to deliver affordable renewable energy in the form of hydrogen and power at our various projects, furthering our commitment to sustainable energy solutions."

Corporate Update

As announced on June 2, 2023 , the Company is currently subject to a Failure to File Cease Trade Order (the " FTFCTO "). The FTFCTO will remain in effect until the receipt by the BCSC of all filings the Company is required to make under British Columbia securities law, including the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the related management discussion and analysis, as well as the requisite CFO and CEO certifications (the " Required Documents "). The Company is working with its auditors to complete the Required Documentation.

Further, as announced on April 4, 2023 , PWWR is currently working towards securing certain of Fuel Cell assets (the " Fuel Cell Assets ") which are currently under administration by a Belgian bankruptcy trustee.

2023 Priorities

On March 6, 2023, the Company announced 2023 Priorities, and the ability to deliver hydrogen more immediately to potential customers in North America, greatly enhances PWWR's ability to market long term renewable CHP projects for customers.

PWWR will utilize this opportunity to further enhance funding opportunities with low to no carbon power solutions as well as approaching existing sales prospects with the need for long-term baseload affordable renewable and reliable power.

ABOUT POWERTAP HYDROGEN CAPITAL CORP.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. ("PowerTap"), is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. PowerTap's patented solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now commercializing its third-generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure.
www.PowerTapcapital.com
www.PowerTapfuels.com

CLEANTECH POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

PWWR is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future-forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

PWWR is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at www.cleantechpower.ca and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube . Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange " OTCQB " under the symbol " PWWRF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " E43 " and " WKN A3EEHV ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@cleantechpower.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the LOI, the Potential Transaction, the FTFCTO and the Fuel Cell Assets and expectations relating therewith and statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy .

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cleantech Power Corp.PWWR:AQLNEO:PWWREmerging Tech Investing
PWWR:AQL
The Conversation (0)
Cleantech Power Corp.

Cleantech Power Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. and Cleantech Power Corp. Enter Into Letter of Intent for Collaborative Energy Project Development

PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. and Cleantech Power Corp. Enter Into Letter of Intent for Collaborative Energy Project Development

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (OTC: MOTND) ("PowerTap" or the "Company" or "MOVE") PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, a leading provider of on-site hydrogen fueling stations, has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (" LOI ") with Cleantech Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (" PWWR ") to explore a collaborative energy project development. Both companies aim to leverage their respective expertise in the cleantech industry to advance the adoption of low carbon intensity clean hydrogen and renewable energy solutions. Under the terms of the LOI, both parties will use best commercial efforts to negotiate a definitive agreement within one hundred eighty (180) days, setting out the terms and conditions of the collaboration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Update on Failure to File Cease Trade Order

Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Update on Failure to File Cease Trade Order

Cleantech Power Corp. (formerly, Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.) (the "Company" or "Cleantech") (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: PWWRF) (Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV), announces that further to its press release dated May 15, 2023, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has issued a failure to file cease trade order against the Company ("FTFCTO") which orders that general trading, whether direct or indirect, by any person, of the securities of the Company cease, which includes trading of the shares of the Company on the NEO Exchange. The Company is diligently working with its auditors to conclude the filings at the earliest possible time.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT - Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Combined Heat and Power Assets

REPEAT - Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Combined Heat and Power Assets

Cleantech Power Corp. ( NEO: PWWR ) ( OTCQB: PWWRF ) ( Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " Letter of Intent ") with an arm's length third party to acquire, directly and indirectly, certain operating combined heat and power and other assets (the " CHP Assets ") located in North America (the " Potential Transaction ").

Pursuant to the Letter of Intent, the Company may acquire the CHP Assets by making two payments. The first payment relates to CHP Assets which are past commercial operation and will consist of a payment of approx. $7.5 million (the " COD Payment "). The COD Payment will be made on close of the Potential Transaction. The second payment relates to CHP Assets which are currently not past their commercial operation date and will consist of a payment of approx. $5 million (the " Non-COD Payment " and, collectively with the COD Payment, the " Aggregate Payment Amount "). The Non-COD Payment will be made in the sole-discretion of the Company. The Company believes that if consummated, the transactions contemplated in the Letter of Intent have the potential to provide the Company with approximately $1.5 million annual cash flow. Certain of the projects associated with the CHP Assets are subject to contract terms between 15 to 20 years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Update on Status of MCTO and Correction on Warrant Amendments

Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Update on Status of MCTO and Correction on Warrant Amendments

Cleantech Power Corp. (formerly, Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.) (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: PWWRF) (Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV), is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on April 3, 2023 (the " MCTO ") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Order (" NP 12-203 "). On April 3, 2023, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the " Annual Filings ") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the " Default Announcement ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Combined Heat and Power Assets

Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Combined Heat and Power Assets

Cleantech Power Corp. ( NEO: PWWR ) ( OTCQB: PWWRF ) ( Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " Letter of Intent ") with an arm's length third party to acquire, directly and indirectly, certain operating combined heat and power and other assets (the " CHP Assets ") located in North America (the " Potential Transaction ").

Pursuant to the Letter of Intent, the Company may acquire the CHP Assets by making two payments. The first payment relates to CHP Assets which are past commercial operation and will consist of a payment of approx. $7.5 million (the " COD Payment "). The COD Payment will be made on close of the Potential Transaction. The second payment relates to CHP Assets which are currently not past their commercial operation date and will consist of a payment of approx. $5 million (the " Non-COD Payment " and, collectively with the COD Payment, the " Aggregate Payment Amount "). The Non-COD Payment will be made in the sole-discretion of the Company. The Company believes that if consummated, the transactions contemplated in the Letter of Intent have the potential to provide the Company with approximately $1.5 million annual cash flow. Certain of the projects associated with the CHP Assets are subject to contract terms between 15 to 20 years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai - the Generative AI CAD-3D Model SaaS Studio Begins Trading in the USA Under the Stock Symbol: TGGLF

Toggle3D.ai - the Generative AI CAD-3D Model SaaS Studio Begins Trading in the USA Under the Stock Symbol: TGGLF

The Company also announces the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5 , 2023 / Toggle3D.ai(the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models is pleased to announce that its common shares are now available for trading in the USA on the OTC Pink Sheets Open Market under the stock symbol: TGGLF.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Enters into New Credit Facility with ATB Financial

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company" or "Nanalysis", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a commitment letter with ATB Financial (the "Credit Agreement").  Under the Credit Agreement, ATB Financial has made available to the Company a senior secured term loan in the principal amount of up to $10 million and a senior secured revolving operating line in the principal amount of up to $5 million (the "Credit Facilities"), for total borrowings of up to $15 million .  Furthermore, with ATB Financial's approval, the Company could obtain up to an additional $5 million incremental term loan.  The new Credit Facilities are expected to provide improved financial flexibility to help the Company manage its operations, implementation of contracts, and future growth.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Nano One Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

nano one® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) (the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the " Meeting

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Annual General Meeting Update

Nano One Annual General Meeting Update

nano one® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) (the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, wishes to advise shareholders that the dial-in details for the annual general meeting of shareholders being held today at 1:30pm Pacific time (the "Meeting") have been updated

Shareholders can attend the meeting by dialing:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces New 3D Model Deals Continuing to Drive Its Growth, As Company Surpasses 37,700 3D Models Produced

Nextech3D.ai Announces New 3D Model Deals Continuing to Drive Its Growth, As Company Surpasses 37,700 3D Models Produced

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair Replacing Jeff Dawley

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a number of exciting new deals and renewals for its 3D modeling business, "ARitize3D'' which is continuing to drive its growth. Also, the Company is pleased to announce that it has surpassed over 37,700 3D models delivered to its customers in various e-commerce industries and sees significant growth potential ahead as hundreds of millions of products go 3D as merchants are pivoting from 2D flat photos to 3D experiences in the e-commerce marketplace

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold: Colombia's Next Significant Gold Exploration Company

Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Related News

Gold Investing

Quimbaya Gold: Colombia's Next Significant Gold Exploration Company

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Gold Investing

Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Announces Completion of 2.6MW Solar Farm at Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the IBW Project

Gold Investing

White Gold Corp. Commences Diamond Drilling at the Betty Ford target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

×