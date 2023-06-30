Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Canadian Filing Extension

PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. and Cleantech Power Corp. Enter Into Letter of Intent for Collaborative Energy Project Development

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (OTC: MOTND) ("PowerTap" or the "Company" or "MOVE") PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, a leading provider of on-site hydrogen fueling stations, has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (" LOI ") with Cleantech Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (" PWWR ") to explore a collaborative energy project development. Both companies aim to leverage their respective expertise in the cleantech industry to advance the adoption of low carbon intensity clean hydrogen and renewable energy solutions. Under the terms of the LOI, both parties will use best commercial efforts to negotiate a definitive agreement within one hundred eighty (180) days, setting out the terms and conditions of the collaboration.

Under the LOI, PWWR and PowerTap intend to assess project opportunities on a case-by-case basis, with the possibility of entering into a collaboration through the formation of a special purpose entity, or pursuing other non-exclusive arrangements outlined in a definitive agreement. The collaboration seeks to enhance both companies' value propositions with customers by combining PowerTap's hydrogen fueling technology with PWWR's fuel cells and power development projects.

"The collaboration between Cleantech Power Corp. and PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. represents a significant step towards accelerating the development of clean hydrogen infrastructure in North America," said Frank Carnevale, CEO of Cleantech Power Corp. "By delivering hydrogen to customers' sites, we bridge the divide that enables hydrogen to be used on our Combined Heat and Power ("CHP") systems and out other proprietary technology."

Salim Rahemtulla, CEO of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., stated, "We are excited about the opportunity to integrate Cleantech Power Corp.'s assets into our product stack. This collaboration will enable us to deliver affordable renewable energy in the form of hydrogen and power at our various projects, furthering our commitment to sustainable energy solutions."

ABOUT POWERTAP HYDROGEN CAPITAL CORP.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. ("PowerTap"), is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. PowerTap's patented solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now commercializing its third-generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure.
www.PowerTapcapital.com
www.PowerTapfuels.com

PowerTap Hydrogen common shares are listed on the NEO Exchange. Please visit the company's profile on the NEO Exchange website at https://www.neo.inc/en/live/security-activity/MOVE#!/market-depth

PowerTap Contact:
Raghu Kilambi raghu@hydrogenfueling.co
+1 (949) 284-7060

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of PowerTap. Some assumptions include, without limitation, the development of hydrogen powered vehicles by vehicle makers, the adoption of hydrogen powered vehicles by the market, legislation and regulations favoring the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source, the qualification for carbon credits (including the availability of credits, benefits, emission reductions, offsets and allowances, howsoever entitled, attributable to the production, combustion or other use of biogas), the availability of sufficient RNG feedstock the Company's ability to build out its planned hydrogen fueling station network, and the Company's ability to raise sufficient funds to fund its business plan. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved.

Although PowerTap believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because PowerTap can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks.

This press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things, a potential collaboration with Cleantech Power Corp. Forward- looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations, and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.


