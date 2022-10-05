Lithium Investing News

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2022 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold its conference call to discuss third-quarter 2022 results on Thursday, November 3, at 9:00 a.m. ET . This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com , via the webcast link below or by phone at the following numbers:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION (Public):
Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062
Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575
United States : 1 844 200 6205
United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544
All other locations: +1 929 526 1599
Participant Access code: 527598
*Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator. Please include this when sending details to participants.

Webcast Details
Event Title: Q3 2022 Albemarle Corporation Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: November 3, 2022
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL (Public):
For inclusion in your invitations to webcast attendees.
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/735285311

To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller is anticipating asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.

An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following numbers (for 7 days):

Accessing the telephone replay
A recording will be available until Thursday, November 10, 2022
UK (Local): 0204 525 0658
US (Local): 1 929 458 6194
US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403
Canada : 1 226 828 7578
All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code: 900408

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-third-quarter-2022-earnings-results-on-wednesday-november-2-2022-301640222.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AlbemarleALBLithium Investing
ALB
copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Keep reading...Show less
Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:CBII

CB2 Insights Selected by Vireo Health to Support Medical Cannabis Clinical Trial

Highlights:

  • CB2 chosen to advance application with the US FDA for study on safety and efficacy of cannabis-based topical treatments by leading multistate operator, Vireo.
  • Project marks the start of the clinical trial process for Vireo’s topical creams, lotions and gels to be used by patients for pain management.
  • Company will develop full protocols and manage Investigational New Drug (IND) application on behalf of Vireo and will work with the FDA towards approvals.
  • Vireo will also be licensing the Company’s Sail technology platform for full data collection to ensure structured, clean data availability when required.

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII, OTCQB:CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing real-world evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, today announced it has partnered with Licensed Producer, Vireo Health International Inc. (“Vireo”) (CNSX:VREO, OTCQX:VREOF), to advance the proof of safety and efficacy for cannabinoid therapy as it relates to metered-dosing for patients with ailments in which cannabis-based medicine is believed to support. CB2 will oversee the protocol development and Investigational New Drug (IND) Application directly with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The successful completion will position Vireo for industry leadership when it comes to cannabis-based topical medication used to treat pain. Vireo will also license the Company’s Sail technology platform for full data collection and management.

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources

Results Confirm Significant Colina West Lithium Discovery 18.71m @ 1.32% Li2o And Ultra High-Grade Intersections From Colina Resource Drilling

further High-Grade Intersections From Colina Resource Drilling8.45m @ 3.57% Li2o Including 4.17m @ 5.79% Li2o

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm the discovery of a new lithium mineralised zone, some 500m west of the Colina prospect, and also provides an update on the program of resource definition drilling and other studies currently ongoing at the Company’s 100% owned high-grade Colina Lithium Prospect (“Colina”) (Appendix 1 and Figure 1).
Keep reading...Show less
Allkem - Mt Cattlin Resource Drilling Update

Allkem - Mt Cattlin Resource Drilling Update

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE the Company ) is pleased to provide an update on the resource extension drilling program currently underway at its Mt Cattlin spodumene operation in Western Australia.

The drilling program consists of three phases as described below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

Cancet Exploration And Drilling Update: More Strong Results As Rigs Head To Site

Perth-based lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration and drilling progress at its flagship Cancet project in Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
roller coaster silhouette against a sunset, with coaster car ascending

Battery Metals Price Volatility — Is it Here to Stay?

Battery metals have been on the rise since 2021, but volatility has been the main trend in these markets, with some experiencing pullbacks and rebounds throughout 2022.

Lithium hit all time highs last year, cobalt doubled in price and nickel reached a historical level surpassing the US$100,000 per metric ton mark earlier in 2022.

But the second quarter of the year saw battery metals take a pause in their rally, with nickel and cobalt retreating and lithium stabilizing.

Keep reading...Show less
people stacking wooden blocks cooperatively

Rio Tinto Looking to Build Larger, Diversified Lithium Portfolio

Mining giant Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO,NYSE:RIO) is set to build a larger and diversified battery metals portfolio as carmakers continue to scramble to secure long-term supplies of key metals needed for the energy transition.

“With every project in the world that's projected to come on, we'll still be short by 50 percent of the amount of lithium that's required to build the electric vehicles,” Sinead Kaufman, chief executive of minerals at Rio Tinto, said at a conference in Perth last week.

“The battery materials division in Rio has really been dedicated to trying to build, at scale, a portfolio of mining assets across lithium, but also of other critical minerals and battery materials,” she added.

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources

Appointment Of Leading Lithium Director To Latin Resources Board

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Peter Oliver as Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×