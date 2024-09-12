Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

Atlantic Lithium receives key environmental approval in the permitting process for its Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) has granted an environmental permit (“EPA permit”) in respect of the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (the “Project”).

The grant of the EPA permit serves as the EPA’s approval for the Company’s proposed activities at the Project, as detailed in the Company’s Mine and Process Environment Impact Statement (“EIS”), and, therefore, represents an important landmark in the permitting process for the advancement of the Project.

The final EIS submission incorporated feedback from the EPA, both with regards to the draft EIS (submitted in May 2024) and queries raised by members of the Project’s affected communities in the two public hearings held by the EPA in two of the Project’s local affected communities (Ewoyaa and Krofu) in February and June 2024, respectively. Both public hearings were well-attended and highlighted the exceptionally strong local support for the Project.

Neil Herbert, Atlantic Lithium’s Executive Chairman, commented:

“The grant of the EPA permit marks a major step towards the construction of Ghana’s first lithium mine and follows a collaborative engagement process with the EPA and the residents of Project’s catchment area to ensure their alignment with the Company’s proposed activities at Ewoyaa.

“This approval is a testament to Atlantic Lithium’s commitment to acting as a responsible custodian of the land on which we operate, which we consider to be imperative to the long-term success of the Project. We are delighted to have full backing from the EPA and our local stakeholders. We would like to express our gratitude to the EPA for their direction throughout the permitting process, which has enabled the advancement of the Project at pace.

“We look forward to updating the market on the completion of the remaining steps ahead of us, which will see Ewoyaa achieve shovel-readiness.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

