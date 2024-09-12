Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

Project Funding
The development of the project is co-funded under an agreement with NASDAQ and ASX-listed Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL), with Piedmont expected to fund c. 70 percent of the US$185 million total development expenditure indicated by the DFS.
In accordance with the agreement, Piedmont has completed funding of US$25 million towards studies and exploration, and will sole fund an initial US$70 million, plus 50 percent of costs thereafter (shared 50:50 between Atlantic Lithium and Piedmont), towards the total development expenditure for the project, as indicated by the DFS.
In return, Piedmont will receive 50 percent of the spodumene concentrate produced at Ewoyaa, providing a route to consumers through several major battery manufacturers, including Tesla.
The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Ghana’s minerals sovereign wealth fund, has also agreed to invest a total of US$32.9 million in the company and at the project-level to expedite the development of the project.
Representing the first part of the Strategic Investment, MIIF completed a Subscription for US$5 million Atlantic Lithium shares in January 2024, to become a major strategic shareholder in the company.
Representing the second part of the Strategic Investment, MIIF has agreed to invest, subject to the company reaching a binding agreement with MIIF, US$27.9 million in the company's Ghanaian subsidiaries to acquire a 6 percent contributing interest in the project. The US$27.9 million project-level investment and the contributing interest are expected to take the form of funding for development, exploration and studies expenditure to support the advancement of the project.
In addition, Atlantic Lithium is in the final stages of a competitive offtake partnering process to secure funding for a portion of the remaining 50 percent available feedstock from Ewoyaa.
The objective of the process is to attract funding offers to sufficiently cover the Company's allocation of development expenditure for the Project, to expedite and de-risk the development of the Project, realise attractive terms for any offtake contracted and secure a well-credentialled partner that will support the company's and Ghana's objectives of supplying lithium into the global electric vehicle market.
The company has indicated its preferred terms of up to 500,000 tons of spodumene concentrate to be contracted over a 3- to 5-year period, using a favourable market-based pricing mechanism, for a consideration of up to US$100 million in the form of a pre-payment arrangement, which is expected to sufficiently cover the company’s allocation of development expenditure.
Management Team
Neil Herbert - Executive Chairman
Neil Herbert is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and has over 30 years of experience in finance. He has been involved in growing mining and oil and gas companies, both as an executive and as an investor, for over 25 years.
Until May 2013, he was co-chairman and managing director of AIM-quoted Polo Resources, a natural resources investment company. Prior to this, Herbert was a director of resource investment company Galahad Gold, after which he became finance director of its most successful investment, the start-up uranium company UraMin, from 2005 to 2007. During this period, he worked to float the company on AIM and the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2006, raise US$400 million in equity financing and negotiate the sale of the group for US$2.5 billion.
Herbert has held board positions at a number of resource companies where he has been involved in managing numerous acquisitions, disposals, stock market listings and fundraisings. He holds a joint honours degree in economics and economic history from the University of Leicester.
Keith Muller - Chief Executive Officer
Keith Muller is a mining engineer with over 20 years of operational and leadership experience across domestic and international mining, including in the lithium sector. He has a strong operational background in hard rock lithium mining and processing, particularly in DMS spodumene processing.
Before joining Atlantic Lithium, he held roles as both a business leader and general manager at Allkem, where he worked on the Mt Cattlin lithium mine in Western Australia and, prior to that, Muller served as operations manager and senior mining engineer at Simec.
Muller holds a Master of Mining Engineering from the University of New South Wales and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Pretoria. He is also a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Board of Professional Engineers of Queensland, and the Engineering Council of South Africa.
Amanda Harsas - Finance Director and Company Secretary
Amanda Harsas is a senior finance executive with a demonstrable track record and over 25 years’ experience in strategic finance, business transformation, commercial finance, customer and supplier negotiations and capital management. Prior to joining Atlantic Lithium, she worked in several sectors, including healthcare, insurance, retail and professional services, across Asia, Europe and the U.S. Harsas holds a Bachelor of Business from the University of Technology, Sydney and is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Kieran Daly - Non-executive Director
Kieran Daly is the executive of Growth and Strategic Development at Assore. He holds a BSc Mining Engineering from Camborne School of Mines (1991) and an MBA from Wits Business School (2001) and worked in investment banking/equity research for more than 10 years at UBS, Macquarie and Investec, prior to joining Assore in 2018.
Daly spent the first 15 years of his mining career at Anglo American’s coal division (Anglo Coal) in a number of international roles including operations, sales and marketing, strategy and business development. Among his key roles were leading and developing Anglo Coal's marketing efforts in Asia and to steel industry customers globally. He was also the Global Head of Strategy for Anglo Coal immediately prior to leaving Anglo in 2007.
Christelle Van Der Merwe - Non-executive Director
Christelle Van Der Merwe is a mining geologist responsible for the mining-related geology and resources of Assore’s subsidiary companies (comprising the pyrophyllite and chromite mines) and is also concerned with the company's iron and manganese mines. She has been the Assore group geologist since 2013 and is involved with the strategic and resource investment decisions of the company. Van Der Merwe is a member of SACNASP and the GSSA.
Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng - Non-executive Director
Edward Koranteng is a lawyer and an experienced corporate and investment banker with over 23 years of experience. He has served as the chief executive officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Ghana’s sovereign minerals wealth fund, since 2021.
Prior to joining MIIF, Koranteng held the role of Business Head for East, Central and Southern Africa for Ghana International Bank plc ("GHIB"), where he was responsible for GHIB's energy and mining portfolio. He also worked with the Chase Bank Group (Kenya), now SBM Bank of Mauritius, as group head for energy, oil, gas and mining. Koranteng currently sits on the boards of Asante Gold Corporation, MIIF and Glico General Insurance Ltd.
Koranteng holds a BA (Hons) from the University of Ghana, a Master of Laws in International Banking and Finance from the University of Leeds in the UK, a Postgraduate Diploma from BPP Law School in the UK and the Ghana School of Law. He has practiced as a barrister in both the UK and Ghana and holds various executive and postgraduate certifications, including in oil, gas and mining from the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford in the UK.
Jonathan Henry - Independent Non-executive Director
Jonathan Henry is an experienced Non-Executive Director, having held various leadership and board roles for nearly two decades. Henry has significant expertise working across capital markets, business development, project financing, key stakeholder engagement, and the reporting and implementation of ESG-focused initiatives. Henry has a wealth of experience projects towards production and commercialisation to deliver shareholder value.
Henry also serves as non-executive chair of Toronto Venture Exchange-listed (TSX-V) Giyani Metals Corporation, a battery development company advancing its portfolio of manganese oxide projects in Botswana, having previously held the role of executive chair. His previous roles include as executive chair and non-executive director at Ormonde Mining plc, non-executive director at Ashanti Gold Corporation, president, director and chief executive officer at Gabriel Resources Limited and various roles, including chief executive officer and managing director, at Avocet Mining PLC. He holds a BA (Hons) in Natural Sciences from Trinity College, Dublin.
Michael Bourguignon – Head of Capital Projects
Michael Bourguignon is a distinguished project management professional with a rich history of leading significant initiatives in the mining and energy sectors. Most recently, he served as the COO at Evolution Energy Minerals in Tanzania, where he managed the optimisation and update of the Definitive Feasibility Study, managed the Front-End Engineering Design package, and oversaw the completion of the Relocation Action Plan and other community-related works.
Prior to this, Bourguignon worked with Rio Tinto in Australia as a consulting construction manager, as well as Glencore’s Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia, where he was the project director for the Mopani Synclinorium Concentrator, and Syrah’s Balama Graphite Mine in Mozambique, where he was project director. He has also previously worked in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire with Perseus Mining.
Bourguignon holds an MBA from Murdoch University and is a member of the Australian Institute of Project Management.
Andrew Henry – General Manager, Commercial and Finance
Andrew Henry is an accomplished General Manager with over a decade’s experience in the operational mining sector, specialising in strategy, planning and analysis, contracts, large-scale project development and site operations.
Before joining Atlantic Lithium, Henry held the role of commercial manager at global lithium chemicals company Allkem and, prior to that, he spent over four years with major gold mining company Newcrest Mining.
Henry holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of South Australia and is a member of CPA Australia.
Ahmed-Salim Adam – General Manager, Operations
Ahmed-Salim Adam is an experienced mining general manager with over 15 years of experience leading various large-scale projects in Ghana across all stages of mine development, production, and closure, with a focus on safety and sustainability.
Adam has previously held a number of leadership roles, including as senior consultant of Metallurgy at GEOMAN Consult Ltd, as a director for FGR Bogoso Prestea Ltd’s Refractory Project and as general manager at Golden Star Resources Ltd.
He holds a MPhil Minerals Engineering and a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Mineral Engineering, both from the University of Mines and Technology, Ghana. He is also a member of The Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3) in the United Kingdom and the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) in Australia.
Simone Horsfall - General Manager, People
Simone Horsfall joins Atlantic Lithium as General Manager, People with over 25 years of experience working across a broad range of industries, with a focus on the mining sector. Previously, Horsfall spent over a decade at AngloGold Ashanti Australia as human resources manager and, more recently, at 29Metals as group manager of human resources.
Horsfall holds a diploma in Human Resource Management, a university certificate in Psychology from Edith Cowan University, Sydney, and a post-graduate diploma in Human Resources from Deakin University.
Belinda Gethin – General Manager, Corporate Finance and Company Secretary
Belinda assumed the role of general manager, corporate - finance and company secretary in January 2024, having initially joined the company as financial reporting manager in June 2023. To her role at Atlantic Lithium, Gethin brings a wealth of experience in all aspects of statutory, financial and corporate reporting, including the preparation of financial statements and accounting for complex transactions. Before joining Atlantic Lithium, Gethin worked as the chief financial officer for Lumus Imaging and, prior to that, as the group reporting manager at Healius. Gethin is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from UNSW in Sydney, Australia.
Iwan Williams – General Manager, Exploration
Iwan Williams is an exploration geologist with over 20 years' experience across a broad range of commodities, principally iron ore, manganese, gold, copper (porphyry and sed. hosted), PGE's, nickel and other base metals, as well as chromitite, phosphates, coal and diamond.
Williams has extensive southern and west African experience and has worked in Central and South America. His experience includes all aspects of exploration management, project generation, opportunity reviews, due diligence and mine geology. He has extensive studies experience having participated in the delivery of multiple project studies including resource, mine design criteria, baseline environmental and social studies and metallurgical test-work programmes. He is very familiar with working in Africa having spent 23 years of his 28-year geological career in Africa. Williams is a graduate of the University of Liverpool.
Abdul Razak – Exploration Manager, Ghana
Abdul Razak has extensive exploration, resource evaluation and project management experience throughout West Africa with a strong focus on data-rich environments. He has extensive gold experience having worked throughout Ghana with AngloGold Ashanti, Goldfields Ghana, Perseus and Golden Star, as well as international exploration and resource evaluation experience in Burkina Faso, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Guinea.
Razak is an integral member of the team, managing all site activities including drilling, laboratory, local teams, geotech and hydro, community consultations and stakeholder engagements and was instrumental in establishment of the current development team and defining Ghana’s maiden lithium resource estimate.