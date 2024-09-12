Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - September 12, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drilling program is commencing on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.  This strategic land package, covering approximately 2,300 acres (930 ha), directly adjoins the western portion of lithium producer Albemarle's (NYSE: ALB) evaporation ponds and is nearby Century Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQB: CYDVF) proposed 5,430-acre Angel Island Lithium Mine.  The Company plans to drill several exploration holes to maximum depths of 1500 ft. in several strategic locations on the property during the month of September.

Mr. Tim Fernback, Company President and CEO comments "Even though lithium commodity prices are much lower from their earlier highs, the Clayton Valley area is booming again for lithium clay exploration and development.  Our Clayton Valley Lithium Project is situated near Albemarle Corporation's (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak Mine which is North America's only producing lithium brine mining operation.  Our property is located immediately to the west of this existing lithium production facility. Additionally, our lithium property is near Century Lithium's (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQB: CYDVF) Angel Island lithium project, which recently released a Positive Feasibility Study detailing a 40-year mine life and an after-tax NPV8 of $3.01 billion .  With our current exploration program in place, we will be able to lay the groundwork for a more significant exploration program budget and program in the future.  We are excited about this opportunity in Nevada for our lithium clay project."

Mr. Fernback continues "The reverse circulation drilling program is expected to continue until  early October.  The Company should be able to immediately to identify the various clay and sediment layers and locations of water zones down to the older underlying basement rocks.  Maximum estimated depths for these holes are 1500 feet.  Samples for assay will include drill cuttings and collected water.

At the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, t he reverse circulation drilling program will be performed by experienced mining contractor, Envirotech Drilling LLC and supervised by Rangefront Geological ("Rangefront") and our Company Qualified Person Steven McMillin P.G.

Proposed Drill Locations (Clayton Valley Lithium Project)


Click Image To View Full Size


Click Image To View Full Size

Mr. Steven McMillin P.G. comments "A major northeast fault interpreted from gravity bisects the claim block and is best apparent in the 500m slice even though the slice is below the basin floor. This suggests that the fault may be a fluid conduit at depth.  Three drill holes in the south were selected by our team based on the combination of geophysics data and soil sample data that point to possible lithium accumulation within claystone and brine. The hole located at the north of the property has no significant soil signature as it is buried by alluvium, but it has a low-resistivity anomaly with a significant depth extent. A claystone dominant host for lithium is hypothesized at this location.

About Rangefront Geological

Elko Nevada-based Rangefront Geological has combined in-depth expertise with cutting-edge technology to provide mining consulting services, contract labor, field crew services, and vehicular support to the mining industry.  With services available across North America, Rangefront works closely with its clients to provide high-quality mineral exploration services.

Qualified Person

Mr. Steven McMillin, P.G. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained within this news release.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

  www.gridbatterymetals.com .

About Texas Springs Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation. A Phase 1 exploration program at the Texas Springs Property (Fall 2023) yielded average lithium grades of 2010 ppm, applying a 1,000 ppm cut-off, and up to  5,610 ppm Lithium .

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF) and comprised of 725 mineral claims.  Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023 ).  More recent results have shown higher grade lithium up to 8070 ppm on this property after initial drilling (Press release September 12, 2023 ). Our exploration results are on-trend with these results.

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 930 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@gridbatterymetals.com

Phone: 604- 428-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. It should be noted that results from any adjacent property(s) are not an indication of what may be found on the Company's property(s).

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Metals
Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL)

Grid Battery Metals


Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Copper Project in Northern Central British Columbia

Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Copper Project in Northern Central British Columbia

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce the expansion of our exploration land holdings with the inclusion of a new Copper Property, located in Northern British Columbia

The Company has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated August 26, 2024 (the "Agreement"), with AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. ("AC/DC"), to a acquire a 100% interest in 17 mineral claims comprising 27,525.24 hectares located in North Central British Columbia. The region is host to numerous operating mines, good infrastructure including experienced exploration and supporting services (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is a "related party" transaction and is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery-Engages i2i Marketing Group, LLC for Marketing Program

Grid Battery-Engages i2i Marketing Group, LLC for Marketing Program

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce that it has engaged i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i") of Key West Florida, and has entered into a Marketing Agreement dated August 15, 2024, whereby i2i will provide a marketing and media distribution for an initial term of four months commencing upon TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval for a fee of US$600,000

Upon Exchange approval, the Company will pay i2i an initial deposit of US$150,000 to write and design the creative for an advertising campaign. The US$150,000 will offset the payments required for the initial medial distribution budget.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Grid Announces Appointment of New Director and Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to provide Media Services

Grid Announces Appointment of New Director and Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 9, 2024 Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid ") (TSXV: CELL) (OTCQB: EVKRF)(FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Solange Khan as a director of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Former Grid Subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Former Grid Subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

July 9, 2024 Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid ") (TSXV: CELL) (OTCQB: EVKRF)(FRA: NMK2 ) announces that further to its news release dated June 17, 2024 the Company's former subsidiary, ACDC Battery Metals Inc. ("ACDC") has closed a non-brokered private placement financing offering of 40,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of CAD$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$2,000,000 .  Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.05 per share for a period of five years from closing, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Prepares for its Third Phase of the 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Prepares for its Third Phase of the 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) announces its results from its second phase of exploration and its plans for the third phase of its springsummer exploration program at its Clayton Valley Lithium Property near Silver Peak, Nevada, which includes a four-hole drill program planned for September 2024

At the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, the infill soil sampling exploration work performed by Rangefront Geological ("Rangefront") and supervised by Rangefront Geologist / Company Qualified Person Steven McMillin P.G., has now been completed and results have come back from the assay lab.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Los Andes Copper Notes Recently Reported Share Sales by Resource Capital Fund

Los Andes Copper Notes Recently Reported Share Sales by Resource Capital Fund

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces today information which came to the attention of the Company yesterday concerning its second-largest shareholder, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. ("RCF") and which has been the subject of inquiries from a number of shareholders.

Based on insider reports filed by RCF on September 10, 2024, the Company has learned that RCF sold common shares of the Company ("Los Andes Shares") from its holdings over 19 trading days between July 23, 2024 and September 9, 2024. The Company understands that, prior to these share sales, RCF held a direct interest in the Company of approximately 13.6%, and also an indirect beneficial ownership in Los Andes Shares through its equity interest in the Company's largest shareholder, Turnbrook Mining Limited, of approximately 9%.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

Prismo Metals Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF) announces that, pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan, it has granted a total of 1,275,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company and 200,000 Options to certain consultants of the Company. The Options are each exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.205 for a period of five years. The Options will vest over one year, with one-third of the Options vesting every three months

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bold Ventures Acquires 100% Ownership of Traxxin Gold Project and Stakes More Ground

Bold Ventures Acquires 100% Ownership of Traxxin Gold Project and Stakes More Ground

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has made the final cash payment of $40,000 to complete the Traxxin Gold Project (the "Project") option agreement. All requirements of the option agreement have now been fulfilled by Bold to acquire 100% working interest in the Project. The Project is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the vendor. The Company can purchase a 1% NSR for the payment of $1 million and has the right of first refusal with respect to the remaining 1% NSR

The Company reports that it recently staked 34 single-cell claims adjoining the Traxxin Property to the northeast in order to cover northeast-trending topographical and magnetic lineaments which could correspond to the strike extension of the Traxxin shear zone or subparallel shears which may also be prospective for gold mineralization.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Falcon Mobilizes Drill Crews At Great Burnt Copper Project In Central Newfoundland

Falcon Mobilizes Drill Crews At Great Burnt Copper Project In Central Newfoundland

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF) ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report drill crews and equipment are now being mobilized to our Great Burnt Copper Project (the "Property") located in Central Newfoundland. The Company previously encountered delays earlier this spring due to high water levels in accessing the Property. The Company has now completed 3 km of additional road to the drill site from the government access road which we share with Benton Resources

Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer and director stated: "We are very excited to have mobilized drill crews and equipment for inaugural drill campaign at our Great Burnt Project. Falcon is perfectly situated in what is shaping up to be Newfoundland's highest-grade copper district. Drilling is set for testing up to ten geophysical anomalies initially with 1100 metres of drilling. An application for a secondary permit for an additional 2000m to 3000m is now ongoing."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

World Copper Provides Project Updates and Announces an Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

World Copper Provides Project Updates and Announces an Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces, project updates.

Zonia

Zonia

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×