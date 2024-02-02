Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 2, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces that its exploration team has just visited the Clayton Valley Lithium Property in Esmeralda County, Nevada. This lithium project is located in Clayton Valley, Nevada adjacent to the village of Silver Peak, Nevada, about 48 km (29 miles) southwest of Tonopah, Nevada, and 273 kilometers (170 miles) southeast of Reno, Nevada.

At the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, the Company contracted the services of Rangefront Geological ("Rangefront") to perform an updated and revised NI #43-101 Technical Report prior to the 2024 mineral exploration season. The Company proposes to use the results of this Technical Report and prior soil samples, geophysical surveys and drilling on the property, to help identify structure and target areas favorable to lithium accumulation and determine next steps for its overall exploration plan.  This may include, but is not limited to, a subsequent drilling program on the property. Mr. Steven McMillin P.G., Qualified Person and Field Operations Manager at Rangefront has recently visited the property.

Tim Fernback, Grid President & CEO comments " Clayton Valley holds the only producing lithium brine system in the United States and also holds amazing potential for lithium clay-hosted deposits . Our lithium claims in Clayton Valley are bordering the Silver Peak Lithium Project of Albemarle Corporation ( NYSE: ALB ), home to the only producing lithium mine in North America.  Another neighbour of ours to the east, Century Lithium Corp. ( TSXV: LCE  OTCQX: CYDVF ), has issued a pre-feasibility study referencing a 26% after-tax internal rate of return and an NPV 8 of $1.03 billion. It will be great to realize the potential of this area of Nevada for lithium-hosted brine and claystones for our shareholders."

It should be noted that results from any adjacent property(s) are not an indication of what may be found on the Texas Spring property.

Clayton Valley Property Images and Map


Click Image To View Full Size


Click Image To View Full Size

About Rangefront Geological

Elko Nevada-based Rangefront Geological has combined in-depth expertise with cutting-edge technology to provide mining consulting services, contract labor, field crew services, and vehicular support to the mining industry.  With services available across North America, Rangefront works closely with its clients to provide high-quality mineral exploration services.

Qualified Person

Mr. Steven McMillin, P.G. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained within this news release.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. www.gridbatterymetals.com .

About Texas Springs Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation. A Phase 1 exploration program at the Texas Springs Property (Fall 2023) yielded r esults with average Lithium Grades of 2010 ppm, applying a 1,000 ppm cut-off, and   up to  5,610 ppm Lithium .

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") ( TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF ) and comprised of 725 mineral claims.  Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023 ).  More recent results have shown higher grade lithium up to 8070 ppm on this property after initial drilling (Press release September 12, 2023 ). Our exploration results are on-trend with these results.

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

About the British Columbia, Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.  The Mitchell Range Group area claim consists of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@gridbatterymetals.com

Phone: 604- 4 28-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. It should be noted that results from any adjacent property(s) are not an indication of what may be found on the Company's property(s).

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CELL:CC
Grid Battery Metals
Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) announces that its exploration team has just visited the Clayton Valley Lithium Property in Esmeralda County, Nevada. This lithium project is located in Clayton Valley, Nevada adjacent to the village of Silver Peak, Nevada, about 48 km (29 miles) southwest of Tonopah, Nevada, and 273 kilometers (170 miles) southeast of Reno, Nevada

At the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, the Company contracted the services of Rangefront Geological ("Rangefront") to perform an updated and revised NI #43-101 Technical Report prior to the 2024 mineral exploration season. The Company proposes to use the results of this Technical Report and prior soil samples, geophysical surveys and drilling on the property, to help identify structure and target areas favorable to lithium accumulation and determine next steps for its overall exploration plan. This may include, but is not limited to, a subsequent drilling program on the property. Mr. Steven McMillin P.G., Qualified Person and Field Operations Manager at Rangefront has recently visited the property.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Appoints New Qualified Person, Mr. Steven McMillin, P.G. for Its Lithium Projects in Nevada

Grid Battery Metals Appoints New Qualified Person, Mr. Steven McMillin, P.G. for Its Lithium Projects in Nevada

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steven McMillin, P.G. to the position of Qualified Person for its various Nevada-based lithium exploration projects

Mr. McMillin is a highly experienced and well-respected exploration geologist. He has over 35 years of practical mineral exploration experience in the United States, with expertise on many different exploration projects in Nevada. Mr. McMillin is currently a Field Operations Manager at Rangefront Geological ("Rangefront") and is primarily responsible for the set-up and management of Rangefront client drill programs, like those at Grid Battery Metals. At Rangefront, his responsibilities include liaison with vendors and federal/state regulators, establish drill safety, supervise drilling and sampling protocols, and supervise overall site reclamation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Report on Texas Spring Lithium Project in Nevada

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Report on Texas Spring Lithium Project in Nevada

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce that the Technical Report for the Texas Spring Lithium Project, dated January 25, 2024, prepared by Mr. Seth Cude, P.G. of Rangefront Geological, has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and can be viewed on the Company's website at Texas Springs 43-101 Report

Our team recently completed the Phase 1 exploration of the Texas Springs Property in fall 2023 which included both a CSAMT geophysical survey and a detailed soil sampling on a 50 m X 100 m spacing. Results were impressive and on-trend with the results found at the Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF) Nevada North Lithium Property that adjoins the Texas Spring Property to the north. Our Phase 1 Exploration results included average Lithium Grades of 2010 ppm, applying a 1,000 ppm cut-off, and up to an impressive 5,610 ppm Lithium.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Provides a Financial Update

Grid Battery Metals Provides a Financial Update

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - January 11, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that it has recently completed the sale of 100% of its holdings in Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") ( TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF ) for total net proceeds of over CAD$5 million to add to the Company's treasury.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce that the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Nickel Project, dated December 4, 2023, in the Takla Lake Area, BC and prepared by Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo. (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and can be obtained on the Company's website at gridbatterymetals.comnickel-project. As a recap, the third phase of our BC Nickel exploration program was completed in 2023 and included a detailed sampling, trenching and initial drilling program

The proposed exploration budget of approximately CAD$200,000 follows a recommendation contained within the Technical Report. Within this exploration plan, funds have been allocated for exploration work that includes field work on all three claim blocks targeting historic results, vectoring towards elevated DTR Ni, and sampling and mapping of untested magnetic anomalies.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to report the final results from the 2023 drilling campaign at its Tom and Jason deposits, Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that in connection with the $14.4 million strategic investment by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL ") which closed on January 22, 2024 the Company's three strategic investors have fully exercised their participation rights to re-establish their respective initial ownership interest in FPX's issued and outstanding common shares (" Common Shares ").

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

In connection with the exercise of the participation rights, the Company has completed an additional private placement (" Private Placement ") through the issuance of a total of 8,981,971 Common Shares of the Company to the three strategic investors (the Corporate Strategic Investor, Outokumpu Oyj, and SMCL) at a price of $0.48 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $4,311,346 .

On completion of the Private Placement, FPX has a cash position of approximately $45 million , which the Company estimates to be sufficient to fund its planned activities for 2024 and 2025. Details of the participation by each of the Company's three strategic investors are provided below.

Corporate Strategic Investor

On December 1, 2022 , FPX closed a private placement of Common Shares with a Corporate Strategic Investor which provided the Corporate Strategic Investor the right to participate in equity financings to maintain its 9.95% interest in the Company. In connection with the exercise of the participation right, the Company has issued 3,899,053 Common Shares to the Corporate Strategic Investor at a price of $0.48 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $1,871,545 .

Outokumpu Oyj

On May 30, 2023 , FPX closed a private placement of Common Shares with the major stainless steel company Outokumpu Oyj (" Outokumpu ") which provided Outokumpu the right to participate in equity financings to maintain its 9.9% interest in the Company. In connection with the exercise of the participation right, the Company has issued 4,193,703 Common Shares to Outokumpu at a price of $0.48 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $2,012,977 .

In accordance with the terms of an amended investor rights agreement (" IRA ") between Outokumpu and the Company, in the event Outokumpu reaches and maintains a minimum ownership of 15% or more of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of FPX on a non-diluted basis, Outokumpu will have the right to nominate one director to FPX's board of directors. Further, the amended IRA includes a covenant from Outokumpu to not vote against management's recommendations on ordinary matters to be approved by the shareholders of the Company, in each case subject to certain customary conditions and exceptions.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd.

On January 22, 2024 , FPX closed a private placement of Common Shares with SMCL which provided SMCL the right to participate in equity financings to maintain its 9.9% interest in the Company. In connection with the exercise of the participation right, the Company has issued 889,215 Common Shares to SMCL at a price of $0.48 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $426,823 .

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily for exploration and development ‎‎activities at its Baptiste Nickel‎ ‎Project, continuance of ‎‎ongoing environmental baseline activities, feasibility study readiness activities, and ‎‎general corporate and administrative purposes. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company has agreed to pay a cash advisory fee in the amount of ‎$17,073 (4% of the amount invested by SMCL) to RCI Capital Group Inc.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain ‎"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws‎, including those describing FPX's future plans, and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and ‎uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the use of proceeds of the Private Placement; potential business synergies as a result of the strategic investors' additional investments in FPX; the nomination and appointment to FPX's board of directors of a nominee of Outokumpu; FPX's current cash position being sufficient to fund its planned activities for 2024 and 2025; and the advancement of exploration and development activities at the Decar Nickel District‎. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/01/c8383.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Update on Syracuse Gas Gathering & Saltwater Disposal System

Update on Syracuse Gas Gathering & Saltwater Disposal System

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following update on its ongoing Syracuse HeliumNatural Gas Project in Kansas:

Completion and Operational Status of Syracuse Gas Gathering System
The Company has completed and is operating its Syracuse Gas Gathering system. This state-of-the-art pipeline infrastructure is designed to service the entire 16,000-acre project and is pivotal in the Company's ability to efficiently market its natural gas. Now that the core system is in place, only lateral lines will need to be added to this system. The system facilitates a robust connection to the Tumbleweed pipeline, where the Company has secured a sale contract for helium, natural gas, and other valuable natural gas liquids. The operationalization of this system underscores the Company's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies for optimized resource management and market responsiveness.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Appoints Feasibility Study Consultants

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) ("Lumina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC ("Ausenco") to lead the Feasibility Study on its Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project ("Cangrejos" or the "Project") in southwest Ecuador . Lumina is expecting the Feasibility Study to be completed in H1 2025. Along with Ausenco, Lumina has appointed a full team of consultants to support the completion of the Feasibility Study. Key consultants and responsibilities are listed below in Table 1.

Table 1: Appointed Consultants

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Announces Board Changes

Aston Bay Announces Board Changes

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Wilson, Gary O'Connor and Mark Pryor to the Board of Directors with immediate effect

Mike Dufresne has resigned from the Board of the Company effective January 25th but will remain as Qualified Person for the Storm Project for Aston Bay. Ian MacPherson, a director since the Company's inception in 2012, has also resigned from the Board and will transition to an advisory role for the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Announces Warrant Exercise

Pampa Metals Announces Warrant Exercise

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that a total of 7,105,586 share purchase warrants issued on November 10, 2022 (the "2022 Warrants") and March 2, 2023 (the "2023 Warrants"), have been exercised, realizing gross proceeds of $729,741.2022 and 2023 Warrants

The exercise price of 1,708,588 2022 Warrants and 5,857,734 2023 Warrants (7,566,322 total) was reduced to $0.095 and $0.105 in September and October of 2023 respectively (see news releases dated September 22, 2023 and October 23, 2023) and, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"), the expiry date accelerated upon the Company's common shares closing at or above $0.125 in the case of the 2022 Warrants and $0.13 in the case of the 2023 Warrants, for a period of at least 10 consecutive trading days. This condition was met on December 14, 2023, and as a result, the expiry date of the 2022 Warrants and the 2023 Warrants outstanding was accelerated to January 23, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Awale Resources: Exploration and Discovery of Gold and Copper-Gold Deposits in West Africa

Imperial declares first quarter 2024 dividend

Imperial announces fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

Gold Investing

Awale Resources: Exploration and Discovery of Gold and Copper-Gold Deposits in West Africa

Energy Investing

Imperial declares first quarter 2024 dividend

Energy Investing

Imperial announces fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Plans for Drilling at the Loranger Uranium-Bearing Property, Saskatchewan, Canada

Gold Investing

Share Purchase Plan and Tranche 2 Placement Raises $1.1 Million

Resource Investing

Basin Energy Successfully Completes A$3.3M Placement

Lithium Investing

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

×