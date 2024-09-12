Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Antilles Gold Limited (‘AAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 16 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

AAU:AU
Antilles Gold Limited
Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Limited


Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR)

The Empire Projects /Chillagoe North Queensland

Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR) (FNR or the Company) is pleased to report that a recent targeted drilling program at the Empire Mining Lease confirmed the presence of a zone in the primary vein at the northern end of the Empire Stockworks consisting of a high-grade gold zone (>3 g/t Au refer to Figure 1). The zone is within the greater Empire Stockworks gold system, with mineralisation open at depth and along strike.

Horizon Minerals Limited

Phillips Find Mining Update

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project (“Phillips Find”).

B2Gold Reaches Agreement on Terms with Mali Government Relating to the Framework for the Fekola Complex; Approvals for Fekola Regional and Fekola Underground to be Expedited

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to terms (the "Agreement") with the State of Mali (the "State") in connection with the ongoing operation and governance of the Fekola Complex, including the development of both the underground project at the Fekola Mine (owned 80% by B2Gold and 20% by the State of Mali) and Fekola Regional. The Fekola Complex is comprised of the Fekola Mine (Medinandi permit hosting the Fekola and Cardinal pits and Fekola underground) and Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area (Bantako, Menankoto, and Bakolobi permits) and the Dandoko permit), which is located approximately 20 kilometers ("km") from the Fekola Mine. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Three gold bullion bars on top of USA flag.

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

The much-discussed US election is quickly approaching, and, in the wake of current President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race on July 21, Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as the candidate to take on former President Donald Trump on November 5.

In the resource sector, market participants are starting to wonder how the presidential race may affect the gold price. While diverse factors drive the gold price, the US — and by extension its leader — impacts many of them, including the global geopolitical environment, interest rates and the performance of the US dollar.

In 2020, Biden and Harris presented themselves as a team who would bring Republicans and Democrats together, challenging Trump’s divisive and populist rhetoric of making America great again. Although Trump ultimately lost that election, his popularity remained steadfast among his base.

During their terms, both the Trump/Pence and the Biden/Harris administrations have increased domestic oil production and increased tariffs on goods from overseas.

Gold colored satellite above Earth.

Satellite Imagery and Gold Exploration

Exploring for gold is a costly endeavor that often comes with great risks, especially for junior mining companies.

These small-scale companies are faced with the challenge of locating a metal that is extremely rare, and even if they do find it, they need to ensure gold is present in economically viable quantities.

That’s where the use of satellite imagery and remote sensing comes in. Using satellite systems helps explorers survey land without having to invest heavily in equipment or develop on-site infrastructure.

Tartana Minerals Managing Director Stephen Bartrop.

Tartana Minerals Targets Australian Agri Sector for Copper Product

Tartana Minerals (ASX:TAT) is ramping up production at its copper sulphate plant following a major shipment of 150 tonnes of copper sulphate pentahydrate through its offtake partner Kanins International.

Managing Director Stephen Bartrop also shared his company’s plans to target the agriculture market for its copper sulphate pentahydrate product, which he said is a significant market in Australia.

“The copper sulphate pentahydrate market is around 400,000 tonnes worldwide, and Australia is a portion of that, but a significant proportion is not the mining sector, but the agricultural sector," he said.

Antilles Gold Limited
EGY Investor Presentation

Updated Production Target Improves Economics at Tiris Uranium Project

The Empire Projects /Chillagoe North Queensland

A$1.48M Capital Raising: Entitlement Offer Launched

×