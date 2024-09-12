Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cleantech Lithium extends offer period as ASX listing process progresses

Cleantech Lithium extends offer period as ASX listing process progresses


Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL) is extending its offer period in relation to its application for listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) by up to two weeks, as the company awaits conditional approval from the ASX.

“CleanTech Lithium advises that the Offer Period Closing Date will extend from 9 September 2024 to 5pm AWST on 23 September 2024 or an earlier closing date as determined by the Brokers, following Conditional Approval from the ASX (assuming such Conditional Approval is achieved). The Settlement Date will now be three days after the closing of the Offer Period,” the company said in a recent statement.

Cleantech Lithium filed its application for admission to the ASX on Aug. 16. A condition of the offer is a conditional approval from the ASX. As of this writing, the company is awaiting a formal response from the exchange, which typically takes four weeks from the date of filing.

Receipt of the conditional approval will then trigger a completion of the offer, and the settlement date will be three days after the close of the offer period.

Investors interested in participating in the offer under the Replacement Prospectus may contact their broker or follow the instructions on this web page.

Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation

The Conversation (0)
Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

Atlantic Lithium receives key environmental approval in the permitting process for its Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) has granted an environmental permit (“EPA permit”) in respect of the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (the “Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
Electric vehicle charging.

Which Lithium Juniors Have Supply Deals With EV Makers? (Updated 2024)

With batteries being the most costly component of electric vehicles (EVs), it is clear why EV makers are looking for ways to secure supply of key metals such as lithium.

Despite a current global slump, demand for EVs is expected to continue trending upward going forward as the world moves away from fossil fuels to greener sources of energy.

For now the lithium market remains in oversupply. However, the long term demand for lithium carbonate equivalent looks set to increase to 2.5 million metric tons (MT) by 2030, up substantially from the 292,000 MT of demand recorded in 2020.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

Indigenous Community Leader Publicly Endorses Laguna Verde Project at Key Mining Seminar in Santiago, Chile

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper and Mining Studies ("CESCO") seminar in Santiago, a prominent annual seminar for the mining sector in Chile, and received public support from the local indigenous community for its Laguna Verde project. Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, presented and reinforced the Company is ready to begin project construction by 2026 upon the granting of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") by the Chilean Government.

Keep reading...Show less
Namibia on map.

Andrada Partners with SQM for Lithium Ridge Development in Namibia

Andrada Mining (LSE:ATM,OTCQB:ATMTF) said on Monday (September 9) that it has entered into a strategic partnership with major lithium producer SQM (NYSE:SQM) to develop its Lithium Ridge asset in Namibia.

Located in Namibia’s Erongo region, Lithium Ridge covers about 3,300 hectares and is around 35 kilometers from Andrada's Uis mine, where it started lithium concentrate production last year at a pilot plant.

The agreement, which is subject to approval from the Namibian Competition Commission, involves a three stage earn-in structure where SQM will finance exploration and development activities for a potential 50 percent stake in Grace Simba Investments (GSI), the segment of Andrada that now holds the license for Lithium Ridge.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol.

Core Lithium Changes Strategy for Charger and Bynoe, Enters Deals with Lithium Australia

Core Lithium (ASX:CXO,OTC Pink:CXOXF) announced on Monday (September 9) that it has entered into two separate and discrete agreements with Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT,OTC Pink:LMMFF).

Through the first agreement, Core will acquire 7.6 million Charger Metals (ASX:CHR) shares currently held by Lithium Australia. According to the company, the purchase must be completed before September 20.

Once it goes through, Core will own approximately 9.8 percent of Charger's shares.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Up to ~A$25 Million Capital Raise to Support Full Funding of HMW Phase 1

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce the launch of a capital raising of up to A$25 million. The Company has received firm commitments for a Placement of approximately A$12 million (before costs) to institutional, sophisticated, professional investors and Chemphys at A$0.105 per share.

Keep reading...Show less

