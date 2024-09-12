MLS Continues to Advance and Expand its Flagship Lac Carheil Graphite Project Towards PFS

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Completion of the MAvERIC Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis with Results to be Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC

XReality Group

XRG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Metals Australia Ltd

MLS Continues to Advance and Expand its Flagship Lac Carheil Graphite Project Towards PFS

– Lac Carheil’s strategic value also stands to be significantly enhanced by Canadian Government moves to potentially impose tariffs on Chinese critical mineral imports

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) continues to make significant progress advancing its flagship Lac Carheil high-grade flake-graphite development project in the Tier 1 global mining province of Quebec, including:

  • Comprehensive metallurgical testwork1 confirming higher quantities of higher-value coarse flake graphite in the Northwest zone of the Mineral Resource2 (Figure 1 & Table 1), with average mass recoveries of 32.4% in the + 100# product fraction (+149 micron), compared to ~ 25.5% in the Southeast portion of the resource. This represents a 27% increase in the proportion of coarse flake graphite in this zone of the resource where coarse flake attracts premium pricing, as outlined in our scoping study3.
  • Enhanced processing capability achieved in design updates to the flake graphite concentrator flowsheet4 to maximise recovery of coarse flake and optimise production efficiency - at an initial production rate of 100,000 tonnes per annum of concentrate (+95% Graphitic Carbon - Cg) (Figure 2).
  • Land holding at Lac Carheil increased by 62% to 11,905 hectares through pegging of further claims covering potential southeast extensions of the existing resource and for placement of key infrastructure.
  • Downstream design work4 set to commence to test and select the preferred graphite purification technology, conduct a plant site location study and develop a Project Economic Assessment (PEA) for the downstream Battery Anode Material (BAM) refinery, with a bulk concentrate sample being generated by SGS Canada for shipment to Dorfner Anzaplan facilities in Germany.
  • Applications lodged with Government agencies to access grants under various funding programs, with further submissions planned, to advance Pre-Feasibility Study.
  • Extensive local consultation and engagement with consultants, contractors, government and First Nations organisations, including the economic development arm of the Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam, in line with the Company’s commitment to establish a socially acceptable project for all stakeholders.
  • Contract award readiness for additional work scopes integral to the broader PFS study following approval of a drilling permit, including Mineral Resource Estimation, mining design and scheduling and Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) studies.

In addition to the advancements being made by the Company, the strategic value of the Lac Carheil high- grade flake-graphite project stands to be significantly enhanced from the outcome of a 30-day consultation period announced by the Canadian Government on August 26th 2024 (September 10 to October 10, 2024) seeking inputs on the potential application of a surtax on a range of Chinese imports related to critical manufacturing sectors, including critical minerals.

This follows the imposition of a 100% surtax on Chinese-made EVs due to come into effect on October 1, 2024, and a 25% surtax on imports of steel and aluminium from China, effective October 15, 2024. Lac Carheil’s strategic significance is also linked directly to, and referenced in, Quebec’s Plan for The Development of Strategic Minerals5 (2020-2025).

Based on its reviews of the projects outlined in the above plan, Metals Australia is unaware of any graphite projects actively progressing in Canada that have both the resource grade and upside potential that Lac Carheil exhibits.

Figure 1 - Lac Carheil Graphite Project – Existing Mineral Resource Locations2 (grey shading / black hole positions) & planned resource extension and infill drilling (blue holes). Location of Quebec Hydro High Voltage Powerline Corridor (dashed line) & general topography.

Metals Australia CEO Paul Ferguson commented:

“We are delighted to report progress on multiple fronts at Lac Carheil as we continue to advance our flagship high- grade flake-graphite project in Quebec to Pre-Feasibility Study status.

This progress comes as we wrap up our phase one field exploration program at our Corvette River project in Canada, where we expect to receive assay results later this month, and the recent launch of aggressive exploration programs across our three Australian gold and critical minerals projects – Warrambie, Big Bell North and Warrego East.

Over the last couple of weeks, I have had the pleasure of engaging in person with a broad range of stakeholders on country in Ontario and Quebec regarding the development of Lac Carheil. The very clear message from those discussions is that our project is rapidly developing a profile as one of the best graphite projects advancing in North America today.

Earlier this week, the Lac Carheil project received a further potential tailwind when Canada’s Department of Finance launched a 30-day consultation process on a range of potential new surtaxes, including on critical minerals, in response to what it claimed were unfair Chinese trade practices. The Government has already shown its teeth on this issue by imposing a 100% surtax on all Chinese-made EVs, effective October 1, 2024, and a 25% surtax on imports of steel and aluminium, effective October 15, 2024.

Our project can contribute to forecasted shortfalls of graphite required to meet national and homeland security requirements across North America. This future stands in stark contrast to the state of domestic market supply for graphite in North America today. There is extremely limited onshore production of graphite in North America. Nearly all graphite used in the growing North American battery industry is sourced from offshore jurisdictions. This places Lac Carheil as a project of strategic importance for a domestic supply of high-quality graphite. This is essential for securing the supply chain certainty required for the clean energy transition.

The work we committed to completing as part of our planned PFS is rapidly advancing. Comprehensive metallurgical test work for the PFS level flowsheet design of the planned 100,000 tonnes per annum concentrate plant is well progressed – as are the plant designs for the concentrate plant. We are very close to dispatching the bulk concentrate sample to Germany that will launch the downstream design phase of the project, on schedule.

The design work to date has also given rise to a prioritised list of follow-up projects that we intend to further refine and progress as we move from PFS level studies and into the Feasibility Study design. We have held discussions related to grant funding avenues in Canada, including in Quebec, and in the USA, with funding applications made and more to follow. The work we are proposing is innovative and the solutions to be generated match well with the criteria set by governments for grant funding.

While our recent endeavours have focused heavily on the engineering and scientific elements of design, we are cognizant of our need to engage broadly with stakeholders and communities to ensure we understand their concerns, identify solutions as we look to establish enduring partnerships with those communities and stakeholders.

In that regard, a large focus of my recent trip was spent engaging with government at the provincial and local levels and speaking with stakeholders, including existing and prospective service providers, First Nations economic development groups and to seek further meetings with governments and First Nations communities. I was appreciative of the many groups we were able to speak with face to face and to those who have committed to follow up discussions.

As a board and management team, we remain dedicated to collaborating with all stakeholders to develop this strategically significant project for the betterment of all.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Metals Australia Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium stockslithium explorationasx:mlsgraphite investinglithium investing
MLS:AU
Metals Australia
Sign up to get your FREE

Metals Australia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Metals Australia

Metals Australia


Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium extends offer period as ASX listing process progresses

Cleantech Lithium extends offer period as ASX listing process progresses


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol.

Australian Lithium Stocks Jump as CATL Confirms Production "Adjustments" at Major Mine

Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (SZSE:300750) is making changes to lithium production at a mine in Yichun, Jiangxi, the company confirmed on Wednesday (September 11).

Bloomberg quotes UBS (NYSE:UBS) as saying the move could cut China’s monthly lithium carbonate output by 8 percent, helping alleviate the current oversupply in the market, which has weighed heavily on prices over the past year.

In a statement provided to Reuters, CATL said, "Based on recent lithium carbonate market conditions, the company plans to make adjustments to production in Yichun." The news from the company triggered a swift response in the market, with lithium futures prices rising and lithium company share prices seeing notable boosts.

Keep reading...Show less
Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

Atlantic Lithium receives key environmental approval in the permitting process for its Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) has granted an environmental permit (“EPA permit”) in respect of the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (the “Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
Electric vehicle charging.

Which Lithium Juniors Have Supply Deals With EV Makers? (Updated 2024)

With batteries being the most costly component of electric vehicles (EVs), it is clear why EV makers are looking for ways to secure supply of key metals such as lithium.

Despite a current global slump, demand for EVs is expected to continue trending upward going forward as the world moves away from fossil fuels to greener sources of energy.

For now the lithium market remains in oversupply. However, the long term demand for lithium carbonate equivalent looks set to increase to 2.5 million metric tons (MT) by 2030, up substantially from the 292,000 MT of demand recorded in 2020.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

Indigenous Community Leader Publicly Endorses Laguna Verde Project at Key Mining Seminar in Santiago, Chile

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper and Mining Studies ("CESCO") seminar in Santiago, a prominent annual seminar for the mining sector in Chile, and received public support from the local indigenous community for its Laguna Verde project. Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, presented and reinforced the Company is ready to begin project construction by 2026 upon the granting of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") by the Chilean Government.

Keep reading...Show less
Namibia on map.

Andrada Partners with SQM for Lithium Ridge Development in Namibia

Andrada Mining (LSE:ATM,OTCQB:ATMTF) said on Monday (September 9) that it has entered into a strategic partnership with major lithium producer SQM (NYSE:SQM) to develop its Lithium Ridge asset in Namibia.

Located in Namibia’s Erongo region, Lithium Ridge covers about 3,300 hectares and is around 35 kilometers from Andrada's Uis mine, where it started lithium concentrate production last year at a pilot plant.

The agreement, which is subject to approval from the Namibian Competition Commission, involves a three stage earn-in structure where SQM will finance exploration and development activities for a potential 50 percent stake in Grace Simba Investments (GSI), the segment of Andrada that now holds the license for Lithium Ridge.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Metals Australia
Sign up to get your FREE

Metals Australia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

MCA Announces Women in Resources Award Winners

Analyst Report Touts Ora Gold’s Crown Prince Project’s Compelling Economics

Altech Batteries Ltd First Offtake Letter of Intent for CERENERGY

Altech Batteries Ltd Results of Entitlement Issue

Related News

Resource Investing

MCA Announces Women in Resources Award Winners

Gold Investing

Analyst Report Touts Ora Gold’s Crown Prince Project’s Compelling Economics

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Silver Investing

7 Biggest Silver ETFs in 2024

Battery Metals Investing

What is an Offtake Agreement?

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd First Offtake Letter of Intent for CERENERGY

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Results of Entitlement Issue

×