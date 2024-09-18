- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Entitlement Offer Booklet
For a pro rata non-renounceable Rights Issue to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of one (1) New Share for every four (4) existing Shares held by Eligible Shareholders on the Record Date at an issue price of $0.105 per New Share to raise approximately $13,300,015 (before costs) (Offer).
ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS MAY ALSO APPLY FOR SHORTFALL SHARES IN ADDITION TO THEIR ENTITLEMENT.
The Offer opens on Wednesday, 18 September 2024 and closes at 5:00pm (WST) on Thursday, 3 October 2024 (unless it is lawfully extended). Valid acceptances must be received before that time.
Applications for New Shares by Eligible Shareholders can only be made by using or following the instructions on an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, as sent with this Offer Document. The Entitlement and Acceptance Form sets out the Eligible Shareholders' Entitlement to participate in the Offer.
Please read the instructions in this Offer Document and on the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form.
This document is not a prospectus and does not contain all of the information that an investor may require in order to make an informed investment decision regarding the New Shares offered by this Offer Document.
The New Shares offered by this Offer Document should be considered as speculative.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than half of the world’s lithium deposits. Argentina ranks third in the world in terms of lithium reserves at 2.7 million metric tons (MT), concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Amidst electrification and decarbonization, analysts have forecasted a global supply deficit of 89,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2023 and the Argentinian government aims to double down on lithium to meet the increasing demand. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in Argentina – Hombre Muerto West and Candelas. The company also holds a highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 8.6 million tons (Mt) contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium, with 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866 mg/L Li in the measured category. The 100-percent-owned property also leverages close proximity to Livent Corporation’s El Fenix operation and Allkem’s Sal de Vida projects.
Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government supporting the grant of permits to enable the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
In August 2024, Galan entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for a prepayment offtake agreement pertaining to the HMW project. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project. Chemphys will also provide Galan with a US$40 million offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of Phase 1 of the HMW project.
Catamarca Governor Raúl Jalil and Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega in Catamarca.
Galan’s secondary Candelas project comprises a sizable valley-filled channel with a potential indicated presence of substantially high-volume brine characteristics. The project’s maiden resource estimates stand upwards of 685 kilotons (kt) LCE, based on surveying from October 2019, and demonstrate exceptional discovery opportunities across this underexplored asset. Candelas has been rolled into Phase 4 of Galan’s targeted expansion plans, towards 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Galan’s 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South Project is located in Western Australia and boasts advantageous positioning 3 kilometers south of the prolific Greenbushes lithium mine owned by Talison, Tianqi, IGO and Albermarle. Drilling of the first target was completed in July 2023. Galan is currently developing land access agreements for future drilling campaigns at Greenbushes South. An exploration license has been granted to the company for an additional key tenement, E70/4629 targeting lithium-bearing pegmatites for five years to February 2029. The tenement is approximately 260 kilometres south of Perth, the capital of Western Australia, and less than 30 kilometres south of the Greenbushes pegmatite at the Greenbushes Mine.
In 2023, Galan entered into an exclusive binding agreement with Redstone Resources to acquire 100 percent of the Camaro-Taiga-Hellcat property blocks from Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS,GEMSF,FSE:B2I). The assets are located in the world-class James Bay Lithium Province in Quebec, collectively covering 5,187 hectares. The joint venture also includes an option to acquire 100 percent of the PAK East and PAK Southeast Lithium Project, spanning 1,415 hectares in Ontario’s Electric Avenue near Frontier Lithium’s PAK Lithium Project.
Galan has a highly experienced management team with over a century of professional expertise in the resource, finance and energy sectors. This results-oriented board and their vested interest in the company's success prime Galan for exceptional discovery potential and advanced development of its high-quality projects.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has two high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina. The two projects combined bring the company’s current total mineral resource estimate to 8.6 million tons lithium carbonate equivalent @ 859 mg/L lithium.
- HMW leverages advantageous positioning near notable mining operations, including Livent Corporation’s El Felix project and hosts exceptional high-grade lithium and low impurity resources.
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected in 2024, and production in H1 2025.
- The HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tons per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government enabling the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
- Galan is transitioning into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning adjacent to notable competitors like Livent to the east.
Galan has increased HMW’s mineral resource to 8.6 Mt contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium (previously 7.3 Mt LCE @852 mg/L lithium), one of the highest grade resource estimates declared in Argentina. HMW’s measured resource is now at 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866mg/L lithium. Inclusion of the Catalina tenure adds ~1.3 Mt LCE to the HMW resource.
The pilot plant at HMW has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
Pilot Plant at HMW
Construction for Phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H1 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
In April 2024, Galan announced 33 percent project completion with pond construction at 45 percent and project execution is advancing as planned.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 shows a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
The company has signed a binding term sheet with a wholly owned subsidiary of Glencore for offtake of up to 100 percent of its premium lithium chloride concentrate from HMW, and the offer to provide or facilitate a secured financing prepayment facility for US$70 to US$100 million, subject to conditions precedent being met.
Galan also entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for a prepayment offtake agreement. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project. Chemphys will also provide Galan with a US$40 million offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of the HMW project.
Galan is targeting first-phase HMW lithium concentrate production in H1 2025
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is the executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy & resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil and industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX-listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Ross Dinsdale - Chief Financial Officer
Ross Dinsdale has 18 years of extensive experience across capital markets, equity research, investment banking and executive roles in the natural resources sector. He has held positions with Goldman Sachs, Azure Capital and more recently he acted as CFO for Mallee Resources. He is a CFA charter holder, has a Bachelor of Commerce and holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance.
Italy Endorses Tariffs on Chinese EVs Ahead of EU Vote
Italy has expressed support for the EU's proposed tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) imported from China.
Reuters reported on Monday (September 16) that Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has confirmed the country’s stance in a recent interview, emphasizing that these measures are essential for protecting the European automotive sector from the competitive pressures created by subsidized Chinese EV production.
"We support the duties that the EU Commission proposes, to protect the competitiveness of our companies," he said.
The proposed tariffs, which are expected to be decided upon in the coming months, are part of a broader EU effort to address concerns over the impact of Chinese subsidies on global markets.
Chinese EVs, often priced lower than their European counterparts, benefit from increased state support. This has led to growing concerns among EU member states about the potential threat to local manufacturers.
Italy, a key player in the automotive industry, is particularly affected, as it is home to major automotive brands.
Taajani’s comments precede an upcoming meeting with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, who will visit Rome as the tariff vote looms. The EU is moving closer to implementing tariffs of up to 35.3 percent on Chinese-made EVs. These tariffs would be in addition to the standard 10 percent car import duty that is already in place.
The European Commission is expected to make a final decision after further consultations with member states.
Italy's backing of the EU’s proposed tariffs on Chinese EVs comes amid broader global tensions over trade practices. Both the US and Canada have already implemented tariffs on Chinese-made EVs.
The US raised 100 percent tariffs on EVs from China this past May, also targeting strategic goods such as solar cells, semiconductors and lithium-ion batteries, which are vital to EV production.
Canada followed suit in August, imposing 100 percent tariffs on Chinese EVs, as well as a 25 percent surcharge on Chinese steel and aluminum products. These are set to take effect in October.
The measures are aimed at countering what these countries view as China’s unfair trade practices.
The EU’s response has been similarly robust. Earlier this year, the EU introduced Chinese EV tariffs ranging from 17.4 percent to 37.6 percent; those were in addition to its standard 10 percent import duty.
China has responded to Canada’s tariffs by filing a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), arguing that these trade restrictions constitute protectionism and violate international trade rules.
The complaint marks China’s third major WTO case this year, following similar disputes with the US and the EU over EVs, as well as other high-tech exports.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Jindalee Secures Strategic Agreement with US Department of Energy
Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned US subsidiary HiTech Minerals, Inc., has executed a strategic Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Ames National Laboratory2, which leads the DOE’s Critical Materials Innovation (CMI) Hub 3,4.
- Jindalee subsidiary HiTech Minerals, Inc., has been approved by the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy for a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement partnership.
- The partnership will be conducted with the DOE’s Ames National Laboratory, lead of the Critical Materials Innovation Hub.
- The Agreement aims to develop cutting-edge extraction methods for Jindalee's 100%- owned McDermitt Lithium Project, the largest lithium resource in the US1
- This partnership indicates significant Federal and State support for McDermitt, emphasising the Project's strategic importance to the US.
The CRADA will focus on comprehensive research to characterise lithium and other critical minerals as well as testing, with the aim of developing innovative and commercially viable extraction methods in the McDermitt Caldera, which hosts Jindalee’s McDermitt Lithium Project, currently the largest lithium resource in the US containing 21.5Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent1. The research will be led by CMI with other key team members including the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI), Oregon State University, University of Nevada Reno, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the National Energy Technology Laboratory.
The research team will test innovative metallurgical extraction methods aimed at reducing costs, optimising sustainability, minimising environmental impact and exploring the potential of co-products. Key objectives include lowering water usage, reducing acid consumption and minimising the need for tailings impoundments. The DOE will provide funding for work undertaken by CMI under the CRADA and Jindalee will contribute technical engagement, sample material and data as in-kind cost share. Work completed under the CRADA will be completed within two years, with a final report outlining key developments to be released. Internal team deliverables progress quarterly and include tasks to: thoroughly characterise clay mineralogy hosting the lithium and potentially other critical elements, test the mineralogical suite to develop novel extraction methods, develop co-product hypothetical flowsheets, and improve the proposed baseline lithium extraction process as defined within the upcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study( PFS).
The CRADA has received strong support from Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR). As a senior member and former chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Senator Wyden pushes for a national energy policy that focuses on renewable energy production, low-cost energy storage, and a tax code that promotes low carbon energy technologies, and in 2022 under the Inflation Reduction Act, the Senate passed Wyden’s Clean Energy for America Act – legislation designed to incentivise investment in clean energy, lower energy costs, and create good-paying clean energy jobs on American soil.
Senator Wyden commented“Mining for the metals that are key to a clean energy future must be done in the most sustainable way possible. I’m glad this agreement has been achieved for Oregon State University and other partners to perform a rigorous analysis of environmental impacts, costs and potential additional options.”
Jindalee’s CEO Ian Rodger commented“This CRADA represents a major step forward for Jindalee and our McDermitt Project and we thank Senator Wyden and other advocates for their support. The collaboration with the Department of Energy, leading research institutions and DOGAMI (being the Oregon State permitting agency) is an exciting endorsement of our Project’s immense potential and strategic importance to the US. By combining our respective technical expertise with the DOE's resources, we're poised to develop efficient and sustainable extraction methods that have the potential to build upon the significant work Jindalee has already completed as part of our PFS, which is due later this year.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Atlantic Lithium Receives Environmental Approval for Ewoyaa Lithium Project
Africa-focused explorer Atlantic Lithium( ASX:A11) has received an environmental permit from Ghana's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its flagship Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana, West Africa.
In a press release, Atlantic said the permit allows the project to proceed with its proposed activities, as detailed in the company's mine and process environment impact statement (EIS).
The project is currently being advanced to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL,NASDAQ:PLL).
“The grant of the EPA permit marks a major step towards the construction of Ghana’s first lithium mine and follows a collaborative engagement process with the EPA and the residents of (the) project’s catchment area to ensure their alignment with the Company’s proposed activities at Ewoyaa,” said Neil Herbert, executive chairman of Atlantic Lithium.
Strong local support has also been shown for Ewoyaa, with both public hearings in February and June being well attended and answering queries of the project’s affected communities.
The company said the land it operates is “imperative to the long-term success of the project,” which is proven to produce a spodumene concentrate product suitable that can be converted for use in EV batteries.
Ewoyaa is also expected to become one of the top largest spodumene concentrate producers in the world, according to Atlantic Lithium, with production of 3.6 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate over a 12 year mine life.
A July 2024 resource estimate for Ewoyaa outlines total resources of 36.8 million tonnes at 1.24 percent lithium oxide.
Atlantic was granted a mining lease for the project in October 2023. Under this, the company was also granted exclusive rights to carry out mining and commercial production activities over the Mining Lease area for an initial 15-year period, renewable following Ghanaian legislation.
“We look forward to updating the market on the completion of the remaining steps ahead of us, which will see Ewoyaa achieve shovel-readiness.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Atlantic Lithium is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
MLS Continues to Advance and Expand its Flagship Lac Carheil Graphite Project Towards PFS
– Lac Carheil’s strategic value also stands to be significantly enhanced by Canadian Government moves to potentially impose tariffs on Chinese critical mineral imports
Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) continues to make significant progress advancing its flagship Lac Carheil high-grade flake-graphite development project in the Tier 1 global mining province of Quebec, including:
- Comprehensive metallurgical testwork1 confirming higher quantities of higher-value coarse flake graphite in the Northwest zone of the Mineral Resource2 (Figure 1 & Table 1), with average mass recoveries of 32.4% in the + 100# product fraction (+149 micron), compared to ~ 25.5% in the Southeast portion of the resource. This represents a 27% increase in the proportion of coarse flake graphite in this zone of the resource where coarse flake attracts premium pricing, as outlined in our scoping study3.
- Enhanced processing capability achieved in design updates to the flake graphite concentrator flowsheet4 to maximise recovery of coarse flake and optimise production efficiency - at an initial production rate of 100,000 tonnes per annum of concentrate (+95% Graphitic Carbon - Cg) (Figure 2).
- Land holding at Lac Carheil increased by 62% to 11,905 hectares through pegging of further claims covering potential southeast extensions of the existing resource and for placement of key infrastructure.
- Downstream design work4 set to commence to test and select the preferred graphite purification technology, conduct a plant site location study and develop a Project Economic Assessment (PEA) for the downstream Battery Anode Material (BAM) refinery, with a bulk concentrate sample being generated by SGS Canada for shipment to Dorfner Anzaplan facilities in Germany.
- Applications lodged with Government agencies to access grants under various funding programs, with further submissions planned, to advance Pre-Feasibility Study.
- Extensive local consultation and engagement with consultants, contractors, government and First Nations organisations, including the economic development arm of the Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam, in line with the Company’s commitment to establish a socially acceptable project for all stakeholders.
- Contract award readiness for additional work scopes integral to the broader PFS study following approval of a drilling permit, including Mineral Resource Estimation, mining design and scheduling and Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) studies.
In addition to the advancements being made by the Company, the strategic value of the Lac Carheil high- grade flake-graphite project stands to be significantly enhanced from the outcome of a 30-day consultation period announced by the Canadian Government on August 26th 2024 (September 10 to October 10, 2024) seeking inputs on the potential application of a surtax on a range of Chinese imports related to critical manufacturing sectors, including critical minerals.
This follows the imposition of a 100% surtax on Chinese-made EVs due to come into effect on October 1, 2024, and a 25% surtax on imports of steel and aluminium from China, effective October 15, 2024. Lac Carheil’s strategic significance is also linked directly to, and referenced in, Quebec’s Plan for The Development of Strategic Minerals5 (2020-2025).
Based on its reviews of the projects outlined in the above plan, Metals Australia is unaware of any graphite projects actively progressing in Canada that have both the resource grade and upside potential that Lac Carheil exhibits.
Figure 1 - Lac Carheil Graphite Project – Existing Mineral Resource Locations2 (grey shading / black hole positions) & planned resource extension and infill drilling (blue holes). Location of Quebec Hydro High Voltage Powerline Corridor (dashed line) & general topography.
Metals Australia CEO Paul Ferguson commented:
“We are delighted to report progress on multiple fronts at Lac Carheil as we continue to advance our flagship high- grade flake-graphite project in Quebec to Pre-Feasibility Study status.
This progress comes as we wrap up our phase one field exploration program at our Corvette River project in Canada, where we expect to receive assay results later this month, and the recent launch of aggressive exploration programs across our three Australian gold and critical minerals projects – Warrambie, Big Bell North and Warrego East.
Over the last couple of weeks, I have had the pleasure of engaging in person with a broad range of stakeholders on country in Ontario and Quebec regarding the development of Lac Carheil. The very clear message from those discussions is that our project is rapidly developing a profile as one of the best graphite projects advancing in North America today.
Earlier this week, the Lac Carheil project received a further potential tailwind when Canada’s Department of Finance launched a 30-day consultation process on a range of potential new surtaxes, including on critical minerals, in response to what it claimed were unfair Chinese trade practices. The Government has already shown its teeth on this issue by imposing a 100% surtax on all Chinese-made EVs, effective October 1, 2024, and a 25% surtax on imports of steel and aluminium, effective October 15, 2024.
Our project can contribute to forecasted shortfalls of graphite required to meet national and homeland security requirements across North America. This future stands in stark contrast to the state of domestic market supply for graphite in North America today. There is extremely limited onshore production of graphite in North America. Nearly all graphite used in the growing North American battery industry is sourced from offshore jurisdictions. This places Lac Carheil as a project of strategic importance for a domestic supply of high-quality graphite. This is essential for securing the supply chain certainty required for the clean energy transition.
The work we committed to completing as part of our planned PFS is rapidly advancing. Comprehensive metallurgical test work for the PFS level flowsheet design of the planned 100,000 tonnes per annum concentrate plant is well progressed – as are the plant designs for the concentrate plant. We are very close to dispatching the bulk concentrate sample to Germany that will launch the downstream design phase of the project, on schedule.
The design work to date has also given rise to a prioritised list of follow-up projects that we intend to further refine and progress as we move from PFS level studies and into the Feasibility Study design. We have held discussions related to grant funding avenues in Canada, including in Quebec, and in the USA, with funding applications made and more to follow. The work we are proposing is innovative and the solutions to be generated match well with the criteria set by governments for grant funding.
While our recent endeavours have focused heavily on the engineering and scientific elements of design, we are cognizant of our need to engage broadly with stakeholders and communities to ensure we understand their concerns, identify solutions as we look to establish enduring partnerships with those communities and stakeholders.
In that regard, a large focus of my recent trip was spent engaging with government at the provincial and local levels and speaking with stakeholders, including existing and prospective service providers, First Nations economic development groups and to seek further meetings with governments and First Nations communities. I was appreciative of the many groups we were able to speak with face to face and to those who have committed to follow up discussions.
As a board and management team, we remain dedicated to collaborating with all stakeholders to develop this strategically significant project for the betterment of all.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metals Australia Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Cleantech Lithium extends offer period as ASX listing process progresses
Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL) is extending its offer period in relation to its application for listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) by up to two weeks, as the company awaits conditional approval from the ASX.
“CleanTech Lithium advises that the Offer Period Closing Date will extend from 9 September 2024 to 5pm AWST on 23 September 2024 or an earlier closing date as determined by the Brokers, following Conditional Approval from the ASX (assuming such Conditional Approval is achieved). The Settlement Date will now be three days after the closing of the Offer Period,” the company said in a recent statement.
Cleantech Lithium filed its application for admission to the ASX on Aug. 16. A condition of the offer is a conditional approval from the ASX. As of this writing, the company is awaiting a formal response from the exchange, which typically takes four weeks from the date of filing.
Receipt of the conditional approval will then trigger a completion of the offer, and the settlement date will be three days after the close of the offer period.
Investors interested in participating in the offer under the Replacement Prospectus may contact their broker or follow the instructions on this web page.
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
Australian Lithium Stocks Jump as CATL Confirms Production "Adjustments" at Major Mine
Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (SZSE:300750) is making changes to lithium production at a mine in Yichun, Jiangxi, the company confirmed on Wednesday (September 11).
Bloomberg quotes UBS (NYSE:UBS) as saying the move could cut China’s monthly lithium carbonate output by 8 percent, helping alleviate the current oversupply in the market, which has weighed heavily on prices over the past year.
In a statement provided to Reuters, CATL said, "Based on recent lithium carbonate market conditions, the company plans to make adjustments to production in Yichun." The news from the company triggered a swift response in the market, with lithium futures prices rising and lithium company share prices seeing notable boosts.
ASX-listed lithium stocks such as Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) and Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR,OTC Pink:LINRF) saw increases, respectively jumping as much as 16 percent and 18 percent on Wednesday.
Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) and Core Lithium (ASX:CXO,OTC Pink:CXOXC) also enjoyed significant share price bumps, rising about 21 percent and 12 percent, respectively.
Core Lithium is one of several Australian lithium miners that has opted to cut production due to low prices. The company suspended operations at the Grants open pit at its Finniss mine in the Northern Territory in January.
UBS believes the cuts from CATL will result in 11 to 23 percent upside for lithium prices in the rest of 2024.
The firm also notes that speculation about production halts at CATL's mine have been made in the past and proven to be false; however, this time it has higher conviction that the news is accurate.
No further comments had been gathered from CATL at the time of this writing.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
