Galan Lithium

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Booklet.

For a pro rata non-renounceable Rights Issue to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of one (1) New Share for every four (4) existing Shares held by Eligible Shareholders on the Record Date at an issue price of $0.105 per New Share to raise approximately $13,300,015 (before costs) (Offer).

ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS MAY ALSO APPLY FOR SHORTFALL SHARES IN ADDITION TO THEIR ENTITLEMENT.

The Offer opens on Wednesday, 18 September 2024 and closes at 5:00pm (WST) on Thursday, 3 October 2024 (unless it is lawfully extended). Valid acceptances must be received before that time.

Applications for New Shares by Eligible Shareholders can only be made by using or following the instructions on an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, as sent with this Offer Document. The Entitlement and Acceptance Form sets out the Eligible Shareholders' Entitlement to participate in the Offer.

Please read the instructions in this Offer Document and on the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form.

This document is not a prospectus and does not contain all of the information that an investor may require in order to make an informed investment decision regarding the New Shares offered by this Offer Document.

The New Shares offered by this Offer Document should be considered as speculative.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationlithium stocksasx:glnlithium investingLithium Investing
GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×