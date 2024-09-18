Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

First Tellurium

First Tellurium Subsidiary PyroDelta to Launch Production of Thermoelectric Generator for Automobiles

Device expected to replace alternators and increase efficiency for combustion engines while also helping electric vehicles generate more power.


First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF), reports that its majority-owned subsidiary PyroDelta Energy has launched its initiative to build and install a demonstration thermoelectric generator that replaces a vehicle alternator. PyroDelta is seeking a suitable facility in Florida to assemble the device, retrofit it into an automobile and demonstrate its ability to generate electrical power from the temperature differentials within a combustion engine. “The PyroDelta thermoelectric generator has been in research and development for eight years,” said PyroDelta’s Head of Engineering Michael Abdelmaseh. “We have proven its ability to generate electricity from temperature differentials far more extreme than thermoelectric devices currently on the market. The great advantage of this thermoelectric version, which generates electricity from the heat differential of hot liquid passing through a thermoelectric pipe while air cools it from the outside, is that it would power all of an automobile’s electrical devices, making an alternator obsolete and saving significant amounts of fuel.”

Abdelmaseh, who worked as an engineer for both Toyota and General Motors, invented the thermoelectric generator using tellurium-based alloys in a proprietary manufacturing method. The generator’s primary and unique advantages come from its robust construction, low manufacturing costs, light weight and ability to withstand temperature extremes. Patents for the device have been applied for in both the U.S. and Canada.

“Thermoelectric devices are not new,” said Abdelmaseh. “They have been used in a wide range of applications for many years. However, none of them are suited for long-term, commercial applications that can tolerate high heat. This device can withstand temperatures of over 1800 hundred degrees centigrade, making it ideal for use in a combustion engine as well as other industrial applications.” Abdelmaseh also noted that the device could save significant amounts of energy in electric vehicles as well, capitalizing on temperature differentials around batteries.

“We’re confident we can enhance the power of EV’s,” said Abdelmaseh. “However, the world’s transition away from combustion engines will take a long time. Any advantage in fuel savings and emissions during this transition would be extremely beneficial.”

“This is the reasoning behind our initial focus on improving the efficiency of combustion engines,” said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. “The market potential and demand are huge based on the push from governments worldwide to reduce carbon emissions. We anticipate a relatively short timeline to complete the working prototype and have a production-ready model.”

Docherty noted that, in addition to vehicle applications, PyroDelta has identified other large target markets where the device could save significant amounts of energy and enhance efficiency, including solar panels, drones and greenhouses.

“As news of the device gets out there, we are also hearing from representatives of industries that we hadn’t even explored yet,” added Docherty. “We’re very excited about where we might go with new applications.”

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies. First Tellurium proudly adheres to, and supports, the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol “FTEL” and on the OTC under the symbol “FSTTF”. Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found on www.firsttellurium.com.

On behalf of the board of directors of First Tellurium Corp.

“Tyrone Docherty”
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com

X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/TelluriumCorp

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Source

