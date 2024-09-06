China Files WTO Complaint Over Canada’s EV and Metal Tariffs

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Battery Metals

China Files WTO Complaint Over Canada’s EV and Metal Tariffs

China is calling for Canada to reverse its decision to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, as well as steel and aluminum from the country.

Chinese flag.
Alejandro Luengo / Unsplash

China has lodged a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to Canada’s recently announced tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), as well as steel and aluminum.

Bloomberg reported on Friday (September 6) that China's commerce ministry has called for Canada to reverse its decision to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on EVs and 25 percent on steel and aluminum imports from China.

Beijing claims that these measures, which are set to take effect in October, constitute trade protectionism that violates international rules and distorts global supply chains.

The Trudeau administration announced the tariffs on August 26, citing the need to protect various industries in the country from what it believes are unfair trade practices from China. The EV tariffs, which will apply to various types of passenger vehicles, including hybrid cars, trucks and buses, are scheduled to begin on October 1.

Meanwhile, the 25 percent levy on Chinese steel and aluminum is set to start on October 15.

China's WTO case against Canada marks its third this year after similar disputes with the US and the EU.

The Asian nation has also initiated an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, raising concerns that trade tensions between the two countries may escalate further. The probe was announced last week by China’s commerce ministry, signaling that Beijing may take further retaliatory actions if the tariffs are not withdrawn.

Canada has defended the tariffs as necessary for maintaining a level playing field, particularly for its EV and metal sectors. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously stated that China’s trade practices, including state-directed overproduction, have created market imbalances that undermine competition and threaten Canadian jobs.

The tariffs are intended to counteract the impact of Chinese subsidies and overcapacity in these industries.

As mentioned, the dispute between China and Canada is part of a broader trend of rising trade tensions between China and the west, driven in part by concerns over the rapid growth of Chinese exports in high-tech sectors.

The US, which implemented 100 percent tariffs on Chinese-made EVs in May, has imposed additional duties on goods related to EV production, including solar cells, semiconductors and lithium-ion batteries.

The EU also introduced new tariffs on Chinese EVs earlier this year, with rates ranging from 17.4 percent to 37.6 percent. These measures are aimed at reducing the market influence of low-cost Chinese vehicles.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
lithium investingcleantech investingelectric vehiclesLithium Investing
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.