Antler Gold Finalizes the Erongo Gold Project Agreement

Antler Gold Finalizes the Erongo Gold Project Agreement

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered the definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Fortress Asset Management LLC ("Fortress") for the Erongo Central Gold Project (the "Project") in Namibia.

The previously announced binding letter of intent has now been superseded by the Definitive Agreement, under which Fortress can acquire from Antler Gold Namibia (Proprietary) Limited up to a 100% interest in the Project (the "Transaction"). Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Fortress will provide total consideration of US$5.5 million and an additional US$6.0 million for exploration expenditures on the Project over the term of the Definitive Agreement. Additionally, Antler will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on the entirety of the Project, with no buyback provisions. Antler will act as the operator for the Project during the term.

Chris Drysdale, CEO of Antler, stated: "Finalizing this agreement creates significant value for Antler Gold and our shareholders, positioning us to benefit from both near-term exploration outcomes and long-term production potential. Our Project Generation team has been diligently working, and we are eager to apply the same approach to future projects."

Antler received shareholder approval for the Transaction at its Annual and Special Meeting held on July 15, 2024.

The Erongo Central Gold Project, located in Namibia's most promising gold district, comprises four active Exclusive Prospecting Licenses (EPLs 6162, 7261, 6408, 8010) and one application (EPL 9534) totalling 19,514.44 hectares (~195 km2) in the south Central Zone of the Damara Belt, and is strategically contiguous to the 3.2 Moz Twin Hills Gold Project (Osino Resources-Yintai Gold Corp.) and QKR's Navachab Gold Mine. Initial exploration by Antler Gold since 2021 has confirmed the high potential for a structurally controlled, metasediment-hosted hydrothermal gold system. The project hosts 30 km of prospective magnetic conductors yet to be systematically drilled.

Best historical rock chip assay results of high-grade gold include 80 g/t Au, 6 g/t Au, 5.4 g/t Au, and 4.45 g/t Au from showings occurring within the Project area. For further details please see the Company's News Releases dated April 22, 2020, May 14, 2020, May 27, 2020, June 23, 2020, May 3, 2021, and August 4, 2021.

For additional information, please refer to the following press releases as well as the Company's management information circular dated June 10, 2024:

  • May 23, 2024: "Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia"
  • May 24, 2024: "Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia is Subject to TSX-V and Shareholder Approval"
  • August 22, 2024: "Antler Gold Provides Update on the Erongo Gold Project Option Agreement"

Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Oliver Tors, B.Sc. (Hons), Exploration Manager of the Company, who is registered as Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 120660) and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Tors is an employee of Antler Gold Inc. and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

About Antler Gold Inc.
Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) is a Canadian listed mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Africa's top-ranked jurisdictions, with exposure to both gold and Rare Earth Elements. The Company continues to assess new regional opportunities with the aim of building a risk diversified business model, which allows the Company to generate short and long- term income whilst providing stakeholders with exposure to potential multiple returns that are generated from the discovery process.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the completion of the transactions subject to the Definitive Agreement and future plans and objectives of Antler and its subsidiaries, including Antler Gold Namibia (Proprietary) Limited in relation to the Project. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including risks relating to the ability to satisfy the conditions to completion of the transactions contemplated by the Definitive Agreement. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by Antler with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Chris Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc. at +264 81 220 2439 or email at chris@antlergold.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223726

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Antler Gold
Antler Gold Provides Update on the Erongo Gold Project Option Agreement

Antler Gold Provides Update on the Erongo Gold Project Option Agreement

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the expected execution date of the previously announced option agreement with Fortress Asset Management LLC ("Fortress") regarding the Erongo Central Gold Project (the "Project") in Namibia.

As announced on May 23 and 24, 2024, the Company's subsidiary, Antler Gold Namibia (Proprietary) Limited entered into a binding letter of intent dated May 23, 2024 with Fortress (the "LOI"), which allows Fortress to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Project for total consideration of US$5.5 million and incurring US$6.0 million in exploration expenditures, with Antler retaining a 2% net smelter return royalty and acting as the operator for the Project during the three option periods (the "Transaction").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia Is Subject to TSX-V and Shareholder Approval

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia Is Subject to TSX-V and Shareholder Approval

Further to Antler Gold Inc.'s (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") News Release dated May 23, 2024 (the "Erongo Gold News Release"), the transaction contemplated in the Letter of Intent between the Company and Fortress Asset Management LLC, as described in the Erongo Gold News Release, is subject to TSX-V and shareholder approval.

For further details please see News Releases dated April 22, 2020, May 14, 2020, May 27, 2020, June 23, 2020, May 3, 2021, August 4, 2021 and the Erongo Gold News Release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Antler Gold Namibia (Pty) Ltd ("Antler Nam"), has signed a binding Letter Of Intent ("LOI") with Fortress Asset Management LLC ("Fortress" or the "Optionee"), an arms-length private company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionee will be granted the right to acquire up to 100% interest in the Company's Erongo Central Gold Project (the "Project") over a three-year period for total consideration of US$ 5.5 million and incurring US$ 6.0 million of exploration expenditures and issuing Antler a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") across the entire Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Further Consolidates Land Holdings in the Namibian 'Gold Corridor'

Antler Gold Further Consolidates Land Holdings in the Namibian 'Gold Corridor'

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its land holding in Namibia. Two additional exploration licenses have been awarded to Antler by the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Namibia, pending issuance of environmental clearance, as well as the renewal of Exclusive Prospecting Licenses EPL-8010 and EPL-6408 (Erongo Central Gold Project).

Highlights

  • Two newly-awarded licenses, EPL-9134 and EPL-9135, expand the Paresis Gold Project land package to ~812 km2 (81,189 ha) within the highly prospective 'gold corridor' of Namibia (Figure 1 and Figure 2).
  • A gold project with high potential to host gold deposits similar to the Otjikoto Gold Mine (B2Gold), the Ondundu Gold deposit, as well as recent discoveries such as the Eureka Gold Project (Osino Resources) (Figure 1).
  • Additional potential on EPL-9134 for a Carlin-style gold deposit, referred to as the Victory Gold Target, an area with a large regional-scale thrust fault and numerous base metal (copper, lead and zinc) occurrences indicating a fertile mineral system (Figure 4).
  • The Erongo Gold Project, EPL-8010 and EPL-6408, bordering the Twin Hills Gold Project (Osino Resources-Yintai Gold Corp.[i]), has been granted renewal for another two years.

"We are pleased to announce the granting of new licenses, further strengthening Antler's presence in the emerging Damara Gold Province, referred to as the gold corridor of Namibia. With access to roughly 2,000 km2 in the Central and Northern Zones of the Damara Belt, Antler is strategically positioned to explore the significant potential of this region. Additionally, the renewal of EPL-8010 and EPL-6408 solidifies our Erongo Gold Project, providing contiguous land adjacent to the Twin Hills Gold Project recently acquired by Yintai Gold Corp. for C$368 million in an all-cash deali. Our commitment remains in maximizing shareholder value through strategic partnerships and ongoing exploration efforts," said Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_001.jpg

Figure 1: Antler's land holding relative to in-country peers B2Gold Namibia (pink), Osino Resources Namibia (blue), and WIA Gold (green). Background image: ESRI Earth natural colour satellite imagery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_001full.jpg

Paresis Gold Project

The Paresis Gold Project is now made up of EPL-8711 (approx. 21,000 ha) and EPL-9135 (approx. 23,700 ha) situated between the towns of Otjiwarongo and Outjo, and EPL-9134 (approx. 36,400 ha) situated ~7km west of the town Outjo (Figure 2 and Figure 3). The project area is ~300 km from the capital Windhoek, in north central Namibia. Refer to News Releases dated February 5, 2024, and September 14, 2023, for more background on the Paresis Gold Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_002.jpg

Figure 2: Paresis Gold Project area comprising EPL-8711, EPL-9135 and EPL-9134 (Victory Gold Target) relative to in-country peers B2Gold Namibia (pink), Osino Resources Namibia (blue), and WIA Gold (green).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_003.jpg

Figure 3: Overview map of the Paresis Gold Project license EPL-8711 and new EPL-9135. Relevant geological units (250K Geology Source: Geological Survey of Namibia) overlain on ESRI Earth natural colour satellite imagery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_003full.jpg

Victory Gold Target

The Victory Gold Target is located within the new EPL-9134 (approx. 33,472 ha), situated 7 km west of the town Outjo, in north central Namibia, within the Northern Zone (NZ) and Northern Margin Zone (NMZ) of the Damara Orogenic Belt (Figure 2 and Figure 4). With this conceptual project, Antler is targeting Carlin-type/sediment-hosted disseminated gold in an area that has strong mineralization potential - regional-scale thrust, faults, layered and folded permeable carbonate host rocks, and existing base metal occurrences indicating hydrothermal activity.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_004.jpg

Figure 4: Overview map of the new Victory Gold Target on license EPL-9134. Relevant geological units (250K Geology Source: Geological Survey of Namibia) overlain on ESRI Earth natural colour satellite imagery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_004full.jpg

The EPL includes two of the tectonostratigraphic zones of the Damara Orogen, namely the NZ, and the NMZ, a narrow zone between the southern edge of the Northern Platform (NP) and the northern edge of the NZ (Miller, 2008)[ii] (Figure 5). The NZ comprises carbonates, schists and siliciclastics of the Swakop Group, whereas the NMZ comprises deep-water carbonates of the coeval Otavi Group, and siliciclastic rocks of the Mulden Group (Table 1), the highest stratigraphic unit of the Damara Supergroup. Two glacial horizons, i.e. the Chuos and Ghaub diamictites, subdivide the Swakop and Otavi Groups into subgroups (Table 1), providing distinct lithological and geochronological markers, but outcrops of the Chuos within the EPL are poor.

The sequences have been multiply folded and faulted (local and regional-scale) during the Pan-African Damara Orogeny during which the NZ has been thrust northwards onto Otavi, Mulden (NMZ) and pre-Damara rocks along the NE-trending, km-scale, deep-seated regional Khorixas-Gaseneirob Thrust (KGT), marking the edge of the NZ (Miller, 2008).

This deformation history provides ample structural pathways, the right plumbing for superheated gold-bearing hydrothermal fluid channelization up through the crust and into the highly-permeable carbonate host rocks where it is potentially deposited as microscopic gold within pyrite. Gold-bearing hydrothermal fluids also carry arsenic, mercury, antimony and thallium that are important pathfinder elements that will guide exploration.

Both the NZ and NMZ are host to numerous mineral deposits, including in the NZ the Otjikoto Gold Mine (B2Gold), the Ondundu and Eureka Gold Projects (Osino Resources) (Figure 1), the Okanjande Graphite deposit (Northern Graphite), the Okorusu Fluospar Mine, and in the NMZ, the Kombat and Berg Aukas polymetallic deposits, evidencing this geological environment's fertile nature.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_005.jpg

Figure 5: Tectonostratigraphic zones of the Damara Orogen (Miller, 2008).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_005full.jpg

Table 1: Stratigraphy of the Victory Gold Project tenement.

SequenceGroupSubgroupFormationLithology
NamibBertramProto-Ugab terrace gravel
Karoo IntrusivesWolffsgrund Gabbro
Damara
Supergroup		Mulden
Navachab		Sandstone, greywacke, conglomerate
Swakop (NZ)KuisebSchist
KaribibMarble, limestone, schist, quartzite
Chuosdiamictite, iron-formation
UgabOrusewaSchist, phyllite
OkotjizeDolostone, schist, skarn
Otavi (NMZ)TsumebHuttenbergDolomite
ElandshoekMassive and laminated dolomite
GhaubDiamictite
AbenabAurosDolomite; minor shale and limestone
GaussMassive dolomicrite
Berg AukasDolostone
ChuosDiamictite; interbedded quartzite, schist and marble
Pre-Damara Basement - Huab Metamorphic ComplexQuartz-mica schist, quartzite, quartz-feldspar gneiss, migmatitic

 

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) is a Canadian listed mineral exploration company focused on organic royalty creation in Africa's Top-Ranked Jurisdictions. The Company continues to assess new regional opportunities with the aim of building a risk diversified business model, that allows the Company to generate short and long-term income whilst providing stakeholders with exposure to potential multiple returns that are generated from the discovery process.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Oliver Tors, B.Sc (Hons)., Exploration Manager of the Company, who is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 120660) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Tors is an employee of Antler Gold Inc. and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Futhermore, this information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, Antler Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Antler Gold. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by Antler Gold with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc., at +264 81 220 2439

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Paresis Gold Project in Namibia

Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Paresis Gold Project in Namibia

 Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration work at the Paresis Gold Project in north central Namibia.

Highlights

  • The Paresis Project area covers approximately 21,000 ha within the highly prospective "gold corridor" of Namibia that hosts the Otjikoto Gold Mine (B2Gold) and the Ondundu and Eureka Gold Projects (Osino Resources).
  • A conceptual project in an area with a complex deformation and magmatic history provides structural complexity and lithological variations, presenting potential for both intrusion-related and orogenic-style gold deposits.
  • Prioritized Target Areas: Review of historical data (geochemical and airborne geophysical surveys), regional government data, and satellite imagery has allowed for the identification and prioritization of lithological and structural target areas.

"I am excited to share an update on our exploration efforts at the Paresis Gold Project, a key initiative in Namibia's renowned 'gold corridor'. In line with Antler's core strategy, the Company intends on finding a suitable partner to progress the project through an earn-in or similar agreement, aimed at maximizing future discovery benefits for our shareholders. I am grateful for our team's dedication and I look forward to sharing additional progress in the near future," said Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc.

Exploration Strategy

The exploration program will roll out in phases, starting with geological mapping and grab rock chip sampling as phase one, followed by a geochemical sampling program in the second phase, depending on initial rock chip assay results. Prospective lithological units of the Okonguarri and Karibib Formations (both Swakop Group) underlie the license area, however, the majority of the area is covered by soil and calcrete.

The Okonguarri Formation is the hosting stratigraphic unit at the Otjikoto Gold Mine (B2Gold) and at the Eureka Gold Project (Osino Resources), while the Karibib Formation is host to gold mineralization at various gold occurrences (Onguati, Goldkuppe, Erindi) in the Central Zone of the Damara Belt, including the Navachab Gold Mine (QKR) (along with the Arandis Formation) (Figures 1, 2 and 3).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_b3e524a804a01a21_001.jpg


Figure 1: Antler's Paresis Gold Project license EPL 8711 relative to in-country peers B2Gold Namibia (pink), Osino Resources Namibia (blue), and WIA Gold (green).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_b3e524a804a01a21_001full.jpg

The Paresis Gold Project

The Paresis Gold Project is currently made up of Exclusive Prospecting License ("EPL") 8711 of approx. 21,000 hectares and another EPL application situated between the towns of Otjiwarongo and Outjo, ~290 km from the capital Windhoek, in north central Namibia, within the Northern Zone (NZ) of the Damara Orogenic Belt. The NZ is host to numerous mineral deposits, including the Otjikoto Gold Mine (B2Gold), the Ondundu and Eureka Gold Projects (Osino Resources), the Okanjande Graphite deposit (Northern Graphite) and the Okorusu Fluospar Mine to name a few, evidencing this geological environment's fertile nature (Figures 1 and 2).

Outcrop on the license area is moderately to well-exposed, comprising rocks from the pre-Damara Basement, Nosib Group and Swakop Group (lower Damara Supergroup) (Figure 3, Table 1). The pre-Damara Basement has been tightly folded into km-scale upright folds striking roughly east-west. The Damara sequence has been intruded by younger Karoo-aged dolerite dykes and the Jurassic to Cretaceous-aged Paresis Igneous Complex (PIC).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_b3e524a804a01a21_002.jpg


Figure 2: Overview map of the Paresis Gold Project license EPL 8711 relative to other mineral deposits in north central Namibia. Relevant geological units (250K Geology Source: Geological Survey of Namibia) overlain on ESRI Earth natural colour satellite imagery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_b3e524a804a01a21_002full.jpg

Table 1: NZ stratigraphy of the Paresis tenement.

SequenceGroupSubgroupFormationLithology
Paresis Igneous Complex (PIC)bimodal volcanics/extrusives, acidic and alkaline intrusives
Karoo Supergroupdolerite dykes
Damara SupergroupSwakopNavachabKaribibmarble
limestone, schist, quartzite
UsakosOkonguarri (Arandis equivalent)schist, greywacke, limestone
Chuosdiamictite, iron-formation
Nosib
Etusis or equivalentarkosic quartzite, meta-arkose, conglomerate, limestone, shale, gneiss
Pre-Damara Basement - Huab Metamorphic Complexgneiss, minor amphibolite

 

The Okonguarri Formation comprises a rhythmically interbedded sequence of limestone and meta-pelitic sediments (greywackes, schists, shales). This interbedded sequence of compositionally varying rocks introduces rheological contrasts (the way different rocks react to deformation) between lithologies or along lithological contacts which present favourable sites for potential mineralization (Figures 2 and 3).

The post-tectonic intrusion of the PIC rupturing through the Damara Supergroup that has already undergone multiple deformation and metamorphic events provides lithological variation and structural complexity, defining characteristics of gold deposits seen in Namibia. The PIC appears to be situated at a zone of structural discontinuity indicated by the different regional fabric orientations of the Damaran stratigraphic units surrounding the complex as postulated by Siedner (1965)[i].

For more background information on the project, refer to News Release dated September 14, 2023.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_pr_paresis_projectoverviewmap_insert_20240130_550.jpg

Figure 3: Close-up of EPL 8711 with geological units over satellite imagery. Areas with no colour overlying the satellite imagery are covered by soil and/or calcrete. Coordinate System: WGS 84 UTM Zone 33 South; Units: Meters

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_pr_paresis_projectoverviewmap_insert_20240130.jpg

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. is a Canadian listed mineral exploration company focused on organic royalty creation in Africa's Top-Ranked Jurisdictions. The Company continues to assess new regional opportunities with the aim of building a risk diversified business model that allows the Company to generate short and long-term income whilst providing stakeholders with exposure to potential multiple returns that are generated from the discovery process.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Oliver Tors, B.Sc (Hons)., Exploration Manager of the Company, who is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 120660) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Tors is an employee of Antler Gold Inc. and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Antler Gold. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by Antler Gold with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc., at +264 81 220 2439

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Appoints Kevin Arias as Advisor to the Board of Directors, Strengthening Strategic Leadership

Element79 Gold Corp. Appoints Kevin Arias as Advisor to the Board of Directors, Strengthening Strategic Leadership

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 18, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Arias to the Company's Advisory Board.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Announces Conversion of Reconnaissance License into Two New Exploration Licenses Covering 1,899 Square Kilometers in Liberia's Todi Shear Zone

Zodiac Gold Announces Conversion of Reconnaissance License into Two New Exploration Licenses Covering 1,899 Square Kilometers in Liberia's Todi Shear Zone

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the successful conversion of its reconnaissance license into two new mineral exploration licenses, covering a total of 1,899 square kilometers within the highly prospective Todi Shear Zone in Liberia. This milestone marks a significant step forward in Zodiac Gold's ongoing exploration and development efforts in the region, known for its potential to host major gold and iron ore deposits. With this conversion the Company now controls three exploration licenses totalling 2,316 square kilometers in the Todi Shear Zone.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/223440_5df48c69b4af6b6a_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 diamond drilling has commenced at the Company's Glover Island Project where Galloper's 100%-owned claims cover most of the 40-km-long under-explored Island situated in the prolific "Four Corners" region of Western Newfoundland featuring major deposits of gold, copper and salt

Galloper's initial drilling is targeting a significant expansion of the known orogenic gold system at Glover Island, while a potential new discovery is emerging adjacent to the gold trend on the western side of the Island where a multi-kilometre-long copper anomaly has been identified through recent Galloper soil sampling combined with an historic VTEM Survey.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold Retains Bantr Media Inc. and Obtains DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading

Galloper Gold Retains Bantr Media Inc. and Obtains DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") announces that its common shares have been made eligible for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (" DTC ") to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States

DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and can enhance liquidity of Galloper Gold's shares on the OTC Pink Markets where the stock is quoted under the symbol "GGDCF". The electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Its McIntyre Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick in Preparation for Spin Out

Lode Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Its McIntyre Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick in Preparation for Spin Out

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report for its McIntyre Brook Project, located in the emerging Appalachian Gold Belt in New Brunswick. This National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report is to be used for Spin Co (Gold Orogen) and will form part of the submission later this month to the Exchange for listing.

UPCOMING EXPLORATION PLANS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Mining Update

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Mining Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project ("Phillips Find").

HIGHLIGHTS

- Joint Venture (JV) Agreement executed with BML Ventures Pty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits at Phillips Find

- All management, technical, operational and maintenance roles to be undertaken by BML with oversight by the Company

- Low financial risk JV structure with BML to fund all project costs, with net cashflow after the asset recovery and repayment of costs to be split 50/50 between Horizon and BML

- Mining Proposal submitted to the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) to develop Phillips Find lodged in early June 2024 with approval expected shortly

- The Mining Proposal is the last key approval required to develop Phillips Find

- Existing 200kt Toll Milling Agreement executed with FMR Investments in May 2024 to be utilised for Phillips Find JV ore

- In light of awaiting final permitting, the milling schedule has been renegotiated with PhillipsFind ore treated at FMR Investments Greenfields mill from February 2025 to June 2025

- Timing of cashflows to Horizon are expected to be unaffected as initial cash from gold revenue will repay BML's working capital prior to splitting out surplus net cashflows on a 50/50 asis towards the end of the project

- Pre-production planning is well advanced, with clearing and site establishment crews and the200 tonne excavator ready to mobilise to site from mid-September 2024 subject to Mining Proposal approval.



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Antler Gold
×