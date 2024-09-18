CHARBONE Hydrogen Initiates Discussion with Natural Hydrogen Exploration Companies, is Reviewing and Exploring the Potential to Create an Added-Value

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

XReality Group

XRG:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
CHARBONE Hydrogen Initiates Discussion with Natural Hydrogen Exploration Companies, is Reviewing and Exploring the Potential to Create an Added-Value

CHARBONE Hydrogen Initiates Discussion with Natural Hydrogen Exploration Companies, is Reviewing and Exploring the Potential to Create an Added-Value

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - September 18, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is thrilled t o announce its receipt of multiple partnership proposals from natural hydrogen exploration companies. These proposals position CHARBONE as a co-operator and distributor of this emerging form of clean and renewable hydrogen, known as "white hydrogen".

Having long focused on green hydrogen projects, CHARBONE is now exploring to deepen its involvement in white hydrogen, to complement its future network of production facilities. By leveraging its extensive expertise in the hydrogen market, CHARBONE is poised to support exploration companies with services that will help accelerate the deployment of clean hydrogen across North America.

With a future network of at least 16 strategically located facilities throughout Canada and the U.S., CHARBONE will streamline the process of receiving, purifying, compressing, and distributing hydrogen to meet the growing demand. This capability allows CHARBONE to be a key player in the clean hydrogen supply chain, offering solutions that drive both innovation and efficiency.

"Charbone remains a leader in the green and clean hydrogen space, bringing unparalleled knowledge to the industrial market," said Dave Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Charbone Hydrogen. "While we continue to expand our green hydrogen production capabilities as well as our surrounding ecosystem, we are also exploring other clean hydrogen sources, such as white hydrogen. Our future initial investment in this area will be measured, but as we gain confidence in its potential, we will scale up to maximize shareholder value ."

CHARBONE's green hydrogen production is set to begin later this year at its Sorel-Tracy, Quebec facility, with plans to launch a second site near Detroit, Michigan by year-end. The Company is also actively expanding its workforce and targeting additional high-potential markets, including New York, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin, and California.  Additionally, CHARBONE has been invited to propose projects in two large-scale Requests for Information (RFIs). By 2030, the Company aims to establish 16 green hydrogen production facilities across North America.

Capital Management Update

In line with previous announcements on November 17, 2023, and July 24, 2024, CHARBONE has finalized remuneration debt settlements totaling $180,000 involving key management personnel, including the CEO. Following Exchange approval and disinterested shareholder consent on December 19, 2023, 1.8 million Common Shares have been issued to settle the debt. These shares are subject to a four-month statutory hold period.

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen company focused on creating a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy, CHARBONE produces eco-friendly dihydrogen (H2) for industrial, institutional, commercial, and future mobility users. CHARBONE is currently the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, with shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Learn more at www.charbone.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Dave B. Gagnon

Chief Executive Officer and

Chairperson of the Board

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 844-7170

Email:

dg@charbone.com

Daniel Charette

Chief Operating Officer

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 800-4946

Email:

dc@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 800-4991

Email:

bv@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone HydrogenCH:CCTSXV:CHOil and Gas Investing
CH:CC
Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Charbone Hydrogen

Charbone Hydrogen


Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene entame des discussions avec des societes d'exploration de l'hydrogene naturel, examine et explore le potentiel de creation d'une valeur ajoutee

Charbone Hydrogene entame des discussions avec des societes d'exploration de l'hydrogene naturel, examine et explore le potentiel de creation d'une valeur ajoutee

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 18 septembre 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la réception de plusieurs propositions de partenariat avec des sociétés d'exploration d'hydrogène naturel. Ces propositions positionnent Charbone en tant que co-opérateur et distributeur de cette forme émergente d'hydrogène propre et renouvelable, aussi connue sous le nom d'« hydrogène blanc ».

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Les Resultats Financiers T2 2024

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Les Resultats Financiers T2 2024

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec), le 29 août 2024 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer les résultats financiers et opérationnels pour les périodes de 3 et 6 mois se terminant le 30 juin 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, August 29, 2024 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH;

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene securise une infrastructure de transport cle pour la livraison d'hydrogene vert a partir d'une usine de production phare au Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene securise une infrastructure de transport cle pour la livraison d'hydrogene vert a partir d'une usine de production phare au Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec), le 24 juillet 2024 TheNewswire CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, a annoncé aujourd'hui l'arrivée de sa première remorque tubulaire qui sera utilisée pour le transport et la livraison en vrac de l'hydrogène vert comprimé, produit à partir du projet phare de la société de la ville de Sorel-Tracy, au Québec, aux client locaux et nationaux.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Secures Key Transport Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen Delivery from Flagship Quebec Production Facility

Charbone Hydrogen Secures Key Transport Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen Delivery from Flagship Quebec Production Facility

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation


News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

PEP-11 Update

BPH Energy Limited (BPH) (ASX: BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX: BUY) for the PEP11 Joint Venture announce that today that the Hon Ed Husic MP, Minister for Industry and Science, has advised that he has carefully considered the PEP-11 Exploration Permit applications under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth), namely the applications accepted on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021, and formed a preliminary view that the applications should be refused.

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe

Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe


Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.09 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International


Keep reading...Show less
Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR)

Source Rock Royalties Declares Montly Dividend

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2024.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces August 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces August 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces August 2024 sales volumes and an operational update.

August Sales Volumes

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Charbone Hydrogene entame des discussions avec des societes d'exploration de l'hydrogene naturel, examine et explore le potentiel de creation d'une valeur ajoutee

Update Regarding the Penco Module Permitting Process

PEP-11 Update

Titan and Hanrine Enter into Joint Venture s Earn-In Agreement

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Update Regarding the Penco Module Permitting Process

copper investing

Titan and Hanrine Enter into Joint Venture s Earn-In Agreement

gold investing

SNX Returns 1,880g/t Silver, 31.2g/t Gold and 4.94% Copper at New High-Grade Silver, Gold, Copper and Antimony Prospects

Lithium Investing

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Gold Investing

Aurum Hits 11.46m at 6.67 g/t Gold at Boundiali BM Target 1

gold investing

Geophysical Survey Completed as Exploration Advances at Siberian Tiger

×