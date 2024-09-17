Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Palokas Step-Out Drills 7 Metres @ 9.1 g/t gold & 706 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 8 drillholes at the Palokas zone of mineralization which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto

Highlights:

  • PAL0346 intercepted 7 m @ 9.1 g/t gold and 706 ppm cobalt from 88.75 m demonstrating that thicker and higher-grade mineralization exists in the southern margin of the Palokas gold-cobalt system

  • PAL0354 intercepted 12 m @ 1.7 g/t gold from 416 m(cobalt to be announced) demonstrating the Palokas system remains open at depth; opens new vector for further exploration

  • PAL0351 and PAL0362 intercepted mineralized extensions to the south of the previous known extents of the Palokas system including:

    • PAL0351: 6 m @ 0.43 g/t gold from 254 m (cobalt to be announced)

    • PAL0351: 1.25 m @ 2.42 g/t gold from 261.64 m (cobalt to be announced)

    • PAL0351: 1 m @ 0.31 g/t gold from 287.9 m (cobalt to be announced)

    • PAL0362: 1 m @ 4.71 g/t gold from 56.55 m (cobalt to be announced)

  • PAL0343 and PAL0345 drilled into the northern margin of the Palokas system returning thin intervals of lower-grade mineralization, including:

    • PAL0343: 1 m @ 1.29 g/t Au and 260 ppm cobalt

    • PAL0345: 0.95 @ 0.64 g/t Au (cobalt to be announced)

  • PAL0342 and PAL0357 similarly drilled into the northern margins of the Palokas system but failed to return significant intercepts

Ms. Noora Ahola, Mawson Finland CEO, states:

"We are very excited to report the latest results from our resource step-out drilling at the Palokas zone from the Rajapalot project. The drill results demonstrate that the mineralization at Palokas is wide open both to the south-west and down dip. We look to be well on our way to achieving our objective to increase the Rajapalot resource. Further drill results will be reported in the coming weeks".

Detailed Results

The 8 drillholes reported here (table 1) are from the Palokas zone of mineralization at Rajapalot (drill holes PAL0342, PAL0343, PAL0345, PAL0346, PAL0351, PAL0354, PAL0357 & PAL0362 see Figure 1 and Figure 2 in Schedule "A" hereto for collar and intercept locations, and Table 1, Table 2 and Table 3 in Schedule "A" hereto for collar and available assay data) represent 2,310 metres of drilling from the winter programme of a finalized total of 11,376 metres in 38 drillholes. To date, a total of 15 holes for a total of 4,406 m have now been reported. Gold concentrations are reported here for intercepts that contained over 0.3 g/t Au over a minimum sample interval of 1 metre (lower-cut), while corresponding cobalt concentrations are reported from those same intervals where available (cobalt concentrations are currently only available from holes PAL0343 and PAL0346, and the remainder of such results will be reported in due course as the same become available). Composite assay values recording gold concentrations above the lower-cut limits are presented below in Table 2 in Schedule "A" hereto, and all raw sample intervals are presented in Table 3 in Schedule "A" hereto. Due to the abandonment of hole PAL0359 for technical reasons at 47.2 metres of a planned 750 meters depth, the total and finalised tally of metres drilled at Rajapalot for the 2024 drilling season is 11,376 metres from the 38 drillholes.

Drillholes PAL0346, PAL0351, PAL0354 and PAL0362 are all located along the depth extent of the southern margin of the Palokas zone of gold-cobalt mineralization, with intercept depths ranging from around 40 m to 300 m below surface. The most significant intercept reported here from PAL0346 intercepted a strongly mineralized interval of 7 m @ 9.1 g/t gold and 706 ppm cobalt located approximately 70 m below surface, and approximately 40 m south of its nearest drillhole (see figure 2). Drillhole PAL0354 intercepted 12 m @ 1.7 g/t gold (cobalt to be announced) located nearly 300 m below surface, in an area that had only previously reported lower-grade results (see figure 2); these results now open-up a significant new search-space for further exploration on the Palokas zone, and increase the strike-extension length of Palokas from around 130 m, to over 200 m at its deepest known point (see figure 2). The remainder of the drillholes reported here were drilled along the northern margin of the Palokas zone and intercepted some minor mineralization (holes PAL0343 and PAL0345) or no significant mineralisation (PAL0342 and PAL0357) suggesting that much of the immediate northern margin of the Palokas zone between surface to around 350 m below surface does not host further significant gold-cobalt mineralisation (see figure 2).

Technical Background, Data Verification and Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Three diamond drill rigs from MK Core Drilling Oy, Comadev Oy and Arctic Drilling Company Oy, all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems, were used in this drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals of between 0.5 to 2 metres are taken for sampling, then half-sawn by independent contractors the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) in Rovaniemi, Palsatech Oy in Kemi and Geopool Oy in Sodankylä. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the independent contractor CRS Minlab Oy ("CRS") facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples are prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS, then transported by air to MSALABS in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. All the foregoing laboratories are independent of the Company. The quality assurance and quality control program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks placed within sample runs in interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process. In addition to the sample preparation and security measures described above, data verification procedures are well integrated into the Company's quality assurance and quality control program. Routine ongoing checking of all data is undertaken prior to being uploaded to the database. This will be followed by independent data verification audits at exploration milestones throughout the Rajapalot project's development. Dr. Fromhold (see "Qualified Person" below) has also reviewed the qualifications and analytical procedures of the above-mentioned laboratories, photographs of drill cores, and the PEA in connection with verifying the exploration information presented herein.

All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393). Tables 1-3 in Schedule "A" hereto provide collar and assay data. Due to the typically low angles of drill intercepts, the true thickness of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be approximately 80-90% of the drilled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assay data of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au over 1 metre intervals, with composite data (Table 2 in Schedule "A" hereto) containing no more than 2 consecutive 1 m intervals of waste-rock (i.e., 1 m intervals with

At Rajapalot, all examples of gold-cobalt mineralisation are consistently located within highly-sheared and foliated wall-rocks adjacent to strongly hydrothermally altered, northwest to north dipping shear-zones. Mineralisation is typically encountered as disseminated to semi-massive sulfide lenses (predominantly pyrrhotite and lesser pyrite ± cobaltite), hosted within strongly deformed and altered, mafic volcanic and volcaniclasitic stratigraphy of the upper portions of the Paleoproterozoic-aged Kivalo Group of the Peräpohja Greenstone Belt. Prospects with high-grade gold and cobalt mineralisation at Rajapalot occur across a 3 km (east-west) by 2 km (north-south) area within the larger Rajapalot project area measuring 4 km by 4 km with multiple mineralized boulders, base-of-till (BOT). Gold-Cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot has been drilled to approximately 470 metres below surface at both South Palokas and Raja prospects, and mineralisation remains open at depth across the entire project.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Thomas Fromhold, an employee of Fromhold Geoconsult AB, and Member of The Australian Institute of Geosciences (MAIG, Membership No. 8838). Dr. Fromhold is a "qualified person" as defined under NI 43-101. Dr. Fromhold is not considered independent of the Company under NI 43-101 as he is a consultant of the Company.

About Mawson Finland Limited

Mawson Finland Limited is an exploration stage mining development company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on gold and cobalt. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project located in Finland. The Rajapalot Project represents approximately 5% of the 100-square kilometre Rompas-Rajapalot Property, which is wholly owned by Mawson and consists of 11 granted exploration permits for 10,204 hectares and 2 exploration permit applications and a reservation notification area for a combined total of 40,496 hectares. In Finland, all operations are carried out through the Company's fully owned subsidiary, Mawson Oy. Mawson maintains an active local presence of Finnish staff with close ties to the communities of Rajapalot.

Additional disclosure including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at mawsonfinland.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Media and Investor Relations Inquiries

Please contact: Neil MacRae Executive Chairman at neil@mawsonfinland.com or +1 (778) 999-4653, or Noora Ahola Chief Executive Officer at nahola@mawson.fi or +358 (505) 213-515.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information") which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "aims", "may", "could", "would", "will", "must" or "plan". Since forward-looking information is based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and management of the Company believes them to be reasonable based upon, among other information, the contents of the PEA and the exploration information disclosed in this news release, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, any expected receipt of additional assay results or other exploration results and the impact upon the Company thereof, any expected milestone independent data verification, the continuance of the Company's quality assurance and quality control program, potential mineralization whether peripheral to the existing Rajapalot resource or elsewhere, any anticipated disclosure of assay or other exploration results and the timing thereof, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, including drilling, soil sampling, geophysical and geochemical work, any expected search for additional exploration targets and any results of such searches, potential acquisition by the Company of any property, the growth potential of the Rajapalot resource, all values, estimates and expectations drawn from or based upon the PEA, and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: any change in industry or wider economic conditions which could cause the Company to adjust or cancel entirely its exploration plans, failure to identify mineral resources or any additional exploration targets, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, any failure to receive the results of completed assays or other exploration work, poor exploration results, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary and uncertain nature of the PEA, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SCHEDULE "A" - TABLES AND FIGURES

Hole ID

Easting TM35

Northing TM35

Elevation (mRL)

Azimuth

Dip

Total Depth (m)

Prospect

PAL0335

3408345

7373507

174

50.4

-70.2

405.3

South Palokas

PAL0336

3410540

7372676

151

144.1

-70.1

131

Joki East

PAL0337

3410481

7372590

148

61.2

-70.9

125.3

Joki East

PAL0338

3410422

7372775

153

144.7

-55.4

190

Joki East

PAL0339

3408209

7373303

172

104.3

-44.8

150.1

South Palokas

PAL0340

3408347

7373505

174

118.4

-79.2

395.85

South Palokas

PAL0341

3408222

7373377

173

131

-44.4

136.7

South Palokas

PAL0342

3408715

7373997

175

115.7

-58.3

148.6

Palokas

PAL0343

3408627

7373991

175

88.9

-50.1

193

Palokas

PAL0344

3408300

7373532

174

52.3

-75.9

476.6

South Palokas

PAL0345

3408606

7374008

174

60.8

-71.9

278.1

Palokas

PAL0346

3408571

7373723

174

45

-65

184.4

Palokas

PAL0347

3408710

7372442

175

134.4

-72.1

273.6

Raja

PAL0348

3408306

7373530

175

119.1

-80.2

242.1

South Palokas

PAL0349

3408694

7372549

179

170

-80

341.85

Raja

PAL0350

3408402

7373671

174

75

-52

290.1

South Palokas

PAL0351

3408461

7373877

175

143

-69.5

334.5

Palokas

PAL0352

3408247

7373715

172

62.4

-66.4

474.1

South Palokas

PAL0353

3408850

7372504

176

160

-70

260.55

Raja

PAL0354

3408308

7373984

175

126.1

-50.9

466.9

Palokas

PAL0355

3408817

7372720

174

168

-77

428.9

Raja

PAL0356

3408138

7373637

174

80.4

-74.4

496.9

South Palokas

PAL0357

3408558

7374143

175

168.8

-82.9

445.6

Palokas

PAL0358

3408984

7372343

173

244.5

-79.1

178.75

Raja

PAL0359

3408138

7373933

172

150.9

-77.7

47.2

South Palokas

PAL0360

3408679

7372340

174

75

-80.4

251.7

Raja

PAL0361

3408088

7373643

173

51.1

-81.9

665.95

South Palokas

PAL0362

3408576

7373723

174

95.3

-47.6

258.55

Palokas

PAL0363

3407996

7373198

172

88.2

-55.3

338.8

Hut

PAL0364

3408346

7373509

174

65.7

-66.4

359.2

South Palokas

PAL0365

3408347

7373434

174

71

-70.1

304.4

South Palokas

PAL0366

3407996

7373198

172

88.6

-70.6

374.4

Hut

PAL0367

3408138

7373935

172

150.8

-79.2

785.3

South Palokas

PAL0368

3407940

7373069

173

137.5

-47.7

250.9

Hut

PAL0369

3408026

7373279

172

82.5

-44.6

253.5

South Palokas

PAL0370

3408231

7372823

182

124

-55.1

175.9

Terry's Hammer

PAL0371

3408231

7372823

182

172.6

-44.8

148

Terry's Hammer

PAL0372

3410436

7372555

149

106.7

-69.4

113.4

Joki East

Table 1: Drillhole collar locations (finish KKJ grid), with corresponding hole orientations (azimuth and dip), total depth, and prospect target. Holes reported in this news release are highlighted in bold text, and holes reported in prior releases highlighted in italics.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Drilled Thickness1 (m)

Gold (g/t)

Gold (gram-metres)

Cobalt ppm

PAL0342

-

-

-

-

-

-

PAL0343

151.4

152.4

1

1.29

1.29

260.5

PAL0345

145

145.95

0.95

0.64

0.61

TBA

PAL0346

81.75

85.75

4

0.89

3.56

943.7

PAL0346

88.75

95.75

7

9.10

63.69

706.2

PAL0346

104.9

105.9

1

0.78

0.78

101.6

PAL0351

254

260

6

0.43

2.57

TBA

PAL0351

261.65

262.9

1.25

2.42

3.03

TBA

PAL0351

287.9

288.9

1

0.31

0.31

TBA

PAL0354

389

391

2

0.41

0.82

TBA

PAL0354

416

428

12

1.70

20.42

TBA

PAL0357

-

-

-

-

-

-

PAL0362

56.55

57.55

1

4.75

4.75

TBA

1True-thickness of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be approximately 80-90% of the Drilled Thickness. True-thickness is not precisely known at this time.

Table 2: Composited gold and cobalt concentrations from the drillholes reported in this news release. Individual assay values are listed in Table 3 hereinbelow.

Figure 1: Locality map illustrating collar positions and drill-hole traces from Mawson's 2024 winter drilling campaign. Drillholes coloured red are those reported in this news release, while holes coloured black have been reported in previous releases, and blue coloured holes are awaiting results and publication. Pale-blue line represents the section line on which long sections in Figure 2 hereinbelow are oriented.
Figure 2: Long-section illustration demonstrating both historical and 2024 drill intercepts in thePalokas prospect. Intercepts from the 2024 drilling season are labelled in bold with their results represented in gold gram-metres (gold g/t x intercept thickness in metres). The small black rings indicate ‘no significant intercept' and open blue rings indicate ‘awaiting assay result'. Red arrows demonstrate the direction in which gold-cobalt mineralisation remains ‘open' and untested. Section line is oriented on approximately 030° strike; see pale-blue line in Figure 1 above for reference.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Gold g/t

Cobalt ppm

Mineralisation

PAL0343

151.4

152.4

1

1.29

260.5

Palokas

PAL0345

145

145.95

0.95

0.64

TBA

Palokas

PAL0346

81.75

82.75

1

2.04

782.4

Palokas

82.75

83.75

1

0.63

1114.9

Palokas

83.75

84.75

1

0.48

1046.2

Palokas

84.75

85.75

1

0.41

831.2

Palokas

88.75

89.75

1

5.69

624.2

Palokas

89.75

90.75

1

30.3

1067.7

Palokas

90.75

91.75

1

13.6

820.6

Palokas

91.75

92.75

1

8.02

832

Palokas

92.75

93.75

1

0.9

439

Palokas

93.75

94.75

1

4.7

604.9

Palokas

94.75

95.75

1

0.48

554.8

Palokas

104.9

105.9

1

0.78

101.6

Palokas

PAL0351

254

255

1

0.82

TBA

Palokas

255

256

1

0.36

TBA

Palokas

257

258

1

0.4

TBA

Palokas

258

259

1

0.36

TBA

Palokas

259

260

1

0.52

TBA

Palokas

261.65

262.9

1.25

2.42

TBA

Palokas

287.9

288.9

1

0.31

TBA

Palokas

PAL0354

389

390

1

0.45

TBA

Palokas

390

391

1

0.37

TBA

Palokas

416

417

1

1.7

TBA

Palokas

417

418

1

2.21

TBA

Palokas

418

419

1

5.77

TBA

Palokas

419

420

1

1.04

TBA

Palokas

420

421

1

1.41

TBA

Palokas

421

422

1

1.34

TBA

Palokas

422

423

1

1.31

TBA

Palokas

423

424

1

1.385

TBA

Palokas

425

426

1

3.37

TBA

Palokas

427

428

1

0.78

TBA

Palokas

PAL0362

56.55

57.55

1

4.75

TBA

Palokas

Table 3: All gold and cobalt sample intervals with their corresponding gold and cobalt concentrations (where available), that are contained within above composited intervals, that meet the lower-cut criteria of 1 metre intervals at greater than 0.3 g/t gold.

SOURCE:Mawson Finland Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Mawson Finland LimitedMFL:CCTSXV:MFLBattery Metals Investing
MFL:CC
