New Dog-Leg Target Delivers Increase to Ewoyaa MRE
Drilling at the new Dog-Leg target increases the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O
Highlights:
- Total Mineral Resource Estimate for the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project increased to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O, reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
- 81% of the Total Resource now in the higher confidence Measured and Indicated categories (3.7Mt at 1.37% in the Measured category, 26.1Mt at 1.24% in the Indicated category and 7.0Mt @ 1.15% Li₂O in the Inferred category).
- MRE increase follows targeted drilling programme, undertaken in 2023 and H1 2024, comprising sterilisation drilling to support the plant and haul road design and resource conversion drilling, converting Inferred resources to Indicated and Measured resources, to provide mine plan optionality; new Dog-Leg target identified through this process.
- Drilling subsequently undertaken on the Dog-Leg target, where the Company has identified a shallow-dipping, near-surface mineralised pegmatite body with true thickness up to 35m, which contributed 890,892 tonnes of the Resource increase to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O.
- Potential to grow the Resource further; step-out drilling planned at five priority deposits and one new exploration target identified for initial reverse circulation (“RC”) evaluation.
Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
“We are pleased to report an increase in the Mineral Resource for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O, which reaffirms Ewoyaa’s status as one of the leading hard rock lithium projects.
“The increase follows the limited drilling programme completed recently, which was focused on supporting our mine planning activities rather than expanding the resource base, but through which we identified the Dog-Leg target, which has added near-surface tonnes to the Ewoyaa Resource. We are pleased to see this lucky strike at Dog- Leg contributing an additional circa 891,000 tonnes to the enlarged 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O Resource.
“While our current focus remains firmly on advancing Ewoyaa towards shovel-readiness, we recognise the significant potential across our exploration portfolio to increase the Resource further.”
Mineral Resource Estimate Upgrade
An upgraded MRE of 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O was completed for the Ewoyaa deposit and surrounding pegmatites; collectively termed the “Ewoyaa Lithium Project”.
The MRE increase follows a targeted drilling programme aimed at supporting the mine build activities at the Project. This comprised sterilisation drilling to support the plant and haul road design and resource conversion drilling, aimed at converting Inferred resources to Indicated and Measured, to provide mine plan optionality. The drilling programme resulted in the combined Measured and Indicated resource increasing to 81% of the Total Mineral Resource (to 29.8 Mt at 1.26% Li2O).
During drilling programme, the Dog-Leg target was identified, with prioritised drilling subsequently undertaken, which returned multiple broad and high-grade intersections, from which the Company has identified a shallow-dipping, near- surface mineralised pegmatite body with true thickness up to 35m. The Dog-Leg target contributed 890,892 tonnes, comprising 332,100 tonnes at 1.01% Li2O Indicated and 558,792 tonnes at 1.13% Li2O Inferred, of the increase in resources to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O.
The Mineral Resource is based on 168,015m of drilling completed at the Project to date, inclusive of infill and extensional drilling undertaken since the February 2023 MRE reported by the Company, comprising 148,865m of reverse circulation (“RC”), 12,639m of diamond core (“DD”), 5,311m of reverse circulation with diamond tail (“RCD”) and 1,200m of reverse circulation hydrology holes (“RCH”).
The MRE includes a total of 3.7Mt at 1.37% Li2O in the Measured category, 26.1Mt at 1.24% Li2O in the Indicated category and 7.0Mt at 1.15% Li2O in the Inferred category (refer Table 1). The independent MRE for Ewoyaa was completed by Ashmore Advisory Pty Ltd (“Ashmore”) of Perth, Western Australia, with results tabulated in the Statement of Mineral Resources in Table 1. The Statement of Mineral Resources is reported in line with requirements of the JORC Code (2012) and is therefore suitable for public reporting. High-level Whittle optimisation was completed and demonstrates reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024
Atlantic Lithium nears shovel-readiness following the completion of several major permitting milestones at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the period ended 30 June 2024.
Highlights from the Reporting Period:
Project Development:
- Completion of several key milestones in the permitting process for the advancement of the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or “the Project”) in Ghana.
- Successful completion of the second and final Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) public hearing in respect of the Project.
- Submission of draft Environment Impact Statement (“EIS”) to the EPA.
- Admission of the Company’s entire share capital by introduction and commencement of trading on the Main Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange, as agreed under the terms of the grant of the Ewoyaa Mining Lease.
- Post period-end, the Mining Lease in respect of the Project was submitted to parliament to undergo the necessary ratification process.
Exploration:
- Commencement of field work at the newly-granted Senya Beraku prospecting licence in the east of the Company’s Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio in Ghana.
- High-grade assay results reported from the Dog-Leg target, with highlights including hole GRC0177: 27m at 1.85% Li2O from 126m and hole GRC1059: 15m at 1.08% Li2O from 126m.
- Completion of sterilisation reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling at the proposed plant site, with no mineralisation reported, providing increased confidence in the proposed site location.
- Post-period end, Mineral Resource Estimate increase reported for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O, reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
Corporate:
- Appointment of Minerals Income Investment Fund (“MIIF”) Chief Executive Officer Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng to the Company’s Board of Directors as Non-Executive Director, in line with the completion of MIIF’s US$5m subscription in the Company.
- The Company has progressed negotiations on key agreements as part of the ongoing competitive offtake partnering process for spodumene concentrate produced at Ewoyaa to secure funding expected to sufficiently cover the Company’s allocation of the development expenditure for the Project.
- Cash on hand at end of quarter was A$12.7m.
Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
“Considerable progress has been made towards advancing the Company’s ﬂagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project towards shovel-readiness. The Project is set to be one of the leading hard rock lithium projects, expected to generate significant benefits to the local communities in which we operate in the Central Region, and to Ghana more broadly.
“Following the grant of the Mining Lease in October 2023, we received notification this month that the Mining Lease had been submitted to parliament to undergo the necessary approval process to enable the advancement of the Project towards construction and operation.
“It is expected that the Mining Lease will be ratified in the current parliamentary sitting or in the next parliamentary session, expected to commence in October. We are prepared for all eventualities and will adapt plans as events unfold.
“We continue to make strong progress through permitting hurdles, with the recent submission of the draft Environment Impact Statement and subsequent completion of the second and final EPA public hearing in respect of the Project; both representing major events on the road to production.
“In June, we were delighted to list the Company’s shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange, providing Ghanaians the opportunity to share ownership in the development of the country’s first lithium mine. We also welcomed the appointment of Edward Koranteng, the CEO of MIIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Ghana, to the Company’s Board as Non-Executive Director. This follows the completion of MIIF’s US$5m subscription in the Company early in the year.
“We are busy working to conclude several major landmark events, including the completion of the ongoing offiake partnering process, MIIF’s Project-level investment and the grant of the remaining permits as required for the advancement of the Project.
“We appreciate shareholders patience and support and look forward to providing further updates on our progress.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
June 2024 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its activities report for the quarterly period ended 30 June 2024.
Highlights
- Completion of Drill Hole 1 with outstanding results including multiple intercepts above 600mg/L Li.
- Commencement of Drill Hole 2 at as part of the Stage 1 Drill Program at RGS.
- Successful oversubscribed capital raising of $2.4 million AUD completed.
- $2.024 million in cash and equivalents available at quarter end.
- Commencement of production at 250t Pilot Plant to produce first Lithium Carbonate in H2, 2024.
PROJECT DEVELOPMENT
During the June 2024 quarter, Pursuit Minerals Ltd (“Pursuit” or “Company”) has continued to advance through numerous engineering and geological workstreams, permitting approval processes and stakeholder engagement activities at our flagship Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project in the Salta province of Argentina.
Rio Grande Sur (RGS) Lithium Project Argentina
The Rio Grande Sur Project comprises of 5 tenements prospective for lithium on the Rio Grande Salar in the Salta province of Argentina, in addition to a Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant located in the city of Salta. The five tenements cover approximately 9,233 hectares (Table 1).
Figure 1: Rio Grande Sur Tenement Map
Figure 2: RGS Project location in the ‘Lithium Triangle’ Region
Rio Grande Sur Stage 1 Drilling Campaign.
During the quarter, Pursuit announced the completion of Drill Hole 1 / DDH-1 at the Maria Magdelena tenement with substantial high-grade lithium assays achieved (see ASX announcement dated 29 May 2024).
DDH-1 achieved a depth of 560m, with Pursuit’s on-site geologists and drilling team having been extremely encouraged by the geological units encountered across the depths of the hole.
Of particular interest, at a depth of approximately 100-130m, was a highly porous sandy unit that was encountered with Lithium brine grades substantially above expectation, based on historical drilling results. This zone has been earmarked as the potential location of a pumping well due to its heightened porosity and average grade of 620mg/L. As drilling continued to depth, DDH-1 continued to deliver exceptional grades averaging above 600mg/L and the presence of good quality, porous and permeable sands.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report – to 30 June 2024
Metals Australia Limited (“Metals Australia”, the “Company” or “MLS”) is pleased to report its activities for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024 (“Quarter”):
Corporate
- Tanya Newby commenced as Company CFO and Joint Company Secretary1 on 27 May 2024. Tanya is a highly experienced finance executive with a broad background in the resources sector. Consistent with the strategy set by the board, Tanya’s appointment reflects the increased commercial and financial demands on the Company as it rapidly advances the Company’s portfolio of high quality critical and precious minerals on their exploration and development pathways.
- The Company’s cash balance at the end of the Quarter was $17.35 million (Q3 17.86 million), following net outflows of $510k, which included $601K spent on exploration, metallurgical test work and project studies, offset by net Canadian gains of $92K (tax benefits offset by small FX adjustment). All staffing, consultant and administration costs were completely offset by interest earned on fixed term deposits of $314K. Please see details in the Appendix 5b.
Exploration & Project Development
Canadian Projects:
Lac Carheil Graphite – Critical Minerals Project, Quebec, Canada:
Development of Critical & Strategic Minerals 2020-20252. During the Quarter considerable effort was applied to increasing the Company’s profile with government agencies and stakeholders. The project name was changed to Lac Carheil to better reflect its proximity to the major water feature of the same name and to avoid confusion among stakeholders. Various engagements, including consultations, led directly to the submission of an exploration impact assessment for the planned drilling program, consistent with the government’s new regulatory requirements. The Company awaits approval for the program. The Company entered into a series of agreements and launched six work programs, all required as part of our prefeasibility assessment (PFS)3. Major work agreed, underway or planned, included:
- Metallurgical & Laboratory Services – The appointments of SGS Laboratories in Lakefield, Ontario and a specialist client advisor to oversee metallurgical test-work programs associated with the PFS. Test work is advancing with results informing the PFS design team.
- Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) – Lycopodium Minerals, Canada have commenced design for a 100,000 tonnes per annum flake-graphite concentrate plant, building on the 2021 Scoping Study results4 that demonstrated Lac Carheils potential to generate high operating margins over an initial 14-year mine life - based on the current Mineral Resource alone.
- Downstream graphite purification processing assessment, plant location and Scoping Study to produce battery anode material. ANZAPLAN, a world-leading, German based, metallurgical test-work and process engineering design group will substantially advance on the outstanding results of previous downstream product test-work that produced battery grade (99.96% graphitic carbon (Cg)) spherical graphite (SpG) with excellent battery charging and discharge performance5.
- Drilling and full-service support contract signed with Magnor Exploration to complete the drilling and other exploration programs for Mineral Resource expansion and to test new regional targets at Lac Carheil, where the current Mineral Resource is contained within only 1km of a demonstrated 36km strike-length of high-grade graphitic trends6.
- Product marketing and pricing strategy – Lonestar Technical Minerals has been appointed to guide development of an overall marketing and pricing program for Lac Carheil graphite products.
- Social and stakeholder engagement services – An agreement has just commenced with Quebec based Transfert Environmental to assist with stakeholder engagement.
- Considerable progress was also made on the Mineral Resource estimation, mining, geotechnical, tailings and environmental scopes of work – which are all close to award, subject to a final drilling permit being awarded.
Figure 1: Lac Carheil Graphite Project: Resource Zone, High-grade sample sites, EM indicated graphitic trends
Corvette River Li, Au, Ag & Cu Project – Quebec, Canada
During the Quarter, the Company rapidly advanced planning, design and permitting for an extensive, phased, exploration program at Corvette River (see Figure 2). The aims of the exploration program are to follow up on promising Lithium bearing pegmatites, previously reported as the CR17 Pegmatite (adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals( ASX: PMT) CV9 discovery8,9) and the CS1 Pegmatite10, and historical field sampling with promising gold, silver and copper results11. The Company’s exploration permit, which includes trenching and drilling, was approved during the Quarter.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metals Australia Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement
Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it has extended the final closing date of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement to August 30, 2024. As previously announced, the private placement consists of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.
Coniagas will use the net proceeds from the private placement primarily for exploration on the Graal property as well as for metallurgical test work and working capital.
About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.
Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals in Quebec. Our strategy is to create shareholder value through the development of our mineral properties, with the goal of becoming a critical metals supplier to the EV market.
Coniagas has achieved notable success with geophysics and shallow drilling at its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, consistently hitting mineralization. This success has confirmed an open-pit deposit model along a 6 km strike of high-grade nickel and copper, with cobalt, platinum, and palladium byproducts. Upcoming plans include further drilling, an NI 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing, and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the “NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada” dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company’s website.
“Frank J. Basa”
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng., Order of Engineers Ontario
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
or:
Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com
You can follow Coniagas on Social Media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coniagas-battery-metals/
X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/coniagasmetals
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coniagas/
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (“Coniagas” or the “Company”) which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the private placement referred to above, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. In particular, Coniagas cannot give any assurance that it will be able to complete the private placement referred to above, either in whole or in part. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.
Click here to connect with Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) to receive an Investor Presentation
Maiden Fieldwork Discovers Widespread Chalcocite Dominant Vein Systems at Expanded Nunavut Rae Cu-Ag-Au Project
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that work has commenced at the Rae copper, silver and gold project in Nunavut (“Rae” or the “Project”). Initial visual observations across all sample sites have confirmed numerous vein systems of chalcocite dominant mineralisation across significant strike lengths.
- Multiple styles of copper mineralisation identified, providing for potential district scale mineralisation:
- Massive chalcocite veining observed at Cu-Tar
- Sedimentary hosted copper and replacement mineralisation seen at HALO
- Native copper within vesicular basalt flow tops discovered at Kilauea
- Previous high grade historical locations have been located and samples taken within an expanded vicinity. At all priority targets the identifiable strike length has significantly increased.
- The HALO vein system now mapped and sampled over more than 440m strike length. Discovery of high grade sediment hosted copper greatly expands prospectivity and tonnage potential of the target
- Chalcocite dominant veining observed over a ±400m strike length at the Cu-TAR zone, alongside 3 other chalcocite veins and cemented copper rich breccia. These veins have been sampled along strike until they disappear under shallow cover
- The DON target has been identified to host 2 semi-massive chalcocite-bornite veins with over 200m strike length
- The PAT target now extended to >400m of outcropping, semi-massive, vein hosted chalcocite-bornite mineralisation
- Field evidence at the CALMAL target area where copper bearing hydrothermal fluids observed mineralising the Rae Group sediments. Potential for bulk tonne “Red Bed” copper
- Widespread native copper traced over 120 m at the Kilauea target
- The MobileMT airborne geophysical survey completed at Great Bear Lake, on time and on budget. Rae survey expected to be completed in the next 5-10 days
- First tranche of Assays from Great Bear expected in August
- Latest land rush to Nunavut amplifies the first mover strategic advantage that the Company has achieved
“The outcropping copper mineralisation throughout the project area is visually stunning and exceeds expectations. The focus of our maiden field programme across both Nunavut and Great Bear Lake has been twofold. Firstly, to confirm decades old historical state survey results from multiple project locations and extend the observable strike of each and in parallel undertaking airborne geophysics to further refine these targets. Second is prioritise and prepare project areas for drilling.
At Halo, multiple mineralised vertical structures have been identified and now constitute priority targets. This deep-seated plumbing acts as conduits for copper rich hydrothermal fluids that have deposited what appears to be significant quantities of copper into the surrounding reactive sandstones. This field observation provides the first direct evidence of extensive high grade sedimentary hosted “red bed” copper on Company ground, something not previously observed by historical exploration. We grow more confident each day of significant results coming from this sampling programme.
The recently completed airborne MOBILEMT survey at Great Bear is expected to work well and will add substantially to the understanding of the local and regional mineralising structures. Integrating this geophysical layer with assay results will eventually allow for a maiden drilling campaign by the Company which is scheduled to kick off in the coming months. The same aerial survey is now underway at Rae and expected to complete this week.”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
In relation to the disclosure of visual mineralisation, the Company cautions that visual estimates of sulphide and oxide material abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis. Laboratory assay results are required to determine the widths and grade of visible mineralisation reported in sampling. The Company will update the market when laboratory analytical results become available, which are expected within 4-6 weeks.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Red Mountain Lithium Discovery Bolstered with More Outstanding Thick Intersections
Second batch of assays delivers further high-grade intersections
Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that assay results from the next four holes, RMRC004-007, of the inaugural Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA, have returned high-grade mineralisation.
Key Highlights
- Multiple lithium intersections reported in assay results for the next four holes, RMRC004-007, with intersections up to +80m thickness, including:
- RMRC004: 83.8m @ 1,230ppm Li from 16.8m.
- RMRC005: 80.8m @ 1,270ppm Li from 56.4m
- RMRC006: 62.5m @ 1,070ppm Li from 6.1m and 70.1m @ 1,090ppm Li from 89.9m
- RMRC007: 74.7m @ 1,160ppm Li from 18.3m
- Intersections sit mid-project within 4.6km of strike length drilled to date at Red Mountain.
- Assay results for the remaining four drill holes expected in late July.
Assay results from the second batch of samples include the following drill intersections:
- RMRC004 : 13.7m @ 1,070ppm Li / 0.57% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent1 (LCE) from surface
- 83.8m @ 1,230ppm Li / 0.65% LCE from 16.8m
- RMRC005 : 26.0m @ 656ppm Li / 0.35% LCE from 3.0m
- 80.8m @ 1,270ppm Li / 0.68% LCE from 56.4m to End of Hole
- RMRC006 : 62.5m @ 1,070ppm Li / 0.57% LCE from 6.1m
- 15.3m @ 896ppm Li / 0.48% LCE from 71.6m 70.1m @ 1,090ppm Li / 0.58% LCE from 89.9m
- RMRC007 : 74.7m @ 1,160ppm Li / 0.61% LCE from 18.3m
- 25.9m @ 1,580ppm Li / 0.84% LCE from 115.8m
This second batch of assays, from drill holes located centrally within the group drilled so far (Figure 1), demonstrate thicker intersections than those previously announced, with all four holes intersecting +70m zones grading over 1,000ppm lithium. These outstanding results indicate the scale and grade potential at Red Mountain, as it continues to emerge as a project of significance in North America. Assays for the final four holes from the campaign are expected to be received later this month, which, along with other results, will allow the Company to determine the next steps at this highly prospective Project.
Astute Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said:
“Our confidence in the scale and significance of this discovery continues to increase with each successful drill-hole at Red Mountain. Assays from the latest four holes have exceeded expectations and returned some very thick, high-grade intercepts which have confirmed robust lithium mineralisation in the middle of the project, between intersections from the discovery holes.
“With final assay results expected for the remaining four holes shortly, data from all holes will then be integrated into an updated geological model for Red Mountain with a view to expediting the process to achieving a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.”
Figure 1. Drill-hole locations and intersections, and gridded soil sample geochemistry over aerial image.
About Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE)
Unlike spodumene concentrate, which is a feedstock for a value-added battery product, Lithium Carbonate is a principal lithium-ion battery product, which may be used directly in battery production or converted to other battery products such as lithium hydroxide. The Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Lithium Carbonate China Index priced lithium carbonate product at US$13,710/t6 as of 12 June 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astute Metals NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
