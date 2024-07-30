Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
New Dog-Leg Target Delivers Increase to Ewoyaa MRE

New Dog-Leg Target Delivers Increase to Ewoyaa MRE

Drilling at the new Dog-Leg target increases the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce an increase to the JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE” or “Resource”) at the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (”Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.

Highlights:

  • Total Mineral Resource Estimate for the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project increased to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O, reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
  • 81% of the Total Resource now in the higher confidence Measured and Indicated categories (3.7Mt at 1.37% in the Measured category, 26.1Mt at 1.24% in the Indicated category and 7.0Mt @ 1.15% Li₂O in the Inferred category).
  • MRE increase follows targeted drilling programme, undertaken in 2023 and H1 2024, comprising sterilisation drilling to support the plant and haul road design and resource conversion drilling, converting Inferred resources to Indicated and Measured resources, to provide mine plan optionality; new Dog-Leg target identified through this process.
  • Drilling subsequently undertaken on the Dog-Leg target, where the Company has identified a shallow-dipping, near-surface mineralised pegmatite body with true thickness up to 35m, which contributed 890,892 tonnes of the Resource increase to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O.
  • Potential to grow the Resource further; step-out drilling planned at five priority deposits and one new exploration target identified for initial reverse circulation (“RC”) evaluation.

Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:

“We are pleased to report an increase in the Mineral Resource for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O, which reaffirms Ewoyaa’s status as one of the leading hard rock lithium projects.

“The increase follows the limited drilling programme completed recently, which was focused on supporting our mine planning activities rather than expanding the resource base, but through which we identified the Dog-Leg target, which has added near-surface tonnes to the Ewoyaa Resource. We are pleased to see this lucky strike at Dog- Leg contributing an additional circa 891,000 tonnes to the enlarged 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O Resource.

“While our current focus remains firmly on advancing Ewoyaa towards shovel-readiness, we recognise the significant potential across our exploration portfolio to increase the Resource further.”

Mineral Resource Estimate Upgrade

An upgraded MRE of 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O was completed for the Ewoyaa deposit and surrounding pegmatites; collectively termed the “Ewoyaa Lithium Project”.

The MRE increase follows a targeted drilling programme aimed at supporting the mine build activities at the Project. This comprised sterilisation drilling to support the plant and haul road design and resource conversion drilling, aimed at converting Inferred resources to Indicated and Measured, to provide mine plan optionality. The drilling programme resulted in the combined Measured and Indicated resource increasing to 81% of the Total Mineral Resource (to 29.8 Mt at 1.26% Li2O).

During drilling programme, the Dog-Leg target was identified, with prioritised drilling subsequently undertaken, which returned multiple broad and high-grade intersections, from which the Company has identified a shallow-dipping, near- surface mineralised pegmatite body with true thickness up to 35m. The Dog-Leg target contributed 890,892 tonnes, comprising 332,100 tonnes at 1.01% Li2O Indicated and 558,792 tonnes at 1.13% Li2O Inferred, of the increase in resources to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O.

The Mineral Resource is based on 168,015m of drilling completed at the Project to date, inclusive of infill and extensional drilling undertaken since the February 2023 MRE reported by the Company, comprising 148,865m of reverse circulation (“RC”), 12,639m of diamond core (“DD”), 5,311m of reverse circulation with diamond tail (“RCD”) and 1,200m of reverse circulation hydrology holes (“RCH”).

The MRE includes a total of 3.7Mt at 1.37% Li2O in the Measured category, 26.1Mt at 1.24% Li2O in the Indicated category and 7.0Mt at 1.15% Li2O in the Inferred category (refer Table 1). The independent MRE for Ewoyaa was completed by Ashmore Advisory Pty Ltd (“Ashmore”) of Perth, Western Australia, with results tabulated in the Statement of Mineral Resources in Table 1. The Statement of Mineral Resources is reported in line with requirements of the JORC Code (2012) and is therefore suitable for public reporting. High-level Whittle optimisation was completed and demonstrates reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium stockslithium explorationasx:a11lithium investingLithium Investing
A11:AU
Atlantic Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024

Atlantic Lithium nears shovel-readiness following the completion of several major permitting milestones at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the period ended 30 June 2024.

Highlights from the Reporting Period:

Keep reading...Show less
Pursuit Minerals

June 2024 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its activities report for the quarterly period ended 30 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia Ltd

Quarterly Activities Report – to 30 June 2024

Metals Australia Limited (“Metals Australia”, the “Company” or “MLS”) is pleased to report its activities for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024 (“Quarter”):

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it has extended the final closing date of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement to August 30, 2024. As previously announced, the private placement consists of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.

Coniagas will use the net proceeds from the private placement primarily for exploration on the Graal property as well as for metallurgical test work and working capital.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Maiden Fieldwork Discovers Widespread Chalcocite Dominant Vein Systems at Expanded Nunavut Rae Cu-Ag-Au Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that work has commenced at the Rae copper, silver and gold project in Nunavut (“Rae” or the “Project”). Initial visual observations across all sample sites have confirmed numerous vein systems of chalcocite dominant mineralisation across significant strike lengths.

Keep reading...Show less
Astute Metals NL

Red Mountain Lithium Discovery Bolstered with More Outstanding Thick Intersections

Second batch of assays delivers further high-grade intersections

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that assay results from the next four holes, RMRC004-007, of the inaugural Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA, have returned high-grade mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Atlantic Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June 2024

Related News

Resource Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June 2024

Copper Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Resource Investing

Auric Mining Ltd - NWR Perth Presentation

Gold Investing

Sale of Surplus Plant Commenced

×