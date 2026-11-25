Top Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2020

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Explore the three top Canadian cleantech stocksTidewater Renewables, 5N Plus and Northland Power.
As the world races to meet rising power demand driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computing, cleantech is stepping into a new era of opportunity.
Developing and scaling innovative energy technologies has never been more accessible or cost-efficient, thanks to breakthroughs in AI-driven design, automation and data analytics.
Canada is emerging as a strong contender for global influence, backed by supportive policy frameworks, abundant natural resources and innovation-focused companies.
Here’s a look at the best-performing Canadian cleantech stocks on the TSX by year-to-date gains. TSXV and CSE listed companies were considered, but none made the list at this time.
Data for this article was gathered on November 24, 2026, using TradingView’s stock screener.
1. Tidewater Renewables (TSX:LCFS)
Year-to-date gain: 354.73 percent
Market cap: C$722.68 million
Share price: C$19.69
Alberta-based Tidewater Renewables makes low-carbon fuels. It operates a renewable diesel and renewable hydrogen complex in Prince George, British Columbia. Its majority owner is Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM), which created Renewables.
Tidewater Renewables got a boost this year from Canada's Biofuel Production Incentive, a federal program that pays fuel makers for producing renewable diesel. The company applied in January 2026 and received conditional approval on March 30.
In the third quarter, its renewable diesel complex ran above its design capacity and benefited from favorable pricing. The company has raised its 2026 outlook in each of its quarterly reports this year.
Tidewater Renewables entered into an all-share deal in November for a merger in which Tidewater Midstream would acquire all the shares of Renewables it doesn't already own. Shareholders would receive 0.88 of a Midstream share for each share they hold. Both shareholder meetings are set for December 14, with closing targeted for December 18.
2. 5N Plus (TSX:VNP)
Year-to-date gain: 65.3 percent
Market cap: C$2.75 billion
Share price: C$29.44
Québec-based 5N Plus is a global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. Its products are used in solar cells for satellites, renewable energy, defense, medical imaging and industrial sensing.
Higher sales volumes in both segments helped push revenue up through 2026 compared to the prior year. In its third-quarter results, the company said it expects to reach the high end of its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
One caveat is that profit margins narrowed year over year. The company says this is mainly because margins for its performance materials business are returning to normal levels.
On September 22, 5N Plus announced plans to expand its St. George facility in Utah, US, by about 50 percent, providing more manufacturing and product development space, allowing it to scale with demand.
3. Northland Power (TSX:NPI)
Year-to-date gain: 32.06 percent
Market cap: C$6.17 billion
Share price: C$23.63
Northland Power is a Canadian-headquartered global power producer with offices in seven countries. It sells electricity from offshore wind, onshore renewables, battery storage and natural gas-fired generation.
The company made progress at two large offshore wind farms this year. At Hai Long in Taiwan, all 73 turbines are installed and generating power. In April, Northland signed a long-term deal to sell more power from Hai Long to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM), building on an existing arrangement. At Baltic Power in Poland, all 76 turbines are installed, the project is in commissioning, and commercial production is expected in 2026, according to a July release.
Additionally, its Jurassic battery storage facility in Alberta, Canada, is now running, and the company says it was finished ahead of schedule and under budget.
Northland reaffirmed its 2026 guidance with its third-quarter results. Not everything went smoothly, as it saw weaker power generation totals from its existing offshore wind farms, in part due to wind availability and a failed export cable at its Gemini wind farm that was repaired in September.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold direct investment interest in one or more companies mentioned in this article.
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Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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