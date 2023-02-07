GamingInvesting News

Xbox, ESPORTSU and Paidia Gaming Launch Competitive Collegiate Esports Series for Rising Women Gamers

The partnership aims to provide women gamers with competition and content that celebrates high achievement, inclusivity, and positive play

Xbox, ESPORTSU, and Paidia Gaming announced their partnership which will continue their ongoing commitment to gender equality, diversity, and inclusion in gaming. This activation includes three gaming events designed to spotlight collegiate women gamers, concluding at the Collegiate Esports Commissioner's Cup (CECC) Texas this May. The activations will showcase women competing on a national level and includes two content series.

Xbox Paidia Esportsu

The top national collegiate women players across the continent will compete in a specially created women's qualifying VALORANT event, with the winner punching a ticket to CECC Texas on May 6-7, 2023 at the Esports Stadium Arlington. CECC Texas is the largest multi-conference gathering of collegiate esports programs across North America and hosts over 64 teams across various game titles. Collegiate women from all over North America are eligible to compete in the all-women's qualifying tournament being held on paidiagaming.com.

Additionally, Xbox, ESPORTSU and Paidia have partnered to launch The Paidia Cup: Women's VALORANT Matchmaking Season. From February to May, women gamers from across North America will compete, with one matchup to be aired live weekly on ESPORTSU's Twitch channel . The top two teams will receive invitations to compete in a showmatch at CECC Texas and the winner will be crowned the inaugural Paidia Cup champion. The Paidia Cup spotlights up-and-coming women gamers and highlights the future of women in VALORANT.

"We are thrilled to partner with Xbox and Paidia on this important and ground-breaking new initiative." said Jim Connelly , Chief Revenue Officer for CSMG/ESPORTSU. "Together, we will continue to push the boundaries to open doors and make the esports gaming space more inclusive, by shining the spotlight on the incredible talents and skills of women gamers."

Throughout the course of the tournament, Xbox, ESPORTSU and Paidia will integrate custom content to highlight these teams as they prepare for CECC Texas. The content series will include support from elite college coaches dubbed the "Road to CECC," as well as "Cast This," a content series to find and develop new shoutcasting talent. Women interested in a career in shoutcasting can be mentored by industry leaders and develop their skills working towards their debut as a shoutcaster at CECC Texas. These events and content pieces aim to disrupt the industry, making gaming inviting, entertaining, and engaging, while fostering positive social connections.

"At Paidia our mission is to provide an inclusive and safe place for women and diverse gamers to connect, learn and play," says Jill Kenney , CEO for Paidia Gaming. "Initiatives like this one are paramount to closing the equity gap that has dominated our industry for decades. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Xbox and ESPORTSU to create a series of events and content that celebrates women gamers and the power of positive play."

"At Xbox, we believe that gaming is for everyone, and should be 'Inclusive of all' and 'Accessible to all'. Paidia and ESPORTSU share these same values, which is why this collaboration is such a natural fit," said Katie Schroeder , US Xbox Marketing.  "We are proud to be working alongside Paidia and ESPORTSU in their efforts to create an inclusive online gaming community and to empower gamers around the world to do more of what they love - connect to their community through games."

About CECC Texas

Held on May 5-7, 2023 , CECC Texas welcomes teams from multiple conferences and divisions to compete in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Overwatch 2 ® , Rocket League, and VALORANT during the "May Madness" of collegiate esports. The weekend festival-like atmosphere is more than just a competition. The best esports athletes and fans will enjoy various activities, including a Vendor Village, Career Fair, Partner Activations, Cosplay Costume Contests, Esports Celebrity Meet & Greets, and a Technology Expo. For more information, visit: https://collegiatesmg.com/cecc/.

About Paidia Gaming

Paidia is a women-led gaming, tech and media company that has created an inclusive gaming community that empowers diverse gamers to safely connect, learn and play. Founded and supported by women, Paidia is led by industry experts who are motivated to provide sophisticated solutions that encourage positive voices within the gaming community. The fully-integrated portal delivers a secure environment for gamers in search of a supportive, inclusive and kind community. It features media and content experiences, tournaments and gameplay, rewards and prizing, as well as the opportunity to engage with like-minded gamers. Visit www.paidiagaming.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xbox-esportsu-and-paidia-gaming-launch-competitive-collegiate-esports-series-for-rising-women-gamers-301740411.html

SOURCE ESPORTSU

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

DAVE & BUSTER'S ANNOUNCES ITS LAUNCH INTO THE METAVERSE WITH DAVE & BUSTER'S WORLD ON ROBLOX

-- Dave & Buster's Iconic Experience is Now Available to Millions of Users in Fully-Immersive Version–

-- Initiative Highlights Dave & Buster's Investments in Innovation to Drive Connections--

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pixelworks Empowers OnePlus Ace 2 with Extraordinary Visual Display Quality

Pixelworks' Low Latency MEMC, Low Power Super-Resolution and Always-HDR Bring Cutting-edge Visual Benefits for Mobile Gaming

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the newly launched OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone incorporates the Pixelworks X7 visual processing chipset to deliver a first of its kind solution jointly developed and tuned by the two brands. By leveraging Pixelworks' core technologies, including the first ultra-low latency MotionEngine ® low power super-resolution, always-on HDR and professional color calibration, the OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone is well-prepared to win broad consumer acceptance with its unparalleled visual excellence.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Zordix Launches Maximum Entertainment and Presents Roadmap For 2023 and Beyond

Zordix AB (publ) (Nasdaq: ZORDIX B) today launches Maximum Entertainment as a strategically realigned global entertainment company with differentiated inhouse publishers and a newly restructured development division, Modus Studios. With the news, Maximum Entertainment revealed its current lineup of games that demonstrates the company's new strategy to increase its creation of owned IP while continuing to release compelling content with external partners. Maximum Entertainment is in the process of acquiring the assets of Romanian game studio FUN Labs to further increase the development talent within Modus Studios.

www.maximument.com

Maximum Entertainment CEO Christina Seelye announced the new corporate structure on the heels of securing a $30 million USD credit facility yesterday, presenting the company's new identity and roadmap of upcoming releases rich in variety and distinct playstyles. The exciting roster offers looks at highly anticipated games such as Maximum Football , Smalland: Survive the Wilds , and Bramble: The Mountain King , appealing to a wide range of players: https://youtu.be/J2J6diCRLBA

The roadmap announcements include:

  • Maximum Football will launch this year as a free-to-play, live service game
  • Smalland: Survive the Wilds launches into early access on March 29, 2023
  • New IP from Modus Studios titled Big Truck Country: Mudfest
  • New game announcement of Morbid: The Lords of Ire
  • Bramble: The Mountain King will release on April 27, 2023
  • Teaser of new unnamed own IP "Project Velos " in collaboration with bestselling author, Brandon Tyler Webb
  • Brand new gameplay footage of zombie shooter Projekt Z

Maximum Entertainment seeks to increase IP ownership to 30 percent of revenue by 2025 and includes expanding the reach of its transmedia entertainment. The realignment includes creating cross functional teams across the whole group such as finance, data and business intelligence, creative services, QA and porting. Yesterday's appointment of Thierry Bonnefoi as interim CFO will provide the operational experience and stability to lead this next phase of growth. All of these factors will greatly enhance efficiencies as the company is laser focused on key areas of growth for 2023 and beyond.

"The new Maximum Entertainment structure will reduce risk to the overall organization and provide a new focus on developing our own intellectual property and franchises. The new strategy improves our ability to cover the full value chain of video games across development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. With a mission to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone, we are poised to become the global leader in double-A to triple-I video games," said Christina Seelye , CEO of the newly launched Maximum Entertainment.

The strategic positioning in the double-A and triple-I sector sets Maximum Entertainment apart from the competition with clearly defined markets in growth areas. This allows its publishing labels and development studios operational and creative freedom while pairing games and partners with teams suited to their talent and experience. In turn, this formula empowers creators to deliver the most engaging, high-quality games.

The company currently has over 100 games in its content pipeline planned across PC and consoles, including 15 of its own IP. The overall portfolio will emphasize specific genres of game development including competitive fighting, sports, shooters, and action/adventure with focus on live service and strategic global transmedia opportunities. View a brief roadmap trailer for 2023 and beyond: https://youtu.be/nTh4wYEcUDQ

"The addition of the FUN Labs team to Modus Studios and Maximum Entertainment is expected to finalize in the coming weeks and is fully aligned with our strategy of increasing internal studio capability to meet our goal of 30 percent of the revenue generated by our own IP by 2025," concludes Seelye.

Modus Studios Bucharest is located in Bucharest, Romania , and the FUN Labs team has a longstanding relationship with Maximum Entertainment. The 40 developers are specialized in multi-platform development for consoles and PC, utilizing the latest Unreal Engine technology. The rationale behind the addition is to secure and develop the roadmap by adding highly talented developers and studio capacity in a scalable talent-dense region.

All studios, which include Invictus, Dimfrost, Mane6, Modus Studios Brazil and Modus Studios Bucharest, will be led by Global Studio Director, Bruce Hayles and will fall under the realigned Modus Studios brand. Publishing labels, which include Maximum Games, Modus Games, Merge Games, and Just For Games, have been clearly differentiated and moving forward, all games will be put in the right hands for optimal success.

For more information about Maximum Entertainment and the new corporate structure, please see the attachment.

For more information about Maximum Entertainment and its family of companies, please visit the new website: www.maximument.com .

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to creating high quality experiences spanning the entire value chain of video games, including development, publishing, transmedia, sales and operations. Maximum Entertainment provides collaborative resources to its partners through in-house publishing labels Maximum Games, Modus, Merge Games and Just For Games, as well as its development division, Modus Studios. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has partnered with best-in-class creators and franchises around the world to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment has offices around the world, employs more than 200 professionals and is a brand of Zordix AB (publ). Visit Maximum Entertainment at www.maximument.com .

Maximum Entertainment is the new corporate structure for the Zordix gaming brands - www.maximument.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zordix-launches-maximum-entertainment-and-presents-roadmap-for-2023-and-beyond-301739776.html

SOURCE Maximum Entertainment

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sohu.com to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 21, 2023

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU), China's leading online media, video and game business group, will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, February 21 2023, before U.S. market hours.

Sohu logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sohu.com Inc.)

Sohu's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, February 21, 2023 ( 8:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time, February 21, 2023 ) following the quarterly results announcement.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by click here , you will be led to the conference registration website. Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at https://investors.sohu.com/ .

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang , one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform in China , Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com , PC portal www.sohu.com ; online video website tv.sohu.com ; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/ .

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China :

Ms. Pu Huang

Sohu.com Limited

Tel:

+86 (10) 6272-6645

E-mail:

ir@contact.sohu.com

In the United States :

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen

Tel:

+1 (480) 614-3004

E-mail:

linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sohucom-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-february-21-2023-301740203.html

SOURCE Sohu.com Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

GAIMIN and BNB Chain AMA to bolster Web3 esports Growth Initiatives.

BNB Chain and Gaimin AMA Feb 7th, 2023 (CNW Group/Gaimin)

GAIMIN ( www.gaimin.io ), the world's leader in delivering decentralised, distributed data processing power today announces an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on 7th February, in conjunction with BNB Chain ( www.bnbchain.org ), to discuss how GAIMIN and GAIMIN's esports team, GAIMIN Gladiators ( www.gaimingladiators.gg ), will be partnering to deliver Web 3 esports growth initiatives.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Back to Work Promotion- What's the level of your post-holiday syndrome?

- MSI, a leading manufacturer of PC hardware, announces the Back to Work promotion, starting from February 1st, 2023 (00:01 GMT+8) to February 28th, 2023 (23:59 GMT+8). After the long vacation for the new year celebration, are you ready back to work? By inviting users to take a simple post-holiday syndrome test, MSI will recommend the best PC solution to get users through their busy working days and boost their productivity at work based on their psychological and emotional status. Furthermore, users will have a chance to win an MSI Modern LED Lux as long as they complete the test. Plus, the grand prize- MSI MD272QPW will be drawn for participants who purchased recommended MSI PC solutions.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

