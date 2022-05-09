GamingInvesting News

Wamba Technologies has officially patented the process of integrating a wagering system into skill based video games . In lay terms, as an example, they could build a fully automated competition experience where there is an option to pay an entry fee into various tournaments offered directly from the video game menu where players win real money. By building such a software platform, the idea is that tournament ...

- Wamba Technologies has officially patented the process of integrating a wagering system into skill based video games (essentially esports for games such as golf, tennis, shooters, racing games, etc.).

In lay terms, as an example, they could build a fully automated competition experience where there is an option to pay an entry fee into various tournaments offered directly from the video game menu where players win real money. By building such a software platform, the idea is that tournament events could be offered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

In simpler practical terms, they have patented the primary method required to create "in-game wagering" capabilities for skill-based video games.

"Presently, video game tournaments are typically held outside of the game being played." Said Gary Denham , CEO of Wamba Technologies. "The companies that do provide online competitive gameplay where players can win monetary prizes are typically 3rd party vendors who are not actually connected digitally to the game itself. The wagering system and the game operate independently and without communication between each other. This results in the 3rd party vendor holding players' tournament entry fees while the players go play their game separately. Then, once the winners have won, it is up to the players to leave the game, go back to the 3rd party vendor, and just "be honest". Nothing is automated.  Considering that Warzone recently banned more than 100,000 players in a single week for cheating, it's no wonder that online esport events based on the 'Honor System' have typically not generated big revenues."

Denham continued "With our patent, we are building a system that will offer a multitude of events, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 360 days per year. Through our patent, we hold the rights to this type of tournament system development."

The only other comparable company to Wamba (meaning that the esports feature is built into the actual games themselves) presently is Skillz (SKLZ) who went public in 2020. With a different patent, Skillz offers in-game competition for real money with basic mobile game titles such as "Solitaire". Despite working with small games and under 4M players, Skillz generated more than 25% of the total global online esports revenue in 2021. Considering there are an estimated 475M people who participate in esports around the world, the fact that Skillz represents less than 1% of the esports player population but more than 25% of the online esports revenue is a testament to the value of adding this feature to a game.

Presently, if a game is generating north of $10 per player per year from ad sales and in-app purchasing, they are doing phenomenally well. Skillz has decimated that standard and is reportedly seeing player values as high as $70 per player per year. Wamba anticipates even higher player values than that!

Now that Skillz has provided proof of concept, game developers are beginning to take notice. With its now proven massive profit potential, online esports is about to become the next major digital gold rush!  Between the section of the industry Skillz has carved out with their patents and the section which Wamba has carved out with their patent, the two companies together seem to have gobbled up the available prime patent real estate in this sector.

Wamba's patent is valid until 2037 and appears to be a solid foundation for the fledgling company to take its place in the world of esports.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jonathan Todd ,
+1-808-855-5788,
jtodd@808marketing.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wamba-technologies-awarded-major-esports-patent-301542767.html

SOURCE Wamba Technologies, LLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Metaverse's Biggest Hit Yet: LISA Joins MetaCity M as a Model

The world's first ever metaverse mobile game: MetaCity M, developed by Gamamobi, officially announces that LISA, a member of BLACKPINK, will join MetaCity M as a global model under YG Entertainment. LISA is known for her cute and loveable style off-stage and her amazing dance performance; the perfect match for MetaCity M. The collaboration will excite fans worldwide, who will eagerly wait to find out what will come next in this exciting partnership.

MetaCity M is the first ever mobile Metaverse game to announce LISA as a global model.

The world's first open-world metaverse mobile game where dreams come true
Having begun development in 2020, MetaCity M focuses on the concept of the 'Open World Metaverse'. Each planet in MetaCity M features more than 1,600 small towns, 690 second-tier cities, and 55 first-tier cities. The massive 510 million square kilometer world allows players everywhere to play with friends and neighbors nearby, and drive, walk or even fly with people far away from all over the world. Explore different countries every day and see the world in all 4 seasons or take part in the simple joys of life such as watching the sunrise and sunset or enjoying a mountain top view. Take a spaceship to other planets and experience interplanetary exploration to visit players on alien planets. Use your life construction skill to develop your hometown with a global player base to create a truly unique town in the metaverse.

As LISA joins MetaCity M as a global model, the release of MetaCity M is hotly anticipated. To learn more about LISA, keep up to date with the latest news on the MetaCity M website.

About Gamamobi

Gamamobi is a mobile game developer and publisher with decades of experience in the industry. Gamamobi's team has published countless games spanning several eras from online web games to mobile games. In recent years, Gamamobi has introduced the element of "play" into various industries, and the Group's e-commerce platform and offline advertising media platform are all developed around the development and distribution of games.

In 2020, the team began to develop "MetaCity M": an open-world game that helps to create a new metaverse. "MetaCity M" combines a SocialFi experience with e-commerce, offline advertising, and various brands to present a complete virtual world content experience in real estate, cars, furniture, clothes, and entertainment. "MetaCity M" is expected to launch globally and officially enter the metaverse market in 2022, and hopes to change the public's understanding of gaming applications and lead new trends in pioneering gaming.

For more information, visit
《MetaCity M》Website: https://metacitym.com/
《MetaCity M》Discord: https://discord.gg/JEFGR2FRt9
《MetaCity M》Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaCity_M
《MetaCity M》Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mcm.gamamobi/
《MetaCity M》Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metacitym/

For press queries, reach out to
Joseph Rees
joseph.rees@eraogilvy.com

Welcome to the world's first open-world metaverse game.

Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-metaverses-biggest-hit-yet-lisa-joins-metacity-m-as-a-model-301542746.html

SOURCE Gamamobi

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BMO Becomes the World's First Financial Institution to Launch Twitch Channel Helping Gamers Level-up in Gaming and their Finances

  • The launch of BMO NXT LVL channel on Twitch reimagines how and where people can connect with their bank
  • BMO hires Gaming Relations Specialist, a global first for any financial institution

BMO Financial Group today announced the launch of BMO NXT LVL, a first-of-its-kind communications platform, on Twitch, known for its massive gaming community; with content intersecting gaming culture and personal finances. Driven by a commitment to authenticity, BMO NXT LVL will help gamers level up in-game and in life by connecting and engaging with them in the digital spaces where they are.

To drive the innovative initiative, BMO created the Gaming Relations Specialist (GRS) role, a global first for any financial institution. The GRS will host BMO NXT LVL, while engaging in insightful discussions on gaming and personal finances with influential guests through live-streamed and social content.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players Wearing the 2022 Season J.LEAGUE Official Kits!

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, May 6 players wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, May 6 players wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration.

J.LEAGUE Collaboration Campaign

Players who were part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story will appear in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season!

The campaign will feature a login bonus, daily scenarios, event missions, and more so be sure to check out the in-game notifications for more information.

J.LEAGUE Selection Transfer

Hikaru Matsuyama , Yuzo Morisaki , Mamoru Izawa , Yuji Sakaki wearing J.LEAGUE official kits debut as new players in this Transfer! This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 5.

Dreamball Exchange Update

Home, away, and keeper kits for 18 teams from the 2022 Meiji Yasuda J1 League are now available in the Dreamball Exchange!

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-new-players-wearing-the-2022-season-jleague-official-kits-301534548.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gamelancer enters media off-take agreement with Playmaker to sell across their Tiktok, Instagram and Snapchat channels, expanding Gamelancer media inventory to 1.175 billion monthly views

Gamelancer enters partnership to sell across Playmakers multi-channel social media network, offering Gamelancer customers increased access to GenZ consumers inventory featuring sports and gaming content, expanding Gamelancer's GenZ media offering to over 43 million followers and subscribers in the US, Canada , the UK and Australia

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is excited to announce it has partnered with Playmaker, an owned and operated network across Instagram, Tiktok and SnapChat with over 15 million followers. With over 2 million Snapchat subscribers, Playmaker's premium channels @playmaker, @sports @playmakerbetting and @playmakerhoops reach over 10,000,000 followers on Instagram alone.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Youth Esports Company Vanta Leagues to Expand into High Schools in the Fall

Today, youth esports organization Vanta Leagues announced that they will be expanding their player age range to 8-18 years old starting in the Fall season 2022. These new changes will allow Vanta to expand its esports leagues to work with high schools across the United States . High schools will now have access to Vanta's free league structure and will be able to develop their programs and players further through Vanta's coaching offering if they choose. Vanta Leagues will be offering coaching in Valorant, Rocket League, League of Legends, and Fortnite, with many more games to be announced for free competition.

Vanta Leagues provides esports players with a safe environment where players can improve their skills and focus on becoming great online citizens. Vanta Coaches follow a team-based holistic curriculum throughout a twelve-week-long league, where players practice, learn and represent their schools as they battle for the Vanta championship. Vanta Leagues also provides free competitive leagues where players can participate without professional coaching.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GiG signs sportsbook & platform partnership with Full Games SA in Angola

- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed an agreement with an Angolan operator, Full Games SA, for the provision of full Sportsbook and Player Account Management (PAM) services in the newly regulated market of Angola.

This is the first agreement that combines the offering from both GiG and Sportnco Gaming SAS, immediately showing the power and synergies of combining both product and managed services offerings.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×