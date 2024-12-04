Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CH

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CH

Trading resumes in:

Company: Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: CH

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:45 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/04/c2813.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen


Charbone Hydrogene finalise une premiere tranche de billets convertibles de 6 M $US

Charbone Hydrogene finalise une premiere tranche de billets convertibles de 6 M $US

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Des fonds sont accordés à deux usines nord-américaines d'hydrogène vert et à des commandes d'électrolyseurs
La production d'hydrogène vert devrait débuter dans quelques semaines

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CHARBONE Hydrogen Secures Initial Tranche of US$6 Million in Convertible Notes

CHARBONE Hydrogen Secures Initial Tranche of US$6 Million in Convertible Notes

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Funding Advances Two North American Green Hydrogen Facilities and Electrolyzer Orders
Green Hydrogen Production Scheduled to Commence Within Weeks

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene annonce la cloture d'une troisieme et derniere tranche de son placement prive sans courtier de 1 M$

Charbone Hydrogene annonce la cloture d'une troisieme et derniere tranche de son placement prive sans courtier de 1 M$

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard,Québec TheNewswire - le 3 décembre 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la troisième et dernière clôture de son placement privé sans courtier de 1 M$. La Société a obtenu 0,193 M$ additionnel avec la clôture de sa troisième tranche, pour un montant total de 1,011 M$.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - December 3, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("CHARBONE" or the "Company"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce the third and final closing of its $1M non-brokered private placement. The Company has secured an additional $0.193M with the closing of its third tranche, for a total amount of $1.011M.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces a Second Closing of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces a Second Closing of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - December 3, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("CHARBONE" or the "Company"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce the second closing of its $1M non-brokered private placement. The Company has secured an additional $0.163M with the closing of its second tranche, for a total amount of $0.818M, to accelerate the completion of its flagship green hydrogen production facility in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, scheduled to begin operations in the coming weeks. The investment comes from four investors, including the Company 's CFO with a subscription of $0.045M.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Vection Technologies Limited

$0.5M Defence Contract Award

Vection Technologies Ltd (ASX:VR1, OTC:VCTNY), ("Vection" or the "Company"), the INTEGRATEDXR company, is pleased to announce the award of a contract valued at $0.5m, which is expected to be recognised in 2Q FY25.

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is providing an update to its shareholders regarding the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to shareholders in connection with its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on December 31, 2024 (the "Meeting

Due the postal strike, the Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") may not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Meeting Materials have been filed on the Company's website and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries). Instructions respecting voting can be obtained as outlined below.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une deuxieme cloture de son placement prive sans courtier de 1 M$

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une deuxieme cloture de son placement prive sans courtier de 1 M$

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard,Québec, - TheNewswire - le 3 décembre 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH , OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la deuxième clôture de son placement privé sans courtier de 1 M$. La Société a obtenu 0,163 M$ additionnel avec la clôture de sa deuxième tranche, pour un montant total de 0,818 M$ pour accélérer l'achèvement de son usine phare de production d'hydrogène vert à Sorel-Tracy, au Québec, dont la mise en service est prévue dans les prochaines semaines . L'investissement provient de quatre investisseurs, dont le Chef de la direction financière de la société avec une souscription de 0,045 M$.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Announces Bitcoin Purchase and Brokered Private Placement Offering of Up to $2.0 Million of Convertible Debenture Units Led by Haywood Securities Inc. with $500,000 of Insider Participation

Bitcoin Well Announces Bitcoin Purchase and Brokered Private Placement Offering of Up to $2.0 Million of Convertible Debenture Units Led by Haywood Securities Inc. with $500,000 of Insider Participation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood ") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner, together with a syndicate of agents (the " Agents "), in connection with a best-efforts private placement of up to approximately $2,000,000 convertible debenture units (the " Debenture Units ") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit (the " Offering "). Each Debenture Unit shall consist of: (i) one 8% $1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a " Debenture "); and (ii) 4,347 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a " Warrant ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen Reports 23% Revenue Growth and Advances Green Hydrogen Production Plans in Q3 2024

Charbone Hydrogen Reports 23% Revenue Growth and Advances Green Hydrogen Production Plans in Q3 2024

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, November 29, 2024 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighted by a 23% year-over-year revenue increase and critical progress toward commencing green hydrogen production at its Sorel-Tracy facility in early 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une croissance de son chiffre d'affaires de 23 % et demontre une progression de ses plans de production d'hydrogene vert au T3 2024

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une croissance de son chiffre d'affaires de 23 % et demontre une progression de ses plans de production d'hydrogene vert au T3 2024

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

