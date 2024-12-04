Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

FPX Nickel Leverages Strong Balance Sheet and Intends to Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA

MP Materials Corp.

MP:US
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Syntheia Announces Establishment of Advisory Board and Appointment of Travel Industry Expert, Mr. John Kirk

Syntheia Announces Establishment of Advisory Board and Appointment of Travel Industry Expert, Mr. John Kirk

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, Syntheia, a Canadian leader in conversational AI SaaS, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new Advisory Board. The Advisory Board will collaborate with management and the board of directors to enhance the Company's strategic direction, provide expert guidance on its commercial initiatives, offer industry insights, and shape and accelerate innovations.

As the inaugural member of the Advisory Board, Syntheia welcomes Mr. John Kirk, a leader in the travel industry. The travel sector represents a potentially significant growth market for the Company's technology.

Mr. Kirk is currently Founder and Editor-In-Chief of TravelPulse Canada and TravelPulse Quebec based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He has been in the travel industry for over 25 years, working in the tour operator and aviation space with Porter Airlines, where he founded PorterEscapes.com, and Thomas Cook North America as SVP E-Commerce and Retail Distribution. He was responsible for some of Canada's legendary retail brands such as, The Last-Minute Club, Bel Air Travel, Avion Travel, and Algonquin Travel, covering on-line, store front, and call centre, with annual retail sales in excess of over 500 million dollars generated by a retail sales force of over 350 travel advisors across Canada. John is known throughout North America as a leading travel expert and has deep routed relationships crossing all spectrums, from front line sellers of travel to government dignitaries.

" I am extremely pleased and honoured to join Syntheia's Advisory Board, where I look forward to providing guidance as they explore opportunities within the travel and tourism space. The commercial opportunities for conversational AI in this space are incredible. I'm hopeful my years of experience and the relationships I have developed will assist them in achieving their goals ," commented Mr. Kirk who will begin his Advisory Board activities effective immediately.

Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia, commented: " We are privileged to welcome John as the founding member of our Advisory Board. His wealth of expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we finalize preparations for Syntheia's commercial launch in January 2025. The establishment of the Advisory Board is a key milestone in unlocking the full potential of Syntheia. We anticipate announcing additional industry leaders to join the Advisory Board in due course. "

For more information and to read customer testimonials, visit Syntheia.ai .

About Syntheia

Syntheia is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations. Our SaaS platform offers conversational AI solutions for both enterprise and small-medium business customers globally.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the appointment of additional members to the Advisory Board. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Please refer to the Company's listing statement available on SEDAR+ for a list of risks and key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Di Benedetto
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (844) 796-8434

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

SyntheiaSYAI:CCCSE:SYAIEmerging Tech Investing
SYAI:CC
Syntheia
Sign up to get your FREE

Syntheia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia


Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Enhances Inbound Customer Calls with AI-Powered Virtual Assistants, Positively Impacts Sales and Customer Satisfaction

Syntheia Enhances Inbound Customer Calls with AI-Powered Virtual Assistants, Positively Impacts Sales and Customer Satisfaction

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, Syntheia, a Canadian leader in conversational AI SaaS, is transforming customer service by delivering an innovative solution that uses natural language processing (NLP) to handle inbound telephone calls with virtual assistants. Since its beta launch in June 2023, Syntheia has processed over 750,000 conversations, bringing new levels of efficiency and engagement to businesses in diverse industries.

Companies like Georgetown Hyundai, Palmieri Furniture, Campio Furniture, and Pay N Go have all embraced Syntheia's platform, highlighting its positive impact on sales and customer satisfaction.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Syntheia Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a Canadian leader in conversational AI, is pleased to announce that the Company's leadership team rang the bell to open the market in collaboration with the Canadian Securities Exchange to celebrate its successful listing under the symbol "SYAI".

" We look forward to great success through our partnership with the CSE as we commercially launch our conversational AI to the market. On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank everyone who has made this milestone happen, " commented Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer at Syntheia.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Set to Enhance Customer Communication with Its AI-Powered Virtual Assistant

Syntheia Set to Enhance Customer Communication with Its AI-Powered Virtual Assistant

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a Canadian leader in conversational AI, announces that its innovative SaaS platform, designed to transform how businesses manage inbound telephone calls is set to launch in January of 2025. Leveraging advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP), Syntheia's virtual assistants enhance communication and efficiency targeting small and medium businesses in this large global marketplace.

" Our mission is to eliminate as many inefficiencies as we can with managing inbound calls that small to medium-sized businesses face utilizing the power of AI" said Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia. "With AI-driven virtual assistants, we provide these businesses with tools to improve customer satisfaction while reducing operational costs. We are gearing up now for commercial launch in January of 2025, less than 8 weeks away."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2024 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2024 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for October 2024.

October 2024 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zero Candida Technologies Inc. Opens the Market

Zero Candida Technologies Inc. Opens the Market

Eli Ben-Haroosh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zero Candida Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ZCT) ("Zero Candida" or the "Company"), joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. (ZCT), is a medical device company bringing female healthcare into the 21st century. They are transforming the treatment of Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis ("VVC"), which affects 75% of women worldwide, often recurrent and increasingly drug-resistant with current treatments failing to address the root cause effectively. Free from chemicals and side effects, their AI-driven tampon-like device enables real-time data collection and transmission to physicians for personalized, at-home treatment. Beyond VVC, ZCT aims to revolutionize gynecology, improving access for underserved populations and advancing hybrid medicine.

Please refer to the Company's website here.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Victoria Gamble
Corporate Development Consultant
victoria@zero-candida.com
416-706-0332

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231280

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group

xReality Group Limited Chairman’s Address 2024 Annual General Meeting – 22 November 2024

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) (xReality) is pleased to present xReality Group Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group

Operator XR – Sales Update November 24

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) (xReality) is pleased to provide the following sales update for Operator XR, a wholly owned subsidiary of xReality Group Ltd. Operator XR provides Military and Law Enforcement agencies around the world with a unique, integrated Mission Planning & Rehearsal System, which is portable, secure, and highly immersive.

Keep reading...Show less
Zero Candida Applies to List its Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange

Zero Candida Applies to List its Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange

Zero Candida Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Zero Candida") (TSXV: ZCT), a technology company focused on development and commercial exploitation of a number of patents and patent applications with respect to an AI smart tampon-like device, designed to treat Candidiasis and transfer the medical information via Wi-Fi to the doctor, is pleased to announce that it has filed its application to list the Company's common shares (the " Common Shares ") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). The application is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

ZERO_CANDIDA_Logo

Zero Candida (formerly 1319743 B .C. Ltd.), has recently completed its business acquisition of Zero Candida Ltd., an Israeli private company ("ZC" and "Acquisition" respectively). In connection with the completion of the Acquisition, the Company changed its name to Zero Candida Technologies Inc. and split its share capital on a fifty-five thousand five hundred fifty five (55,555) common shares for one (1) common share basis, so that 36 common shares of the Company, without par value which were issued and outstanding immediately before completion of the Acquisition, were split into 2,000,000 common shares without par value. Pursuant to the terms of the Acquisition, the Company issued a total of 17,533,037 common shares (9.6165 common shares in the capital of the Company for each ordinary share in the capital of ZC) (the " Payment Shares "). Following completion of the Acquisition, ZC became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. In addition, in connection with closing of the Acquisition, the Company issued 1,450,643 incentive stock options to employees of ZC (9.6165 incentive Options in exchange for each currently outstanding ZC Option). The terms of the exercise of the Options shall be consistent with the terms of the originally issued underlying ZC securities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Provaris Energy

Notice of Initial Substantial Holder - Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX.PV1, Provaris, the Company) is pleased to present the notice of initial substantial holder.


Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech to Showcase Its THT Cancer Therapy at NCL 20th Anniversary Symposium and Provides Corporate Update

Sona Nanotech to Showcase Its THT Cancer Therapy at NCL 20th Anniversary Symposium and Provides Corporate Update

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Len Pagliaro, has been invited to showcase Sona's developing Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") cancer treatment today at the Nanotechnology Characterization Laboratory ("NCL"). Sona will be one of six commercial and academic collaborators to present its research at the NCL's 20th anniversary "Advancing Medical Applications of Cancer Nanotechnology" symposium. Sona's subsidiary was previously selected for the NCL Assay Cascade Program, the premier program in the World for bringing nanomaterials through critical preclinical stages and facilitating regulatory review, in which Sona's materials were assessed for biocompatibility. The NCL was established by the National Cancer Institute ("NCI") to accelerate the progress of nanomedicine by providing preclinical characterization and safety testing of nanoparticles. The NCL is a collaborative effort between NCI, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Syntheia
Sign up to get your FREE

Syntheia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

RocketBoots Renews Contract with Major Australian Retailer

Trading Halt

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Cabral Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Prefeasibility Study on the Gold-in-Oxide Starter Operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project, Brazil

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Gold Investing

Adrian Day: US$2,500 Gold? Pullback Would be "Healthy," Reasons to Buy Remain

Gold Investing

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2025

Gold Investing

Cabral Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Prefeasibility Study on the Gold-in-Oxide Starter Operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project, Brazil

Gold Investing

Assets and Acquisitions Drive Value Creation in a Strong Gold Market

Copper Investing

Rio Tinto and Sumitomo Partner to Advance Winu Copper-Gold Project

×