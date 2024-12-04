Syntheia Announces Establishment of Advisory Board and Appointment of Travel Industry Expert, Mr. John Kirk

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, Syntheia, a Canadian leader in conversational AI SaaS, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new Advisory Board. The Advisory Board will collaborate with management and the board of directors to enhance the Company's strategic direction, provide expert guidance on its commercial initiatives, offer industry insights, and shape and accelerate innovations.
As the inaugural member of the Advisory Board, Syntheia welcomes Mr. John Kirk, a leader in the travel industry. The travel sector represents a potentially significant growth market for the Company's technology.
Mr. Kirk is currently Founder and Editor-In-Chief of TravelPulse Canada and TravelPulse Quebec based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He has been in the travel industry for over 25 years, working in the tour operator and aviation space with Porter Airlines, where he founded PorterEscapes.com, and Thomas Cook North America as SVP E-Commerce and Retail Distribution. He was responsible for some of Canada's legendary retail brands such as, The Last-Minute Club, Bel Air Travel, Avion Travel, and Algonquin Travel, covering on-line, store front, and call centre, with annual retail sales in excess of over 500 million dollars generated by a retail sales force of over 350 travel advisors across Canada. John is known throughout North America as a leading travel expert and has deep routed relationships crossing all spectrums, from front line sellers of travel to government dignitaries.
" I am extremely pleased and honoured to join Syntheia's Advisory Board, where I look forward to providing guidance as they explore opportunities within the travel and tourism space. The commercial opportunities for conversational AI in this space are incredible. I'm hopeful my years of experience and the relationships I have developed will assist them in achieving their goals ," commented Mr. Kirk who will begin his Advisory Board activities effective immediately.
Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia, commented: " We are privileged to welcome John as the founding member of our Advisory Board. His wealth of expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we finalize preparations for Syntheia's commercial launch in January 2025. The establishment of the Advisory Board is a key milestone in unlocking the full potential of Syntheia. We anticipate announcing additional industry leaders to join the Advisory Board in due course. "
For more information and to read customer testimonials, visit Syntheia.ai .
About Syntheia
Syntheia is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations. Our SaaS platform offers conversational AI solutions for both enterprise and small-medium business customers globally.
