X1 Esports (CSE:XONE) advances a diversified portfolio of assets. that includes companies in media, networks and agency services. The company plans to increase revenue through mergers and acquisitions targeting cash-flow-positive companies. X1 Esports will continue to build upon its existing portfolio with organic growth and accretive M&A.

The company began by acquiring the competitive esports organization RixGG. RixGG is a UK-based company fielding teams in “League of Legends: Wild Rift” and “Valorant,” two popular games in the esports world. However, competition is only one aspect of RixGG; it also produces content, sells merchandise, and is a lifestyle brand.

In 2022, X1 Esports signed a term sheet to acquire Tyrus.TV, an influencer management agency specializing in esports competitors. Tyrus.TV fully manages gamers' social media accounts, including TikTok, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and Instagram.

  • X1 Esports is a media and gaming company with a portfolio of diversified assets targeting different aspects of the video game and creator economy industries.
  • The company plans to continually increase revenue through M&A, organic growth, and increased synergy between its assets.
  • Term sheets have been signed to acquire Tyrus.TV and Shift RLE to potentially form a well-rounded portfolio that includes a competitive gaming team, an influencer management company and a media news and fantasy sports organization, respectively.
  • A strong corporate management team leads the company with experience in corporate management, finance, and media management.

This X1 Esports company profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

X1 Esports & Entertainment retains Clarkham Capital for investor relations and consulting services

X1 Esports & Entertainment (CSE: XONE) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a games & media portfolio company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Clarkham Capital (" Clarkham ") to provide investor relations and consulting services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investor community.

As part of the Company's German investor engagement campaign (the " Campaign "), Clarkham will provide services including, but not limited to, the preparation of articles and coverages on multiple financial platforms and newsletters, digital contents, and translation and distribution of press releases in Germany. Clarkham will also act as the listing agent for the Company in Germany.

X1 Esports & Entertainment Completes IPO, Will Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under The Symbol "XONE"

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

X1 Esports & Entertainment (CSE: XONE) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a games & media portfolio company is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading on June 30, 2022 on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " Exchange "). X1 will trade under the stock ticker symbol "XONE".

